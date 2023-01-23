Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles College Park

No reviews yet

3725 Main St

College Park, GA 30337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Party Starters

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Bacon, Green Onions, Cheese Sauce, Crispy Fries, BBQ Sauce + Ranch Dressing on Side

Royal Treatment Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Nominated for Best Mac N’ Cheese in Atlanta!

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Medium or Lemon Pepper // Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce

3 Whole Wings

$14.95

Party Sampler

$35.95
3 Buttermilk Tenders

$13.95

Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or BBQ

Deep Fried Biscuits (3)

$7.95

Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits

Deep Fried Biscuits (6)

$13.95

Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.95

Kale, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Brioche Croutons

Fried Chicken Cobb Wedge Salad

$16.95

“Center Cut” Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Strawberry Fields Summer Salad

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado + Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Chicken & Waffles

Famous Chicken & Waffles

Pick your Protein, Pick your Waffle, Sauce it Up, & Don’t forget to add sides!! Take it Over The Top with MORE CHICKEN!! Served with Maple Syrup & Whipped Butter

Johnny's Platters

Fab 4

$16.95

Scrambled Eggs, 2 Bacon Slices, Crispy Garlic Potatoes, & Buttermilk Waffle

Cream Cheese Stuffed Brioche French Toast

$21.95

Stuffed French Toast with Cream Cheese & Topped with Caramel Drizzle. Served with Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Fried Shrimp Basket

$21.95

Six Golden Fried Shrimp Served in a Basket with Waffle Fries. Choice of Cocktail Sauce or Tartare Sauce. Served with Coleslaw.

You Call It "And Grits"

$20.95+

Choice of Seafood Served Over Creamy Grits with a Cajun Cream Sauce

Catfish N' Chips

$16.95

Golden Fried Catfish Filet Served with Crispy Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartare Sauce for Dipping

Pick Em' Up

Johnny's Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.95

Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Ranch Dressing + on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Mac Attack

$16.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Bacon, BBQ, Buttered-Brioche Bun

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$15.95

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Two Fried-Hard Eggs, American Cheese on a Buttered-Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing + on a Spinach Wrap

BBL...T

$14.95

Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli. Served on Brioche Toast.

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.00

Strawberry & Cream Shortcake

$12.95

Banana Nut Waffle

$13.95

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.95

Scrambled Eggs

$4.95

Scrambled Eggs (Cheese)

$5.95

Breakfast Potato

$4.95

Creamy Grits

$4.95

Kale Greens

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Broccolini

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Cajun Cream Sauce

$1.00

Cream Cheese Glaze

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Strawberry Sauce

$1.00

Entrees

Chef Crystal's Seared Salmon

$27.95

Pan Roasted Salmon, Herb Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini (Blackened Upon Request)

Chef Crystal’s Cajun Penne Pasta

$21.95

Penne Pasta, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Cajun Alfredo, Garlic Toast Point

Johnny's Combos

Whole Chicken Wings (3)

$21.95

Comes with two sides

Chicken Tenders (4)

$20.95

Comes with two sides

Buffalo Wings (6)

$21.95

Comes with two sides

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$23.95

Comes with Breast, Wing, Leg and Thigh. No Substitutions.. Comes with two sides

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$16.95

Comes with Leg and Thigh or Breast and Wing. No Substitutions. Comes with two sides

Premium Sides

Chicken Sausage (2)

$6.95

Bacon (2)

$6.95

Classic Waffle

$7.95
Red Velvet Waffle

$9.95

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$11.95

French Toast Side

$9.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.95

Strawberry Waffle

$9.95

Sautéed Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Blackened Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Blackened Salmon

$11.99

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Lobstertail 5oz

$17.95

Fried Catfish Nuggets

$14.95

Lobstertail 8oz

$19.95Out of stock

Lamb Chop Side (3)

$26.95

Lump Crabcake

$10.95

Chicken Add On

Breast

$6.00

Whole Wing

$3.00

Drum

$3.00

Thigh

$5.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks (FREE Refills)

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.95

1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Anniversary Mimosa's

$10.00

Fall & Halloween Drinks

Apple Cider Margarita

$12.95Out of stock

Skull Head

$65.95

Blood Supply Bags

$10.00

CAFE DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Long Sleeve Shirts

Johnny's Long Sleeve Shirt Black Lg

$25.00

Brunch Specialty

Lamb Chop Breakfast

$32.95

Lamb Chop Dinner

$43.95

Surf & Turf (Shrimp)

$50.95

Surf & Turf (Lobster)

$60.95

Seafood Feast

$55.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
As the name suggests, the restaurant’s signature menu item is the most popular brunch food in Georgia: chicken & waffles. The hybrid dish that combines breakfast and lunch is made with crispy and juicy fried chicken paired with fluffy and golden waffles.

Website

Location

3725 Main St, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

