Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Rad's

1,224 Reviews

$$

2108 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepe Martinez 16"
RISOTTO BALLS
FRENCH FRIES

BALTIMORE CITY BAG BAN

Effective 10/1/2021 Baltimore City requires retailer to register and charge customers a minimum of $.05 for every non-plastic bag (or compostable plastic bag) supplied by a business to a customer. Do you need a bag? Bring your own! :)

BAG? PLEASE CHOOSE YES or NO

PLEASE READ - Effective 10/1/2021 Baltimore City requires retailer to register and charge customers a minimum of $.05 for every non-plastic bag (or compostable plastic bag) supplied by a business to a customer. If you are ordering Pizza, you dont need a bag. If you are ordering more than 2 any non-pizza items, they most likely will need a bag. Please adjust quantity based on non-pizza items ordered: 1-3 Items - ONE Bag. 4-6 items - TWO Bags. 7-9 items - THREE Bags. If you choose NO, your will not receive a bag for your order. Thank you!

WEEKLY SPECIALS

SOTW: Vegan Thai Chick’n Cabbage

$6.00+

Soup Of The Week: Vegan Thai Chick’n Cabbage. - Cup or Bowl

Cheddaroni Rolls

$9.00

Pepperoni & Cheddar cheese rolled up in fresh pizza dough, sliced into rolls and baked to order. Served w/ side of pizza sauce.

VEGAN CHICK'N PARM SUB

$13.00

Fried breaded vegan chick'n patty topped w/ house marinara, vegan mozzarella, dry herbs, vegan grated Parmesan style cheese & fresh chopped basil on toasted sub roll - VEGAN - Served w/ side of house potato chips & pickles. - Substitute for Fries or Side Garden or Caesar salad (caesar comes with dairy shaved parm but dressing is vegan. Caesar dressing contains cashews) for $2 add'l

12" SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.00

This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!

16" SPECIAL PIZZA

$22.00

This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!

Cheesecake Xango

Cheesecake Xango

$7.00

A banana caramel cheesecake xango dessert, fried & drizzled w/ caramel sauce.

French Toast + Cap'n Crunch Bread Pudding

$7.00

Sweet French Toast bread pudding made w/ Cap'n Crunch cereal, served warm & drizzled w/ sweet icing. (contains dairy & egg).

APPS & STARTERS

Whole edamame, flash fried & salted. - Vegan

VEGAN MOZZ STICKS

$10.00

Vegan Mozz Moons, breaded & fried, served w/ side of house Marinara. - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00+

Hand cut, double fried french fries, salted & served w/ dip sauce of your choice. - Vegan - HALF or WHOLE size avail.

HUF PUPPIES (vegan)

HUF PUPPIES (vegan)

$9.00

7 large house made cornmeal hush puppies, served w/ dipping sauce of choice. -- Vegan - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)

VEGAN CHICK'N TENDERS

$11.00

5 large breaded Vegan chick’n tenders, fried & served w/ your choice of dipping sauce (Please Note: Not all sauces are vegan) -OR- for $2 add'l, Order them BUFFALO Style and they come tossed in house buffalo sauce & served w/ side of carrots & celery.

RISOTTO BALLS

$11.00

6 lightly breaded balls of creamy cheesy mushroom risotto, lightly breaded, and fried to order. - Contains Dairy: Vegetarian - Served w/ side of pizza sauce. *** Featured On: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives! ***

EDAMAME

$6.00

Flash fried whole pod edamame, lightly salted.

CHEESY STIX

$10.00

A half-pizza made w/ roasted garlic puree, ranch dressing, dry herbs, & 4 cheese blend, baked then sliced into strips. Served w/ pizza sauce for dipping.

ELVORTEX BLACKBEAN HUMMUS (vegan)

$9.00

A CUP of mildly spicy blackbean hummus served with pita, celery & carrots. - Vegan

POTATO CHIPS

$4.00

Hand cut potatoes, fried and salted, served w/ dip of choice. - Vegan.

