Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges
Johnnys Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
321 West Ocean Ave
Lompoc, CA 93436
Appetizers
Fries
$6.95
Cheese Fries
$8.95
Onion Rings
$9.95
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.95
Bar Burgers And Fries
$12.95
9 Buffalo Wings and Fries
$12.95
Chicken Strips+ Fries
$14.00
Johnny's Sampler
$16.95
Fried Green Beans
$9.95
Tater Tots
$7.95
Cheese Curds
$9.95
Fish And Chips
$14.00
Cheesey Bacon Tots
$12.95
6 Buffalo Wings And Fries
$10.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
12 Buffalo Wings And Fries
$15.95
Fried Pickles
$9.95
2 Hot dogs with Chips
$7.99
Chips and Salsa
$4.95
Chips and Guacamole
$6.95
Burgers
Breakfast
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy
$6.95
Breakfast Burrito
$7.95
California Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$13.95
Full Order Biscuits & Gravy
$8.95
Two Eggs potatoes and toast
$9.95
Two Eggs + Ham Steak
$12.95
Two Eggs + Sausage or Bacon
$11.95
Biscuits & gravy Substion
$5.95
Kids Meal
$7.95
Side order of Ham Steak
$7.95
Side Hashbrown
$4.95
Side order of 3 Sausage Pattys
$7.95
Side of Bacon (3slices)
$7.95
Side of Toast
$4.99
Side Of Fried Potatoes
$5.95
Jeff's Garbage Pail Omelet
$14.95
French Toast and 2 Eggs
$12.95
Pancakes and 2 eggs
$11.95
Two Eggs
$5.99
Breakfast Special
$11.95
Chiaquiles
$13.95
Huevo Rancheros
$13.95
Eggs and salsa chicharrons
$12.95
Tri Tip and Eggs
$14.95
Weekday Early Bird
$8.99
Short Stack 2 Hot Cakes
$5.99
Salad & Wraps
Sandwiches
Pizza
Liquor
Well Vodka
$3.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Ruby Red
$8.00
Absolute Citron
$8.00
Absolut Mandarin
$8.00
Absolute Raspberry
$8.00
Absolute Vanilla
$8.00
Belvedere
$9.00
$8.00
Chopin
$9.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Ciroc Amaretto
$8.00
Ciroc Berry
$8.00
Ciroc Coconut
$8.00
Ciroc Peach
$8.00
Ciroc Pinapple
$8.00
Ciroq Mango
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Grey Goose Cherry
$9.00
Hangar 1
$8.00
Harvest Organic
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Ketel One Citron
$8.00
Ketel One Orange
$8.00
Loaded Vodka
$8.00
Oak Absolute
$8.00
Svedka Lime Cucumber
$8.00
Pinnacle Citrus
$8.00
Pinnacle Vodka
$8.00
Sky pear
$8.00
Smirnoff
$8.00
Stoli
$8.00
Stoli 100
$8.00
Stoli Blueberry
$8.00
Svedka
$8.00
Svedka Rose
$8.00
Svedka Cherry
$8.00
Svedka Clementine
$8.00
Svedka Blue Rasp
$8.00
Svedka Raspberry
$8.00
Svedka Vanilla
$8.00
Tito'S
$8.00
Ultimate
$8.00
Absolut Lime
$8.00
Ciroq Apple
$8.00
$8.00
Stoli Cucumber
$8.00
Stoli Lime
$8.00
Absolut Apple
$8.00
Absolut Starwberry
$8.00
Kettle One Grapefruit
$8.00
Kettle One Cucumber Mint
$8.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Gordons
$8.00
Hendricks
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Boodles
$8.00
Tanqueray #10
$8.00
Tanqueray Rangpur
$8.00
Bombay Dry Gin
$8.00
Empress 1908
$8.00
Sip Smith
$7.00
Dbl Well Gin
$8.00
Dbl Beefeater
$16.00
Dbl Bombay Saphire
$16.00
Dbl Gordons
$16.00
Dbl Hendricks
$16.00
Dbl Tanqueray
$16.00
Dbl Boodles
$16.00
Dbl Tanqueray #10
$16.00
Dbl Tanqueray Rangpur
$16.00
Dbl Bombay Dry Gin
$16.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Sailor Jerry
$8.00
Malibu Coconut
$8.00
Bacardi 151
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Captain Morgan White
$8.00
Capitan Morgan Private
$8.00
Captain Morgan 100
$8.00
Pyrat
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
Parate Bay 90 Coconut
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Rumchada
$8.00
Oakheart Bacardi
$8.00
Black Magic
$8.00
Bacardi Reg
$8.00
Dbl Well Rum
$8.00
Dbl Sailor Jerry
$16.00
Dbl Malibu Coconut
$16.00
Dbl Bacardi 151
$16.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$16.00
Dbl Pyrat
$16.00
Dbl Meyers
$16.00
Dbl Capitan Morgan Private
$16.00
Dbl Parate Bay 90 Coconut
$16.00
Dbl Bacardi Gold
$16.00
Dbl Rumchada
$16.00
Dbl Oakheart Bacardi
$16.00
Dbl Captain Morgan 100
$16.00
Dbl Caliche
$16.00
Dbl Black Magic
$16.00
Well Tequila
$4.00
PATRON SILVER
$9.00
CABO WABO BLANCO
$9.00
CASA NOBLE
$9.00
HORNITOS REP
$9.00
CASA NOBLE ANEJO 5YR
$12.00
CORAZON BLANCO
$10.00
CORAZON REPOSADO
$12.00
CUERVO SILVER
$8.00
HERRADURA
$9.00
PATRON ANEJO
$15.00
PATRON GRAN PLATINUM
$20.00
PATRON REPOSADO
$12.00
DON EDUARDO
$10.00
CORZO SILVER
$9.00
CORZO REP
$10.00
