Johnny's Shrimp Boat 2712 Whittier Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

2712 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Specials

1) 3 Shrimp & 2 Short Ribs

$16.99

3 Fried Shrimp & 2 Beef Short Ribs, Grilled Onion, Salad + Small Drink

2) 1 Pork Chop & 2 Shrimp

$16.99

1 Pork Chop & 2 Fried Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

3) 4 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$16.99

4 Fried Shrimp & 1 Fried Fish + Small Drink

4) Hamburger Steak & 2 Shrimp

$16.99

Hamburger Steak & 2 Fried Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

5) 3 Shrimp & 2 Fish

$17.99

3 Fried Shrimp & 2 Fried Fish + Small Drink

6) 2 Short Ribs, 2 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$17.99

2 Beef Short Ribs, 2 Fried Shrimp & 1 Fried Fish, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

7) Pork Chop, 2 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$17.99

1 Pork Chop, 2 Fried Shrimp & 1 Fried Fish, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

8) 7 Shrimp Combo

$17.99

7 Fried Shrimp Combo + Small Drink

9) 3 Fish & 4 Shrimp

$18.99

3 Fried Fish & 4 Fried Shrimp + Small Drink

10) 1 Pork Chop, Hamburger Steak, 2 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$18.99

1 Pork Chop, Beef Hamburger Steak, 2 Fried Shrimp & 1 Fried Fish, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

11) 2 Pork Chops, 2 Shrimp & 1 Fish

$18.99

2 Pork Chops, 2 Fried Shrimp & 1 Fried Fish, Grilled Onions, Salad + Small Drink

12) 9 Shrimp Combo

$18.99

9 Fried Shrimp Combo + Small Drink

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$4.99

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

Chili Burger

$6.49

Chili Burger

Chili Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chili Cheeseburger

Fish Burger

$5.99

Fish Burger

Fish/Shrimp

2 Shrimp

$3.99

2 Fried Shrimp

4 Shrimp

$7.99

4 Fried Shrimp

6 Shrimp

$9.99

6 Fried Shrimp

8 Shrimp

$11.99

8 Fried Shrimp

12 Shrimp

$15.99

12 Fried Shrimp

2 Fish

$7.99

2 Fried Fish

4 Fish

$10.99

4 Fried Fish

6 Fish

$12.99

6 Fried Fish

12 Fish

$21.99

12 Fried Fish

2 Shrimp & 2 Fish Combo

$14.99

2 Fried Shrimp & 2 Fried Fish Combo

4 Shrimp & 2 Fish Combo

$15.99

4 Fried Shrimp & 2 Fried Fish Combo

Plates

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Beef Hamburger Steak, Rice, Beans, Gravy, Grilled Onions, Salad & Bread

Short Ribs

$16.99

Beef Short Ribs, Rice, Beans, Gravy, Grilled Onions, Salad & Bread

Pork Chops

$15.99

Pork Chops, Rice, Beans, Gravy, Grilled Onions, Salad & Bread

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Chicken Teriyaki & Steamed Rice

Beef Teriyaki

$14.99

Beef Teriyaki & Steamed Rice

Chicken Teriyaki Combo

$15.99

Chicken Teriyaki, Steamed Rice, Salad, Egg Roll + Small Drink

Beef Teriyaki Combo

$16.99

Beef Teriyaki, Steamed Rice, Salad, Egg Roll + Small Drink

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Combo

$16.99

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki, Steamed Rice, Salad, Egg Roll + Small Drink

Salads

Green Salad

$9.99

Green Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Fish Taco

$5.99

Fried Fish Taco with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cream, and Guacamole

Fish Taco Combo

$8.99

2 Fried Fish Tacos with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cream, and Guacamole + Small Drink

Shrimp Taco

$2.99

Fried Shrimp Taco with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cream, and Guacamole

Sides

Rice & Gravy

$5.99+

Rice & Gravy

Rice, Beans, & Gravy

$5.99+

Rice, Beans, & Gravy

Chili Rice

$6.99+

Chili Rice

Chili & Beans

$6.99+

Chili & Beans

Chili, Rice, & Beans

$7.99+

Chili, Rice, & Beans

French Fries

$5.99

French Fries

Chili Fries

$7.99

Chili Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

Gravy Fries

$6.99

Gravy Fries

Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.99

Fried Stuffed Jalapeno with Cheese

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$10.99

Rice, Beans, Gravy, Grilled Onions, Salad and choice of 2 Short Rib, 2 Shrimp, or Hamburger Steak + Small Drink

Drinks

Drinks

$1.99+

Coke Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Root Beer, Pink Lemonade, Raspberry Ice Tea, Orange Bang, Horchata, Jamaica, Coffee, Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Original Johnny's Shrimp Boat! Come in and enjoy!

2712 Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90023

