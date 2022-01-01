Johnny's Bar/Steakhouse 1640 North Reading Road

  • Home
Appetizer

Ahi Tuna App

$17.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$19.00

Cheese Fries

$17.00

Coconut App

$15.00

Colossal Cocktail

$26.00

Crab Dip

$21.00

Crock of Onion Soup

$7.00

Cup O Chili

$4.00

Jack Daniels Shrimp Skewer

$16.00

Onion Rings

$15.00

Pork Wings

$15.00

Scallop App

$19.00

Shrmp Skewer App

$15.00

Soup Of Day Bowl

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Tyro

$11.00

1\2 Cheese Fry

$9.50

1\2 Onion Rings

$8.50

Meatballs

$12.00

Flatbread

$14.00

Salad & Sandwiches

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.00

Black & Bleu Salad

$23.00

Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

Caeser

$12.00

Chicken Caeser

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$19.00

Fried Crab Cake Sandwich

$26.00

Johnny Burger

$15.00

Pepperjack Burger

$15.00

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$18.00

Shrimp Caeser

$21.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Specialties

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$34.00

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$24.00

Chicken Oscar

$29.00

Colossal Crab Cake

$49.00

Crab Cakes (Single)

$32.00

Crabs Cakes (Double)

$49.00

Jack Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Jack Salmon

$30.00

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Monterey Chicken

$24.00

Pasta (Shrimp)

$24.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Scallop Skewer (1)

$25.00

Scallop Skewer (2)

$39.00

Ahi Tuna

$33.00

Seseame Tuna

$33.00

Lobster Tail (2)

$54.00

Ancho Salmon

$28.00

Meatloaf

$21.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Coconut Meal

$22.00

Single Lobster Tail

$32.00

Chop Sirlion

$21.00

Steaks

6oz Filet

$39.00

Angus Top Sirloin Spec

$29.00

Johnnys Special

$23.00

New York Strip

$39.00

Ribeye

$39.00

Prime Rib

$46.00

Surf & Turf

6oz Filet w/ Crab Cake

$59.00

6oz Filet w/ Scallops

$56.00

6oz Filet w/ Shrimp

$55.00

6oz Filet w/ Lobster Tail (1)

$69.00

New York & Tail

$69.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mash

$6.00

LG Mush

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Steamed Aspragas

$9.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Veggie

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Onion Soup As Side

$3.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Decadence

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$7.95

Grand Dessert

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Choc Espresso Cake

$7.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Hotdog

$7.95

DRAFTS

Lager DFT

$4.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Sam Seaonal DFT

$5.50

St Boniface

$5.50

Troegs Lucky Holler

$5.50

Magic Hat

$5.50

Pour Man DFT

$5.50

Domestics

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bluemoon

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Duvel

$8.50

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.25

Heineken 00

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$5.50

Truly

$6.25

White Claw Mango

$6.25

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Flying Embers Kombucha

$5.50

Craft Beers

Dogfish 60 min

$5.25

DogFish 90 min

$6.75

St. Boniface Libation

$5.00

St. Boniface Paideia

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$5.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.00

Ommegang Rosetta

$6.50

Dog Fish 120

$26.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin'

$6.50

Dually

$10.50

Raging Bitch

$7.00

Flying Monkey Space Age

$17.50

Flatbed

$6.00

Ja'Crispy

$5.00

Troegs Jovial

$8.00

Southern Tier Pumking

$11.00

Yards Unter Dog

$6.00

Shuckin Pumpkin

$10.00

Troegs Oktoberfest

$5.00

Lbc Baked Pumpkin

$6.00

Yuengling Hersheys

$5.00

Troegs Master Of Pumpkins

$10.50

Lbc Milk Stout

$5.50

Leinenkugel Oktoberfest

$5.50

Dogfish Punkin Ale

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

GL Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL White Zin

$10.00

GL Cabernet

$10.00

GL Merlot

$10.00

GL Lambrusco

$10.00

GL Moscato

$10.00

GL Sean Minor Sav Blanc

$11.00

GL Washinton Hill Riesling

$11.00

GL Sean Minor Chard

$12.00

GL Oak Grove Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Argento Malbec

$12.00

GL Muriwood Cabernet

$13.00

GL Big Smooth Zin

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Torre De Luna Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL Sean Minor Sav Blanc

$40.00

BTL Honig Sav Blanc

$49.00

BTL Washinton Hill Riesling

$40.00

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$59.00

BTL Sean Minor Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Oak Grove Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL Arento Malbec

$44.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$49.00

BTL 'Tete a'Tete

$54.00

BTL Muriwood Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Elizabeth Spencer Cabernet

$94.00

BTL Le Sughere Super Tuscan

$76.00

BTL Expedition Merlot

$43.00

BTL Big Smooth

$44.00

Champagne by the BTL

BTL Stanford 187ml

$11.00

BTL Thierry Triolet Brut

$84.00

BTL Dumont Brut Rose

$98.00

BTL Prosecco

$39.00

NA Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$3.29

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Single Espresso

$3.29

DBL Espresso

$5.29

Shirly Temple

$2.99

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Flavored Lem/Iced Tea

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.99

A

Absolut

$8.25

Absolut Citron

$8.25

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Amaretto Disarono

$9.50

Amaretto

$7.75

Apricot Brandy

$7.75

3 Olives

$8.00

B

B & B

$10.25

B-52

$9.50

Bacardi

$8.25

Bacardi Limon

$8.25

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bailey's

$9.50

Bay Breeze

$7.75

Beefeater

$8.75

Belvedere

$10.50

Black Russian

$8.25

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bombay Saffire

$9.75

Bourbon (Well)

$7.75

Brandy

$7.75

Brandy Alexandra

$7.75

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet

$9.75

Bulliet RYE

$9.75

C

Campari

$10.00

Candadian Club

$7.75

Captain Morgan

$8.25

Chambord

$8.00

Chivas

$9.75

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Courv VS

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Circo Peach

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

D,E,F

Dewars

$9.50

Drambuie

$9.25

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frozen Daq

$9.00

Fresh Lime Marg

$12.50

G

Gentleman Jack

$10.25

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Gin (Well)

$7.75

Glen Livet 12

$13.50

Glen Livet 12 DBL

$21.00

Glen Livet 18

$24.00

Glen Livet 18 DBL

$36.00

Glen Morangie

$17.00

Gran Marnier

$10.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

H,I,J

Hendricks

$10.25

Irish Coffee

$9.75

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jager

$8.75

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.25

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.25

J Walker Black

$11.00

J Walker Red

$9.50

J Walker BLUE

$44.00

K,L

Kahlua

$8.75

Kamikazee

$8.00

Ketle One

$9.75

Knob Creek

$10.50

Lemoncello

$8.00

Liquor 43

$8.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

M,N

Macallan 12

$15.25

Macallan 12 DBL

$25.00

Macallan 18

$42.00

Macallan 18 DBL

$70.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.25

Malibu

$8.25

Martini UP (Gin)

$13.00

Martini RX (Gin)

$11.50

Martini UP (Vodka)

$13.00

Martini RX (Vodka)

$11.50

Manhattan UP (Bourbon/Whiskey)

$13.00

Manhattan RX (Bourbon/Whiskey)

$11.50

Midori

$7.75

Mojito

$12.00

Mudslide

$9.25

Myers Dark

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Nuts & Berries

$8.75

Margarita

$10.50

Malibu Baybreeze

$8.25

O,P

Old Grand Dad

$7.75

Orange Crush

$10.00

Orange Stoli Crush

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.75

Pina Colada

$9.25

Patron Silver

$11.50

R,S

Remy Martain VSOP

$12.00

Rob Roy

$9.75

Rum (Well)

$7.75

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Sambuca BLK

$8.00

Sambuca WHT

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.75

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.75

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$7.75

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stinger

$7.75

Sangria (RED)

$10.75

Sangria (WHITE)

$10.75

Skrewball

$8.75

T-Z

Tanqueray

$9.50

Tequila (Well)

$7.75

Tom Collins

$7.75

Titos

$8.25

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Virgin Colada

$3.50

Virgin Daquiri

$3.50

Vodka (Well)

$7.75

Whiskey (Well)

$7.75

White Russian

$8.25

Wild Turkey

$8.75

Windsor

$8.00

Whipped Vodka

$8.00

Woodford Rsrv

$10.00

Martinis

Berry Cosmo

$15.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Caramel Apple

$15.00

Chocolate Kiss

$13.00

Coral Reef

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Crabby Wench

$17.00

Cranberry Fizz

$13.00

Dreamcicle

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Fallen Mermaid

$13.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Greek Margarita

$15.00

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$15.00

Mango Tini

$13.00

Martini Special

$13.00

Mexican Blue

$15.00

Midnight Kiss

$15.00

Peartini

$15.00

Pomegrante

$13.00

Precious Telecious

$13.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$13.00

Toaster Wilson

$14.00

White Peach Cosmo

$15.00

Specialty Drinks

Peach Marg

$12.00

Blueberry Basil Lemonade

$9.50

Caramel Coldbrew

$15.00

Pumpkin Tini

$15.00

Caramel Apple Mimosa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Casual

Location

1640 North Reading Road, Stevens, PA 17578

Directions

