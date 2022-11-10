- Home
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
3272 Fuhrman Avenue
East Seattle, WA 98102
Special Combos
Family Style with Wine
Choose any style large pizza, any appetizer, any whole salad, 4 cookies and one bottle of our house white Pinot Grigio or house red Montepulciano (Must be 21 for pick up). Serves family of 3 - 4.
Family Style
Choose any style large pizza, any appetizer, any whole salad, and 4 cookies.
10" Chicago Pizzas (40 Minute Min)
10" BYO Chicago Pizza
Create your own Chicago pizza. (add 20 min to quote times) 6 slices (feeds 2 - 3 adults)
10" AP Pepperoni Classic
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Bethany's Special
mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, pineapple, and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Classic Cheese
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Da Ditka Classic
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes topped with sausage (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Greek Deep Dish
Mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with artichoke hearts, feta, peperoncinis, red onion, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Hot Mama Mia
mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, jalapeno, pineapple, and sausage (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Jack's BBQ Pizza
Authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion. (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Mo Meat Deep Dish Classic
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with sausage and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Pepperoni Mushroom
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Stratton Spinach
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with spinach mix of garlic, basil, parmesan and chopped onion and mushrooms (add 20 min to quote times)
10" Veggie Deep Dish
mozzarella and homemade sauce with spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted garlic. (add 20 min to quote times)
14" NY Pizzas
14" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2
Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We reccommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)
14" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2
Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)
14" BYO NY Whole
Create your very own whole pizza with your favorite toppings. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)
14" Arugula Bianca
mozzarella, roasted garlic, prosciutto, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with baby arugula
14" Buffalo Chicken
chicken with provolone, mozzarella, and creamy buffalo sauce, garnished with diced tomatoes
14" Classic NY Cheese
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
14" Classic NY Pepperoni
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
14" Evergreen Pesto
mozzarella, pesto, goat cheese, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, and spinach
14" Giuseppe's Goodfella
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, ricotta, meatballs, and mama lil peppers
14" Grinder
mozzarella, provolone, salami, peperoncinis, roasted red peppers, topped with prosciutto, italian vinaigrette and arugula
14" Hint of Discovery
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, asparagus, goat cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts and a hint of lemon
14" Jack's BBQ Pizza
Authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion.
14" LoLo's Simple & Spicy
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeño
14" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New
mozzarella with a truffle oil base, small dollops of pesto and fig, roasted garlic, crushed walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, pears, vinaigrette glaze and light parmesan around the crust
14" Modo Mio - Chef's Special
In house made sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom and black olive
14" Nature's Green - (Vegan)
vegan mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, vegan chorizo, red onion, roasted garlic and peperoncinis
14" Nina’s Old World Margarita
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
14" Olympic Bianca
mozzarella, ricotta, fresh rosemary, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula and olive oil
14" Owens Meat
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and roasted red peppers
14" Patty's Potato - New
mozzarella, dollops of pesto, potatoes, roasted garlic, salt, pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, arugula
14" Pub Pizza - New
a beer drinkers cheese pizza sprinkled with Italian seasoning and cut into squares
14" Thunderbird
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers and roasted garlic
14" U Cut
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic
14" University Bridge
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic
14" Veggie
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, spinach, portabella mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, and topped with parmesan and fresh tomatoes
14" Vodka
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and basil
18" NY Pizzas
18" BYO Whole NY Pizza
Create your very own whole pizza with your favorite toppings. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
18" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2
Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
18" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2
Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
18" Arugula Bianca
mozzarella, roasted garlic, prosciutto, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with baby arugula
18" Buffalo Chicken
chicken with provolone, mozzarella, and creamy buffalo sauce, garnished with diced tomatoes
18" Classic NY Cheese
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
18" Classic NY Pepperoni
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
18" Evergreen Pesto
mozzarella, goat cheese, pesto, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, and spinach
18" Giuseppe's Goodfella
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, ricotta, meatballs, and mama lil’s peppers
18" Grinder
mozzarella, provolone, salami, peperoncinis, roasted red peppers, topped with prosciutto, italian vinaigrette and arugula
18" Hint of Discovery
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, asparagus, goat cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts and a hint of lemon
18" Jack's BBQ Pizza
authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion.
18" LoLo's Simple & Spicy
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeños
18" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New
mozzarella with a truffle oil base, small dollops of pesto and fig, roasted garlic, crushed walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, pears, vinaigrette glaze and light parmesan around the crust
18" Nature's Green - (Vegan)
vegan mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, vegan chorizo, red onion, roasted garlic and peperoncinis
18" Nina’s Old World Margarita
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
18" Olympic Bianca
mozzarella, ricotta, fresh rosemary, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula and olive oil
18" Owen Meat
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and roasted red peppers
18" Patty's Potato - New
mozzarella, dollops of pesto, potatoes, roasted garlic, salt, pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, arugula
18" Pub Pizza - New
a beer drinkers cheese pizza sprinkled with Italian seasoning and cut into squares
18" Thunderbird
Mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers and roasted garlic
18" U Cut
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic
18" University Bridge
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic.
18" Veggie
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, and topped with parmesan and fresh tomatoes
18" Vodka Pizza
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and basil
Start Small
Bruschetta
roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Cheesy Garlic Bread
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
Crazy Bread
olive oil, fresh garlic, pepperoncinis, cherry peppers, prosciutto, feta, parmesan cheese
Hot & Spicy Calzone
meatballs, jalapenos, ricotta, roasted red pepper, garlic, fresh mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
Italian Calzone
pepperoni, sliced meatballs, ricotta, portobello mushrooms, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes , and a sprinkle of basil
Jalapeno Poppers
jalapeno peppers stuffed with goat cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and prosciutto
Meatballs
braised meatballs topped with homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil and blend of mozzarella, parmesan cheeses., served with fresh bread
Pasta Marinara
penne with marinara sauce, topped and baked with fresh mozzarella
Spinach Calzone
spinach garlic mix, mozzarella • tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
Spinach Pasta
pasta with marinara sauce, topped with spinach mix of garlic, basil, parmesan and chopped onion and mushrooms.topped and baked with fresh mozzarella
Veggie Calzone
spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes.
Vodka Pasta
penne tossed in our famous Goodfellas vodka sauce, baked to perfection with parmesan cheese
Buratta Salad
fresh burrata, sliced tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served with crostinis on the side
Salads
Buratta Salad
fresh burrata, sliced tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served with crostinis on the side
Half Arugula & Prosciutto Salad
spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette
Half Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
Half Citrus Salad
spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing
Half Greek Salad
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
Half Green & Asparagus Salad
spring mix with baby arugula, asparagus, cantaloupe, walnuts, prosciutto, and fresh burrata, with balsamic vinaigrette
Half House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing
Half Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New
romaine mix, fresh tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, cucumber, kalamata olives, topped with meatballs, grated parmesan cheese, Italian dressing
Whole Arugula & Prosciutto Salad
spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette
Whole Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
Whole Citrus Salad
spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing
Whole Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
Whole Green & Asparagus Salad
spring mix with baby arugula, asparagus, cantaloupe, walnuts, prosciutto, and fresh burrata, with balsamic vinaigrette
Whole House Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing
Whole Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New
romaine mix, fresh tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, cucumber, kalamata olives, topped with meatballs, grated parmesan cheese, Italian dressing
Sandwiches
Italian Hero
prosciutto, salami, provolone, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, peperoncinis, and arugula. topped with olive oil and vinaigrette on a fresh roll.
Italian Meatball Parmigiana
meatballs on a fresh roll, topped with mozzarella, marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese, toasted
Pesto Caprese Sandwich
mozzarella, pesto, roasted red pepper, basil leaves, arugula and tomatoes with balsamic glaze served on a toasted fresh roll.
Dessert
Canned and Bottles
64 Oz Growlers
Bale Breaker Hazy Refill
Bale Breaker Hazy w/ Growler
Pfriem Pilsner w/ Growler
Ruben's Crikey IPA Growler Refill
Ruben's Crikey IPA w/ Growler
Scuttlebutt Amber Refill
Scuttlebutt Amber w/ Growler
Stoup Citra Refill
Stoup Citra w/ Growler
Cider Refill
Sour Refill
White WIne Bottles
Red Wine Bottles
Canned Wine
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.
3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle, WA 98102