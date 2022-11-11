Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Allentown 640 Hamilton Street
640 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
HOT BAGELS
BAGELS WITH...
Bagel w/ Butter
Bagel w/ Jam/Jelly
Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Veggie
Bagel w/ Bacon Scallion
Bagel w/ Jalapeno
Bagel w/ Honey Walnut
Bagel w/ Blueberry
Bagel w/ Olive
Bagel w/ Lox Spread
Bagel w/ Light Plain
Bagel w/ Light Veggie
Bagel w/ Light Herb Garlic
Bagel w/ Light Strawberry
Bagel w/ Confetti
Bagel w/ Peanut Butter
Bagel w/ Nutella
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Just Egg
Cheese Johnny's in Paradise (Egg & Cheese)
egg & cheese
Ham I Am (Egg & Ham)
egg & ham
The Missing Link (Egg & Sausage)
egg & sausage
Bacon Me Crazy (Egg & Bacon)
egg & bacon
Flapjacks
light and fluffy pancakes (available in wheat) drizzled with Vermont maple syrup
Twin Toast
Create a Crepe
sweet (strawberry & nutella) or savory (spinach, mushroom, onion, feta) or have it any way you like
Add Cheese
BREAKFAST PLATTERS
JOHNNY'S SPECIALTY OMELETS
Moravian College Western
ham, green pepper, tomato, onion & mozzarella
Italian Omelet
green pepper, tomato, onion & mozzarella
Greek Omelet
green pepper, tomato, onion, black olive & feta cheese
Lehigh University Hawks
green pepper, tomato, onion, jalapeno, salsa & mozzarella
Nova Omelet
finely chopped salmon & onion
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
onion, provolone & marinara
Fresh Mozzarella Omelet
melted mozzarella, roasted red peppers & spinach
Sanchez's Fajita Omelet
grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, jalapeno & pepperjack cheese
Meat Lover's Omelet
sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese
Asparagus Omelet
asparagus, roasted peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
spinach, mushroom, green peppers, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper
Create Your Own Omelet
Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese & veggies (green peppers, tomato, onion, spinach, olives & mushrooms)
SIDES
CREATE YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICHES
JOHNNY'S DELI CORNER
The Devon - A Lehigh Univ. Alumni Creation
roasted turkey, herb garlic, cream cheese, muenster cheese & lettuce
Herby Turkey
herb garlic cream cheese, sun-dried tomato spread & roasted turkey
Chicken Fajita
grilled chicken salad, jalapeno cream cheese & salsa
Santa Fe Turkey
jalapeno cream cheese, green chillies, & smoked turkey
Atlantic Salmon
lox fillet & cream cheese
Club Sandwich
your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, or tuna with cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Johnny's Club Special
take 2 meats
Muller's Meat & Slaw
roast beef, roasted turkey, ham, cole slaw & Russian dressing
Bahamas
corned beef with russian dressing, cole slaw & swiss cheese
HOT SUBS
Johnny's Philly Cheesesteak
beef, choice of onion, hot pepper, mushroom & marinara
Johnny's Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken, choice of onion, hot pepper, mushroom & marinara
Johnny's California Cheesesteak
beef or chicken, with fried onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grinder
ham, salami, bologna, grilled with tomato, onion, sweet & hot peppers provolone cheese
Meatball Parmesan
The Cowboy
grilled chicken, grilled onions, jalapeno, mushroom, smothered in a special homemade bar-b-que sauce and melted pepper jack
COLD SUBS
Italian Sub
ham, salami, bologna, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
The Original
roast beef, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black olives with ranch dressing
Spicy Turkey Sub
cracked pepper turkey with havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & herb mayo
Create Your Own Sub
choose from any of the meats and cheeses listed on the deli section, any veggies, spicy or honey mustard, mayo, herb mayo or dressing
THE BURGER STAND
Ironside Swiss & 'Shroom Burger
100% angus burger smothered with melted swiss & mushrooms
Dave Evan's Cheeseburger Deluxe
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & ketchup
Lieberman's Salmon Burger
- a fresh salmon patty served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Garden Burger
veggies & herbs blended into a juicy & savory meatless patty
Marymam's Jazzy Burger
green pepper, onion, jalapeno, mushroom & american cheese
THAT'S A "LOW CARB" WRAP
Chicken Caesar
all the deliciousness of the mother salad wrapped to fit your hand
Iacocca Fajita Wrap
chunks of grilled chicken, green pepper, & onion with a touch of jalapeno cream cheese & salsa
Johnny's Chicken Delight
grilled chicken, eggplant, zucchini, roasted red pepper, mushroom & spinach sauteed in a perfect seasoning, topped with ranch dressing
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
chicken, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper kicked up with a spicy buffalo sauce
Morales Mexican Wrap
grilled chicken, rice, green pepper, onion, hot sauce
Hickory Wrap
grilled chicken, jalapeno, grilled onion, bar-b-cue sauce, & cheddar cheese
PANINI PANDEMONIUM
The Bethlehem Star
- grilled turkey, green pepper, roasted red pepper & onion, smothered with mozzarella & herb mayo
Jennah's Funky Chicken
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella topped w herb mayo & roasted red pepper
The Standard
hot ham or hot turkey with melted mozzarella, roasted red pepper, green pepper & herb mayo
The Sherif
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, mushroom & herb mayo
The Northstar
- bacon, chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, & our delicious herb garlic mayo
ONE STOP PITA
Chicken Gyro
served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki
Lamb Gyro
served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki
Beef Gyro
served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki
JOHNNY'S HOT SANDWICHES
Hamilton Melt
corned beef, pastrami, and turkey, with melted swiss, cole slaw or sauerkraut, russian dressing and spicy mustard
Phantom Filler
grilled roast beef, turkey, ham, melted cheddar topped with french fries, fried onions, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo
Noury Melt
- grilled mushrooms, zucchini, green, yellow and red bell peppers flavored with a mildly spiced herb mayo and topped with a layer of melted mozzarella cheese
The Main Street Reuben ala Aly
sauerkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing
Johnny's NY Style Corned Beef
sauerkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing
Johnny's NY Style Pastrami
with swiss cheese & spicy mustard
The Roast Grisby-eef
(named after Byron Grigsby, Pres. of Moravian College) - grilled roast beef, with sauteed onions, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, with melted swiss on your choice of bread
Miami Beach
grilled corned beef & turkey w/melted, muenster, cole slaw & russian dressing
Johnny's Loaded Hot Dog
sauerkraut, relish, onion, mustard & ketchup
Pizza Bagel
your choice of bagel w/homemade marinara, mozzarella cheese & garlic herb seasoning
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
VEGETARIAN SPECIALTIES
Leonardo de Veggie
herb garlic cream cheese, roasted red peppers & muenster cheese
Garden Veggie
lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper & sprouts
The Spicy Jameelah
black olives, red onion, mushroom, banana peppers, feta, herb mayo and hot sauce all grilled to deliciousness
Vegetarian Delight
eggplant, roasted red pepper, green pepper, red onion & hummus
Great Gast Griller
eggplant, zucchini, roasted red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, red onion, special dressing with parmesan
Fresh Mozzarella Panini
mozzarella, spinach, tomato & lightly drizzled balsamic dressing
Falafel
chick peas w/herbs & seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta, pickles & tahini sauce
Hummus Salad
chick peas w/herbs & seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta, pickles & tahini sauce
FRESH FIELD GREEN SALAD
Tossed Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, roasted red pepper & fresh baked croutons
7th Street Salad Special
green leaf lettuce, baby tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, breaded chicken strips tossed with a buffalo ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar
strips of grilled chicken on a bed of fresh veggies, shredded parmesan & roasted red pepper
Angel's Giggly Greek Salad
crisp romaine topped with veggies, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & drizzled w/homemade oil & vinegar dressing
Chef Salad
field greens, fresh veggies, turkey, ham, roast beef, cheese & choice of dressing
Salad Platter
choice of tuna, chicken or egg salad
Watermelon Salad
seedless watermelon, arugula, feta cheese, almonds, dried cranberries & raspberry dressing
Summer Salad
spring mix, red onion, cucumber strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese drizzled with a delicious homemade strawberry vinaigrette
The Glenn Solt
spring mix, red onion, dried apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese with a light tasting house balsamic
Nada's Fatoosh
chopped middle eastern salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, crispy pita pieces with a minty lemon vinaigrette dressing
The Stata East
blackened chicken grilled with spinach, tomato & melted fresh mozzarella over a fresh bed of spring mix with a sweetened balsamic vinaigrette
Add Chicken
EXPRESS YOURSELF
