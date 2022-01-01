Johnny's Bar/Steakhouse 1640 North Reading Road
No reviews yet
1640 North Reading Road
Stevens, PA 17578
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Ahi Tuna App
$17.00
Boneless Wings
$15.00
Bowl Chili
$6.00
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
$15.00
Buffalo Wings
$19.00
Cheese Fries
$17.00
Coconut App
$15.00
Colossal Cocktail
$26.00
Crab Dip
$21.00
Crock of Onion Soup
$7.00
Cup O Chili
$4.00
Jack Daniels Shrimp Skewer
$16.00
Onion Rings
$15.00
Pork Wings
$15.00
Scallop App
$19.00
Shrmp Skewer App
$15.00
Soup Of Day Bowl
$7.00
Soup of the Day
$6.00
Tyro
$11.00
1\2 Cheese Fry
$9.50
1\2 Onion Rings
$8.50
Meatballs
$12.00
Flatbread
$14.00
Salad & Sandwiches
Specialties
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
$34.00
Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)
$24.00
Chicken Oscar
$29.00
Colossal Crab Cake
$49.00
Crab Cakes (Single)
$32.00
Crabs Cakes (Double)
$49.00
Jack Chicken & Shrimp
$27.00
Jack Salmon
$30.00
Mahi Mahi
$24.00
Monterey Chicken
$24.00
Pasta (Shrimp)
$24.00
Pork Chop
$29.00
Scallop Skewer (1)
$25.00
Scallop Skewer (2)
$39.00
Ahi Tuna
$33.00
Seseame Tuna
$33.00
Lobster Tail (2)
$54.00
Ancho Salmon
$28.00
Meatloaf
$21.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
$21.00
Coconut Meal
$22.00
Single Lobster Tail
$32.00
Chop Sirlion
$21.00
Steaks
Surf & Turf
Sides
Desserts
DRAFTS
Domestics
Amstel Light
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Bud
$4.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Bluemoon
$5.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Corona
$5.25
Corona Light
$5.25
Duvel
$8.50
Guiness
$5.00
Heineken
$5.25
Heineken 00
$5.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Rolling Rock
$4.50
Smirnoff Ice
$4.50
Summer Shandy
$5.50
Truly
$6.25
White Claw Mango
$6.25
Labatt Blue
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
Peroni
$5.00
Flying Embers Kombucha
$5.50
Craft Beers
Dogfish 60 min
$5.25
DogFish 90 min
$6.75
St. Boniface Libation
$5.00
St. Boniface Paideia
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Torpedo
$5.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$8.00
Ommegang Rosetta
$6.50
Dog Fish 120
$26.00
Lagunitas Little Sumpin'
$6.50
Dually
$10.50
Raging Bitch
$7.00
Flying Monkey Space Age
$17.50
Flatbed
$6.00
Ja'Crispy
$5.00
Troegs Jovial
$8.00
Southern Tier Pumking
$11.00
Yards Unter Dog
$6.00
Shuckin Pumpkin
$10.00
Troegs Oktoberfest
$5.00
Lbc Baked Pumpkin
$6.00
Yuengling Hersheys
$5.00
Troegs Master Of Pumpkins
$10.50
Lbc Milk Stout
$5.50
Leinenkugel Oktoberfest
$5.50
Dogfish Punkin Ale
$7.00
Wine by the Glass
GL Chardonnay
$10.00
GL Pinot Grigio
$10.00
GL White Zin
$10.00
GL Cabernet
$10.00
GL Merlot
$10.00
GL Lambrusco
$10.00
GL Moscato
$10.00
GL Sean Minor Sav Blanc
$11.00
GL Washinton Hill Riesling
$11.00
GL Sean Minor Chard
$12.00
GL Oak Grove Pinot Noir
$12.00
GL Argento Malbec
$12.00
GL Muriwood Cabernet
$13.00
GL Big Smooth Zin
$12.00
Wine by the Bottle
BTL Torre De Luna Pinot Grigio
$36.00
BTL A to Z Pinot Gris
$42.00
BTL Sean Minor Sav Blanc
$40.00
BTL Honig Sav Blanc
$49.00
BTL Washinton Hill Riesling
$40.00
BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay
$59.00
BTL Sean Minor Chardonnay
$44.00
BTL Oak Grove Pinot Noir
$44.00
BTL Elk Cove Pinot Noir
$64.00
BTL Arento Malbec
$44.00
BTL Felino Malbec
$49.00
BTL 'Tete a'Tete
$54.00
BTL Muriwood Cabernet
$48.00
BTL Elizabeth Spencer Cabernet
$94.00
BTL Le Sughere Super Tuscan
$76.00
BTL Expedition Merlot
$43.00
BTL Big Smooth
$44.00
Champagne by the BTL
NA Drinks
Soda
$2.99
Coffee
$2.69
Iced Tea
$2.99
Hot Tea
$2.69
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Milk
$3.29
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.99
Orange Juice
$3.99
Pineapple Juice
$3.99
Tomato Juice
$3.99
Red Bull
$3.25
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Bottle Water
$1.00
Single Espresso
$3.29
DBL Espresso
$5.29
Shirly Temple
$2.99
Water
Club Soda
$2.99
Flavored Lem/Iced Tea
$3.29
Apple Juice
$3.99
A
B
C
D,E,F
G
H,I,J
K,L
M,N
Macallan 12
$15.25
Macallan 12 DBL
$25.00
Macallan 18
$42.00
Macallan 18 DBL
$70.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Makers Mark 46
$11.25
Malibu
$8.25
Martini UP (Gin)
$13.00
Martini RX (Gin)
$11.50
Martini UP (Vodka)
$13.00
Martini RX (Vodka)
$11.50
Manhattan UP (Bourbon/Whiskey)
$13.00
Manhattan RX (Bourbon/Whiskey)
$11.50
Midori
$7.75
Mojito
$12.00
Mudslide
$9.25
Myers Dark
$8.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Nuts & Berries
$8.75
Margarita
$10.50
Malibu Baybreeze
$8.25
O,P
R,S
T-Z
Martinis
Berry Cosmo
$15.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$13.00
Caramel Apple
$15.00
Chocolate Kiss
$13.00
Coral Reef
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Crabby Wench
$17.00
Cranberry Fizz
$13.00
Dreamcicle
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$17.00
Fallen Mermaid
$13.00
Godiva Chocolate
$14.00
Greek Margarita
$15.00
Key Lime Pie
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$15.00
Mango Tini
$13.00
Martini Special
$13.00
Mexican Blue
$15.00
Midnight Kiss
$15.00
Peartini
$15.00
Pomegrante
$13.00
Precious Telecious
$13.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$13.00
Toaster Wilson
$14.00
White Peach Cosmo
$15.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale Casual
Location
1640 North Reading Road, Stevens, PA 17578
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Stevens
Ephrata
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.