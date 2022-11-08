Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road

Newton, MA 02459

Popular Items

Quart Matzoh Ball
Breakfast Sandwich
Plain Omelette

Griddle

FlapJacks Short

$8.00

Short

FlapJacks Full

$11.00

Full

French Toast

$11.00

Crunchy French Toast

$12.00

contains nuts

Nutella & Berries French Toast

$13.00

Topped/ Strawberry & Blueberry

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$14.50

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Cheese Blintzes Short

$6.50

Short (2)

Cheese Blintzes Full

$9.50

Full (4)

Coconut Almond French Toast

$13.00

1 Pancake

$3.50

Half French Toast

$5.00

Skillet

The Beacon

$8.75

2 eggs any style

The Centre

$10.25

2 eggs, choice of meat

The Jordan Marsh

$11.00

Grilled blueberry muffin, 2 eggs any style and fruit salad

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwich NO sides

$7.95

The Semi

$14.95

3 eggs any style, with french toast, choice of meat, side

18 Wheeler

$14.95

.3 eggs any style, flapjacks, choice of meat, side

Arlos Combo

$14.95

blintzes, 1 slice of crunchy french toast, strawberries, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips bacon

Burrata Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado Spread, 2 fried eggs, fresh burrata, radish, sesame seeds, greens on multigrain toast

Classic Benny

$13.75

2 poached eggs, canadian bacon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benny

$11.95

California Benny

$13.95

bacon, avocado, roasted tomato and two poached eggs over a grilled english muffin

The Waverly

$14.50

2 potato latkes, 2 eggs, smoked salmon, grilled tomatoes, served w sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

2 eggs, flour tortilla, black beans , cheddar cheese, salsa, avocado and sour cream

The Diner

$13.75

homemade corned beef hash, 2 eggs

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.75

sweet potato hash, kale, 2 eggs

Green Eggs And Ham

$11.00

3 scrambled eggs, w spinach, pesto, ham, cheddar

Pastrami Scrambled

$13.75

3 eggs scrambled, pastrami, swiss, onions

Steak Tips and Eggs

$16.00

tenderloin tips, 2 eggs

The Deli

$14.50

Lox , eggs and onions.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, broccoli, mushrooms and topped with pepper jack cheese and salsa. ( sour cream on the side)

B.E.L.T.C.H

$10.25

Waffle Benny

$13.95

San Fran Scrambler

$13.75

3 eggs scrambled with roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and sausage

The Jack and Marion Large

$14.50

Smoked salmon, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber w choice of bagel and cream cheese

The Jack and Marion Small

$11.50

Tuscan Scramble

$13.95

Omelettes

Rise & Shine

$13.50

W/Pulled Chicken,Spinach,Swiss

Caprese

$13.95

W/Roasted Tomato,Basil,Burrata Cheese

Western

$13.95

W/Ham,Onion,Pepper

Plain Omelette

$10.00

W/Choice of 3 Fillings

Highlands

$13.95

W/Egg whites,Spinach,Tomato,Mushroom

Wild Mush Omellette

$13.95

roasted crimini, shitake and button mushrooms with pancetta and swiss cheese

Ethan's

$13.95

W/Spinach,Mushroom,Bacon,Swiss

Californian

$13.95

W/Bacon,Tomato,Avacado,Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese

Southwestern

$13.50

W/Roasted Corn,Black Beans,Salsa,Cheddar Cheese

Hash Omelette

$13.95

South Border Omelette

$13.95

Rutherford Omelette

$13.95

Harvest Omelette

$13.95

roasted butternut squash, sweet potato, caramelized onions, ham and cheddar cheese

Athenian Omelette

$13.95

Oats and Sides

Granola W/Greek Yogurt

$8.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$7.00

Porridge

$9.00

baked oats, brown rice, apples, raisins, brown sugar topped with dried cranberries

Banana Nut Bread

$4.50

Breads

$2.75

Challah,Dark Rye,Seeded Rye,Wheat,Multi Grain,Sour Dough,Gluten Free,English Muffin

Bagels

$4.00

Plain,Everything,Sesame,Gluten Free

BlueBerry Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry

Side Homefries

$3.50

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Canadian bacon

$4.00

Corned beef Hash

$5.00

Sausage links

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Hash Swt Potato

$4.25

Sld Tomato

$1.25

Black Beans

$2.95

1 Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$3.90

3 Eggs

$5.85

Side hollandeise

$1.95

Grilled slc tomato

$1.95

Spinach

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Nutella

$2.50

Side Veg Salsa

$1.95

Side Yogurt

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

Strawberries and Banana

$5.75

Strawberries and Blueberries

$5.50

Cantaloupe Slice

$4.00
Fresh Fruit Plate

Fresh Fruit Plate

$10.95

Served W/yogurt and Grilled Banana Bread

Fruit Salad

$5.75

cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and blueberries

Add Strawberry

$2.75

Add Bluberry

$2.75

Add Banana

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Small Plates

Chicken Tenders Plate

$13.75

W/Fries,Veggie Sticks,Ranch dressing

Potato Latkes

$6.75

W/apple Sauce and Sour cream

Avacado Fries

Avacado Fries

$6.95

W/Garlic Aoli

Falafel Sampler

$8.75

W/Hummus,Veggie Sticks,Pita

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side French Fries

$2.95

Pickles Plate

$4.50

1 Potato Latke

$3.75

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Chips

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Side Black Beans

$2.95

Side Spinach

$3.50

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$3.25

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.25

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Steak

$6.50

Grilled Salmon

$7.25

Tarter Tots

$7.50

burger patty

$4.95

Char Grilled

The 50's Burger

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, onion special sauce (on request)

Outback Burger

$14.95

bbq sauce, cheddar, fried onion ring

Alpha Burger

$14.95

cheddar, avocado, microgreens, cilantro cucumber mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Brunch Burger

$14.95

Pearl Dogs

$10.95

2 hot dogs, sauerkraut, relish

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.75

grilled chicken, burrata, tomato, pesto

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

C.B.L.T.A

$11.50

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Burger

$14.95

Sandwich Spectacular

Roasted Turkey

$12.50

turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$12.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.25

chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

B.L.T

$9.95

Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo

Chicken BLT

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado mash, garlic aioli on sourdough

Fried Fish sandwich

$13.50

fried fish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Reuben

$13.75

Corned Beef, swiss, russian, sauerkraut, dark rye

Larry David

$13.95

pastrami, swiss, russian, cole slaw, seeded rye

Turkey Club

$13.50

choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, challah

Falafel wrap

$12.75

falafel, hummus, greens, tomato, cucumber, tahini, onion

Tuna Melt

$12.00

grilled tuna salad, swiss, tomato

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

cheddar or swiss, challah

Pesto Avocado Melt

$10.25

pesto, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, sourdough bread

Half Sandwich and Soup

$12.75

choice of soup, choice of turkey, langley, pastrami, chicken salad, tuna salad, BLT

Langley

$12.50

lean corned beef served on seeded rye

Pastrami Diablo

$13.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.25

The Cubano

$13.95

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Soups

Quart Matzoh Ball

$12.50

Pint Matzoh Ball

$7.95

Quart Soup of the day

$10.00

Pint Soup of the day

$5.45

Matzoh Ball

$1.50

Cup Soup of the day

$2.95

Greener Side

Taco Salad

$13.95

tortilla stips, lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, ranvh

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Spring Salad

$13.50

Local Mixed greens, dried cranberries, bleu cheese, , candied walnuts with rapberry balsamic

Greek Salad

$11.00

olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, greek dressing

Falafel Hummus Salad

$13.00

falafel, hummus, chopped salad, tahini, pitta

Cobb Salad

$14.00

egg, turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, onion, blue cheese, romaine, ranch

Priscilla Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$6.95

Side Cesar Salad

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Half Soup Half Salad

$9.95

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.50

beer battered served with french frie, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Mac & Cheese

$9.95

penne with romano and parmesan cheese in a creamy sauce served with garlic bread

Salmon Dinner

$15.50

wild salmon fillet topped with herbed lemon batter, served with vegetable and mashed potato (mash only available thur/fri/sat)

Steak Tips Dinner

$15.95

Veggie Tacos

$13.95

Half Roasted Chicken

$16.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Hot Fudge Sunday

$5.00

Dish of Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Brownie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$4.50

Cookies

$1.50

Special Bar

$3.50

Apple Tart

$4.50

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Spindrift

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

V 8

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Goldthread Health Tonics

$4.95

Water

$2.95

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Root Beer

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Diet Cream Soda

$3.50

Blackcherry Soda

$3.50

Flavor Coke

$3.50

Sherly Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.95

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Coffee to go

$1.85

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

J'enway Tea

$3.00

Lipton

$2.50

Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Fruit Smoothies and Shakes

Frappe

$5.00

Mini Milkshake

$3.00

Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

strawberries, OJ, bananas and frozen vanilla yogurt

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.00

Fruit Shake

$5.50

dairy free mix of strawberries, bananas, pineapple juice, seltzer and ice

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Green Machine

$4.50

spinach, banana and oat milk

Hot Frozen Cocoa

$5.00

Diet Root Beer Float

$4.00

Egg Cream

$3.50

Summer Smoothie

$4.50

mango, pineapple, banana, OJ and frozen vanilla yogurt

Special Cold Drink

$4.95

Special Hot Drink

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

Kids Egg

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Burger

$6.50

Kids Finger

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$5.50

Kids Tuna

$5.95

Kids Hummus

$4.95

Kids Salad

$3.95

Kids Meat

$0.95

Kids Drinks

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Ice Cream

$1.95

Kids Sundae

$3.25

Specials

Donut

$0.99

6 on a stick donut

$4.95

Catering

$1.00

Matza & Eggs

$10.95

Matza Brei

$7.95

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Load Potato Omelette

$12.95

Pumpkin Cake FT

$11.95

Meatloaf Burger

$13.95

Merch

T-Shirt

$24.95

Coffee Mug

$9.95

Travel Mug Sml

$14.95

Travel Mug Lg

$19.95

Water Toy

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
30 Langley Road, Newton, MA 02459