PICKLES! 8oz Deli Cup

PICKLES! 8oz Deli Cup

$4.00

An 8oz deli container filled with our house-made Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Bread & Butter Pickle chips... the ones we use for sandwich sides :) -- (May contain cloves, garlic, dill and other ingredients we use to make our pickles.)

Pizza Sauce 8oz Deli Cup

$3.00

8oz deli container of our bright, vine ripened plum tomato pizza sauce. Not cooked. This is our house made fresh tomato pizza sauce.

Caprese CUP

$7.00

An 8oz caprese salad cup of fresh mozzarella balls mixed w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, chopped basil, EVOO, balsamic reduction, dry herbs, salt & pepper.

12" Small PIZZAS (NO Half/Half avail)

All 12” pizzas are cut into 6 pieces. We do not offer “Half & Half” pizzas on 12” Small sizes. Sorry, No Gluten-Free crust option is currently available.

12" SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.00

This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!

Primo 12"

Primo 12"

$14.00

A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

BBQ Chicken 12"

$17.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

Tilt Mode 12"

$16.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & sweet ricotta cheese, baby spinach, baby arugula, sliced red onion, extra virgin olive oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

A-1 Meats 12"

$18.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, thin sliced prosciutto & sopressatta salami, finished w/ sprinkle of grated asiago & fresh chopped basil.

El Gato 12"

$16.00

White pizza w/ fresh roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sweet ricotta cheese, shaved parm, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

Pepe Martinez 12"

$17.00

A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.

Caprese 12"

$16.00

Sliced cherry tomatoes (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, fresh basil, ground black pepper, salt, extra virgin olive oil, baked then drizzled w/ a balsamic reduction & finished w/ salt & grated asiago.

Templeton 12"

$14.00

A classic Marinara style pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic puree, dry herbs, extra virgin olive oil, salt & basil. (No Cheese -- Vegan)

Trainwreck 12"

$16.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh sliced white mushrooms, baby spinach, sliced black olives, fresh mozzarella, salt, extra virgin olive oil, finished w/ grated asiago. Featured on: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!

Pesto Vitello 12"

$15.00

Pesto sauce w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.

Sei Cheese 12"

$16.00

Our simple & delicious 6-cheese pizza. Plum tomato sauce w/ loads of fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved parm, pecorino, & romano cheeses, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.

Hosoi 12"

$17.00

Hawaiian style... Plum tomato sauce w/ fresh mozzarella, sliced pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & fresh diced pineapple, finished w/ grated asiago.

16" Large PIZZA

All 16” pizzas are cut into 8 pieces. We DO offer “Half & Half” pizzas on 16” Large sizes ONLY. If you send a note asking for a half/half large pizza, you will be charged for the higher priced pizza. Sorry, No Gluten-Free crust option is currently available.

16" SPECIAL PIZZA

$22.00

This week's Pizza is the Greektown pie: Roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, green olives, red onion, Feta cheese, sliced cucumber, dry herbs, baked then finished w/ fresh tzatziki swirl. --- The Special Pizza changes weekly Every FRIDAY. Please check out Instagram or Facebook page for the current special pizza!

Primo 16"

$19.00

A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

BBQ Chicken 16"

$22.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, shaved parmesan, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

Tilt Mode 16"

$21.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, & sweet ricotta cheese, baby spinach, baby arugula, sliced red onion, extra virgin olive oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

A-1 Meats 16"

$23.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, thin sliced prosciutto & sopressatta salami, finished w/ sprinkle of grated asiago & fresh chopped basil.

El Gato 16"

$21.00

White pizza w/ fresh roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, sweet ricotta cheese, shaved parm, asiago & romano cheeses, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & salt, finished w/ grated asiago.

Pepe Martinez 16"

$22.00

A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.

Caprese 16"

$21.00

Sliced cherry tomatoes (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, shredded provolone, fresh basil, ground black pepper, salt, extra virgin olive oil, baked then drizzled w/ a balsamic reduction & finished w/ grated asiago.

