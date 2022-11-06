Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Johnny Rebs Restaurant

2,341 Reviews

$$

4663 Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach, CA 92649

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Sandwich
2 Meat Plate
BBQ Chicken and Tri Tip for 4

4-6 Smoked Turkey Feast

SmokedTurkey

$185.00

8-10 Smoked Turkey Feast

Smoked Turkey

$225.00

Specialty Sides

QT Collard Greens

$13.00

QT Mac N Cheese

$13.00

QT Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

QT Giblet Gravy

$13.00

QT Sage and Mushroom Dressing

$13.00

QT Slaw

$13.00

QT BBQ Sauce

$13.00

QT Cajun Rice

$13.00

QT Cranberry Relish

$13.00

Homemade Biscuits

$10.00+

Fresh Cornbread

$10.00+

Additional Meat Choices

Whole Turkey

$75.00

Whole Organic Turkey

$100.00

Whole Smoked Ham

$85.00

Sliced Turkey Breast per #

$18.00

Sliced Ham per #

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork per #

$18.00

Smoked Brisket (sliced) per #

$20.00

Smoked Brisket (chopped) per #

$20.00

Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

TriTip Per #

$20.00

Hot Links per #

$16.00

Specialty Dessert Choices

Key Lime Pie

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Drop Biscuit Peach Cobbler for 4

$14.00

Pecan Pie

$23.00

Banana Pudding

$14.00

NOVEMBER PROMOTIONS

Smoked Meat Tray (serves 10)

$225.00

Baby back pork ribs (36 bones) 2 pounds Pulled pork 2 pounds Beef brisket 2 whole BBQ chicken 2 pounds Hot links 1 quart BBQ sauce

Fried Chicken Family Meal

$49.95

12 Pcs of fried chicken , 2 16 oz Fixins Bread

Fried Catfish Family Meal

$49.95

Taco Tuesday

Pork Taco

$12.75

Beef Taco

$12.75

Chicken Taco

$12.75

Shrimp Taco

$12.75

Fried Chicken Taco

$12.75

Catfish Taco

$12.75

Hot Doodle Doo!

Nashville Chicken Sandwich and FF

$13.95

Nashville Chicken Pieces and FF small

$10.00

Nashville Chicken Pieces and FF large

$18.95

Nashville Chicken & Waffle 1 breast

$11.50

Nashville Chicken & Waffle 2 breasts

$16.50

Nashville Chicken Fat FF

$16.50

Nashville Hot Catfish 1 fillet

$14.95

Nashville Hot Catfish 2 fillets

$21.95

Nashville Hot Bloody Mary

$16.50

Family Meal Specials for 4

BBQ Pack (feeds 8-10)

$180.00

Enjoy a family BBQ meal...includes 2lbs Pounds Brisket 2 racks Baby Back Ribs 2 whole BBQ Chickens Your choice of 4 qt. sides 10 piece cornbread Your choice of 2 desserts and Your choice of 2 gallon drinks

Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal for 4

$60.00

12 Pc Fried Chicken 2/ 16 oz Fixins 8 oz gravy 4 Buttermilk biscuits

Fried Catfish Family Meal

$65.00

8 Pieces of Catfish 2- 16oz fixins 4 Buttermilk biscuits 4oz Tartar sauce

BBQ Chicken Family Meal

$60.00

Just like Grandma made, BBQ Chicken ( 3 half birds)), choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.

Burnt Ends Brisket Family Meal

$60.00

Crown of brisket for 4 caramelized in brown sugar and spices, served over your choice of fresh mashed potatoes, mac n cheese or cajun rice. Includes 4 pieces of cornbread

Smoked Beef Brisket Family Meal

$60.00

1 1/2 pounds of our Smoked Beef Brisket, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.

Smoked Pulled Pork Family Meal

$60.00

Two pounds of our Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.

Smoked Tri-Tip Family Meal

$60.00

1 1/2 pounds of our Smoked Tri Tip, your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.

Baby Back Rib Family Meal

$60.00

Two Racks of Baby Back Pork Ribs (24 ribs), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh out the oven biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.

Chicken Fried Steak Family Meal

$55.00

Chicken Fried Steak (4 pieces), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh biscuits for your family from our kitchen to your table. Serves 4 people.

