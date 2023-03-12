Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Johnny T's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

$$

173 E South St

Hillsdale, MI 49242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
Stir Fry
Herbed Crusted Chicken


Daily Specials

Cup & a 1/2

$7.99

Citrus Explosion Chicken Wings

$13.99

Hawaiian Mahi Mahi

$14.99

Hawaiian Mahi Mahi prepared golden and served with two sides and pina colada dipping sauce.

Tempura Battered Smelt

$13.99

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$12.99

12oz Steak of the Day New York Strip

$21.99

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.79

Lightly battered coconut shrimp with a creamy, sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with toasted sesame seeds

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.29

Garlic-herb butter crostini, melted mozzarella and herbed diced tomatoes.

Chicken Tenders

$13.79

Hand breaded all white meat filets.

Lg Fries

$6.99

Lg Onion ring

$8.99

Tempura battered Vidalia onion rings.

Maryland Crab Cakes APP

$12.59

One Maryland style crab cake over sweet pepper Thai remoulade slaw.

Mozzarella Moons

$10.29

Hand breaded mozzarella wedges.

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$10.49

An East Asian dumpling filled with seasoned ground pork, prepared lightly crisped and tossed in our signature sesame ginger sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.29

Loaded with apple wood smoked bacon and co-jack cheese.

Battered Green Beans

$9.99

Entrees

Alfredo

$12.59

Classic alfredo sauce over fettuccini.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.29

Parmesan herb crusted chicken baked with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.29

Fresh hand breaded eggplant baked with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti.

Lasagna

$16.29

A house specialty! Made with our classic meat sauce.

Pasta Giovanni

$15.59

House made pesto, fettuccini and sun dried tomatoes, topped with a parmesan herb crusted chicken breast, drizzled with housemade garlic cream sauce.

Pasta Giuseppe

Pasta Giuseppe

$15.29

Spaghetti, marinara, parmesan herb crusted chicken breast topped with garlic cream sauce.

Pasta Pomodoro

$11.59

Classic sauce made with diced roma tomatoes, herbs, garlic and olive oil.

Seafood Alfredo

$18.99Out of stock

Garlic butter and wine sautéed lobster, scallops and shrimp over pasta with our classic alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$15.59

Gulf shrimp in fresh garlic butter scampi sauce, tossed with spaghetti pasta.

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.59

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$12.79

Fire grilled BBQ chicken

$12.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast glazed with our signature bbq sauce.

Beef & Noodles

$14.59

Slow cooked beef and fresh mushrooms over wide noodles with house made Espagnole sauce.

Fire grilled Hawaiian Chicken

$14.79

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and thick teriyaki sauce.

Herbed Crusted Chicken

$13.79

Marinated chicken breast in our parmesan herbed bread crumbs, pan bronzed.

Country Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.79

Fresh mashed potatoes and corn, tasty crispy chicken topped with co-jack and brown gravy

Herder's Pie

$12.79

An herb crusted chicken breast topped with mashed potatoes, sautéed whole green beans & gravy.

Liver & Onions

$12.79

Fresh beef liver, breaded and sautéed with caramelized onion and applewood smoked bacon.

Stir Fry

$11.59

Assorted fresh stir fry veggies with our signature sauce over steamed rice. For the spicy appetite try it sriracha style.

Icelandic Cod

$14.69

Icelandic cod fillets, mild and flaky hand dipped, breaded or broiled with your choice of seasonings.

Maryland Crab Cakes ENT

$18.79

New England blue & lump crab mixed with tiny diced root veggies, fresh herbs, seasonings and bread crumbs made into tasty cakes. Prepared golden and served over sweet pepper remoulade.

New Orleans Tilapia

$16.59

Grilled farm raised tilapia with lobster stuffed gulf shrimp smothered in Cajun cream sauce.

Pan Bronzed Tilapia

$14.79

Farm raised tilapia pan bronzed and topped with toasted almonds.

Salmon

$16.99

Tender and flaky Chilean salmon pan seared. Glazed or seasoned to your desire: Blackened, Teriyaki or Sesame ginger.

Gulf Shrimp

$14.29

Grilled and seasoned, choice of lemon pepper, garlic butter or Cajun. Also available hand breaded.

Sandwiches

Bistro Club

$12.29

House smoked turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

California Turkey Melt

$12.29

House smoked turkey and avocado smothered with baby swiss served on our signature sourdough bread.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.29

Grilled chicken breast, shaved ham and melted provolone.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Your choice of cheese and grilled bread.

Ham & Cheese

$11.29

Shaved and stacked with melted cheese of your choice.

Icelandic Cod Sandwich

$11.29

An Icelandic cod filet battered or broiled served on a bakery fresh roll.

Margherita Chicken Breast

$12.29

Marinated chicken topped with provolone, fresh basil, diced tomato and olive oil .

Old Hickory

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast, house bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon and melted cheddar.

