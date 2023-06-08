Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Atlanta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food in Georgia: chicken & waffles. The hybrid dish that combines breakfast and lunch is made with crispy and juicy fried chicken paired with fluffy and golden waffles.
Location
1080 cresent ave ne, atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Almenara - 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
No Reviews
991 Piedmont Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Ts Brunch Bar LLC - 921 Peachtree Street NE
No Reviews
921 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant