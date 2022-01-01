Johnny Sánchez imageView gallery

Johnny Sánchez

1,793 Reviews

$$

930 Poydras St

Suite B

New Orleans, LA 70112

Popular Items

Market Salad
Burrito
Street Corn

Small Plates

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

house fried plantains and corn chips with fire roasted salsa roja

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

avocado, lime, cotija

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$11.00

queso blanco, jalapenos, lime, cilantro Add Chorizo +2

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

cotija, pickled peppers, roasted jalapeño vinaigrette

Soup/Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

grilled chicken, roasted tomato, black beans, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro

Market Salad

Market Salad

$12.00

avocado, cucumber, tomato, crispy shallot, roasted corn, queso fresco, pickled onion, pickled carrot. Served with adobo ceasar dressing.

Tacos

Albondigas Taco

Albondigas Taco

$7.00

Aaron's grandmother's meatballs, chipotle, queso fresco, pickled onion served on a warm flour tortilla

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$8.00

skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

crispy michoacan pork, marinated onion, chipotle salsa, served on a warm corn tortilla

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$7.00

crispy des allemands catfish, avocado, grilled corn, jalapeño, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm corn tortilla

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$7.00

masa crusted gulf shrimp, red pepper aioli, pickled carrot, pickled onion

Entrees

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$26.00

served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.

Steak Fajitas

$32.00

served over poblanos and onions with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapenos, and warm flour tortillas. Served with mexican rice and black beans.

Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

mexican rice, black beans, crema, queso, guacamole, jalapeño with salsa roja

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

queso oaxaca folded in a flour tortilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

rajas, salsa verde, cotija crust

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

crispy rice, grilled chicken, cotija, avocado

Adios Burger

Adios Burger

$16.00

brisket burger, American cheese, pickled jalapenos, sliced red onion, spicy garlic mayo. Served with adobo fries

Sides

Street Corn

Street Corn

$6.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Adobo Fries

$5.00

Side of Protein

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Crema

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Tartar

$0.50

Side Cotija

$1.00

Side Cheddar

$1.00

NA Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$4.00
MEXI Coke

MEXI Coke

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A smart, chic and authentic restaurant that embodies the warmth of traditional Mexican cooking, and the fun and genuine hospitality that defines New Orleans. Bridging traditional Mexican food with a cutting-edge, modern approach to dining that utilizes the very best ingredients.

Website

Location

930 Poydras St, Suite B, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

