Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

Johnny's BBQ and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

7411 SR 21

Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

David's Deal Combo
Signature Riders
10 piece Wings

STARTERS

Hand Made Southern Egg Rolls

$8.50

Loaded with pulled pork, homemade slaw and mozzarella cheese served with smoke house aioli

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$6.50

Six mouthwatering mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Large basket of crispy, breaded fried pickle chips

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.50

Ten sweet cream corn nuggets served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Eight beer-battered golden rings served with ranch dressing

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

$8.50

Fresh tortilla chips topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce

Pulled Pork French Fry Nachos

$9.00

Crispy Crinkle Fries topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce

Pulled Pork Curly Fry Nachos

$9.50

Crispy, Seasoned Curly Fries topped with pulled pork and queso cheese drizzled with our homemade ranch and sweet sauce

Crispy Fried Okra

$5.50

Crispy deep fried okra pieces served with ranch dressing

10 piece Wings

$13.95

10 crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. (No all flat or drum orders please)

20 piece Wings

$23.95

20 crispy chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. (No all flat or drum orders please)

BURGERS

The Best Deal Combo

$9.00

1/4 pound cheeseburger topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with crinkle cut or curly Q fries and a drink.

Double Decker Deal Combo

$11.00

Double 1/4 pound cheeseburger topped with American cheese, mustard, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle with crinkle cut or curly Q fries and a drink.

Johnny's Jumbo Cheese Burger

Johnny's Jumbo Cheese Burger

$9.50

1/2 pound Black Angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, and ketchup

SOUPS, SALADS, & SPUDS

Homemade Brunswick Stew

Homemade Brunswick Stew

Hearty mixure of Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Corn, and Lima Beans

Johnny's Homemade Chili

Classic homemade chili with beans

Mixed House Salad

$4.00

Mixed Lettuce topped with garden veggies

Johnny's Bar-B-Q Salad

$9.95

Choose from iceberg or romaine lettuce, topped with mozzarella cheese, garden veggies and your choice of chopped protein

Janie's Baked Potato

$9.50

Baked potato topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions

SANDWICHES

David's Deal Combo

$10.50

Jumbo Bar-B-Q sandwich with your choice of side and a drink

Signature Riders

$7.50

A delicious steamed pita served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mozzarella cheese with your choice of meat

Signature Wraps

$7.50

A warm tortilla served with lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing and your choice of meat

Jumbo Bar-B-Q Sandwich

$7.50

Black Jack Oak Bar-B-Q sandwich on a jumbo brioche bun with Johnny's regular BBQ sauce

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.50

Seared mesquite chicken breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Golden brown fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Crispy Fish Fillet Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy 6 ounce fish fillet on a brioche bun with lettuce and tartar sauce

Crispy Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy fried steak on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Quarter Pound All Beef Hot Dog

$5.50

Make it a slaw dog or chili dog for a little extra

RIBS & COMBOS

Original Bar-B-Q Rib Dinner

$16.50

Our original St.Louis pork ribs

Jumbo Bar-B-Q Rib Dinner

Jumbo Bar-B-Q Rib Dinner

$22.00

A full pound of our St.Louis pork ribs

Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$23.00

A full rack, slow smoked basted with our homemade sweet sauce

Super Bar-B-Q Combo

$19.00

All of our favorites on one platter: Sliced pork, chopped brisket, ribs and chicken (Please, no substitutions)

Choose Two Combo

Your choice of two of your favorite Bar-B-Q meats

BBQ DINNERS

Sliced Pork Bar-B-Q Dinner

$12.00

Our most popular plate favored by locals for over 30 years

Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Dinner

$12.00

Our signature seasoned pulled pork

Chopped Beef Brisket Bar-B-Q Dinner

$14.50

Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced

Sliced Beef Brisket Bar-B-Q Dinner

$14.50

Smoked Turkey Breast Bar-B-Q Dinner

$12.50

Lean and tender, freshly smoked sliced turkey breast

Bar-B-Q Half Chicken Dinner

Bar-B-Q Half Chicken Dinner

$13.50

4-Piece chicken plate sure to satisfy

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.50

Two delicious seared mesquite chicken breasts

LUNCH PLATES

Sliced Pork Bar-B-Q Lunch

$9.95

Our most popular plate favored by locals for over 30 years

Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q Lunch

$9.95

Our signature seasoned pulled pork

Bar-B-Q Chicken Lunch

$9.95

2-Piece chicken plate sure to satisfy

Smoked Turkey Breast Lunch

$9.95

Lean and tender, freshly smoked sliced turkey breast

Chopped Brisket Bar-B-Q Lunch

$12.50

Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced

Sliced Brisket Bar-B-Q Lunch

$12.50

Top quality cut, slow smoked brisket served chopped or hand sliced

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast Lunch

$9.95

One delicious seared mesquite chicken breast

Geneva Springs Chicken Lunch

$12.00

Seared mesquite chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and smoked bacon served with BBQ Aioli

