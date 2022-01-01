Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Napkins Lodi

1,330 Reviews

$$

170 Main St

Lodi, NJ 07644

Order Again

Popular Items

18' Cheese Pizza
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Fingers

Pizza

Lil Grandma

Lil Grandma

$17.75

8 Slice, Thin Sicilian, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Homemade Pesto. (No Nuts)

Johnny Sottosopra

Johnny Sottosopra

$17.75

"Our Signature Pie” 8 Slice Sicilian, Made Upside Down, Percorino Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes

Sicilian

Sicilian

$17.75

8 Slices

Calzone*

Calzone*

$9.50

EPS

$20.95

Everything Bagel Crust, Pepperoni, 8 Slice Sicilian

GLUTEN FREE

$13.95

Gluten Free

$13.95

Cauliflower

$11.95

Dough

$3.95
14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$17.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs

14" Specialty Combo

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$15.75

Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives

14' 5 Cheese White

14' 5 Cheese White

$15.75

New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Buffalo Chicken

14' Buffalo Chicken

$16.75

Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.

14' Cheese Pizza

14' Cheese Pizza

$12.95

San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.

14' Chicken Bacon ranch

14' Chicken Bacon ranch

$16.75

Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.

14' Chicken Francaise

14' Chicken Francaise

$16.75

Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Chicken Parm

$16.75

Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

14' Margherita

14' Margherita

$15.75

San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.75

Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$17.75

Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Vodka

14' Vodka

$14.75

Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.

14' Penne Vodka Pizza

14' Penne Vodka Pizza

$15.75

Our Famous Penne Vodka

14' BBQ Chicken

$15.75

18" Specialty Combo

18' 4 Cheese White
$17.75

18' 4 Cheese White

$17.75
18' Buffalo Chicken
$19.95

18' Buffalo Chicken

$19.95
18' Cheese Pizza
$14.95

18' Cheese Pizza

$14.95
18' Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.95

18' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95
18' Chicken Francaise
$19.95

18' Chicken Francaise

$19.95
18' Margherita
$17.75

18' Margherita

$17.75
18' Meat Lovers
$20.95

18' Meat Lovers

$20.95
18' Sausage & Brocoli Rabe
$19.95

18' Sausage & Brocoli Rabe

$19.95
18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$20.95

18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.95
18' Vodka Pizza
$16.75

18' Vodka Pizza

$16.75
18' Penne Vodka Pizza
$17.75

18' Penne Vodka Pizza

$17.75
18" Veggie

18" Veggie

$18.95

18' Chicken Parm

$19.95

18' BBQ Chicken

$18.95

18" Caesar Salad

$17.95

Appetizers

Breaded, Mozzarella, Melted Cheese Served w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

20 Wings

20 Wings

$23.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

Brocoli Rabe

$9.50

Sauteed w/ garlic & oil, Hint of red pepper flakes

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50
Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$6.25

Waffle Fries Tossed in a Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled w/ Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.95

One of our signature items

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served w/ Honey Mustard

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$6.25

Brown Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Rollantini

Eggplant Rollantini

$9.75

Breaded eggplant w/ mozzarella, ricotta, marinara sauce.

French Fries

$4.75

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served w/ either marinara or Thia Chili sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.75

W/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites
$8.75

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.75
Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks

$8.25

Served w/ Either Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Napkin Fries

Napkin Fries

$6.25

Bacon, American Cheese & Special Sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95

Regular Garlic Bread

$3.50

Rice Ball

$5.75

Breaded, Mozzarella w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Rice Ball Parn

$6.75

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.75
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Mussels Appetizers

Mussels Appetizers

$11.50

PEI Mussels Served either Sweet or Fra Diavolo

Fried Zucchini

$8.50
Garlic Knot

Garlic Knot

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Johnny's Salad

$10.75

Buffalo Caesar Salad

$12.50

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Chicken Milanese Salad

$13.00

Bistro Salad

$13.00

Taco Chicken Salad

$13.00

California Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$6.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.00

CAPE MAY SALAD

$13.00

Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Hickory Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Red onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese.

