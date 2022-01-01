Johnny Malloys Sports Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Johnny Malloys Sports Pub

review star

No reviews yet

10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101

BONITA SPRINGS, FL 34135

Popular Items

10 Wings
Buff Chicken
Boneless Basket

APPS

1/2 Nachos

1/2 Nachos

$9.99
BBQ Pork Chips

BBQ Pork Chips

$14.99
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$4.99
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.99
Breaded CauliflowerSpicy

Breaded CauliflowerSpicy

$10.99
BroccoliCheddar Bites

BroccoliCheddar Bites

$11.99
Chips and Dip

Chips and Dip

$8.99
Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$17.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.99
Frd Ravioli

Frd Ravioli

$11.99
Frd Mushrooms

Frd Mushrooms

$10.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.99
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.99
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.99
Mac Chz Bites

Mac Chz Bites

$12.99
Mozz Stix

Mozz Stix

$10.99

Fried Mozzarella Sticks with Mariana

Mussels

Mussels

$14.99
Nachos

Nachos

$14.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.99
Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.99
Sliders

Sliders

$11.99
Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$10.99

SALADS

Bonita Salad

Bonita Salad

$10.99+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99+
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99+
Chipotle Salad

Chipotle Salad

$11.99+
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99+
Garden LG

Garden LG

$13.99
Gr Chix Salad

Gr Chix Salad

$10.99+
Gr Steak Salad

Gr Steak Salad

$14.99+
Side Ceaser

Side Ceaser

$5.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.99

BURGERS

B.Y.O Burger

B.Y.O Burger

$15.49
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.49
Black Bleu Burger

Black Bleu Burger

$15.49
Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$15.49
Malloy Classic

Malloy Classic

$15.49
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$15.49
St. Patty Melt

St. Patty Melt

$15.49
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.00

SAND/WRAP

BBQ Pork Hoagie

BBQ Pork Hoagie

$14.99
BLT

BLT

$11.99
Buff Chicken

Buff Chicken

$14.99
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$14.99
Ckn Caeser Wrap

Ckn Caeser Wrap

$14.99
Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$13.99
Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$14.99
Dublin Dip

Dublin Dip

$14.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$9.99
Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$14.99
Mahi SANDWICH

Mahi SANDWICH

$14.99
Mahi TACOS!

Mahi TACOS!

$15.49
Meatball Sand

Meatball Sand

$14.99
Philly Chz Stk

Philly Chz Stk

$14.99
Reuben

Reuben

$15.49
Triple Club

Triple Club

$15.49
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

PIZZA

SM

SM

$10.99
MD

MD

$14.99
LG

LG

$17.99

DINNERS

BBQ Ribs LG

BBQ Ribs LG

$23.99
BBQ Ribs SM

BBQ Ribs SM

$17.99
C Beef Cbbge

C Beef Cbbge

$18.99
Flat Iron Stk 8oz

Flat Iron Stk 8oz

$21.99
Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$16.99
Mahi Flts Blckn

