Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Atlanta

1080 cresent ave ne

atlanta, GA 30309

FOOD

Party Starters

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Bacon, Green Onions, Cheese Sauce, Crispy Fries, BBQ Sauce + Ranch Dressing on Side

Royal Treatment Mac & Cheese

Royal Treatment Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Nominated for Best Mac N’ Cheese in Atlanta!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Medium or Lemon Pepper // Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce

3 Whole Wings

3 Whole Wings

$14.95
3 Buttermilk Tenders

3 Buttermilk Tenders

$13.95

Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or BBQ

Deep Fried Biscuits (3)

Deep Fried Biscuits (3)

$7.95+

Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

$19.95

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.95

Kale, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Brioche Croutons

Fried Chicken Cobb Wedge Salad

Fried Chicken Cobb Wedge Salad

$16.95

“Center Cut” Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields Summer Salad

Strawberry Fields Summer Salad

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado + Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Chicken & Waffles

Famous Chicken & Waffles

Famous Chicken & Waffles

Pick your Protein, Pick your Waffle, Sauce it Up, & Don’t forget to add sides!! Take it Over The Top with MORE CHICKEN!! Served with Maple Syrup & Whipped Butter

Johnny's Platters

Fab 4

$16.95

Scrambled Eggs, 2 Bacon Slices, Crispy Garlic Potatoes, & Buttermilk Waffle

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$21.95

Six Golden Fried Shrimp Served in a Basket with Waffle Fries. Choice of Cocktail Sauce or Tartare Sauce. Served with Coleslaw.

You Call It "And Grits"

You Call It "And Grits"

$20.95+

Choice of Seafood Served Over Creamy Grits with a Cajun Cream Sauce

Catfish N' Chips

Catfish N' Chips

$16.95

Golden Fried Catfish Filet Served with Crispy Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartare Sauce for Dipping

Cream Cheese Stuff French toast

$21.95

Pick Em' Up

Johnny's Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.95

Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Ranch Dressing + on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Mac Attack

The Mac Attack

$16.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Bacon, BBQ, Buttered-Brioche Bun

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$15.95

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Two Fried-Hard Eggs, American Cheese on a Buttered-Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing + on a Spinach Wrap

BBL...T

BBL...T

$14.95

Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli. Served on Brioche Toast.

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00
Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.00
Strawberry & Cream Shortcake

Strawberry & Cream Shortcake

$12.95
Banana Nut Waffle

Banana Nut Waffle

$13.95

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.95
Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$4.95

Scrambled Eggs (Cheese)

$5.95
Breakfast Potato

Breakfast Potato

$4.95
Creamy Grits

Creamy Grits

$4.95
Kale Greens

Kale Greens

$4.95
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Broccolini

Broccolini

$4.95
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Cajun Cream Sauce

$1.00

Cream Cheese Glaze

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Strawberry Sauce

$1.00

Entrees

Chef Crystal's Seared Salmon

Chef Crystal's Seared Salmon

$27.95

Pan Roasted Salmon, Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini (Blackened Upon Request)

Chef Crystal’s Cajun Penne Pasta

Chef Crystal’s Cajun Penne Pasta

$21.95

Penne Pasta, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Cajun Alfredo, Garlic Toast Point

Johnny's Combos

Whole Chicken Wings (3)

Whole Chicken Wings (3)

$21.95

Comes with two sides

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$20.95

Comes with two sides

Buffalo Wings (6)

Buffalo Wings (6)

$21.95

Comes with two sides

4 Piece Fried Chicken

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$23.95

Comes with Breast, Wing, Leg and Thigh. No Substitutions.. Comes with two sides

2 Piece Fried Chicken

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$16.95

Comes with Leg and Thigh or Breast and Wing. No Substitutions. Comes with two sides

Premium Sides

Chicken Sausage (2)

Chicken Sausage (2)

$6.95
Bacon (2)

Bacon (2)

$6.95
Classic Waffle

Classic Waffle

$7.95
Red Velvet Waffle

Red Velvet Waffle

$9.95
Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$11.95
French Toast Side

French Toast Side

$9.99
Pecan Waffle

Pecan Waffle

$9.95
Strawberry Waffle

Strawberry Waffle

$9.95
Sautéed Shrimp (6)

Sautéed Shrimp (6)

$8.00
Blackened Shrimp (6)

Blackened Shrimp (6)

$9.00
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$11.99
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$2.00
Lobstertail 5oz

Lobstertail 5oz

$17.95
Fried Catfish Nuggets

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$14.95
Lamb Chop Side (3)

Lamb Chop Side (3)

$26.95
Lump Crabcake

Lump Crabcake

$10.95

Chicken Add On

Breast

$6.00

Whole Wing

$3.00

Drum

$3.00

Thigh

$5.00

Brunch Specials

Brunch Specialty

Lamb Chop Breakfast

$32.95

Lamb Chop Dinner

$43.95

Surf & Turf (Shrimp)

$50.95

Surf & Turf (Lobster)

$60.95

Seafood Feast

$55.95
Banana Foster Waffle

Banana Foster Waffle

$12.95
Banana Foster French Toast

Banana Foster French Toast

$12.95

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$24.95

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks (FREE Refills)

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.95

POWERADE

$4.95

GINGER ALE

$4.95

DIET COKE

$4.95

COKE

$4.95

SMART WATER

$4.95

DASANI WATER

$4.95

Lemonades

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.95

Mango Lemonade

$4.95

Peach Lemonade

$4.95

Tropical Lemonade

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.95

CAFE

CAFE DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Retail Merch

Long Sleeve Shirts

Johnny's Long Sleeve Shirt Black Lg

$25.00

Hoodie

Red Hoodie

$35.00

Food

Loaded Fries (Small)

$49.95

Loaded Fries (Large)

$99.95

Chicken Tenders (Small)

$79.95

Chicken Tenders (Large)

$160.95

Buttermilk Waffles

$50.95

Red Velvet Waffles

$55.95

Strawberry Waffles

$55.95

Buffalo Party Wings

$79.95

Buffalo Party Wings (Large)

$160.95

Whole wings

$89.95

Whole wings (Large)

$185.95

Brunch Specials

Brunch Specialty

Cinnamon Honey Butter Biscuits 3

$7.95

Cinnamon Honey Butter Biscuits 6

$13.95

Blueberry Glaze Biscuits 3

$9.95

Blueberry Glaze Biscuits 6

$15.95

Lamb Chops

$42.95

Surf & Turf

$55.95

Strawberry Biscuits 3

$9.95

Strawberry Biscuits 6

$15.95

Specials

Entrée

Nashville Hot Sliders (2)

$18.95

Fried Salmon Sliders (2)

$21.95

Crab Cake Sliders (2)

$21.95

Johnnys Trio Sliders (3)

$21.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.95

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food in Georgia: chicken & waffles. The hybrid dish that combines breakfast and lunch is made with crispy and juicy fried chicken paired with fluffy and golden waffles.

Website

Location

1080 cresent ave ne, atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