Chicken Tenders Lunch

$9.95

Three fried, moist, crunchy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard

Fried Fish Fillet Lunch

$9.95

Lightly breaded and golden fried fish fillet

Fried Shrimp Lunch Plate

Fried Shrimp Lunch Plate

$10.50

Eight lightly dusted and golden fried shrimp

Beans and Franks Meal

$9.95

Two 1/4 pound all beef hot dogs cut up and covered with our famous Bar-B-Q beans

SEAFOOD & MORE

Fried Fish Fillet Dinner

Fried Fish Fillet Dinner

$14.50

Two lightly breaded and golden fried fish fillets

16 pc. Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.50

Sixteen lightly dusted and golden fried shrimp

Fish & Shrimp Combo Plate

Fish & Shrimp Combo Plate

$16.00

One fish fillet and 8 shrimp both fried to perfection

Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.50

Five fried, moist, crunchy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard

Geneva Springs Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Two seared mesquite chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and smoked bacon served with chipolte ranch dressing

Half Pounder Hamburger Steak

$12.00

100% Certified Angus beef grilled

KID'S MENU

Kid's Sliced Pork

$5.95

Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

Kid's Pulled Pork

$5.95

Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

Kid's Sliced Turkey

$5.95

Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

Kid's BBQ Chicken

$5.95

Kids Portion of our famous Bar-B-Que. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

1/4 lb burger with ketchup, mustard, and pickle. Served with side choice and cookies.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.95

1/4 lb cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, and pickle. Served with side choice and cookies.

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.95

all angus beef hot dog served with side choice and cookies.

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Portion of 2 fried chicken tenders. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

Kid's Beans and Franks

$5.95

Kids Portion of hot dogs and Johnny's BBQ Beans. Served with side choice, bread, and cookies.

EXTRAS

Regular Side Dishes

Premium Side Dishes

Extra Dressing Choices

Extra BBQ Sauce Choices

Extra Wing Sauce Choices

1 piece of Garlic Bread

$1.00

1 piece of Corn Bread

$1.00

3 pc Garlic Bread Basket

$2.99

3 pc Corn Bread Basket

$2.99

DESSERTS

The Famous Mt. Keystone

$6.00

A warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and strawberry drizzle

Key Lime Pie Slice

$5.00

Served with whipped cream

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00

BAR-B-Q TO GO

FEAST FOR FOUR

$57.00

Ribs, Chicken, Sliced Pork, Chopped Brisket, Box of Fries, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, bread and BBQ sauce... Enough for a feast for four people!! (Please no substitutions on this item for online orders)

1 lb Sliced Pork

$13.95

1 lb Pulled Pork

$13.95

1 lb Smoked Turkey

$13.95

1 lb Chopped Beef Brisket

$19.00

1 lb Sliced Beef Brisket

$19.00

1 lb BBQ Ribs

$16.79

Whole Chicken

$13.99

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon of Lemonade

$5.50

Pint of Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Quart of Mac and Cheese

$11.50

Pint of Collard Greens

$6.00

Quart of Collard Greens

$10.00

Pint of BBQ Beans

$6.00

Quart of BBQ Beans

$10.00

Pint of Cole Slaw

$6.00

Quart of Cole Slaw

$10.00

Pint of Potato Salad

$6.00

Quart of Potato Salad

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

Teas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We saved a seat for you!

Website

Location

7411 SR 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO HOGTOWN BAR-B-QUE
orange star4.4 • 435
12 SE 2nd Ave Gainesville, FL 32601
View restaurantnext
Top Hog BBQ - Kanapaha
orange starNo Reviews
6500 SW Archer Rd, Suite e Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurantnext
MOJO SMOKEHOUSE - FLEMING ISLAND
orange star4.4 • 794
1810 Town Center Blvd Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Keystone Heights

FirePower Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 104
322 SE State Road 100 Keystone Heights, FL 32656
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Keystone Heights
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Ocala
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston