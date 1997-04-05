Johnny Rad's

- Home
2108 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21231
Popular Items
BALTIMORE CITY BAG BAN
BAG? PLEASE CHOOSE YES or NO
PLEASE READ - Effective 10/1/2021 Baltimore City requires retailer to register and charge customers a minimum of $.05 for every non-plastic bag (or compostable plastic bag) supplied by a business to a customer. If you are ordering Pizza, you dont need a bag. If you are ordering more than 2 any non-pizza items, they most likely will need a bag. Please adjust quantity based on non-pizza items ordered: 1-3 Items - ONE Bag. 4-6 items - TWO Bags. 7-9 items - THREE Bags. If you choose NO, your will not receive a bag for your order. Thank you!
WEEKLY SPECIALS
SOTW: Vegan Thai Chick’n Cabbage
Soup Of The Week: Vegan Thai Chick’n Cabbage. - Cup or Bowl
Cheddaroni Rolls
Pepperoni & Cheddar cheese rolled up in fresh pizza dough, sliced into rolls and baked to order. Served w/ side of pizza sauce.
VEGAN CHICK'N PARM SUB
Fried breaded vegan chick'n patty topped w/ house marinara, vegan mozzarella, dry herbs, vegan grated Parmesan style cheese & fresh chopped basil on toasted sub roll - VEGAN - Served w/ side of house potato chips & pickles. - Substitute for Fries or Side Garden or Caesar salad (caesar comes with dairy shaved parm but dressing is vegan. Caesar dressing contains cashews) for $2 add'l
12" SPECIAL PIZZA
This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!
16" SPECIAL PIZZA
This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!
Cheesecake Xango
A banana caramel cheesecake xango dessert, fried & drizzled w/ caramel sauce.
French Toast + Cap'n Crunch Bread Pudding
Sweet French Toast bread pudding made w/ Cap'n Crunch cereal, served warm & drizzled w/ sweet icing. (contains dairy & egg).
APPS & STARTERS
VEGAN MOZZ STICKS
Vegan Mozz Moons, breaded & fried, served w/ side of house Marinara. - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)
FRENCH FRIES
Hand cut, double fried french fries, salted & served w/ dip sauce of your choice. - Vegan - HALF or WHOLE size avail.
HUF PUPPIES (vegan)
7 large house made cornmeal hush puppies, served w/ dipping sauce of choice. -- Vegan - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)
VEGAN CHICK'N TENDERS
5 large breaded Vegan chick’n tenders, fried & served w/ your choice of dipping sauce (Please Note: Not all sauces are vegan) -OR- for $2 add'l, Order them BUFFALO Style and they come tossed in house buffalo sauce & served w/ side of carrots & celery.
RISOTTO BALLS
6 lightly breaded balls of creamy cheesy mushroom risotto, lightly breaded, and fried to order. - Contains Dairy: Vegetarian - Served w/ side of pizza sauce. *** Featured On: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives! ***
EDAMAME
Flash fried whole pod edamame, lightly salted.
CHEESY STIX
A half-pizza made w/ roasted garlic puree, ranch dressing, dry herbs, & 4 cheese blend, baked then sliced into strips. Served w/ pizza sauce for dipping.
ELVORTEX BLACKBEAN HUMMUS (vegan)
A CUP of mildly spicy blackbean hummus served with pita, celery & carrots. - Vegan
POTATO CHIPS
Hand cut potatoes, fried and salted, served w/ dip of choice. - Vegan.
PICKLES! 8oz Deli Cup
An 8oz deli container filled with our house-made Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Bread & Butter Pickle chips... the ones we use for sandwich sides :) -- (May contain cloves, garlic, dill and other ingredients we use to make our pickles.)
Pizza Sauce 8oz Deli Cup
8oz deli container of our bright, vine ripened plum tomato pizza sauce. Not cooked. This is our house made fresh tomato pizza sauce.
Caprese CUP
An 8oz caprese salad cup of fresh mozzarella balls mixed w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, EVOO, balsamic reduction, dry herbs, salt & pepper.
12" Small PIZZAS (NO Half/Half avail)
Primo 12"
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
BBQ Chicken 12"
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
Tilt Mode 12"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & sweet ricotta cheese, baby spinach, baby arugula, sliced red onion, extra virgin olive oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
A-1 Meats 12"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, thin sliced prosciutto & sopressatta salami, finished w/ sprinkle of grated asiago & fresh chopped basil.
El Gato 12"
White pizza w/ fresh roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sweet ricotta cheese, shaved parm, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
Pepe Martinez 12"
A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.
Caprese 12"
Sliced cherry tomatoes (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, fresh basil, ground black pepper, salt, extra virgin olive oil, baked then drizzled w/ a balsamic reduction & finished w/ salt & grated asiago.
Templeton 12"
A classic Marinara style pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic puree, dry herbs, extra virgin olive oil, salt & basil. (No Cheese -- Vegan)
Trainwreck 12"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh sliced white mushrooms, baby spinach, sliced black olives, fresh mozzarella, salt, extra virgin olive oil, finished w/ grated asiago. Featured on: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!
Pesto Vitello 12"
Pesto sauce w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.
Sei Cheese 12"
Our simple & delicious 6-cheese pizza. Plum tomato sauce w/ loads of fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved parm, pecorino, & romano cheeses, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.
Hosoi 12"
Hawaiian style... Plum tomato sauce w/ fresh mozzarella, sliced pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & fresh diced pineapple, finished w/ grated asiago.
16" Large PIZZA
Primo 16"
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
BBQ Chicken 16"
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
Tilt Mode 16"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & sweet ricotta cheese, baby spinach, baby arugula, sliced red onion, extra virgin olive oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
A-1 Meats 16"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, thin sliced prosciutto & sopressatta salami, finished w/ sprinkle of grated asiago & fresh chopped basil.
El Gato 16"
White pizza w/ fresh roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sweet ricotta cheese, shaved parm, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
Pepe Martinez 16"
A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.
Caprese 16"
Sliced cherry tomatoes (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, fresh basil, ground black pepper, salt, extra virgin olive oil, baked then drizzled w/ a balsamic reduction & finished w/ grated asiago.
Templeton 16"
A classic Marinara style pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic puree, dry herbs, extra virgin olive oil, salt & basil. (No Cheese -- Vegan)
Trainwreck 16"
Plum tomato sauce, fresh sliced white mushrooms, baby spinach, sliced black olives, fresh mozzarella, salt, extra virgin olive oil, finished w/ grated asiago. Featured on: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!
Pesto Vitello 16"
Pesto sauce w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.
Sei Cheese 16"
Our simple & delicious 6-cheese pizza. Plum tomato sauce w/ loads of fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved parm, pecorino, & romano cheeses, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.
Hosoi 16"
Hawaiian style... Plum tomato sauce w/ fresh mozzarella, sliced pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & fresh diced pineapple, finished w/ grated asiago.
SANDWICHES
Vegan Meatball & Cheese SUB
Vegan meatballs & house marinara sauce, stuffed in a toasted sub roll, topped w/ vegan mozzarella... served w/ house chips & pickles. -- Substitute Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
ETOTZ Vegan BBQ Sammich
A Vegan "beef brisket" style bbq sandwich topped w/ vegan slaw & sweet spicy bread & butter pickles, on vegan brioche style bun. Comes w/ side of chips* pickles. *Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l
VEGAN STEAK Cheesesteak
Vegan Steak, pan grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & vegan cheddar cheese sauce, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
VEGAN CHICKN Cheesesteak
Vegan Chick'n, pan grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & vegan cheddar cheese sauce, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
REAL STEAK Cheesesteak
Ribeye Steak meat, grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l. Also Avail VEGAN
REAL CHICKEN Cheesesteak
Thin sliced chicken breast meat, grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l. Also Avail VEGAN
BEYOND BURGER (vegan)
A 1/3lb vegan Beyond burger topped w/ baby arugula, sliced beefsteak tomato & red onion, served on toasted brioche style bun. -- Served w/ side of chips & sweet jalapeno pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Vegan Cheese - $1
THEE BURGER
A 1/2lb hand-pattied Angus beef burger, cooked to temp and topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, on a brioche style bun. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1
B.L.T. Sandwich
Warm applewood smoked bacon w/ baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, served on toasted brioche style bun w/ side of spicy chipotle mayo, house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1
DOGTOWN Special
TWO 1/4lb all-beef hotdogs, grilled & served on warm pretzel buns w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1
MOOTZ Sandwich
Sliced fresh mozzarella w/ baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, served on toasted brioche style bun w/ side of spicy chipotle mayo, house chips & pickles. -- (Cold Sandwich) Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l
SALADS
Silly Pink Bunny (Seared Tuna)
A seared & sliced Ahi Tuna steak served over fresh spring mixed greens, sliced cherry tomatoes, house croutons and dressing of choice. -- We recommend the Creamy Horseradish OR Mandarin Sesame Ginger dressing. (not avail in half size)
Johnny Cobb
Fresh chopped romaine w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, roasted chicken breast & side dressing of your choice. -- We recommend blue cheese dressing. (not avail in half size)
Caesar Singh
A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh chopped romaine lettuce, house made croutons, shaved parm/asiago/romano cheese blend, black pepper & side of vegan house Caesar dressing. -- Vegetarian w/ cheese. Vegan if ordered without cheese. - Half or Whole size *** Allergy Notice: Caesar Dressing contains Cashews
Caprese Salad
Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, a small bed of mesclun greens, all drizzled w/ balsamic reduction, salt & black pepper. - -Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.
Craswell Berry Salad
A bed of baby arugula topped w/ chevre (goat cheese crumble), sliced red onions, candied pecans & dried cranberries w/ side of dressing. -- Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.
Greektown Salad
Mesclun mixed greens, sliced green olives, sliced cucumbers, sliced cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese & black pepper, with choice of dressing. -- Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size
Garden Salad
Chopped romaine, sliced carrot, sliced cherry tomato, red onion, euro cucumber, radish & house made croutons w/ choice of dressing. - Vegan - Avail Half or Whole size
Roasted Tri-Beet Salad
Roasted red, golden & striped beets served warm over mesclun greens mix w/ goat cheese & side of balsamic vinaigrette. Avail HALF or WHOLE size -- Add Chicken for $4, or Add Vegan Chicken for $5.
DESSERTS
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding (vegan)
A large portion of our Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, sprinkled w/ salt and topped w/ powdered sugar and icing drizzle. -- Vegan
FRIED DOUGH BITES (vegan)
Fried bite-sized pizza dough squares, drizzled w/ sweet icing glaze and topped with your choice of Rainbow or Chocolate sprinkles or tossed in Cinnamon/Sugar. - Vegan
Donut Twist (vegan)
Fresh pizza dough, stretched, braided and fried to order, then tossed in cinnamon & sugar and served w/ side of icing for dipping. - Vegan
Cannoli's (3)
3 Vaccaro's cannoli shells filled w/ their cannoli cream & sprinkled w/ powdered sugar. Chocolate Dipped edge shells - $1 add'l
DRINKS
MERCH
KNUCKLES Hoodie
Color: Dark Charcoal Grey - Avail in Men's S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL. Limited Quantity. **Please note: S/M/L have white drawstrings, while the XL, 2XL and 3XL have black draw strings.
Pint Glass
Rad’s Pint Glass. (Beer not included)
KNUCKLES T-Shirt
Knuckles print on dark green short sleeve t-shirt.
THANKS YO BAG
Canvas natural patch handle bag w/ printed logo.
KIDS MENU
KIDS Hot Dog
A Single 1/4lb all-beef hotdog, grilled plain on a brioche style bun. No Sides.
CHEESY STIX
A half of a small ‘white’ pizza w/ roasted garlic puree, ranch dressing, & 4 cheese blend, cut into strips & served w/ side of pizza sauce. - Vegetarian
KIDS Pita Pizza
A pocketless pita w/ pizza sauce & shredded mozzarella/provolone blend, baked and cut into 4 pieces.
KIDS Carrot & Celery Sticks
A Side of sliced Carrots & Celery w/ side of your choice of dip sauce.
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Basic grilled cheese w/ American Cheese & white bread. No Sides.
KIDS Veggie Tenders (vegan)
3 large vegan chick'n tenders, fried & served w/ dip sauce of choice. No Sides.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
Pizzeria Tavern w/ lots of vegan and vegetarian options, draft, bottle & can beers, wine, cocktails, skeeball... Come By!
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231