CRANBERRY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Mixed Greens

Wraps & Paninis

Johnny Boy Panini

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Broc Rabe Panini

$10.75

Veggie Panini

$10.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Caprese Panini

$10.75

Fajita Panini

$10.75

Napkins Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.75

Fantasia Wrap

$10.75

La Napolitano Wrap

$10.75

California Wrap

$10.75

Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Sides

Side meatballs

$5.95

Side Sausage

$5.95

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Side of Spinach

$5.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Side Pasta

$6.75

Side Broccoli Rabe

$9.50

Pint Vodka

$4.95

Pint Marinara

$3.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Caesar

$2.95

Beverage Delivery

***** COKE 20oz *****

$2.25

***** Diet Coke 20oz *****

$2.25

***** SPRITE 20oz*****

$2.25

***** ROOT BEER 20oz*****

$2.25

****** GINGERALE 20oz*****

$2.25

***** DR. PEPPER 20oz*****

$2.25

***** DIET DR. PEPPER 20oz*****

$2.25

***** ICED TEA 20oz*****

$2.25

***** DIET ICED TEA 20oz*****

$2.25

***** ORANGE 20oz*******

$2.25

***** WATER ******

$1.25

***** 2LTR COKE *****

$4.00

***** 2LTR DIET COKE *****

$4.00

***** 2LTR SPRITE *****

$4.00

***** 2LTR ORANGE *****

$4.00

*****2 LTR GINGERALE *******

$4.00

******* Lemon Snapple ********

$2.25

******* Diet Lemon Snapple ********

$2.50

******* Peach Snapple **********

$2.25

****** Diet Peach Snapple ********

$2.25

****** Strawberry Kiwi Snapple *******

$2.25

****** Raspberry Snapple *******

$2.25

****** Orangeade Snapple *******

$2.25

******* Apple Snapple *******

$2.25

Specials

Johnny Funds A Low

$31.99

Family Specials

$47.99
Happy Meal

Happy Meal

$39.95

Family Meal for 4

$99.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

Fried Oreos

$5.95

Ice Cream Shakes

$3.95Out of stock

Nutella Pie

$9.95

Zeppoles

$5.95

Tres leches

$3.95

CHEESE CAKE

$4.95

Tiramisu

$3.95

Red Velvet

$4.95

Tartuffo

$5.95

Strawberry Short Cake

$2.50

Ice cream sandwich

$1.95

Italian Rice Raspberry

$1.95

MANGO SORBET

$5.95

ORANGE SORBET

$5.95

BOMB POP

$2.75

COOKIE SANDWICH

$2.95

Italian ice Rainbow

$1.95

Lemon Sorbet

$4.95

Strawberry Cup

$2.95

Cotton Candy Cup

$2.95

Football Specials

1st Down

$21.95

1 - Large Cheese Pie 10 Wings 1 - 2 Liter Soda

2nd Down

$31.95

1 - Large Cheese Pie 10 Wings 10 Mozarella Sticks 10 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters of Soda

3rd Down

$49.95

1 - Large Cheese Pie 1 - Large Specialty Pie 20 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters

4th Down

$79.95

Half Tray of Penne Vodka 2 - Large Pies 20 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 2 - 2 Liters

Hail Mary

$99.95

Half Tray of Pasta Half Tray of Chicken 30 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 3 - 2 Liters of Soda

THE NFC

$85.00

2 Large Cheese Pizzas 30 Wings 20 Garlic Knots 6 Zeppoles 2 -2 Liters od Soda

THE AFC

$115.00

3 Large Cheese Pizzas 30 Wings 20 Mozzarella Sticks 12 Zeppoles 3 - 2 Liters

The Big Game

$185.00

4 Large Cheese Pizzas 50 Wings 25 Mozzarella Sticks 25 Chicken Fingers 18 Zeppoles 4 - 2 Liters of Soda

The Champion

$250.00

4 Large Cheese Pizzas 50 Wings 1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 Tray of House or Caesar salad 24 Zeppoles 5 - 2 Liters of Soda

1/2 Tray of Chicken Francaise

$40.00

Finger Food Party Platter

$40.00

Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Fingers, Mac & Cheese Bites, Poppers

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 Main St, Lodi, NJ 07644

Directions

Gallery
Johnny Napkins image
Johnny Napkins image

