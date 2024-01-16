- Home
- /
East Bridgewater
- /
Johnny Macaroni's - West - 572 West Street
Johnny Macaroni's - West 572 West Street
No reviews yet
572 West Street
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
FULL MENU
Appetizers
- Small Garlic Bread$5.00
- Large Garlic Bread$7.00
- Arancini$10.00
(4) fontina rice balls served with a side of vodka tomato cream sauce
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Banana peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes and black olives served with a side of marinara sauce
- Portabella Mushroom$12.00
Homemade seafood stuffing, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
- Small Bruschetta$8.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Bruschetta$12.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked MBs$12.00
3 pieces. Baked with ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fries Basket$6.00
- Small Sampler$15.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Large Sampler$18.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Fresh Tenders$14.00
Fresh cut tenders lightly floured and fried served with celery and bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet asian chili
- Fried Ravioli$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Meatball$3.00
- Single Quahogs$6.00
Served with lemon and drawn butter
- Double Quahogs$10.00
Served with lemon and drawn butter
- Crunchy Chicken Fingers$14.00
Served with a side of honey mustard or tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet Asian chili
- Eggplant APP$12.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage$3.00
Soup & Salads
- Small Antipasto$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Large Antipasto$18.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Small Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
- Large Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Bed of spring mix topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Small Garden Salad$8.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Large Garden Salad$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Cup Italian Wedding Soup$5.00
- Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$7.00
- Bowl Minestrone$7.00
- Small Caesar$8.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Large Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Cup Minestrone$5.00
JMac's Classics
- Small Chicken Ziti Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Large Chicken Ziti Broccoli$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Small Bona Bocca$18.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Large Bona Bocca$24.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Chicken Combinazione$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana, fried raviolis, your choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Small Chicken Buffredo$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Large Chicken Buffredo$26.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Small Cacciatore$16.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Large Cacciatore$22.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Small Chicken Parm$15.00
- Large Chicken Parm$20.00
- Small Chicken Florentine$18.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Large Chicken Florentine$24.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Italian Combo$26.00
Veal and chicken parmigiana served with your choice of meatball or sausage over ziti with tomato sauce
- Small Veal Parm$18.00
- Lg Veal Parm$24.00
- Small Chicken Bruschetta$20.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Large Chicken Bruschetta$26.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Sister Stephanie$31.00
Sautéed chicken, veal, shrimp, roasted red peppers, artichokes, mushrooms and basil in a garlic wine sauce over cheese raviolis
- Small Pasta Primavera$14.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Large Pasta Primavera$19.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Small Marsala$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Large Marsala$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Small Piccata$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Small Saltimbocca$16.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Large Saltimbocca$22.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Small Viva Marco$17.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
- Large Viva Marco$23.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
- Large Piccata$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Uncle ABB$29.00
Classic Marsala with chicken, veal and jumbo shrimp served over linguine
Specialty Pasta
- Baked Ziti$18.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese, marinara sauce
- Carbonara$23.00
Sautéed mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and smoked bacon in alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccine
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta, Parmesan and Fontina egg pasta served with tomato sauce
- Chop Suey$22.00
Elbow macaroni, marinara sauce, ground beef, garlic, peppers, onions and romano cheese
- Festival of Italy$24.00
Chicken Parmigiana, lasagna, choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccini noodles in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce
- Gnocchi Pomodoro$15.00
Potato gnocchi in a garlic basil marinara sauce
- Lasagna$16.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese with tomato sauce
- Mac & Cheese$19.00
Penne pasta, mozzarella, romano, ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, baked and topped with seasoned crumbs, regular or buffalo style
- Pick-A-Pasta$14.00
- Salmon Cheryl Ann$32.00
Broiled salmon topped with sautéed grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a sherry cream sauce, served over lobster ravioli
- Salmon Piccata$28.00
Salmon filet sautéed with mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Maine lobster meat, ricotta cheese, egg pasta with vodka tomato cream sauce
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$34.00
Calamari, shrimp and scallops served over angel hair in our fra diavolo sauce
- Shrimp & Lobster Raviolis$31.00
Sautéed with diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic wine sauce
- Small Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Large Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
Beef/Grill
- Small Tips$19.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Large Tips$26.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Small Garlic Parmesan Tips$21.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Large Garlic Parmesan Tips$29.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Sirloin Steak$28.00
- Small Loaded Tips$22.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Large Loaded Tips$30.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Sm Grilled Chicken$15.00
- Lg Grilled Chicken$19.00
- Steak Cristoforo$37.00
Choice center cut sirloin topped with 3 jumbo shrimp scampi
Seafood
- Small Broiled Scrod$16.00
Light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Large Broiled Scrod$23.00
Light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Small Shrimp Ziti Broccoli$20.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli and ziti in your choice of sauce
- Large Shrimp Ziti Broccoli$26.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli and ziti in your choice of sauce
- Broiled Salmon$24.00
Light butter
- Small Fried Scrod$16.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Large Fried Scrod$23.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Small Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Large Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Sicilian Salmon$24.00
Pan-seared and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano
- Small Baked Stuffed Scrod$18.00
With homemade seafood stuffing
- Large Baked Stuffed Scrod$25.00
With homemade seafood stuffing
- Shrimp & Lobster Raviolis$31.00
Sautéed with diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic wine sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Maine lobster meat, ricotta cheese, egg pasta with vodka tomato cream sauce
- Citrus Honey Salmon$26.00
Pan-seared in a citrus honey glaze and served with jasmine rice and a side vegetable
- Small Broiled Scallops$20.00
In light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Large Broiled Scallops$26.00
In light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$34.00
Calamari, shrimp and scallops served over angel hair in our fra diavolo sauce
- Salmon Cheryl Ann$32.00
Broiled salmon topped with sautéed grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a sherry cream sauce, served over lobster ravioli
- Salmon Piccata$28.00
Salmon filet sautéed with mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Small Fried Scallops$20.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Large Fried Scallops$26.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
Sandwiches
- Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz burger on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion strings, bacon and coleslaw
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast in a white wrap with our delicious Caesar salad, shredded Parmesan, romano cheese and croutons
- Chicken Mancini$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll with a side of Parmesan peppercorn dressing