Mahi Flts Blckn

$18.99

WINGS

Five (5) Wings

Five (5) Wings

$6.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99
15 Wings

15 Wings

$22.98
20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.98
30 Wings

30 Wings

$47.96
50 Wings

50 Wings

$69.95
100 Wings

100 Wings

$139.90
BONELESS

BONELESS

$13.99

BASKETS

Boneless Basket

Boneless Basket

$16.99
Finger Basket

Finger Basket

$15.99

Grouper Basket

$17.99

Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Snapper Basket

$17.99

Tilapia Basket

$17.99
Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$17.99

QSDILLA/CALZONE

Calzone

Calzone

$15.99
Chic Quesadilla

Chic Quesadilla

$15.99

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$4.99

KIDS

Kids Chix Fingers w/FF

$7.99

Kids Gr Chz w/FF

$7.99

Hot Dog w/FF

$7.99

SIDE SAUCE

BBQ

$0.79

Cool Buffalo

$0.79

Garlic Buffalo

$0.79

Garlic Herb

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Hot BBQ

$0.79

Hot Buffalo

$0.79

Hot Garlic Buffalo

$0.79

Mild Buffalo

$0.79

Southern Spice

$0.79

Teriyaki

$0.79

Texas Sweet BBQ

$0.79

WOW

$0.79

SIDES

French Fries SM

$3.99

Cole Slaw SM

$2.49

Baked Beans SM

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Chili SM

$3.99

Chips SM

$3.99

Cilantro Corn Rice

$2.99

Guacamole SM

$1.79

Mac & Cheese SM

$3.99

Nacho Cheese SM

$1.99

Onion Rings 6

$5.99

Pico SM

$2.99

Potato Salad SM

$2.99

Redskin Pot SM

$2.99

Soup SM

$3.99

Sweet Fries SM

$3.99

Veggies SM

$3.99

Tater Tots SM

$3.49

French Fries LG

$5.99

Cole Slaw LG

$3.99

Baked Beans LG

$3.99

Chili LG

$5.99

Cilantro Corn Rice

$4.99

Chips LG

$5.99

Mac & Cheese LG

$5.99

Onion Rings 12

$8.99

Potato Salad LG

$3.99

Redskin Pot LG

$4.99

Soup LG

$5.99

Sweet FF LG

$5.99

Veggies LG

$5.99

Tater Tots LG

$5.99

Ranch SM Side

$0.79

Ranch LG Side

$2.99

Bleu Chz SM Side

$0.79

Bleu Chz LG Side

$2.99

Celery SM Side

$0.79

Mayo Side

$0.79

SPLIT PLATE

$0.79

Mild Buff Side

$0.49

Hot Buffalo Side

$0.49

Cool Buffalo Side

$0.49

Honey Mustard Side

$0.49

Ketchup Side

Sour Cream Side

$0.49

BBQ Side

$0.49

Mayo Xtra On It

A1 Side

Carrots Side

$0.79

Chocolate Side

$0.49

Guac LG Side

$5.99

Guac SM Side

$2.99

Horsey Sauce Side

$0.49

Jalpenos Side

$0.99

Mango Side

$0.79

Marinara Side

$0.49

Nacho Chz LG Side

$4.99

Nacho Chz SM Side

$1.99

Pepper Rings Side

$0.79

Peppercicni

$0.79

Pico LG Side

$5.99

Pico SM Side

$2.99

Saurkraut Side

$0.49

Tabasco Side

Tartar Side

$0.49

Teriyaki Side

PIZZA SPCLTY

SM Mashed Potato

$14.99

SM Meat Feast

$14.99

SM Pepp Feast

$14.99

SM Hawaiian

$14.99

SM Veggie Delight

$14.99

SM Buff Chick Pizza

$14.99

SM Chzburger Pizza

$14.99

SM Margherita

$14.99

SM Breakfast Pizza

$14.99

SM Deluxe

$14.99

MD Mashed Potato

$19.99

MD Meat Feast

$19.99

MD Pepp Feast

$19.99

MD Hawaiian

$19.99

MD Veggie Delight

$19.99

MD Buff Chick Pizza

$19.99

MD Chzburger Pizza

$19.99

MD Margherita

$19.99

MD Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

MD Deluxe

$19.99

LG Mashed Potato

$23.99

LG Meat Feast

$23.99

LG Pepp Feast

$23.99

LG Hawaiian Delight

$23.99

LG Veggie Delight

$23.99

LG Buff Chick Pizza

$23.99

LG Chzburger Pizza

$23.99

LG Margherita

$23.99

LG Breakfast Pizza

$23.99

LG Deluxe

$23.99

CATERING

Half Pan Penne (serves6-8)

$19.99

Full Pan Penne(serves 16-20)

$29.99

Half Any Side

$17.99

Full Any Side

$24.99

Half Any Salad

$24.99

Full Any Salad

$39.99

Half Pan Garlic Bread

$19.99

Full Pan Garlic Bread

$29.99

Half Pan Ribs 40 Bones

$79.99

Full Pan Ribs 80 Bones

$139.99

Half Any Wrap

$34.99

Full Any Wrap

$49.99

Setup per Person

$0.79

DAILY SPEC

American Chzburger

$13.99

Tater Tots Loaded

$8.99

Rib SAMPLER

$8.99

Large Rib Redskins

$15.99

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Prime Rib Special

$17.99

SEASONINGS

Rub

$8.00

Steak/Burger

$6.50

Garlic Lovers

$6.50

Sp Garlic Chipotle

$6.50

Spicy Garlic

$6.50

SELTZERS

Cacti

$6.00

Corona Seltzer

$6.00

Crkd Palm Crnbry

$6.00

Crkd Palm Strbry

$6.00

Crkd Palm Wtrmln

$6.00

Crked Palm Pnapple

$6.00

Funky Buddha

$6.00

High Noon Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Cranberry

$6.00

High Noon Grpfrt

$6.00

High Noon Guava

$6.00

High Noon Kiwi

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon PassFrt

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pnappl

$6.00

Hign Noon Wtrmlon

$6.00

NUTRL

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

WC Black Cherry

$6.00

WC Blackberry

$6.00

WC Grapefruit

$6.00

WC Lemon

$6.00

WC Lime

$6.00

WC Mango

$6.00

WC Passion Fruit

$6.00

WC Pineapple

$6.00

WC Raspberry

$6.00

WC Strawberry

$6.00

WC Tangerine

$6.00

WC Watermelon

$6.00

SHIRTS

LADIES

$18.00

MENS

$18.00

SOFT DRINKS

FOUNTAIN TEA

$3.49

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.49

Water Bottle

$2.00

2L COKE ONLY

$4.49

Red Bull

$5.25

Can Coke

$1.99

Can Mountain Dew

$1.99

Can Dr Pepper

$1.99

BTL Dr Pepper

$2.75

Can Root Beer

$1.99

Can Coke Zero

$1.99

Bottle Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$1.99

Can Sprite

$1.99

Cup Of Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.49

Red Bull Blue

$5.25

Red Bull Red

$5.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.25

Red Bull Yellow

$5.25

Bag Of Ice

$3.99

CIGARS

Misc Cigar

$8.50

BEER TOGO

BUD LT BTL

$2.50

BUD LT 6 PK

$10.99

BUD LT CASE 24

$39.99

WINE TOGO

COPPER RIDGE SAUV

$15.99

COPPER RIDGE MERLOT

$15.99

COPPER RIDGE CHARD

$15.99

COPPER RIDGE PINOT GRG

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

www.johnnymalloysflorida.com Thank you!!

Location

10347 BONITA BEACH RD SE 101, BONITA SPRINGS, FL 34135

Directions

Gallery
Johnny Malloys Sports Pub image