Templeton 16"

$19.00

A classic Marinara style pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh garlic puree, dry herbs, extra virgin olive oil, salt & basil. (No Cheese -- Vegan)

Trainwreck 16"

$21.00

Plum tomato sauce, fresh sliced white mushrooms, baby spinach, sliced black olives, fresh mozzarella, salt, extra virgin olive oil, finished w/ grated asiago. Featured on: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives!

Pesto Vitello 16"

$20.00

Pesto sauce w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.

Sei Cheese 16"

$21.00

Our simple & delicious 6-cheese pizza. Plum tomato sauce w/ loads of fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved parm, pecorino, & romano cheeses, salt & finished w/ grated asiago.

Hosoi 16"

$22.00

Hawaiian style... Plum tomato sauce w/ fresh mozzarella, sliced pickled jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & fresh diced pineapple, finished w/ grated asiago.

SANDWICHES

Vegan Meatball & Cheese SUB

Vegan Meatball & Cheese SUB

$12.00

Vegan meatballs & house marinara sauce, stuffed in a toasted sub roll, topped w/ vegan mozzarella... served w/ house chips & pickles. -- Substitute Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.

ETOTZ Vegan BBQ Sammich

ETOTZ Vegan BBQ Sammich

$13.00

A Vegan "beef brisket" style bbq sandwich topped w/ vegan slaw & sweet spicy bread & butter pickles, on vegan brioche style bun. Comes w/ side of chips* pickles. *Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l

VEGAN STEAK Cheesesteak

VEGAN STEAK Cheesesteak

$13.00

Vegan Steak, pan grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & vegan cheddar cheese sauce, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.

VEGAN CHICKN Cheesesteak

$13.00

Vegan Chick'n, pan grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & vegan cheddar cheese sauce, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.

REAL STEAK Cheesesteak

REAL STEAK Cheesesteak

$11.00

Ribeye Steak meat, grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l. Also Avail VEGAN

REAL CHICKEN Cheesesteak

$11.00

Thin sliced chicken breast meat, grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & provolone cheese, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l. Also Avail VEGAN

BEYOND BURGER (vegan)

BEYOND BURGER (vegan)

$15.00

A 1/3lb vegan Beyond burger topped w/ baby arugula, sliced beefsteak tomato & red onion, served on toasted brioche style bun. -- Served w/ side of chips & sweet jalapeno pickles. -- Vegan Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Vegan Cheese - $1

THEE BURGER

$15.00

A 1/2lb hand-pattied Angus beef burger, cooked to temp and topped w/ applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, on a brioche style bun. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1

B.L.T. Sandwich

B.L.T. Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Warm applewood smoked bacon w/ baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, served on toasted brioche style bun w/ side of spicy chipotle mayo, house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1

DOGTOWN Special

$12.00

TWO 1/4lb all-beef hotdogs, grilled & served on warm pretzel buns w/ side of house chips & pickles. Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l Add Cheese - $1

MOOTZ Sandwich

$10.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella w/ baby arugula & sliced beefsteak tomato, served on toasted brioche style bun w/ side of spicy chipotle mayo, house chips & pickles. -- (Cold Sandwich) Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l

SALADS

Silly Pink Bunny (Seared Tuna)

$16.00

A seared & sliced Ahi Tuna steak served over fresh spring mixed greens, sliced cherry tomatoes, house croutons and dressing of choice. -- We recommend the Creamy Horseradish OR Mandarin Sesame Ginger dressing. (not avail in half size)

Johnny Cobb

$15.00

Fresh chopped romaine w/ sliced cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hard cooked egg, roasted chicken breast & side dressing of your choice. -- We recommend blue cheese dressing. (not avail in half size)

Caesar Singh

$8.00+

A classic Caesar salad w/ fresh chopped romaine lettuce, house made croutons, shaved parm/asiago/romano cheese blend, black pepper & side of vegan house Caesar dressing. -- Vegetarian w/ cheese. Vegan if ordered without cheese. - Half or Whole size *** Allergy Notice: Caesar Dressing contains Cashews

Caprese Salad

$8.00+

Sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, a small bed of mesclun greens, all drizzled w/ balsamic reduction, salt & black pepper. - -Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.

