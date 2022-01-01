Johnny's Takeaway - West Roxbury
80 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We are ready to make your dinner, and lunch a breeze for the week. All meals are ready to heat & eat! Come grab a weeks worth of meals, or just stop in. Now serving lunch & specials! Enjoy.
Location
168 Spring St, West Roxbury 02132, MA 02132
Gallery