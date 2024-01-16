Johnny's Chicken and Waffles -Dallas
1326 Botham Jean Boulevard
Dallas, TX 72515
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Party Starters
- Loaded Fries APP$12.00
Bacon, Green Onions, Cheese Sauce, Crispy Fries, BBQ Sauce + Ranch Dressing on Side
- Royal Treatment Mac & Cheese APP$15.00
Nominated for Best Mac N’ Cheese in Atlanta!
- Buffalo Wings APP$15.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Medium or Lemon Pepper // Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Whole Wings (3) APP$15.00
- Tenders (3) APP$14.00
Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or BBQ
- Deep Fried Biscuits (3) APP$8.00
Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits
- Deep Fried Biscuits (6) APP$14.00
Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits
- Chicken Quesadilla APP$13.00
- Chicken Eggrolls APP$20.00
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$19.00
Kale, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Brioche Croutons
- Fried Chicken Cobb Wedge Salad$19.00
“Center Cut” Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
- Strawberry Fields Summer Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado + Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Chicken & Waffles
Johnny's Platters
- Fab 4$17.00
Scrambled Eggs, 2 Bacon Slices, Crispy Garlic Potatoes, & Buttermilk Waffle
- Fried Shrimp Basket$22.00
Six Golden Fried Shrimp Served in a Basket with Waffle Fries. Choice of Cocktail Sauce or Tartare Sauce. Served with Coleslaw.
- You Call It "And Grits"$21.00+
Choice of Seafood Served Over Creamy Grits with a Cajun Cream Sauce
- Catfish N' Chips$17.00
Golden Fried Catfish Filet Served with Crispy Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartare Sauce for Dipping
- Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$22.00
Pick Em' Up
- Johnny's Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Ranch Dressing + on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- The Mac Attack$17.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Bacon, BBQ, Buttered-Brioche Bun
- Don't Go Bacon My Heart$16.00
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Two Fried-Hard Eggs, American Cheese on a Buttered-Brioche Bun
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing + on a Spinach Wrap
- Blackened Salmon BBL...T$22.00
Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli. Served on Brioche Toast.
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
- Chef Crystal's Texan Chicken Melt$17.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Dessert
Sides
Entrees
Johnny's Combos
- Whole Chicken Wings (3)$22.00
Comes with two sides
- Chicken Tenders (3)$21.00
Comes with two sides
- Buffalo Wings (6)$22.00
Comes with two sides
- 4 Piece Fried Chicken$24.00
Comes with Breast, Wing, Leg and Thigh. No Substitutions.. Comes with two sides
- 2 Piece Fried Chicken$17.00
Comes with Leg and Thigh or Breast and Wing. No Substitutions. Comes with two sides
Premium Sides
- Chicken Sausage (2)$7.00
- Bacon (2)$7.00
- Buttermilk Waffle$8.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$10.00
- Stuffed French Toast Side$12.00
- Pecan Waffle$10.00
- Strawberry Waffle$10.00
- Sautéed Shrimp (6)$9.00
- Blackened Shrimp (6)$9.00
- Fried Shrimp$10.00
- Fried Catfish$15.00
- Blackened Salmon$16.00
- Lobstertail 6oz$18.00
- Garlic Toast$2.00
- Plain Toast$2.00
Chicken Add On
CAFE
Retail Merch
Long Sleeve Shirts
Hoodie
SUNDAY BRUNCH SPECIALS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food in Georgia: chicken & waffles. The hybrid dish that combines breakfast and lunch is made with crispy and juicy fried chicken paired with fluffy and golden waffles.
1326 Botham Jean Boulevard, Dallas, TX 72515