Craswell Berry Salad

$8.00+

A bed of baby arugula topped w/ chevre (goat cheese crumble), sliced red onions, candied pecans & dried cranberries w/ side of dressing. -- Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size.

Greektown Salad

$8.00+

Mesclun mixed greens, sliced green olives, sliced cucumbers, sliced cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese & black pepper, with choice of dressing. -- Vegetarian - Avail Half or Whole size

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Chopped romaine, sliced carrot, sliced cherry tomato, red onion, euro cucumber, radish & house made croutons w/ choice of dressing. - Vegan - Avail Half or Whole size

Roasted Tri-Beet Salad

$11.00+

Roasted red, golden & striped beets served warm over mesclun greens mix w/ goat cheese & side of balsamic vinaigrette. Avail HALF or WHOLE size -- Add Chicken for $4, or Add Vegan Chicken for $5.

DESSERTS

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding (vegan)

$7.00

A large portion of our Salted Caramel Bread Pudding, sprinkled w/ salt and topped w/ powdered sugar and icing drizzle. -- Vegan

FRIED DOUGH BITES (vegan)

$8.00

Fried bite-sized pizza dough squares, drizzled w/ sweet icing glaze and topped with your choice of Rainbow or Chocolate sprinkles or tossed in Cinnamon/Sugar. - Vegan

Donut Twist (vegan)

$8.00

Fresh pizza dough, stretched, braided and fried to order, then tossed in cinnamon & sugar and served w/ side of icing for dipping. - Vegan

Cannoli's (3)

$8.00+

3 Vaccaro's cannoli shells filled w/ their cannoli cream & sprinkled w/ powdered sugar. Chocolate Dipped edge shells - $1 add'l

DRINKS

Root Beer (12oz bottle)

$2.50

Ginger Beer (12oz bottle)

$2.50

Red Bull (8.4oz can)

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull (8.4oz can)

$4.00

SanPellegrino (12oz can)

$2.50

Yoohoo (11oz can)

$2.00

Apple Juice (10oz)

$2.25

MERCH

KNUCKLES Hoodie

KNUCKLES Hoodie

$37.50

Color: Dark Charcoal Grey - Avail in Men's S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL. Limited Quantity. **Please note: S/M/L have white drawstrings, while the XL, 2XL and 3XL have black draw strings.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$4.00

Rad’s Pint Glass. (Beer not included)

KNUCKLES T-Shirt

KNUCKLES T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Knuckles print on dark green short sleeve t-shirt.

THANKS YO BAG

THANKS YO BAG

$10.00

Canvas natural patch handle bag w/ printed logo.

KIDS MENU

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.00

A Single 1/4lb all-beef hotdog, grilled plain on a brioche style bun. No Sides.

CHEESY STIX

$9.00

A half of a small ‘white’ pizza w/ roasted garlic puree, ranch dressing, & 4 cheese blend, cut into strips & served w/ side of pizza sauce. - Vegetarian

KIDS Pita Pizza

$5.00

A pocketless pita w/ pizza sauce & shredded mozzarella/provolone blend, baked and cut into 4 pieces.

KIDS Carrot & Celery Sticks

$3.50

A Side of sliced Carrots & Celery w/ side of your choice of dip sauce.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Basic grilled cheese w/ American Cheese & white bread. No Sides.

KIDS Veggie Tenders (vegan)

$5.00

3 large vegan chick'n tenders, fried & served w/ dip sauce of choice. No Sides.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria Tavern w/ lots of vegan and vegetarian options, draft, bottle & can beers, wine, cocktails, skeeball... Come By!

Location

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Charmed Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 155
123 s chester st Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ekiben Fells Point
orange star5.0 • 1,572
1622 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ministry of Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Happy Hour Heaven - Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 222
1901 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
La Barrita RestoBar
orange star4.8 • 418
32 N Chester St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
BMORE TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1733 Eastern Avenue Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Happy Hour Heaven - Baltimore
orange star4.5 • 222
1901 Gough St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Spirits Tavern
orange star4.5 • 97
1901 Bank St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston