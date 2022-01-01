Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Johnnys Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

321 West Ocean Ave

Lompoc, CA 93436

Appetizers

Fries

$6.95

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Bar Burgers And Fries

$12.95

9 Buffalo Wings and Fries

$12.95

Chicken Strips+ Fries

$14.00

Johnny's Sampler

$16.95

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Tater Tots

$7.95

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Fish And Chips

$14.00

Cheesey Bacon Tots

$12.95

6 Buffalo Wings And Fries

$10.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

12 Buffalo Wings And Fries

$15.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

2 Hot dogs with Chips

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Chips and Guacamole

$6.95

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Burger

$10.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Cowboy Burger

$13.95

Hass Burger

$12.95

Jalapeno Burger

$12.95

Ortega Burger

$12.95

1 lb Double Cheese Burger

$16.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Steak House Burger

$14.95

Smash Burger

$13.95

Sunny Side Burger

$13.95

Breakfast

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

California Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Two Eggs potatoes and toast

$9.95

Two Eggs + Ham Steak

$12.95

Two Eggs + Sausage or Bacon

$11.95

Biscuits & gravy Substion

$5.95

Kids Meal

$7.95

Side order of Ham Steak

$7.95

Side Hashbrown

$4.95

Side order of 3 Sausage Pattys

$7.95

Side of Bacon (3slices)

$7.95

Side of Toast

$4.99

Side Of Fried Potatoes

$5.95

Jeff's Garbage Pail Omelet

$14.95

French Toast and 2 Eggs

$12.95

Pancakes and 2 eggs

$11.95

Two Eggs

$5.99

Breakfast Special

$11.95

Chiaquiles

$13.95

Huevo Rancheros

$13.95

Eggs and salsa chicharrons

$12.95

Tri Tip and Eggs

$14.95

Weekday Early Bird

$8.99

Short Stack 2 Hot Cakes

$5.99

Salad & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Cesar salad

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Bbq Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Chef Slad

$14.95

Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

BLTA Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Club Sandwich

$15.95

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Half Sandwich

$7.95

Extra ranch .50

Extra ranch .50

$0.50

Extra Bbq

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pizza

Lovers of meat

$13.99

Hawaiian

$12.99

Chicken B.B.Q

$13.99

Margarita

$12.99

Build your own pizza

$10.99

Add Pepperoni

$1.75

Add sausage

$1.75

Add Bacon

$1.75

Add Chicken

$1.75

Add Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Jalapeños

$1.50

Add Extra cheese

$1.50

Santa Maria tri tip pizza

$12.99

Monday Football

Sausage Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

2 Bar Burgers & Tots

$8.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolute Raspberry

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Amaretto

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pinapple

$8.00

Ciroq Mango

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$9.00

Hangar 1

$8.00

Harvest Organic

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Ketel One Orange

$8.00

Loaded Vodka

$8.00

Oak Absolute

$8.00

Svedka Lime Cucumber

$8.00

Pinnacle Citrus

$8.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$8.00

Sky pear

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli 100

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Svedka

$8.00

Svedka Rose

$8.00

Svedka Cherry

$8.00

Svedka Clementine

$8.00

Svedka Blue Rasp

$8.00

Svedka Raspberry

$8.00

Svedka Vanilla

$8.00

Tito'S

$8.00

Ultimate

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Ciroq Apple

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Lime

$8.00

Absolut Apple

$8.00

Absolut Starwberry

$8.00

Kettle One Grapefruit

$8.00

Kettle One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gordons

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Boodles

$8.00

Tanqueray #10

$8.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$8.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$8.00

Empress 1908

$8.00

Sip Smith

$7.00

Dbl Well Gin

$8.00

Dbl Beefeater

$16.00

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Dbl Gordons

$16.00

Dbl Hendricks

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$16.00

Dbl Boodles

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray #10

$16.00

Dbl Tanqueray Rangpur

$16.00

Dbl Bombay Dry Gin

$16.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan White

$8.00

Capitan Morgan Private

$8.00

Captain Morgan 100

$8.00

Pyrat

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Parate Bay 90 Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Rumchada

