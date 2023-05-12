Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Chinese

Johnny Noodle King

review star

No reviews yet

2601 W Fort St,

Detroit, MI 48216

Popular Items

JNK Tonkotsu

$16.00

pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - beansprout - black garlic oil - egg - menma - naruto - scallion - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK New Seoul

$18.00

chili chicken broth - braised beef short rib - kitchen sink kimchi - scallion - sesame seed oil - sesame seed - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Lobster Rangoon - 5/order

$8.00

hand made in house - deep fried - real & imitation lobster mix - seasoned cream cheese - sweet chili dipping sauce - *contains fish/shellfish


JNK Online Bowls

JNK Burnt Garlic Miso

$14.00

miso based veggie broth - fried tofu - menma - wild mushroom - scallion - shiitake oil - ramen - *vegan

JNK Chicken Bowl

$16.00

JNK Dorm Room Ramen

$13.00

choice of broth - ramen - *buildable bowl, add on options are individually priced

JNK Mush-Love

$16.00

JNK New Seoul

$18.00

chili chicken broth - braised beef short rib - kitchen sink kimchi - scallion - sesame seed oil - sesame seed - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Red Curry

$16.00

coconut curry based pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - fried onion - menma - scallion - watercress - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Shoyu

$16.00

soy based pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - bonito - egg - menma - naruto - nori - scallion - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Smoked Butter Noodle

$12.00

korean chili flake - mustard greens & capers - onion - smoked butter - ramen - *vegetarian - NO BROTH

JNK Southwest Verde

$16.00

green chili chicken broth - chicken thigh confit - cilantro - corn - hot peppers - scallion - ramen

JNK Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

JNK Tonkotsu

$16.00

pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - beansprout - black garlic oil - egg - menma - naruto - scallion - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Yakisoba

$13.00

stir fried ramen - soy based sauce - broccoli - cabbage - carrot - scallion - sesame oil - sesame seed - wild mushroom - *vegan - NO BROTH

JNK Online Snacks

JNK Bacon Fried Rice

$8.00

jasmine rice - corn - cucumber - house made bacon - pork fu - scallion - seasoned egg - ume glaze - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Inari Bao Buns - 2/order

$7.00

inari - seaweed mayo - scallion - *vegetarian

JNK Pork Bao Buns 2/ order

$8.00

pork belly - char siu sauce - kewpie mayo - lettuce

JNK Chicken Bao Buns - 2/order

$8.00

chicken thigh confit - kewpie mayo - miso butter - scallion - wild mushroom

JNK Lobster Rangoon - 5/order

$8.00

hand made in house - deep fried - real & imitation lobster mix - seasoned cream cheese - sweet chili dipping sauce - *contains fish/shellfish

JNK Pork Gyoza - 5/order

$8.00

hand made, in house - pan fried & steamed - cider vin ponzu

JNK Seaweed Salad

$5.00

cabbage - goma seaweed - nori - scallion - wakame - *vegan & gluten free

JNK Chicken Karaage

$8.00

japanese fried chicken - black pepper kewpie mayo - lemon - scallion

JNK Quart of Broth

$8.00

just a quart of broth - select your favorite variety

JNK Beef Bao- 2/order

$9.00

JNK Bok Choy Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Detroit Ramen

Location

2601 W Fort St,, Detroit, MI 48216

Directions

