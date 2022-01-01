Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Johnny's Burritos Brawley

review star

No reviews yet

490 D Street

Brawley, CA 92227

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reg. Fries/Chz
Shredded Beef Taquitos
Bean & Cheese Burrito

DRINKS

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.35+

Aguas Frescas

$2.60+

Fountain Drinks

$2.35+

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Egg Burrito

$5.99

Egg, Bacon

$5.99

Egg. Sausage

$5.99

Chorizo & Egg

$5.99

Machaca & Egg

$7.50

Spinach Burrito

$5.99

Scrambled Eggs mixed with spinach, tomato, onion, and shredded cheese. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, Prep, and Egg Substitutions (“Egg Choices”)

Egg, Bacon, Potato

$5.99

Egg, Sausage, Potato

$5.99

Egg, Bean, Bacon

$5.99

Chorizo, Egg, Bean

$5.99

Machaca, Egg & Bean

$7.50

Chorizo No Egg, Potato

$5.99

LUNCH BURRITOS

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.95

California Burrito

$8.95

Popular Combination. Carne Asada Burrito stuffed with french fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, chunky salsa and sour cream

Chunk Meat Burrito

$7.75

Seasoned juicy tender beef. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, Prep, and Egg Substitutions (“Egg Choices”)

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.75

Popular Combination. Seasoned juicy tender beef, cilantro, onion, and cabbage.

Machaca Burrito

$7.75

Seasoned Shredded Beef mixed with bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep.

Grilled Chicken

$7.75

Grilled chicken thigh mixed with sauteed bell pepper, tomato, and onion. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep

Fish Burrito

$7.75Out of stock

Crispy fried Cod Fish, chunky salsa, cabbage and ranch dressing

Chile Relleno

$7.75

Battered Green Chile pepper stuffed with cheese, onion and tomato. Customize your burrito with our Add-Ons, Condiments, and Prep

Calipat Special

$7.75

Seasoned juicy tender beef, chorizo & egg, onions, potato & cheeese

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.75

Refried beans (can substitute with pinto), shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, rice, guacamole, sour cream

BASIC BURRITOS

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.60

Bean & Cheese Deep Fried

$3.90

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

Breakfast Sandwich - Bacon

Breakfast Sandwich - Bacon

$5.50

1 fried egg, 4 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread

Breakfast Sandwich - Ham

$5.50

1 fried egg, sliced ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread

Torta - Carne Asada

Torta - Carne Asada

$7.95

Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mayo, guacamole on a buttered Birote Bun and a side of Jalapenos

Torta - Shredded Beef

$7.95

Our specialty Shredded Beef (mixed with grilled veggies), refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mayo, guacamole on a buttered Birote Bun and a side of Jalapenos

Fish Sandwich

$6.75Out of stock

Crispy battered Cod Fish, lettuce, tomato, ranch on a sesame seed bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Crispy Chicken Strips, lettuce, tomato, ranch on a sesame seed bun

B.L.T

B.L.T

$5.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of white or wheat bread

Hamburger*

$5.51

Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun

Cheeseburger*

$5.94

Beef Patty, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun

Double Burger

$6.95

2 Beef Patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$7.22

2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, mustard on a sesame seed bun

Grilled Cheese

$3.90

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.90

FRIES

1/2 fries/Chz/Avo

$4.10

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce

Reg. Fries/Chz/Avo

Reg. Fries/Chz/Avo

$5.60

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce

Fam. Fries/Chz/Avo

$10.95

Family Sized crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese & avocado sauce

1/2 fries/Chz

$3.35

crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese

Reg. Fries/Chz

$4.85

crinkle cut fries topped with shredded jack cheese

Fam. Fries/Chz

$9.45

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with shredded jack cheese

1/2 Fries plain

$2.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

Reg. Fries

$3.99

Crinkle Cut Fries

Fam. Fries

$7.65

Crinkle Cut Fries

Reg. Carne Asada Fries w/ Avo

$7.65

Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, avocado sauce, carne asada

Fam. Carne Asada Fries w/ Avo

$13.25

Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, avocado sauce, carne asada

Reg. Carne Asada Fries w/ Chz

$6.90

Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, carne asada

Fam. Carne Asada Fries w/ Chz

$12.50

Crinkle cut fries, topped with shredded jack cheese, carne asada

Reg. Roberto Fries

$7.65

Crinkle cut fries topped with shredded cheese, chipotle sauce & chicken strips

Fam Roberto Fries

$13.25

Crinkle cut fries topped with shredded cheese, chipotle sauce & chicken strips

Reg. Tiger Fries

$6.90

Crinkle Cut fries topped with shredded cheese and our juicy seasoned chunky beef

Fam. Tiger Fries

$12.50

Crinkle Cut fries topped with shredded cheese, our juicy seasoned chunky beef

1/2 Fries Grande (Regular Size)

