Johnny's Shrimp Boat 2712 Whittier Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Original Johnny's Shrimp Boat! Come in and enjoy!
Location
2712 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
No Reviews
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurant
La Michoacana Boyle Heights - Boyle Heights
4.5 • 763
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurant
rykn / kodo - 710 South Santa Fe Avenue
No Reviews
710 South Santa Fe Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurant