Pizza

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3272 Fuhrman Avenue

East Seattle, WA 98102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread
14" Classic NY Pepperoni
18" Classic NY Pepperoni

Special Combos

Family Style with Wine

$90.00

Choose any style large pizza, any appetizer, any whole salad, 4 cookies and one bottle of our house white Pinot Grigio or house red Montepulciano (Must be 21 for pick up). Serves family of 3 - 4.

Family Style

$80.00

Choose any style large pizza, any appetizer, any whole salad, and 4 cookies.

10" Chicago Pizzas (40 Minute Min)

6 slices (feeds 2 - 3 adults). Add 20 minutes to all quote times.
10" BYO Chicago Pizza

10" BYO Chicago Pizza

$24.00

Create your own Chicago pizza. (add 20 min to quote times) 6 slices (feeds 2 - 3 adults)

10" AP Pepperoni Classic

$29.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Bethany's Special

$29.00

mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, pineapple, and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Classic Cheese

$24.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Da Ditka Classic

$29.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes topped with sausage (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Greek Deep Dish

$29.00

Mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with artichoke hearts, feta, peperoncinis, red onion, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Hot Mama Mia

$29.00

mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, jalapeno, pineapple, and sausage (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Jack's BBQ Pizza

10" Jack's BBQ Pizza

$30.00

Authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion. (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Mo Meat Deep Dish Classic

$30.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with sausage and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Pepperoni Mushroom

$29.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Stratton Spinach

$29.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with spinach mix of garlic, basil, parmesan and chopped onion and mushrooms (add 20 min to quote times)

10" Veggie Deep Dish

$29.00

mozzarella and homemade sauce with spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted garlic. (add 20 min to quote times)

14" NY Pizzas

8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)
14" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2

14" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2

$19.00

Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We reccommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)

14" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

14" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

$19.00

Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)

14" BYO NY Whole

14" BYO NY Whole

$19.00

Create your very own whole pizza with your favorite toppings. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 1 - 2 adults)

14" Arugula Bianca

$27.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, prosciutto, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with baby arugula

14" Buffalo Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

chicken with provolone, mozzarella, and creamy buffalo sauce, garnished with diced tomatoes

14" Classic NY Cheese

$19.00

fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes

14" Classic NY Pepperoni

14" Classic NY Pepperoni

$22.00

fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes

14" Evergreen Pesto

14" Evergreen Pesto

$27.00

mozzarella, pesto, goat cheese, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, and spinach

14" Giuseppe's Goodfella

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, ricotta, meatballs, and mama lil peppers

14" Grinder

14" Grinder

$27.00

mozzarella, provolone, salami, peperoncinis, roasted red peppers, topped with prosciutto, italian vinaigrette and arugula

14" Hint of Discovery

14" Hint of Discovery

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, asparagus, goat cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts and a hint of lemon

14" Jack's BBQ Pizza

14" Jack's BBQ Pizza

$29.00

Authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion.

14" LoLo's Simple & Spicy

14" LoLo's Simple & Spicy

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeño

14" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New

14" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New

$29.00

mozzarella with a truffle oil base, small dollops of pesto and fig, roasted garlic, crushed walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, pears, vinaigrette glaze and light parmesan around the crust

14" Modo Mio - Chef's Special

14" Modo Mio - Chef's Special

$27.00

In house made sausage, green pepper, white onion, mushroom and black olive

14" Nature's Green - (Vegan)

$27.00

vegan mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, vegan chorizo, red onion, roasted garlic and peperoncinis

14" Nina’s Old World Margarita

14" Nina’s Old World Margarita

$19.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

14" Olympic Bianca

$27.00

mozzarella, ricotta, fresh rosemary, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula and olive oil

14" Owens Meat

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and roasted red peppers

14" Patty's Potato - New

14" Patty's Potato - New

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of pesto, potatoes, roasted garlic, salt, pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, arugula

14" Pub Pizza - New

14" Pub Pizza - New

$19.00

a beer drinkers cheese pizza sprinkled with Italian seasoning and cut into squares

14" Thunderbird

14" Thunderbird

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers and roasted garlic

14" U Cut

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic

14" University Bridge

14" University Bridge

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic

14" Veggie

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, spinach, portabella mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, and topped with parmesan and fresh tomatoes

14" Vodka

14" Vodka

$27.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and basil

18" NY Pizzas

8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
18" BYO Whole NY Pizza

18" BYO Whole NY Pizza

$24.00

Create your very own whole pizza with your favorite toppings. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)

18" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2

18" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2

$24.00

Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)

18" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

18" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2

$24.00

Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)

18" Arugula Bianca

$34.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, prosciutto, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with baby arugula

18" Buffalo Chicken

$34.00

chicken with provolone, mozzarella, and creamy buffalo sauce, garnished with diced tomatoes

18" Classic NY Cheese

$24.00

fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes

18" Classic NY Pepperoni

18" Classic NY Pepperoni

$28.00

fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes

18" Evergreen Pesto

18" Evergreen Pesto

$34.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, pesto, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, and spinach

18" Giuseppe's Goodfella

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, ricotta, meatballs, and mama lil’s peppers

18" Grinder

18" Grinder

$34.00

mozzarella, provolone, salami, peperoncinis, roasted red peppers, topped with prosciutto, italian vinaigrette and arugula

18" Hint of Discovery

18" Hint of Discovery

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, asparagus, goat cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts and a hint of lemon

18" Jack's BBQ Pizza

18" Jack's BBQ Pizza

$36.00

authentic central Texas BBQ! rotating pulled pork, sausage and beef BBQ creations straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion.

18" LoLo's Simple & Spicy

18" LoLo's Simple & Spicy

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeños

18" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New

18" Lu's Sweet and Savory - New

$36.00

mozzarella with a truffle oil base, small dollops of pesto and fig, roasted garlic, crushed walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, pears, vinaigrette glaze and light parmesan around the crust

18" Nature's Green - (Vegan)

$34.00

vegan mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, vegan chorizo, red onion, roasted garlic and peperoncinis

18" Nina’s Old World Margarita

18" Nina’s Old World Margarita

$24.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

18" Olympic Bianca

$34.00

mozzarella, ricotta, fresh rosemary, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula and olive oil

18" Owen Meat

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and roasted red peppers

18" Patty's Potato - New

18" Patty's Potato - New

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of pesto, potatoes, roasted garlic, salt, pepper, topped with parmesan cheese, arugula

18" Pub Pizza - New

18" Pub Pizza - New

$24.00

a beer drinkers cheese pizza sprinkled with Italian seasoning and cut into squares

18" Thunderbird

18" Thunderbird

$34.00

Mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers and roasted garlic

18" U Cut

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic

18" University Bridge

18" University Bridge

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic.

18" Veggie

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, and topped with parmesan and fresh tomatoes

18" Vodka Pizza

18" Vodka Pizza

$34.00

mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and basil

Salads

Buratta Salad

Buratta Salad

$13.00

fresh burrata, sliced tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction, served with crostinis on the side

Half Arugula & Prosciutto Salad

$12.00

spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing

Half Citrus Salad

$12.00

spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing

Half Greek Salad

Half Greek Salad

$11.00

crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing

Half Green & Asparagus Salad

$12.00

spring mix with baby arugula, asparagus, cantaloupe, walnuts, prosciutto, and fresh burrata, with balsamic vinaigrette

Half House Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing

Half Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New

Half Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New

$14.00

romaine mix, fresh tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, cucumber, kalamata olives, topped with meatballs, grated parmesan cheese, Italian dressing

Whole Arugula & Prosciutto Salad

Whole Arugula & Prosciutto Salad

$17.00

spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette

Whole Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing

Whole Citrus Salad

Whole Citrus Salad

$17.00

spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing

Whole Greek Salad

Whole Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing

Whole Green & Asparagus Salad

Whole Green & Asparagus Salad

$17.00

spring mix with baby arugula, asparagus, cantaloupe, walnuts, prosciutto, and fresh burrata, with balsamic vinaigrette

Whole House Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing

Whole Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New

Whole Mama Vaughan's Meatball Salad - New

$19.00

romaine mix, fresh tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncinis, cucumber, kalamata olives, topped with meatballs, grated parmesan cheese, Italian dressing

Sandwiches

Italian Hero

Italian Hero

$15.00

prosciutto, salami, provolone, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, peperoncinis, and arugula. topped with olive oil and vinaigrette on a fresh roll.

Italian Meatball Parmigiana

$15.00

meatballs on a fresh roll, topped with mozzarella, marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese, toasted

Pesto Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

mozzarella, pesto, roasted red pepper, basil leaves, arugula and tomatoes with balsamic glaze served on a toasted fresh roll.

Dessert

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00
Cinnamon Sticks - New

Cinnamon Sticks - New

$10.00

breadsticks with olive oil, cinnamon sugar, topped with a sweet frosted glaze

Side Cups

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.75

NY Pizza Sauce Cup

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

Vodka Sauce

$0.75

Canned and Bottles

Barcadi - Rum Punch, Mojito, and Sunshine Punch

$10.00

Corona

$7.00

Georgetown Bodihoza

$6.50

Hard Kombucha

$7.00

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

Locust Apple Cider

$6.00

64 Oz Growlers

Bale Breaker Hazy Refill

$20.00

Bale Breaker Hazy w/ Growler

$26.00

Pfriem Pilsner w/ Growler

$26.00

Ruben's Crikey IPA Growler Refill

$14.00

Ruben's Crikey IPA w/ Growler

$20.00

Scuttlebutt Amber Refill

$20.00

Scuttlebutt Amber w/ Growler

$26.00

Stoup Citra Refill

$20.00

Stoup Citra w/ Growler

$26.00

Cider Refill

$20.00

Sour Refill

$28.00

White WIne Bottles

BTL Chardonnay - Four Vines Naked

BTL Chardonnay - Four Vines Naked

$30.00
BTL Micheal Lynch Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Micheal Lynch Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00
BTL Essenza Pinto Grigio

BTL Essenza Pinto Grigio

$35.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Barbarra D’ Asti, Franco Serra

BTL Barbarra D’ Asti, Franco Serra

$25.00
BTL Nebbiolo, Franco Serra ‘17

BTL Nebbiolo, Franco Serra ‘17

$35.00
BTL Sangiovese, Orizzonti

BTL Sangiovese, Orizzonti

$25.00
BTL Chianti, La Trambusti Dorati

BTL Chianti, La Trambusti Dorati

$25.00
BTL Pavette Cab Sauv

BTL Pavette Cab Sauv

$33.00
BTL - Hinman Pinot Noir

BTL - Hinman Pinot Noir

$38.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Canned Wine

Day Drinking Wine Spritzers Can

Day Drinking Wine Spritzers Can

$10.00

Day Drinking Wine Spritzer 4 Pack

$32.00
Scarpetta Frico Canned Wine

Scarpetta Frico Canned Wine

$6.50

Beverage

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
S. Pelligrino Sparkling Water

S. Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Milk

Milk

$3.00

7.5oz Mini Coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle, WA 98102

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria image
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria image
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria image

