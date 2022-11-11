- Home
- Keystone Heights
- Barbeque
- Johnny's BBQ and Catering
Johnny's BBQ and Catering
No reviews yet
7411 SR 21
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Popular Items
STARTERS
Hand Made Southern Egg Rolls
Loaded with pulled pork, homemade slaw and mozzarella cheese served with smoke house aioli
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
Six mouthwatering mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara
Fried Pickle Chips
Large basket of crispy, breaded fried pickle chips
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Ten sweet cream corn nuggets served with ranch dressing
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Eight beer-battered golden rings served with ranch dressing
Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce
Pulled Pork French Fry Nachos
Crispy Crinkle Fries topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce
Pulled Pork Curly Fry Nachos
Crispy, Seasoned Curly Fries topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce
Crispy Fried Okra
Crispy deep fried okra pieces served with ranch dressing
10 piece Wings
10 crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. (No all flat or drum orders please)
20 piece Wings
20 crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. (No all flat or drum orders please)
BURGERS
The Best Deal Combo
1/4 pound cheeseburger topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with crinkle cut or curly Q fries and a drink.
Double Decker Deal Combo
Double 1/4 pound cheeseburger topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with crinkle cut or curly Q fries and a drink.
Johnny's Jumbo Cheese Burger
1/2 pound Black Angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup
SOUPS, SALADS, & SPUDS
Homemade Brunswick Stew
Hearty mixure of Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Corn, and Lima Beans
Johnny's Homemade Chili
Classic homemade chili with beans
Mixed House Salad
Mixed Lettuce topped with garden veggies
Johnny's Bar-B-Q Salad
Choose from iceberg or romaine lettuce, topped with mozzarella cheese, garden veggies and your choice of chopped protein
Janie's Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions
SANDWICHES
David's Deal Combo
Jumbo Bar-B-Q sandwich with your choice of side and a drink
Signature Riders
A delicious steamed pita served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese with your choice of meat
Signature Wraps
A warm tortilla served with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and your choice of meat
Jumbo Bar-B-Q Sandwich
Black Jack Oak Bar-B-Q sandwich on a jumbo brioche bun with Johnny's regular BBQ sauce
Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwich
Seared mesquite chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Golden brown fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Crispy Fish Fillet Sandwich
Crispy 6 ounce fish fillet on a brioche bun with lettuce and tartar sauce
Crispy Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Crispy fried steak on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Quarter Pound All Beef Hot Dog
Make it a slaw dog or chili dog for a little extra
RIBS & COMBOS
Original Bar-B-Q Rib Dinner
Our original St.Louis pork ribs
Jumbo Bar-B-Q Rib Dinner
A full pound of our St.Louis pork ribs
Baby Back Ribs Dinner
A full rack, slow smoked basted with our homemade sweet sauce
Super Bar-B-Q Combo
All of our favorites on one platter: Sliced pork, chopped brisket, ribs and chicken (Please, no substitutions)
Choose Two Combo
Your choice of two of your favorite Bar-B-Q meats
BBQ DINNERS
Sliced Pork Bar-B-Q Dinner
Our most popular plate favored by locals for over 30 years
Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Dinner
Our signature seasoned pulled pork
Chopped Beef Brisket Bar-B-Q Dinner
Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced
Sliced Beef Brisket Bar-B-Q Dinner
Smoked Turkey Breast Bar-B-Q Dinner
Lean and tender, freshly smoked sliced turkey breast
Bar-B-Q Half Chicken Dinner
4-Piece chicken plate sure to satisfy
Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner
Two delicious seared mesquite chicken breasts
LUNCH PLATES
Sliced Pork Bar-B-Q Lunch
Our most popular plate favored by locals for over 30 years
Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Lunch
Our signature seasoned pulled pork
Bar-B-Q Chicken Lunch
2-Piece chicken plate sure to satisfy
Smoked Turkey Breast Lunch
Lean and tender, freshly smoked sliced turkey breast
Chopped Brisket Bar-B-Q Lunch
Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced
Sliced Brisket Bar-B-Q Lunch
Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced
Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Lunch
One delicious seared mesquite chicken breast
Geneva Springs Chicken Lunch
Seared mesquite chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and smoked bacon served with BBQ Aioli
Chicken Tenders Lunch
Three fried, moist, crunchy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard
Fried Fish Fillet Lunch
Lightly breaded and golden fried fish fillet
Fried Shrimp Lunch Plate
Eight lightly dusted and golden fried shrimp
Beans and Franks Meal
Two 1/4 pound all beef hot dogs cut up and covered with our famous Bar-B-Q beans
SEAFOOD & MORE
Fried Fish Fillet Dinner
Two lightly breaded and golden fried fish fillets
16 pc. Fried Shrimp Dinner
Sixteen lightly dusted and golden fried shrimp
Fish & Shrimp Combo Plate
One fish fillet and 8 shrimp both fried to perfection
Chicken Tender Dinner
Five fried, moist, crunchy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard
Geneva Springs Chicken Dinner
Two seared mesquite chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and smoked bacon served with chipolte ranch dressing
Half Pounder Hamburger Steak
100% Certified Angus beef grilled
KID'S MENU
Kid's Sliced Pork
Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
Kid's Pulled Pork
Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
Kid's Sliced Turkey
Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
Kid's BBQ Chicken
Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
Kid's Hamburger
1/4 lb burger with ketchup, mustard, and pickle. Served with side choice and cookies.
Kid's Cheeseburger
1/4 lb cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, and pickle. Served with side choice and cookies.
Kid's Hot Dog
all angus beef hot dog served with side choice and cookies.
Kid's Mac and Cheese
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kids Portion of 2 fried chicken tenders. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
Kid's Beans and Franks
Kids Portion of hot dogs and Johnny's BBQ Beans. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.
EXTRAS
DESSERTS
BAR-B-Q TO GO
FEAST FOR FOUR
Ribs, Chicken, Sliced Pork, Chopped Brisket, Box of Fries, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, bread and BBQ sauce... Enough for a feast for four people!! (Please no substitutions on this item for online orders)
1 lb Sliced Pork
1 lb Pulled Pork
1 lb Smoked Turkey
1 lb Chopped Beef Brisket
1 lb Sliced Beef Brisket
1 lb BBQ Ribs
Whole Chicken
Gallon of Sweet Tea
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
Gallon of Lemonade
Pint of Mac and Cheese
Quart of Mac and Cheese
Pint of Collard Greens
Quart of Collard Greens
Pint of BBQ Beans
Quart of BBQ Beans
Pint of Cole Slaw
Quart of Cole Slaw
Pint of Potato Salad
Quart of Potato Salad
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We saved a seat for you!
7411 SR 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656