$8.00

Oakheart Bacardi

$8.00

Black Magic

$8.00

Bacardi Reg

$8.00

Dbl Well Rum

$8.00

Dbl Sailor Jerry

$16.00

Dbl Malibu Coconut

$16.00

Dbl Bacardi 151

$16.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$16.00

Dbl Pyrat

$16.00

Dbl Meyers

$16.00

Dbl Capitan Morgan Private

$16.00

Dbl Parate Bay 90 Coconut

$16.00

Dbl Bacardi Gold

$16.00

Dbl Rumchada

$16.00

Dbl Oakheart Bacardi

$16.00

Dbl Captain Morgan 100

$16.00

Dbl Caliche

$16.00

Dbl Black Magic

$16.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

CABO WABO BLANCO

$9.00

CASA NOBLE

$9.00

HORNITOS REP

$9.00

CASA NOBLE ANEJO 5YR

$12.00

CORAZON BLANCO

$10.00

CORAZON REPOSADO

$12.00

CUERVO SILVER

$8.00

HERRADURA

$9.00

PATRON ANEJO

$15.00

PATRON GRAN PLATINUM

$20.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

DON EDUARDO

$10.00

CORZO SILVER

$9.00

CORZO REP

$10.00

1800 SILVER

$9.00

1800 REP

$9.00

CAZADORES SILVER

$12.00

CAZADORES REP

$14.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

PATRON ROCA ANEJO

$18.00

PATRON ROCA REP

$16.00

PATRON ROCA SILVER

$14.00

CORRALEJO REP

$10.00

JOSE GOLD

$8.00

CAMPEON REP

$10.00

AGAVE LOCO

$10.00

ALTOS Silver

$8.00

Sauza silver

$8.00

Chamucos

$11.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Tequilla Rose

$10.00

Deleon Repo

$11.00

DeLeón

$10.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Deleon Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Repo

$14.00

818 Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Teremama Repo

$8.00

Teremana Anejo

$9.00

Teremana Repo

$8.00

Tres Generacions

$9.00

Ojo De Tigre

$8.00

Dos Hombres

$9.00

Dbl Cazadores Rep

$28.00

Dbl Senior Frogs

$18.00

Dbl Patron Roca Anejo

$36.00

Dbl Patron Roca Rep

$36.00

Dbl Patron Roca Silver

$32.00

Dbl Hornitos Rep

$18.00

Dbl Corralejo Rep

$20.00

Dbl Avion Silver

$20.00

Dbl Avion Rep

$22.00

Dbl Avion Anejo

$25.00

Dbl Delion Silver

$20.00

Dbl Campeon Rep

$20.00

Dbl Cuervo Cinge

$20.00

Dbl Tijuana Sweet Heat

$20.00

Dbl Jose Gold

$16.00

Dbl Jose Cinge

$16.00

Dbl Patron Cintronge Lime

$20.00

Dbl Patron Cintronge Orange

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet 10 Year

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Dickle Whiskey

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

R&R

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Pennelton

$8.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$8.00

Kessler

$7.00

Deadguy Whiskey

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Single Barrell

$9.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00

Sin Fire

$8.00

Bird Dog Maple

$9.00

Irish

$9.00

#2 Gingers

$2.00

Patty Apple

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills Black

$12.00

Bushmills 1608

$9.00

Jamesons Caskmates

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jameson 18Yr

$12.00

Jameson Gold

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrell

$10.00

Michael Collins Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Powers

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Tullamore Dew 12Yr

$10.00

Bushmills Irish Honey

$8.00

Red Breast

$9.00

Crown Reserve

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams 7 Stone Cherry

$7.00

Seagrams Vo

$7.00

Seagrams Honey

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$7.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Crown rye

$8.00

Crown vanilla

$8.00

Jim Beam Apple

$8.00

Serpents bite

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Fourty Creek

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Peanut butter whiskey

$8.00

Blantons

$12.00

Stolen Whiskey

$8.00

Longranch

$9.00

Crown Carmel

$8.00

Teeling

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Old Scout

$9.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Blend

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Cuttysark

$8.00

Bachanas

$9.00

Aberlour 16Yr

$10.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Bowmore 12 Yr

$11.00

100 Pipers

$9.00

Glenlivet 14 Yr

$12.00

Courvosier Vs

$12.00

Hennessy Vs

$12.00

Remy Vsop

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Jager Spice

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Hipnotiq

$9.00

Madori

$8.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Khalua

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

X Rated Fusion

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Carolins Irish Cream

$8.00

Mathilde Franboise

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Blue Curaco

$8.00

Butterscotch

$8.00

Crème De Banana

$8.00

Island Punch

$8.00

Crème De Choco Dark

$8.00

Crème De Choco White

$8.00

Crème De Menthe

$8.00

Dark Cacao

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Root Beer

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Arrow Watermelon Smacker

$8.00

Arrow Ameretto

$8.00

Hw Slow Gin

$8.00

Razzmatazz

$8.00

Grape Pucker

$8.00

Cherry Pucker

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Korbel

$9.00

Chrisian Brothers

$8.00

EA Brandy

$8.00

N/A Beverages

16oz Fountain Drink

$3.95

Coffee

$2.95

Weekday Early Bird Drink Specials

Grapefruit Jalapeño Margarita

$7.00

Grey goose Peach

$8.00

2 domestic bottles

$5.75

2 well drinks

$5.75

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Well Bloody Mary

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Guinness Cans

$5.00

Irish CarBombs

$7.00

Tullamore Dew Shots

$4.00

2 for 5 seltzer cans

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Take Out and Curb Side Service!

Location

321 West Ocean Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

Directions

Gallery
Johnnys Bar and Grill image
Johnnys Bar and Grill image
Johnnys Bar and Grill image

