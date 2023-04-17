  • Home
Johnny B's Food Truck **Parked by Infinity Massage & Zenith Auto Glass

No reviews yet

3802 Trinity Road

Duluth, MN 55811

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Winter Salad
The Chicken Sandy


Main

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Yker Farmers Blend Patty | Caramelized Onions | Hooks Aged Cheddar | Heirloom Tomato | Greens | Bun | Side of Chips and Quick Pickles

Yker Acre Pork Ribs

Yker Acre Pork Ribs

$20.00

Korean Spiced Baby Back Ribs | Raw Slaw

The Chicken Sandy

The Chicken Sandy

$14.00

Pulled Chicken | Cheddar | Maple | Fennel | Ciabatta | Chips

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$11.00

Fennel Bulb | Sorrel | Apple | Blueberries | Mizuna | Candied Pecan | Goat Cheese | Maple Vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

Heirloom Tomatoes | Halloumi Cheese | Fennel | Maple | Sourdough Focaccia

Side

Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Smashed Fingerling Potatoes | Butter | Dill Aioli

Raw Slaw

Raw Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Radish | Beet | Apple | Carrot | Broccoli | Maple | Mustard

Beverage

Smart Water

$3.00

Uffda Kombucha

$4.00

San Pelegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Food Truck focused on local, seasonal, and organic ingredients Johnnybsfoodtruck.com

Location

3802 Trinity Road, Duluth, MN 55811

Directions