Portabella Sand

$12.29

A grilled jumbo cap stuffed with diced herbed tomatoes topped with melted provolone.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.49

The best beef sandwich ever! Slow cooked pot roast, caramelized onions, melted cheddar and our own apple butter horseradish sauce.

Rachael's Rachael

$12.79

House smoked turkey, slaw and Russian dressing.

Reuben's Reuben

Reuben's Reuben

$12.79

Hand pulled house smoked corned beef.

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$13.29

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Blue Lagoon Shrimp Wrap

$13.79

Coconut battered gulf shrimp, Mandarin oranges, cabbage and Caribbean rum aioli in a wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.29

Crispy chicken buffalo style with ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$13.29

Fresh avocado, seasoned chicken, lettuce, co-jack and pico de gallo in a tortilla wrap. Served warm or chilled .

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.29

Seasoned chicken, romaine, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, parmesan and house made caesar dressing. Served warm or chilled.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.29

Chicken, caramelized onions, peppers and co-jack cheese.

Midwest Ranch Wrap

Midwest Ranch Wrap

$13.29

Crispy chicken with ranch, lettuce, tomato and co-jack cheese.

Portabella Mushroom Wrap

$13.29

Grilled portabella mushroom, diced herbed tomato, lettuce, and our parmesan romano blend.

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$13.29

Crispy chicken in a wrap shell with house made broccoli cabbage slaw and Thai sweet pepper remoulade.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.29

House smoked turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato ,shredded co-jack and our house made ranch dressing. Flat grilled in our tortilla wrap shell.

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$12.99

We are partnering with SugarBush Cattle, Inc., a farming operation from Allen, Michigan, to bring you what some say is the fnest beef in the world: Wagyu beef burgers. Just for this burger we have developed a custom seasoning blend, a new burger bun from a bakery in Chicago, and a house made steak aioli for the sauce. Includes your choice of cheese 11.99 Additional toppings 1.00 each: Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, flame roasted peppers, shaved ham, pico de gallo, avocado, brushetta tomatoes or extra cheese

Roasted Cauliflower & Quinoa

$12.29

Made with fresh herbs and spices mixed with roasted caulifower, whole grains, beans and pureed vegetables.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$12.29

Made with flame roasted corn, black beans, peppers and whole grains.

Entrée Salads

Peasant Salad

$9.29

Mixed greens, dried cherries, red onions, feta cheese and caramelized walnuts.

BLT Salad

$9.29

Fresh chopped lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado and tomato.

Johnny Albuquerque

$9.29

Fresh greens, pico de gallo, co-jack cheese, tortilla chips, and flame roasted corn black beans.

Caesar Salad

$9.29

Crisp romaine, house made Caesar dressing, red onion, fresh tomato, parmesan and our own signature croutons.

House Salad

$9.29

Soup

Bowl French Onion

$4.79

Cup French Onion

$3.79

Sides

Applesauce

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Corn

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Fries choices

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Mashed Potato

$3.49

Potato chips

$3.49

Rice

$3.49

Side Salad Choices

Veggie Du Jour

$3.49
Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$3.95

Seaweed, sesame oil, kikurage mushroom, chili pepper and sesame seeds in a sweetened vinegar. Super healthy and very tasty.

Fresh Fruit

$3.49Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock

Desserts

All of our desserts are made in house. Even the gelato. Never "store bought" or frozen... Well the gelato, that is frozen!!

Des Carrot Cake

$6.29

Des Chocolate Silk

$6.29

Des German Chocolate Pie

$6.29

Des Moosetracks Cheesecake

$6.29

Des NY Cheesecake

$6.29

Des Peanut Butter Pie

$6.29

Des Coconut Cream Pie

$6.29

Des Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.29

Des Turtle Cheesecake

$6.29
Des Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Des Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.29

Handmade Cannoli shell and sweetened riccota filling with chocolate chips.

Amaretto Cheesecake

$6.29

Vanilla Gelato

$4.29

Chocolate Gelato

$4.29

Butter Pecan Gelato

$4.29

Chocolate Cookie

$4.29

Kids

Kids nuggets

$6.50

Kids burger

$6.50

Kids grilled cheese

$5.50

Kids spaghetti

$6.50

Kids alfredo

$7.50

Lunch Salads

Lunch Alb

$4.99

Lunch BLT Sal

$6.99

Lunch caesar

$4.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lunch house

$4.99

Lunch peasant

$4.99

Bakery Items

Dozen rolls

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our entire staff, upon completion of a thorough interview and hiring process, agrees with and desires to share our mission statement through the services they give you, our guest. We bring to you the benefits of a large corporate restaurant with the uniqueness of a local neighborhood establishment, by building relationships with you as an individual. The personal mission for the proprietors, managers and each employee of Johnny T’s Bistro will be: Give each of our guests Absolute Quality.

Website

Location

173 E South St, Hillsdale, MI 49242

Directions

Gallery
Johnny T's Bistro image
Johnny T's Bistro image
Johnny T's Bistro image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hillsdale

Map