BBQ Chicken and Hot Link Meal for 4

$60.00

Whole BBQ Chicken ( 2 half birds) 4 Hot Links 2 16oz fixins 4 biscuits Serves 4 people.

BBQ Chicken and Pulled Pork for 4

$60.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken (whole bird) 1 1/2 lbs of Pork 2 fixins of your choice Buttermilk Biscuits

BBQ Chicken and Tri Tip for 4

$60.00

Smoked BBQ Chicken ( whole bird) 1 and 1/2 pounds Tri Tip Two fixins of your choice Buttermilk biscuits

Brisket French Dip Package For 4

$55.00

Yummy deal for your family. Includes... 4 Sandwiches on french rolls with sliced brisket, provolone cheese and carmalized onions. Comes with one pint of BBQ pinto beans, one pint of southern slaw and a 1/2 pint of beef au jus. No substitutions.

Jambalaya Family Meal

$55.00

Jambalaya with Hot Link sausage and blackened chicken breast Served with 4 pieces of cornbread

Chicken and Waffles Family Meal

$50.00

4 Waffles, 8 Boneless fried chicken breasts, butter and your choice of regular or pepper jelly syrup

Mega BBQ Chicken Meal for 6

$65.00

18 Pieces of bbq chic 2 Quart Sized fixins 6 Biscuits Serves 6 people

Mega Fried Chicken Pack for 6

$65.00

18 Pieces of Fried Chicken 2 Quart Sized fixins 6 Biscuits Serves 6 people

Shrimp & Grits with Blackened Catfish for 4

$60.00

Creole shrimp and 3 blackened catfish fillets cut in 6 pieces laid atop a bed of simmered mushrooms, tomatoes and onions served over cheddar grits. Served with 4 Pieces of Cornbread

Add 3 Hot Links

$9.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$18.00

Pit Smoked BBQ

Beef Ribs 3 bones Plate

$33.50

3 Bones smoked Beef Ribs includes two fixins and a buttermilk biscuit

Beef Ribs 5 bones Plate

$38.50

Full Rack (5 Bones) smoked Beef Ribs includes two fixins and a buttermilk biscuit

Baby Back Ribs Special 15 Bones

$34.00

15 ribs, includes 2 fixin's, 1 bread.

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$24.50

includes 2 fixin's, 1 bread.

1 Meat Plate

$16.95

Your choice of one smoked or fried meat, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.

2 Meat Plate

$22.00

Your choice of two smoked or fried meats, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.

3 Meat Plate

$27.00

Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.

Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken 2 Fixins

$21.50

Burnt Ends

$18.95

Pan seared crown of brisket , Or Pork or Chicken in brown sugar and whiskey glaze, served over hot pepper grits or mashed potato, and choice of bread.

Southern Specialties

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.00+

Chicken and Waffle

$13.95+

Two southern Fried breasts, crisp waffle, hot pepper maple syrup

Chicken Strips Over Fries

$17.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.50+

Country steaks smothered in house gravy. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.50+

Same concept, but just chicken. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.

Catfish Fried

$18.00+

Pride of the South. Rolled in seasoned cornmeal, includes two fixin's and bread.

Catfish Blackened

$18.00+

Pride of the South. Grilled in flavorful blackening seasoning. Includes two fixin's and a bread.

Jambalaya

$22.00

Cajun rice, the holy trinity, Cajun sausage, chicken. Add shrimp from 4.95.

Shrimp, Blackened Catfish N Grits

$26.50

Plump creole shrimp, blackened catfish, simmered mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions over cheddar grits.

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.95

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00+

Southern fried chicken breasts in HOT Nashville seasonings. Includes one fixin.

Fixins Plate

$16.50

4 Pcs Fried Chicken Only

$18.00

Brunswick Stew And Cornbread

$10.00

Brunswick stew is a Southern dish that features a tomato base with beans, vegetables, and meat, made with pork, chicken, and beef, The original thinking was to use local ingredients and those you have on hand, which remains the same today.This Brunswick stew is made with cooked pork shoulder or leftover pulled pork, along with shredded or chopped cooked chicken thighs and vegetables. The barbecue sauce and a touch of cayenne pepper add rich flavor to the classic stew.

Make it a Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$18.00

Choose one from each category.

Mac Madness Bowl

$18.00

Grilled mac n cheese, pulled pork, bacon, green onion, and BBQ sauce.

Nashville Fat Chicken Bowl

$17.95

nashville chicken Breast , FF, Mac & Chz, Slaw, Pickles , Doodle Doo sauce, Cheese, Green Onions*

Burnt Ends Bowl

$18.95

Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Seasonings dredged Fried Chicken breast over fresh mashed potatoes and sweet corn.

Chicken Salad Bowl

$15.99

Starters

Whole South Sampler

$21.95

Tray of your favorites, Frickles, Onion Rings, FrenchFry, Wings and dipping sauces (choose your 3 favorite sauces)

Frickles

$8.95+

Crisp dill chips dusted in seasoned cornmeal. Served with housemade ranch.

Onion Rings

$8.95+

Colossal onions breaded daily by loving hands, BBQ sauce for dipping.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

Dredged in seasoned cornmeal, fried, sprinkled with smokey bacon chunks. Served with chipotle cream.

Okra

$8.95+

Dusted in cornmeal, served with housemade ranch.

Smoked Wings

$13.50

Seasoned, smoked, fiery hot, or southern fried.

Boudin Balls

$9.00+

Housemade boudin sausage, rolled into fritters, stuffed with pepper jack cheese, served with Creole Remoulade.

Hush Puppies APP

$8.95

Legend has it when Mama had leftover cornmeal, she would fry it up and throw it to the dogs and yell, "hush puppies!"

Wings and French Fries (Your choice of sauce)

$15.95

BBQ wings served with a side of French fries

Pig N Fries

$14.50

Our fresh SmashFry topped with pulled pork, melted cheddar, green onions, and Atlanta BBQ sauce.

Sandwiches (1 Fixin)

Rebs North Carolina Sandwich

$15.95

BBQ Melt Sandwich

$16.95

Catfish Po Boy

$17.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.75

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.95

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

Brisket French Dip

$17.95

Hot Link Sandwich

$15.25

Texas hot link seared, served with Atlanta BBQ sauce.

Lonestar Burger

$17.95

Johnny Rebs Classic Burger

$15.95

Blu Cheese and Bacon Burger

$17.95

Mushroom Caramelized Onion Burger

$15.50

Impossible Mushroom Onion Burger

$17.95

Salads

Rebs" Classic Smoked Chicken Salad

$18.50

Catfish Caesar Salad

$18.50

Catfish (Southern Fried or Blackened), Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons and romaine

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.50

Farmer's Market Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, mushrooms, and avocado.

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$7.50

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

4 Beignets

$7.50

Family Peach Cobbler (feeds 4-6)

$14.00

Family Banana Pudding (feeds 4-6)

$14.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$18.00

Add Ice Cream

$3.25

Meatless Menu

Impossible Classic Rebs Burger

$17.50

Impossible Mushroom Onion Burger

$17.50

Nashville Hot Soy Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Plant Based Bowl

$17.50

Fixins

ColeSlaw

$4.25+

BBQ Beans

$4.25+

Collard Greens

$4.25+

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.25+

Mac n Cheese

$4.25+

Fresh Vegetables

$4.25+

French Fries

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25+

Cajun Rice

$4.25+

Grits

$4.25+

Cheese Grits

$4.50+

Bitty Salad

$4.25+

Biscuit

$1.95

Cornbread

$1.95

Hushpuppies 2

$1.95

Fruit

$4.25+

PASS

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Fixins Bulk

Mac n Cheese

$4.25+

Mash Potatoes and Gravy

$4.25+

BBQ Pinto Beans

$4.25+

Southern Slaw

$4.25+

Cajun Rice

$4.25+

Collard Greens

$4.25+

Fresh Veggies

$4.25+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

French Fries

$6.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25+

Atlanta BBQ Sauce

$2.00+

Bulk Meats etc

Dog Bones

$20.00

1LB Pulled Pork

$16.00

1LB Brisket

$18.00

1LB Tri-Tip

$18.00

1LB Pulled Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs 12 Bones

$19.95

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$9.95

Beef Ribs (5 bones)

$30.00

Whole BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Half bird BBQ Chicken

$10.00

1LB Burnt Ends

$18.50

1LB Hot Links

$12.00

Dozen Biscuits

$15.00

1/2 Dozen Biscuits

$8.00

Dozen Corn bread

$15.00

1/2 Dozen of Cornbread

$8.00

6 Biscuits/6 Corn Bread

$14.00

$12.99 Menu (available Everyday 12-4)

Cajun Bowl

$12.99

Cajun Rice with fresh vegetables (zucchini, carrots, onions and green peppers) topped with a blackened chicken breast

Jambalaya Bowl

$12.99

Cajun rice, sauteed trilogy of veggies (celery, onion, green pepper and tomatoes) Hot link sausage and smoked chicken

Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Seasonings dredged Fried Chicken breast over fresh mashed potatoes and sweet corn.

Grilled Chicken Casear Salad Bowl

$12.99

Pig N' French Fries

$12.99

French fries, pulled smoked pork, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ small fixin

$12.99

BBQ Pork sandwich(meat and bbq sauce) served with one fixin

Hot Texas Link Sandwich w/ small fixin

$12.99

Hot Texas Link sandwich (meat and bbq) served with one fixin

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/small fixin

$12.99

Fried chicken breast served with pickles and one fixin

Fixins Plate

$12.99

Your choice of 3 fixins Served with Cornbread

5$ Draft Special

$5.00

Chicken Wrap taste

Kids Menu

Kid French Toast

$7.50

Kid Country Breakfast

$7.50

Kid Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Kid Hot Cake

$7.50

Kid Waffle

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid Fried Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kid Grilled Chicken Strips

$8.50

1/4 lb Burger

$8.50

Kid Mac 'N Cheese Plate

$6.95

Kid Pk Ribs

$15.50

Ribs 'N French Fries

$9.50

Kid Mash Bowl

$7.75

Kid Mac Bowl

$7.75

Kid Okra

$2.95

Kid Sundae

$1.95

Kid Drinks

Sauces

Atlanta BBQ

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Country Gravy

$0.50

Nashville HOT Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Fire Sauce

$0.50

North Carolina Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Cream Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast Family Meals for 4 (8am-12pm)

Family Chicken and Waffle (Feeds 4)

$55.00

4 Waffles, 4 fried boneless chicken breasts, 8 scrambled eggs served with butter and syrup

Family Pig Out (Feeds 4)

$55.00

12 Pancakes or 4 waffles, 8 scrambled eggs, 12 bacon or 8 sausage with butter and syrup

Family Breakfast Plate (Feeds 4)

$55.00

Bacon or sausage served with scrambled eggs and yankee spuds (potatoes topped with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheddar cheese) served with a biscuit

Family Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs (Feeds 4)

$50.00

1 steaks, 8 scrambled eggs, potatoes, gravy and 4 biscuits

Family Catfish and Eggs (Feeds 4)

$60.00

8 Pieces of catfish, 8 scrambled eggs, potatoes and 4 biscuits

Family Biscuits and Gravy (Feeds 4)

$40.00

4 biscuits and gravy served with bacon or sausage, potatoes and scrambled eggs

Long Beach Alcohol

Sangria

$8.00

Sangria Bottle

$25.00

Milk Stout

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Modelo 24oz

$8.50

Modelo

$7.00

Santa Monice Hazy

$8.00

805

$7.00

Union Jack IPA

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.25

Bottle of Champagne & Carafe OJ

$17.95

Southern Bloody Mary

$9.95

Nashville Bloody Mary

$16.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Pabts Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Bottle Beer

$4.00

White Wine

$8.00

Red Wine

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

$ 5 Pints of House Draft

$5.00

Pit Smoked BBQ

Pit smoke BBQ comes with 2 Sides, Dinner Roll

One Meat Catering Package (10 ppl)

$150.00

Two Meats Catering Package (10 ppl)

$189.50

Three Meats Catering Package (10 ppl)

$230.00

One Meat Catering Package (40 ppl)

$600.00

Two Meats Catering Package (40 ppl)

$758.00

Three Meats Catering Package (40 ppl)

$920.00

BBQ Bowls

Fried Chicken Package

3 pcs Comes with two sides dinner rolls

Fried Chicken (feeds 10)

$165.00