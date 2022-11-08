- Home
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc 30 Langley Road
No reviews yet
30 Langley Road
Newton, MA 02459
Popular Items
Griddle
FlapJacks Short
Short
FlapJacks Full
Full
French Toast
Crunchy French Toast
contains nuts
Nutella & Berries French Toast
Topped/ Strawberry & Blueberry
Chicken and Waffle
Belgian Waffle
Cheese Blintzes Short
Short (2)
Cheese Blintzes Full
Full (4)
Coconut Almond French Toast
1 Pancake
Half French Toast
Skillet
The Beacon
2 eggs any style
The Centre
2 eggs, choice of meat
The Jordan Marsh
Grilled blueberry muffin, 2 eggs any style and fruit salad
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
Breakfast Sandwich NO sides
The Semi
3 eggs any style, with french toast, choice of meat, side
18 Wheeler
.3 eggs any style, flapjacks, choice of meat, side
Arlos Combo
blintzes, 1 slice of crunchy french toast, strawberries, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips bacon
Burrata Avocado Toast
Avocado Spread, 2 fried eggs, fresh burrata, radish, sesame seeds, greens on multigrain toast
Classic Benny
2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benny
California Benny
bacon, avocado, roasted tomato and two poached eggs over a grilled english muffin
The Waverly
2 potato latkes, 2 eggs, smoked salmon, grilled tomatoes, served w sour cream
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs, flour tortilla, black beans , cheddar cheese, salsa, avocado and sour cream
The Diner
homemade corned beef hash, 2 eggs
Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potato hash, kale, 2 eggs
Green Eggs And Ham
3 scrambled eggs, w spinach, pesto, ham, cheddar
Pastrami Scrambled
3 eggs scrambled, pastrami, swiss, onions
Steak Tips and Eggs
tenderloin tips, 2 eggs
The Deli
Lox , eggs and onions.
Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, broccoli, mushrooms and topped with pepper jack cheese and salsa. ( sour cream on the side)
B.E.L.T.C.H
Waffle Benny
San Fran Scrambler
3 eggs scrambled with roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and sausage
The Jack and Marion Large
Smoked salmon, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber w choice of bagel and cream cheese
The Jack and Marion Small
Tuscan Scramble
Omelettes
Rise & Shine
W/Pulled Chicken,Spinach,Swiss
Caprese
W/Roasted Tomato,Basil,Burrata Cheese
Western
W/Ham,Onion,Pepper
Plain Omelette
W/Choice of 3 Fillings
Highlands
W/Egg whites,Spinach,Tomato,Mushroom
Wild Mush Omellette
roasted crimini, shitake and button mushrooms with pancetta and swiss cheese
Ethan's
W/Spinach,Mushroom,Bacon,Swiss
Californian
W/Bacon,Tomato,Avacado,Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese
Southwestern
W/Roasted Corn,Black Beans,Salsa,Cheddar Cheese
Hash Omelette
South Border Omelette
Rutherford Omelette
Harvest Omelette
roasted butternut squash, sweet potato, caramelized onions, ham and cheddar cheese
Athenian Omelette
Oats and Sides
Granola W/Greek Yogurt
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Porridge
baked oats, brown rice, apples, raisins, brown sugar topped with dried cranberries
Banana Nut Bread
Breads
Challah,Dark Rye,Seeded Rye,Wheat,Multi Grain,Sour Dough,Gluten Free,English Muffin
Bagels
Plain,Everything,Sesame,Gluten Free
BlueBerry Muffin
Blueberry
Side Homefries
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Canadian bacon
Corned beef Hash
Sausage links
Ham
Smoked Salmon
Hash Swt Potato
Sld Tomato
Black Beans
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Side hollandeise
Grilled slc tomato
Spinach
Broccoli
Side Avocado
Side Nutella
Side Veg Salsa
Side Yogurt
Fresh Fruit
Small Plates
Chicken Tenders Plate
W/Fries,Veggie Sticks,Ranch dressing
Potato Latkes
W/apple Sauce and Sour cream
Avacado Fries
W/Garlic Aoli
Falafel Sampler
W/Hummus,Veggie Sticks,Pita
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side French Fries
Pickles Plate
1 Potato Latke
Side Cole Slaw
Side Chips
Side Onion Rings
Side Chicken Tenders
Side Black Beans
Side Spinach
Side Broccoli
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Steak
Grilled Salmon
Tarter Tots
burger patty
Char Grilled
The 50's Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion special sauce (on request)
Outback Burger
bbq sauce, cheddar, fried onion ring
Alpha Burger
cheddar, avocado, microgreens, cilantro cucumber mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Brunch Burger
Pearl Dogs
2 hot dogs, sauerkraut, relish
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
grilled chicken, burrata, tomato, pesto
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
C.B.L.T.A
Bacon Bleu Burger
BBQ Chicken Burger
Sandwich Spectacular
Roasted Turkey
turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
Tuna Salad Sandwich
B.L.T
Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo
Chicken BLT
grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado mash, garlic aioli on sourdough
Fried Fish sandwich
fried fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Reuben
Corned Beef, swiss, russian, sauerkraut, dark rye
Larry David
pastrami, swiss, russian, cole slaw, seeded rye
Turkey Club
choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, challah
Falafel wrap
falafel, hummus, greens, tomato, cucumber, tahini, onion
Tuna Melt
grilled tuna salad, swiss, tomato
Grilled Cheese
cheddar or swiss, challah
Pesto Avocado Melt
pesto, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, sourdough bread
Half Sandwich and Soup
choice of soup, choice of turkey, langley, pastrami, chicken salad, tuna salad, BLT
Langley
lean corned beef served on seeded rye
Pastrami Diablo
Egg Salad Sandwich
The Cubano
Hummus Veggie Wrap
Soups
Greener Side
Taco Salad
tortilla stips, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, ranvh
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Spring Salad
Local Mixed greens, dried cranberries, bleu cheese, , candied walnuts with rapberry balsamic
Greek Salad
olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, greek dressing
Falafel Hummus Salad
falafel, hummus, chopped salad, tahini, pitta
Cobb Salad
egg, turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, onion, blue cheese, romaine, ranch
Priscilla Salad
House Salad
Side Cesar Salad
Side House Salad
Half Soup Half Salad
Entrees
Fish & Chips
beer battered served with french frie, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Mac & Cheese
penne with romano and parmesan cheese in a creamy sauce served with garlic bread
Salmon Dinner
wild salmon fillet topped with herbed lemon batter, served with vegetable and mashed potato (mash only available thur/fri/sat)
Steak Tips Dinner
Veggie Tacos
Half Roasted Chicken
Drinks
Orange Juice
Spindrift
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
V 8
Pineapple
Goldthread Health Tonics
Water
Root Beer
Diet Root Beer
Cream Soda
Diet Cream Soda
Blackcherry Soda
Flavor Coke
Sherly Temple
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Cold Brew Coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Decaf Coffee
Coffee to go
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Whole Milk
Oat Milk
Choc Milk
J'enway Tea
Lipton
Soda
Hot Chocolate
Fruit Smoothies and Shakes
Frappe
Mini Milkshake
Fruit Smoothie
strawberries, OJ, bananas and frozen vanilla yogurt
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Fruit Shake
dairy free mix of strawberries, bananas, pineapple juice, seltzer and ice
Root Beer Float
Green Machine
spinach, banana and oat milk
Hot Frozen Cocoa
Diet Root Beer Float
Egg Cream
Summer Smoothie
mango, pineapple, banana, OJ and frozen vanilla yogurt
Special Cold Drink
Special Hot Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
30 Langley Road, Newton, MA 02459