1800 SILVER
$9.00
1800 REP
$9.00
CAZADORES SILVER
$12.00
CAZADORES REP
$14.00
Cazadores Anejo
$15.00
PATRON ROCA ANEJO
$18.00
PATRON ROCA REP
$16.00
PATRON ROCA SILVER
$14.00
CORRALEJO REP
$10.00
JOSE GOLD
$8.00
CAMPEON REP
$10.00
AGAVE LOCO
$10.00
ALTOS Silver
$8.00
Sauza silver
$8.00
Chamucos
$11.00
DON JULIO BLANCO
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
$30.00
Tequilla Rose
$10.00
Deleon Repo
$11.00
DeLeón
$10.00
El Jimador
$9.00
Deleon Anejo
$11.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$12.00
818 Blanco
$12.00
818 Repo
$14.00
818 Anejo
$15.00
$30.00
Teremama Repo
$8.00
Teremana Anejo
$9.00
$8.00
Tres Generacions
$9.00
Ojo De Tigre
$8.00
Dos Hombres
$9.00
Dbl Cazadores Rep
$28.00
Dbl Senior Frogs
$18.00
Dbl Patron Roca Anejo
$36.00
Dbl Patron Roca Rep
$36.00
Dbl Patron Roca Silver
$32.00
Dbl Hornitos Rep
$18.00
Dbl Corralejo Rep
$20.00
Dbl Avion Silver
$20.00
Dbl Avion Rep
$22.00
Dbl Avion Anejo
$25.00
Dbl Delion Silver
$20.00
Dbl Campeon Rep
$20.00
Dbl Cuervo Cinge
$20.00
Dbl Tijuana Sweet Heat
$20.00
Dbl Jose Gold
$16.00
Dbl Jose Cinge
$16.00
Dbl Patron Cintronge Lime
$20.00
Dbl Patron Cintronge Orange
$20.00
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Bulliet Rye
$10.00
Bulliet
$9.00
Bulliet 10 Year
$12.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Fireball
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$9.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Jim Beam Black
$8.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Makers 46
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$8.00
Dickle Whiskey
$8.00
Jim Beam Fire
$8.00
R&R
$8.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$8.00
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
Pennelton
$8.00
Black Velvet
$7.00
Yukon Jack
$8.00
Kessler
$7.00
Deadguy Whiskey
$9.00
Knob Creek Rye
$9.00
Knob Creek Single Barrell
$9.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$8.00
Sin Fire
$8.00
Bird Dog Maple
$9.00
Irish
$9.00
#2 Gingers
$2.00
Patty Apple
$9.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Bushmills Black
$12.00
Bushmills 1608
$9.00
Jamesons Caskmates
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$8.00
Jameson 18Yr
$12.00
Jameson Gold
$11.00
Jameson Black Barrell
$10.00
Michael Collins Irish Whiskey
$9.00
Powers
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Tullamore Dew 12Yr
$10.00
Bushmills Irish Honey
$8.00
Red Breast
$9.00
Crown Reserve
$9.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Seagrams 7 Stone Cherry
$7.00
Seagrams Vo
$7.00
Seagrams Honey
$7.00
Canadian Mist
$7.00
Dickel Rye
$8.00
Crown rye
$8.00
Crown vanilla
$8.00
Jim Beam Apple
$8.00
Serpents bite
$8.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Fourty Creek
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Crown Peach
$8.00
Peanut butter whiskey
$8.00
Blantons
$12.00
Stolen Whiskey
$8.00
Longranch
$9.00
Crown Carmel
$8.00
Teeling
$9.00
Templeton Rye
$9.00
Old Scout
$9.00
Well Scotch
$3.00
Blend
$9.00
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$10.00
Dewars
$9.00
Dewars 12Yr
$10.00
J & B
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Cuttysark
$8.00
Bachanas
$9.00
Aberlour 16Yr
$10.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
Bowmore 12 Yr
$11.00
100 Pipers
$9.00
Glenlivet 14 Yr
$12.00
Courvosier Vs
$12.00
Hennessy Vs
$12.00
Remy Vsop
$12.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
Jager Spice
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lemoncello
$8.00
Hipnotiq
$9.00
Madori
$8.00
Goldschlager
$9.00
Khalua
$8.00
Chambord
$9.00
Sambuca Black
$9.00
X Rated Fusion
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Carolins Irish Cream
$8.00
Mathilde Franboise
$9.00
Tuaca
$9.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$8.00
Apple Pucker
$8.00
Blue Curaco
$8.00
Butterscotch
$8.00
Crème De Banana
$8.00
Island Punch
$8.00
Crème De Choco Dark
$8.00
Crème De Choco White
$8.00
Crème De Menthe
$8.00
Dark Cacao
$8.00
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Root Beer
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
Arrow Watermelon Smacker
$8.00
Arrow Ameretto
$8.00
Hw Slow Gin
$8.00
Razzmatazz
$8.00
Grape Pucker
$8.00
Cherry Pucker
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Korbel
$9.00
Chrisian Brothers
$8.00
EA Brandy
$8.00