$7.85

crinkle cut fries topped with refried beans, shredded beef (onion, tomato, bell pepper), sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded jack cheese

Fries Grande (Family Size)

$11.50

crinkle cut fries topped with refried beans, shredded beef (onion, tomato, bell pepper), sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded jack cheese

TAQUITO/TOSTADAS/FLAUTAS

Shredded Beef Taquitos

$5.85

rolled taquito stuffed with shredded beef, topped with avocado sauce and cheese

Regular Taquitos

$5.85

rolled tacos stuffed with super fine shredded beef topped with avocado sauce and shredded jack cheese

Chicken Taquito

$5.85

fried rolled taco stuffed with shredded chicken topped with avocado sauce and cheese

Potato Taquito

$5.85

fried rolled taco stuffed with potato topped with avocado sauce and cheese

Beef Rolled Tacos

Beef Rolled Tacos

$4.75

fried rolled tacos stuffed with shredded beef topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Chicken Rolled Tacos

$4.75

2 crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Potato Rolled Tacos

$4.75

fried rolled taco stuffed with potato topped with lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Combination Tostada

Combination Tostada

$6.50

refried beans, juicy seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato sauce and cheese

Shredded Beef Tostada

$6.50

Bean Tostada

$3.75

refried beans, lettuce, tomato sauce and cheese

Breakfast Tostada

$4.75

refried beans, scrambled eggs, chunky salsa and cheese

1/2 doz Flautas

$6.50

skinny rolled beef tacos topped with cabbage, tomato sauce, cotija cheese

Dozen Flautas

$10.99

skinny rolled beef tacos topped with cabbage, tomato sauce, cotija cheese

TACOS

Beef Taco (Crispy)

$3.50

crispy folded taco stuffed with shredded beef, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Chicken Taco (Crispy)

$3.50

crispy folded taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Ground Beef Taco (Crispy)

$3.50

crispy folded taco stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, tomato sauce, sour cream & cotija cheese

Potato Taco (Crispy)

$3.50

crispy folded taco stuffed with potato, lettuce, tomato sauce & cheese

Carne Asada Taco (Classic)

$3.80

carne asada, lettuce, chunky salsa & guacamole (flour or corn tortilla)

Barbacoa Taco

$3.80

juicy seasoned beef, cabbage, cilantro & onion (flour or corn tortilla)

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.80Out of stock

crispy battered cod fish, cabbage, chunky salsa, ranch (flour or corn tortilla)

Chicken Taco

$3.80

grilled chicken thigh mixed with veggies (bell pepper, tomato, onion), lettuce, chunky salsa, guacamole (flour or corn tortilla)

CHIPS/OTHER SPECIALTIES

1/2 Chips Grande

$7.85

fresh tortilla chips, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & shredded jack cheese

Chips Grande

Chips Grande

$11.50

fresh tortilla chips, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & shredded jack cheese

Chips & Salsa

$3.65

Chips & Guacamole

$3.65

Family Chips & Salsa 6oz

$6.50

Party Size Box of Tortilla Chips

$14.99
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$6.75

deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, shredded beef and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa and shredded cheese

Pizza Pocket

$3.99

Chicken Strips

$6.25

Hot Dog

$3.35

Mexican Hot Dog

$5.50

ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion and bacon

Corn Dog

$3.50

MENUDO/SOUPS

16oz Menudo

$7.25

32oz Menudo

$10.99

OMELETTE

Veggie Omelet

$6.75

bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese

Spinach Omelet

$6.75

spinach, bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese

Bacon Omelet

$7.99

bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese

Sausage Omelet

$7.99

bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese

Ham Omelet

$7.99

bell pepper, tomato, onion, shredded jack cheese

QUESADILLAS

Grilled Quesadilla

$4.75

Fried Quesadilla

$4.75

Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.75

Carne Asada Quesadilla (Grilled)

$6.75

Carne Asada Quesadilla (Fried)

$6.75

JR. MEALS/STUDENT SPECIALS

Jr. #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.25

small bean & cheese burrito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink

Jr. #1 Bean & Cheese Fried

$8.25

small bean & cheese fried burrito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink

Jr. #2 Rolled Taco (1)

$8.25

one rolled taco, side of fries w/cheese, medium drink

Jr. #3 Grilled Cheese (1/2)

$8.25

1/2 grilled cheese, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink

Jr. #4 Chicken Strips (2)

$8.25

2 chicken strips, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drink

Jr. #5 Taquito (1)

$8.25

one taquito, side of fries w/ cheese, medium drimk

HEALTHY MENU

Soy Chorizo Meal

$8.95

soy chorizo, pinto beans, sliced avocado, corn tortillas

Machaca w/ Egg Whites Meal

$8.95

machaca with egg whites, pinto beans, sliced avocado, corn tortillas

Carne Asada Salad

$8.50

carne asada, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese

Shredded Beef Salad

$8.50

shredded beef (mixed with bell pepper, tomato,onion), lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.50

chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, shredded jack cheese, ranch dressing

PLATES/ COMBO

Barbacoa Plate

$9.99

Rolled Taco Plate

$9.99

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$10.25

Fish Taco Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Barbacoa Taco Plate

$9.99

Chkn Taco Plate

$9.99

Chile Relleno Plate

$10.25

Chilaquiles Plate

$7.37

Chile Verde Plate

$9.99

SIDES

side of jalapenos

$0.50

side of chile serreno

$0.50

side of chile serrano (fried)

$0.50

2oz Tomato Sauce

4oz Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Chile Verde 2oz

$0.75

Calabacitas Cup 8oz

$2.50

8oz Bean & Cheese

$3.75

16oz Bean & Cheese

$5.95

24oz Bean & Cheese

$8.95

32oz Bean & Cheese

$11.95

44oz Bean & Cheese

$14.95

Small Tray

$35.00

Large Tray

$55.00

8oz Bean

$3.75

16oz Bean

$5.95

24oz Bean

$8.95

32oz Bean

$11.95

44oz Bean

$14.95

Small Tray

$35.00

Large Tray

$55.00

4oz rice

$1.34

8oz rice

$3.75

16oz rice

$5.95

24oz rice

$8.95

32oz rice

$11.95

44oz rice

$14.95

Small Tray rice

$45.00

Large Tray rice

$65.00

Shredded Jack Cheese Cup

Cotija Cheese Cup

Nacho Cheese Cup

flour tortilla

$0.75

flour tortilla w/ butter

$1.25

corn tortilla

$0.75

corn tortilla w/ butter

$1.25

tostada

$0.75

hamburger patty

$1.75

sausage side (3 links)

$2.60

bacon side (3 strips)

$2.60

frank side

$1.75

2 oz Hot Sauce

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

8oz Hot Sauce

$1.75

16oz Hot Sauce

$3.25

24oz Hot Sauce

$4.80

32oz Hot Sauce

$6.50

1/2 gallon Hot Sauce

$12.00

1 gallon Hot Sauce

$19.95

2oz Avo Sauce

$0.75

4oz Avo Sauce

$1.80

6oz Avo Sauce

$2.25

8oz Avo Sauce

$3.95

16oz Avo Sauce

$5.99

24oz Avo Sauce

$8.95

32oz Avo Sauce

$11.95

1/2 gallon Avo Sauce

$21.99

2oz Salsa

$0.75

4oz Salsa

$1.80

6oz Salsa

$2.25

8oz Salsa

$3.95

16oz Salsa

$5.95

24oz Salsa

$7.95

32oz Salsa

$9.95

44oz Salsa

$12.95

2oz Guacamole

$0.85

6oz Guacamole

$2.65

8oz Guacamole

$4.95

16oz Guacamole

$8.95

24oz Guacamole

$10.95

32oz Guacamole

$12.95

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4oz Sour Cream

$1.80

6oz Sour Cream

$2.25

8oz Sour Cream

$3.95

2oz Chipotle

$0.75

4oz Chipotle

$1.50

8oz Chipotle

$2.50

24oz Chipotle

$3.50

32oz Chipotle

$4.50

2oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Ranch

$1.50

8oz Ranch

$2.50

24oz Ranch

$3.50

32oz Ranch

$4.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

490 D Street, Brawley, CA 92227

Directions

Gallery
Johnnys Burritos image
Johnnys Burritos image
Johnnys Burritos image
Johnnys Burritos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny's Burritos of Imperial Online Ordering
orange star4.2 • 470
105 S Imperial Ave Imperial, CA 92251
View restaurantnext
Johnny Burrito's - El Centro
orange starNo Reviews
301 Wake Avenue El Centro, CA 92243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Brawley
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Yuma
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston