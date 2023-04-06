Johnny's Chicken and Waffles - Glendale Johnny's Glendale

Restaurant info

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles – an original concept introduced originally to metro-Atlanta by notable partners Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo, as well as Karlie Redd from VH1’s Love n’ Hip Hop and Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners is now coming to Glendale, AZ! The space will provide full-menu service and will feature booths, tables, bar, and outdoor seating. As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food: chicken & waffles. Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles' guests will have the option to customize the famed Southern staple with mix-and-match proteins, plain or bacon-flavored waffles, sauces and add-on sides. Other sweet, savory and satisfyingly good grub will be served fresh daily. Platinum albums from famous musicians will grace the walls of the restaurant. Impressive original pieces of artwork and Insta-worthy neon signage that reads “Everyday I’m Waffle-in” contribute to the music scene-influenced atmosphere of Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles.