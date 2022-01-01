Johnny Napkins Lodi
170 Main St
Lodi, NJ 07644
Popular Items
Pizza
Lil Grandma
8 Slice, Thin Sicilian, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Homemade Pesto. (No Nuts)
Johnny Sottosopra
"Our Signature Pie” 8 Slice Sicilian, Made Upside Down, Percorino Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes
Sicilian
8 Slices
Calzone*
EPS
Everything Bagel Crust, Pepperoni, 8 Slice Sicilian
GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free
Cauliflower
Dough
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs
14" Specialty Combo
14" Veggie
Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives
14' 5 Cheese White
New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Buffalo Chicken
Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.
14' Cheese Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.
14' Chicken Bacon ranch
Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.
14' Chicken Francaise
Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
14' Margherita
San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Vodka
Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.
14' Penne Vodka Pizza
Our Famous Penne Vodka
14' BBQ Chicken
18" Specialty Combo
18' 4 Cheese White
18' Buffalo Chicken
18' Cheese Pizza
18' Chicken Bacon Ranch
18' Chicken Francaise
18' Margherita
18' Meat Lovers
18' Sausage & Brocoli Rabe
18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza
18' Vodka Pizza
18' Penne Vodka Pizza
18" Veggie
18' Chicken Parm
18' BBQ Chicken
18" Caesar Salad
Appetizers
10 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
20 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
6 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
Brocoli Rabe
Sauteed w/ garlic & oil, Hint of red pepper flakes
Jalapeno Poppers
Buffalo Fries
Waffle Fries Tossed in a Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled w/ Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheesy Garlic Bread
One of our signature items
Chicken Fingers
Served w/ Honey Mustard
Disco Fries
Brown Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Rollantini
Breaded eggplant w/ mozzarella, ricotta, marinara sauce.
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Served w/ either marinara or Thia Chili sauce
Fried Ravioli
W/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozarella Sticks
Served w/ Either Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Napkin Fries
Bacon, American Cheese & Special Sauce
Onion Rings
Regular Garlic Bread
Rice Ball
Breaded, Mozzarella w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Rice Ball Parn
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mussels Appetizers
PEI Mussels Served either Sweet or Fra Diavolo
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Knot
Cheese Fries
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Johnny's Salad
Buffalo Caesar Salad
Arugula Salad
Chicken Milanese Salad
Bistro Salad
Taco Chicken Salad
California Salad
Cobb Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
Pasta Fagioli Soup
Tomato Bisque Soup
CAPE MAY SALAD
Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Hickory Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Red onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese.
CRANBERRY CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Mixed Greens
Wraps & Paninis
Johnny Boy Panini
Grilled Chicken Broc Rabe Panini
Veggie Panini
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Caprese Panini
Fajita Panini
Napkins Grilled Chicken Panini
Fantasia Wrap
La Napolitano Wrap
California Wrap
Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Sides
Beverage Delivery
***** COKE 20oz *****
***** Diet Coke 20oz *****
***** SPRITE 20oz*****
***** ROOT BEER 20oz*****
****** GINGERALE 20oz*****
***** DR. PEPPER 20oz*****
***** DIET DR. PEPPER 20oz*****
***** ICED TEA 20oz*****
***** DIET ICED TEA 20oz*****
***** ORANGE 20oz*******
***** WATER ******
***** 2LTR COKE *****
***** 2LTR DIET COKE *****
***** 2LTR SPRITE *****
***** 2LTR ORANGE *****
*****2 LTR GINGERALE *******
******* Lemon Snapple ********
******* Diet Lemon Snapple ********
******* Peach Snapple **********
****** Diet Peach Snapple ********
****** Strawberry Kiwi Snapple *******
****** Raspberry Snapple *******
****** Orangeade Snapple *******
******* Apple Snapple *******
Desserts
Cannoli
Fried Oreos
Ice Cream Shakes
Nutella Pie
Zeppoles
Tres leches
CHEESE CAKE
Tiramisu
Red Velvet
Tartuffo
Strawberry Short Cake
Ice cream sandwich
Italian Rice Raspberry
MANGO SORBET
ORANGE SORBET
BOMB POP
COOKIE SANDWICH
Italian ice Rainbow
Lemon Sorbet
Strawberry Cup
Cotton Candy Cup
Football Specials
1st Down
1 - Large Cheese Pie 10 Wings 1 - 2 Liter Soda
2nd Down
1 - Large Cheese Pie 10 Wings 10 Mozarella Sticks 10 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters of Soda
3rd Down
1 - Large Cheese Pie 1 - Large Specialty Pie 20 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters
4th Down
Half Tray of Penne Vodka 2 - Large Pies 20 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters
Hail Mary
Half Tray of Pasta Half Tray of Chicken 30 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 3 - 2 Liters of Soda
THE NFC
2 Large Cheese Pizzas 30 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 6 Zeppoles 2 -2 Liters od Soda
THE AFC
3 Large Cheese Pizzas 30 Wings 20 Mozzarella Sticks 12 Zeppoles 3 - 2 Liters
The Big Game
4 Large Cheese Pizzas 50 Wings 25 Mozzarella Sticks 25 Chicken Fingers 18 Zeppoles 4 - 2 Liters of Soda
The Champion
4 Large Cheese Pizzas 50 Wings 1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray of House or Caesar salad 24 Zeppoles 5 - 2 Liters of Soda
1/2 Tray of Chicken Francaise
Finger Food Party Platter
Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese Bites, Poppers
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
170 Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644