Johnny Rebs Restaurant

Order Again
4-6 Smoked Turkey Feast
8-10 Smoked Turkey Feast
Specialty Sides
Additional Meat Choices
Specialty Dessert Choices
NOVEMBER PROMOTIONS
Taco Tuesday
Hot Doodle Doo!
Nashville Chicken Sandwich and FF
Nashville Chicken Pieces and FF small
Nashville Chicken Pieces and FF large
Nashville Chicken & Waffle 1 breast
Nashville Chicken & Waffle 2 breasts
Nashville Chicken Fat FF
Nashville Hot Catfish 1 fillet
Nashville Hot Catfish 2 fillets
Nashville Hot Bloody Mary
Family Meal Specials for 4
BBQ Pack (feeds 8-10)
Enjoy a family BBQ meal...includes 2lbs Pounds Brisket 2 racks Baby Back Ribs 2 whole BBQ Chickens Your choice of 4 qt. sides 10 piece cornbread Your choice of 2 desserts and Your choice of 2 gallon drinks
Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal for 4
12 Pc Fried Chicken 2/ 16 oz Fixins 8 oz gravy 4 Buttermilk biscuits
Fried Catfish Family Meal
8 Pieces of Catfish 2- 16oz fixins 4 Buttermilk biscuits 4oz Tartar sauce
BBQ Chicken Family Meal
Just like Grandma made, BBQ Chicken ( 3 half birds)), choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Burnt Ends Brisket Family Meal
Crown of brisket for 4 caramelized in brown sugar and spices, served over your choice of fresh mashed potatoes, mac n cheese or cajun rice. Includes 4 pieces of cornbread
Smoked Beef Brisket Family Meal
1 1/2 pounds of our Smoked Beef Brisket, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Smoked Pulled Pork Family Meal
Two pounds of our Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Smoked Tri-Tip Family Meal
1 1/2 pounds of our Smoked Tri Tip, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Baby Back Rib Family Meal
Two Racks of Baby Back Pork Ribs (24 ribs), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh out the oven biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Chicken Fried Steak Family Meal
Chicken Fried Steak (4 pieces), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family from our kitchen to your table. Serves 4 people.
BBQ Chicken and Hot Link Meal for 4
Whole BBQ Chicken ( 2 half birds) 4 Hot Links 2 16oz fixins 4 biscuits Serves 4 people.
BBQ Chicken and Pulled Pork for 4
Smoked BBQ Chicken (whole bird) 1 1/2 lbs of Pork 2 fixins of your choice Buttermilk Biscuits
BBQ Chicken and Tri Tip for 4
Smoked BBQ Chicken ( whole bird) 1 and 1/2 pounds Tri Tip Two fixins of your choice Buttermilk biscuits
Brisket French Dip Package For 4
Yummy deal for your family. Includes... 4 Sandwiches on french rolls with sliced brisket, provolone cheese and carmalized onions. Comes with one pint of BBQ pinto beans, one pint of southern slaw and a 1/2 pint of beef au jus. No substitutions.
Jambalaya Family Meal
Jambalaya with Hot Link sausage and blackened chicken breast Served with 4 pieces of cornbread
Chicken and Waffles Family Meal
4 Waffles, 8 Boneless fried chicken breasts, butter and your choice of regular or pepper jelly syrup
Mega BBQ Chicken Meal for 6
18 Pieces of bbq chic 2 Quart Sized fixins 6 Biscuits Serves 6 people
Mega Fried Chicken Pack for 6
18 Pieces of Fried Chicken 2 Quart Sized fixins 6 Biscuits Serves 6 people
Shrimp & Grits with Blackened Catfish for 4
Creole shrimp and 3 blackened catfish fillets cut in 6 pieces laid atop a bed of simmered mushrooms, tomatoes and onions served over cheddar grits. Served with 4 Pieces of Cornbread
Add 3 Hot Links
Whole Key Lime Pie
Pit Smoked BBQ
Beef Ribs 3 bones Plate
3 Bones smoked Beef Ribs includes two fixins and a buttermilk biscuit
Beef Ribs 5 bones Plate
Full Rack (5 Bones) smoked Beef Ribs includes two fixins and a buttermilk biscuit
Baby Back Ribs Special 15 Bones
15 ribs, includes 2 fixin's, 1 bread.
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
includes 2 fixin's, 1 bread.
1 Meat Plate
Your choice of one smoked or fried meat, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.
2 Meat Plate
Your choice of two smoked or fried meats, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.
3 Meat Plate
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken 2 Fixins
Burnt Ends
Pan seared crown of brisket , Or Pork or Chicken in brown sugar and whiskey glaze, served over hot pepper grits or mashed potato, and choice of bread.
Southern Specialties
Southern Fried Chicken
Chicken and Waffle
Two southern Fried breasts, crisp waffle, hot pepper maple syrup
Chicken Strips Over Fries
Chicken Fried Steak
Country steaks smothered in house gravy. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Same concept, but just chicken. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.
Catfish Fried
Pride of the South. Rolled in seasoned cornmeal, includes two fixin's and bread.
Catfish Blackened
Pride of the South. Grilled in flavorful blackening seasoning. Includes two fixin's and a bread.
Jambalaya
Cajun rice, the holy trinity, Cajun sausage, chicken. Add shrimp from 4.95.
Shrimp, Blackened Catfish N Grits
Plump creole shrimp, blackened catfish, simmered mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions over cheddar grits.
Shrimp N' Grits
Nashville Hot Chicken
Southern fried chicken breasts in HOT Nashville seasonings. Includes one fixin.
Fixins Plate
4 Pcs Fried Chicken Only
Brunswick Stew And Cornbread
Brunswick Stew And Cornbread

Brunswick stew is a Southern dish that features a tomato base with beans, vegetables, and meat, made with pork, chicken, and beef, The original thinking was to use local ingredients and those you have on hand, which remains the same today.This Brunswick stew is made with cooked pork shoulder or leftover pulled pork, along with shredded or chopped cooked chicken thighs and vegetables. The barbecue sauce and a touch of cayenne pepper add rich flavor to the classic stew.
Brunswick Stew
Brunswick stew is a Southern dish that features a tomato base with beans, vegetables, and meat, made with pork, chicken, and beef, The original thinking was to use local ingredients and those you have on hand, which remains the same today.This Brunswick stew is made with cooked pork shoulder or leftover pulled pork, along with shredded or chopped cooked chicken thighs and vegetables. The barbecue sauce and a touch of cayenne pepper add rich flavor to the classic stew.
Make it a Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
Choose one from each category.
Mac Madness Bowl
Grilled mac n cheese, pulled pork, bacon, green onion, and BBQ sauce.
Nashville Fat Chicken Bowl
nashville chicken Breast , FF, Mac & Chz, Slaw, Pickles , Doodle Doo sauce, Cheese, Green Onions*
Burnt Ends Bowl
Fried Chicken Bowl
Seasonings dredged Fried Chicken breast over fresh mashed potatoes and sweet corn.
Chicken Salad Bowl
Starters
Whole South Sampler
Tray of your favorites, Frickles, Onion Rings, FrenchFry, Wings and dipping sauces (choose your 3 favorite sauces)
Frickles
Crisp dill chips dusted in seasoned cornmeal. Served with housemade ranch.
Onion Rings
Colossal onions breaded daily by loving hands, BBQ sauce for dipping.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Dredged in seasoned cornmeal, fried, sprinkled with smokey bacon chunks. Served with chipotle cream.
Okra
Dusted in cornmeal, served with housemade ranch.
Smoked Wings
Seasoned, smoked, fiery hot, or southern fried.
Boudin Balls
Housemade boudin sausage, rolled into fritters, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, served with Creole Remoulade.
Hush Puppies APP
Legend has it when Mama had leftover cornmeal, she would fry it up and throw it to the dogs and yell, "hush puppies!"
Wings and French Fries (Your choice of sauce)
BBQ wings served with a side of French fries
Pig N Fries
Our fresh SmashFry topped with pulled pork, melted cheddar, green onions, and Atlanta BBQ sauce.
Sandwiches (1 Fixin)
Rebs North Carolina Sandwich
BBQ Melt Sandwich
Catfish Po Boy
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Tri Tip Sandwich
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southwestern Chicken Sandwich
Brisket French Dip
Hot Link Sandwich
Texas hot link seared, served with Atlanta BBQ sauce.
Lonestar Burger
Johnny Rebs Classic Burger
Blu Cheese and Bacon Burger
Mushroom Caramelized Onion Burger
Impossible Mushroom Onion Burger
Salads
Desserts
Meatless Menu
Fixins
ColeSlaw
BBQ Beans
Collard Greens
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Mac n Cheese
Fresh Vegetables
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cajun Rice
Grits
Cheese Grits
Bitty Salad
Biscuit
Cornbread
Hushpuppies 2
Fruit
Brunswick Stew
Potato Salad
Fixins Bulk
Mac n Cheese
Mash Potatoes and Gravy
BBQ Pinto Beans
Southern Slaw
Cajun Rice
Collard Greens
Fresh Veggies
Potato Salad
Brunswick Stew
Brunswick stew is a Southern dish that features a tomato base with beans, vegetables, and meat, made with pork, chicken, and beef, The original thinking was to use local ingredients and those you have on hand, which remains the same today.This Brunswick stew is made with cooked pork shoulder or leftover pulled pork, along with shredded or chopped cooked chicken thighs and vegetables. The barbecue sauce and a touch of cayenne pepper add rich flavor to the classic stew.
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Atlanta BBQ Sauce
Bulk Meats etc
Dog Bones
1LB Pulled Pork
1LB Brisket
1LB Tri-Tip
1LB Pulled Smoked Chicken
Baby Back Ribs 12 Bones
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Beef Ribs (5 bones)
Whole BBQ Chicken
Half bird BBQ Chicken
1LB Burnt Ends
1LB Hot Links
Dozen Biscuits
1/2 Dozen Biscuits
Dozen Corn bread
1/2 Dozen of Cornbread
6 Biscuits/6 Corn Bread
$12.99 Menu (available Everyday 12-4)
Cajun Bowl
Cajun Rice with fresh vegetables (zucchini, carrots, onions and green peppers) topped with a blackened chicken breast
Jambalaya Bowl
Cajun rice, sauteed trilogy of veggies (celery, onion, green pepper and tomatoes) Hot link sausage and smoked chicken
Fried Chicken Bowl
Seasonings dredged Fried Chicken breast over fresh mashed potatoes and sweet corn.
Grilled Chicken Casear Salad Bowl
Pig N' French Fries
French fries, pulled smoked pork, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ small fixin
BBQ Pork sandwich(meat and bbq sauce) served with one fixin
Hot Texas Link Sandwich w/ small fixin
Hot Texas Link sandwich (meat and bbq) served with one fixin
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/small fixin
Fried chicken breast served with pickles and one fixin
Fixins Plate
Your choice of 3 fixins Served with Cornbread
5$ Draft Special
Chicken Wrap taste
Kids Menu
Kid French Toast
Kid Country Breakfast
Kid Breakfast Sandwich
Kid Hot Cake
Kid Waffle
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Fried Chicken Strips
Kid Grilled Chicken Strips
1/4 lb Burger
Kid Mac 'N Cheese Plate
Kid Pk Ribs
Ribs 'N French Fries
Kid Mash Bowl
Kid Mac Bowl
Kid Okra
Kid Sundae
Kid Drinks
Sauces
Breakfast Family Meals for 4 (8am-12pm)
Family Chicken and Waffle (Feeds 4)
4 Waffles, 4 fried boneless chicken breasts, 8 scrambled eggs served with butter and syrup
Family Pig Out (Feeds 4)
12 Pancakes or 4 waffles, 8 scrambled eggs, 12 bacon or 8 sausage with butter and syrup
Family Breakfast Plate (Feeds 4)
Bacon or sausage served with scrambled eggs and yankee spuds (potatoes topped with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheddar cheese) served with a biscuit
Family Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs (Feeds 4)
1 steaks, 8 scrambled eggs, potatoes, gravy and 4 biscuits
Family Catfish and Eggs (Feeds 4)
8 Pieces of catfish, 8 scrambled eggs, potatoes and 4 biscuits
Family Biscuits and Gravy (Feeds 4)
4 biscuits and gravy served with bacon or sausage, potatoes and scrambled eggs
Long Beach Alcohol
Sangria
Sangria Bottle
Milk Stout
Blue Moon
Modelo 24oz
Modelo
Santa Monice Hazy
805
Union Jack IPA
Mimosa
Bottle of Champagne & Carafe OJ
Southern Bloody Mary
Nashville Bloody Mary
Budweiser
Bud Light Can
Coors Light Can
Corona Extra
Pabts Blue Ribbon
Bottle Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Modelo Especial
$ 5 Pints of House Draft
Pit Smoked BBQ
One Meat
Choose 1 meat, served with 2 fixin's, dinner roll. Hot links (2), pulled pork 4 oz, Brisket 4 oz, 1/4 BBQ Chicken, Baby Back Ribs (3 bones), Cajun Sausage (1), Tri Tip 4 oz. Atlanta BBQ sauce (most served)
2 Meat Plate
Choose 2 meat, served with 2 fixin's, dinner roll. Hot links (2), pulled pork 4 oz, Brisket 4 oz, 1/4 BBQ Chicken, Baby Back Ribs (3 bones), Cajun Sausage (1), Tri Tip 4 oz. Atlanta BBQ sauce (most served)
3 Meat Plate
Choose 3 meat, served with 2 fixin's, dinner roll. Hot links (2), pulled pork 4 oz, Brisket 4 oz, 1/4 BBQ Chicken, Baby Back Ribs (3 bones), Cajun Sausage (1), Tri Tip 4 oz. Atlanta BBQ sauce (most served)
One Meat Catering Package (10 ppl)
Two Meats Catering Package (10 ppl)
Three Meats Catering Package (10 ppl)
One Meat
Choose 1 meat, served with 2 fixin's, dinner roll. Hot links (2), pulled pork 4 oz, Brisket 4 oz, 1/4 BBQ Chicken, Baby Back Ribs (3 bones), Cajun Sausage (1), Tri Tip 4 oz. Atlanta BBQ sauce (most served)