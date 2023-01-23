Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles College Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food in Georgia: chicken & waffles. The hybrid dish that combines breakfast and lunch is made with crispy and juicy fried chicken paired with fluffy and golden waffles.
Location
3725 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Corner Tavern - Hapeville - 573 N Central Ave
No Reviews
573 N Central Ave Hapeville, GA 30354
View restaurant
Arize Breakfast Cafe - Camp Creek Market Place
4.1 • 4,031
3650 Marketplace Blvd East Point, GA 30344
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in College Park
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near College Park