Johnny Rebs Restaurant

Brunswick Stew And Cornbread

$10.00

Brunswick stew is a Southern dish that features a tomato base with beans, vegetables, and meat, made with pork, chicken, and beef, The original thinking was to use local ingredients and those you have on hand, which remains the same today.This Brunswick stew is made with cooked pork shoulder or leftover pulled pork, along with shredded or chopped cooked chicken thighs and vegetables. The barbecue sauce and a touch of cayenne pepper add rich flavor to the classic stew.