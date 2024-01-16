- Home
Johnny Wishbones LLC 515 S Liberty St
No reviews yet
515 S Liberty St
Cherryvale, KS 67335
BEVERAGE
Ice Tea
Fountain Drinks
Bottles
Wine
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$8.00+
California- Tasty tropical flavors such as mango, papaya and pineapple with citrus notes, delicately intertwine with aromas of green apple and pear to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak rounds out the finish.
- Jadot Beaujolais Villages$9.00+
Beaujolais-Villages, Beaujolais, France - This crisp, fruit-forward, juicy wine has expressive aromas and flavors of ripe red berries, with nice weight in the mouth. Pairing with grilled white meat
FROZEN COCKTAIL
WATER
APPETIZER
- Buffalo Wings$10.95+Out of stock
Our Buffalo Wings are made from fresh chicken wings, marinated in a delicious blend of spices and herbs. They are then fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of original, sweet and spicy or a super spicy sauce.
- Deep Fried Portobello Mushrooms$8.95Out of stock
Our deep fried portobello mushrooms are cut fresh daily, hand-breaded and quickly fried to perfection.
- House Onion Rings$6.75+
Our delicious onion rings are made with thick slices of sweet onions, battered in a light crispy coating
- Fried Gizzards$8.95
These are cooked with herbs and spices. They are crispy on the outside and so tender on the inside
- CALAMARI RINGS$8.95
- Crispy Shrimp$8.95
Our crispy wrapped shrimp features an all - natural shrimp stretched then wrapped in a delicate rice netting that expands and crisps when fried
- Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers$8.95Out of stock
- Toasted Crab Rangoon Ravioli$8.95Out of stock
- FRIED OKRA$4.95
ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
Salad and Soup of the Day
JOHNNY'S SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIE BOWL
HONEY MUSTARD SPRING CHICKEN
PASTA
Jambalaya Pasta
Tomato Basil Chicken Pasta
Shrimp and Tasso Pasta
FOR THE LITTLES
2 CHICK STIRP OR LEGS
Chicken and Waffle
SHRIMP DINNERS
Shrimp Burger
Crispy Wrapped Shrimp
Fried Shrimp
CHICKEN/FISH
Chicken & Waffle
- Chicken and Waffle$11.95
Our Chicken and Waffle dish is a mouthwatering tribute to classic southern cuisine. With a perfectly fried chicken breast served atop a freshly-made sweet Belgium waffle, this meal is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Drizzled with syrup, every bite is a delectable combination of savory and sweet. Come in and enjoy this signature dish today!
CATFISH
- Small (3 splits)$13.95
Our Fried Catfish is a delicious dish that is sure to please any palate. The catfish splits are lightly battered and cooked in a Cajun-seasoned batter, giving them a distinct flavor. Enjoy this delectable dish with a side of hush puppies and choice of two sides for a truly southern experience
- Large (5 splits)$16.95
Our Fried Catfish is a delicious dish that is sure to please any palate. The catfish splits are lightly battered and cooked in a Cajun-seasoned batter, giving them a distinct flavor. Enjoy this delectable dish with a side of hush puppies and choice of two sides for a truly southern experience
Extra Piece Breast
Extra Wishbone
MIXED CHICKEN
DARK CHICKEN
- 1 Piece Dark Chicken Dinners$12.95
Dark Chicken Dinners 1 Piece (1 Legs or Thigh) Served with Choice of Two Sides and Fresh Baked Bread
- 2 Pieces Dark Chicken Dinner$13.95
Dark Chicken Dinners 2 Piece (1 Legs 1 Thigh) Served with Choice of Two Sides and Fresh Baked Bread
- 3 Piece Dark Chicken Dinner$14.95
Mixed Chicken Dinners 3 Piece Served with Choice of Two Sides
WHITE CHICKEN
ON THE SIDE
Baked Mac and Cheese
- Baked Mac and Cheese$4.95
Indulge in our homemade Baked Mac and Cheese with a buttery topping. Our delicious dish features creamy and cheesy macaroni noodles, baked to perfection with a golden, buttery topping. This comfort food classic is sure to satisfy your cravings and make you feel right at home.
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Curly Fries
Okra
Vegetable of the Day
Baked Potato
Side Salad
LAGNIAPPE
NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE
Chicken & Dumplings
Shrimp Étouffée
Creole Chicken & Rice
DESSERTS
Apple Pie Waffle
Deep Fried Cinnamon Roll
New Orleans-Style Beignets
Retail
Grab and Go Chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally Owned-Independent Restaurant Bringing the Family Back to the Table
515 S Liberty St, Cherryvale, KS 67335