  • Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market
Johnny's Artswalk Diner - Downtown Allentown Market

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

French Fries
Mother Clucker
The Dave Evan's Burger

Breakfast

Bagel w/Butter

$2.49

Bagel w/CC

$3.69

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Homefries, eggs, cheddar, salsa and sausage.

Cheese Omlette

$9.99

Choice of cheese. Comes with Homefries and toast or a bagel.

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$11.99

Chicken, green pepper, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack and Salsa. Comes with homefries and a choice of toast or a bagel.

Egg and Bacon

$4.99

Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Egg and Ham

$4.99

Egg and Sausage

$4.99

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Omelette with green pepper, onion, tomato, black olives and feta cheese. Comes with homefries and choice of toast or a bagel.

Italian Omelette

$11.99

Omelette with green peppers, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese. Comes with Homefries and toast or a bagel.

Lehigh Omelette

$11.99

Omelette with green pepper, tomato, onion, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese and salsa. Served with homefries and choice of toast or a bagel.

Western Omelette

$11.99

Omelette with onion, green pepper, tomato, ham and mozzarella cheese. Comes with homefries and toast or a bagel.

Nova Omelette

$12.99

Omelette with onion and lox filet. Comes with homefries and choice of toast or a bagel.

French Toast

$9.99

3 pieces cinnamon creme brulee toast garnished with fresh fruit and syrup.

Flapjacks

$9.99

3 large pancakes garnished with fresh fruit and syrup.

Drinks

Small Coffee

$2.29

Medium Coffee

$2.49

Large Coffee

$2.69

Small Tea

$2.09

Medium Tea

$2.29

Large Tea

$2.49

Single Shot Cappuccino

$4.49

Double Shot Cappuccino

$5.49

Single Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

12 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.49

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Naked

$4.69

Smoothie

$5.99

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99

Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Beef Chili

$5.99

Chicken Tortilla

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Pierogies

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Coconut Shrimp

$8.99

Chicken Pastellios

$3.99

Beef Pastellios

$3.99

Fruit salad

$3.99

Banana

$1.09

Apple\orange

$1.89

Dessert

$3.69

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.99

Spring mix, tomato, green pepper, red onion, cucumber, black olives, feta cheese.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Romain, Tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, Parmesan Cheese, Ceasar Dressing.

7th Street Salad

$12.99

spring mix, baby tomato, red onion cucumber, fresh mozzarella, grilled or breaded chicken. dfs

Watermelon Salad

$11.99

spring mix, seedless watermelon, feta cheese,almonds, dried cranberries, red onion and raspberry vinaigrette

Summer Salad

$11.99

Spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, raspberry vinegarette.

Strata East

$12.99

Spring Mix, blackened chicken, baby tomato, spinach, fresh mozzarella, avacado and balsamic.

Guaco Taco

$13.99

Taco bowl, with choice of beef or chicken, Melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and guac on top. (served with sour cream and salsa)

Burgers

The Dave Evan's Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, herb mayo, ketchup and American

Ironside

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, herb mayo

Cyber Burger

$13.99

lettuce, tomato, onion rings, over easy egg, herb mayo and cheddar cheese.

Garden Burger

$11.99

All veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.

Salmon Burger

$11.99

Salmon Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayo.

Meat me at the Market

$12.99

Grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, bacon, relish and herb mayo and ketchup with american cheese.

The Beast

$13.99

Burger, Ham, mozzarella sticks, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and barbecue ranch sauce

Paninis

Jennah's Funky Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and herb mayo.

Bethlehem Star

$11.99

Roasted turkey, grilled onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and herb mayo.

The Standard

$11.99

Choice of turkey or ham grilled with roasted red pepper, mozzarella and herb mayo.

The Northstar

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avacado and herb mayo.

The Sherif

$11.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, sauteed mushroom, fresh mozzarella and herb mayo.

Sarah's World

$11.99

Grilled ham and turkey, sauteed onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, avocado, cheddar cheese, herb garlic cream cheese and sundried tomato spread.

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato and fresh mozzarella

The Hamilton

$11.99

Corned beef, pastrami, turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese, spicy mustard and thousand island dressing.

Phantom Philler

$11.99

Turkey, ham, roast beef, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, french fries, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo.

The Roast Grisby-eef

$11.99

Roast beef, tomato, grilled onion, swiss cheese and horseradish sauce.

Vegetarian Delight

$11.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper, and hummus.

Wraps

Chicken Ceasar

$11.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Ceasar dressing.

Iacocca Fajita

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onion, green pepper, jalapeno cream cheese and salsa.

Chicken Delight

$11.99

Grilled chicken, eggplant, spinach, roasted red pepper, mushroom and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, green pepper, onion, and buffalo ranch.

Mexican

$11.99

Grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, blended cheese, rice and hot sauce.

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Beef or Chicken with grilled onion, sweet pepper, mushroom, banana pepper and american cheese.

NY Chopped Cheese

$11.99

Chopped ground beef, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo and mixed cheeses on a sub.

Reuben

$11.99

Corned Beef or Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye bread.

Got Beef

$11.99

Everything Bagel, slow cooked beef, jalapenos, tomato, herb mayo, horseradish sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Ahoy Matey

$11.99

Lightly battered cod fish on a fresh kaiser roll, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.

The Rachel

$11.99

Grilled Turkey, Russian dressing, cole slaw and swiss cheese on rye.

Mother Clucker

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders on a kaiser w/aioli mayo, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheddar or pepper jack cheese.

Platters

Nachos al estilo de Johnny

$13.99

Homemade seasoned Tortilla chips topped with steak or chicken Melted cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, jalapeno, chopped lettuce and tomato.

NY Rice Platter

$13.99

Choice of chicken, gyro or mixed meat with pita pieces and salad all drizzled with homemade hot sauce and white sauce.

Chicken Kabob

$13.99

Marinated Chunks of Chicken, onion and green pepper served over rice.

Butter Chicken

$13.99

(Indian inspired dish with chunks of chicken in a mildly roasted spicy creamy tomato butter sauce and served with basmati rice)

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

