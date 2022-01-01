Johnny's Takeaway - West Roxbury

Johnny's Fried Chicken

$15.00

It's Fried Chicken night, so let's let loose. There is no need to go out and make this yourself or even have to go to KFC or grab pizza. Johnny's Takeaway fried chicken dinner is your go to meal! The equation makes perfect sense: a great brine for the chicken, a dip in buttermilk, and an intensely flavored coating will give you and the fam a great dinner night! We serve it with coleslaw and corn bread. Just add board games and a movie, and you're all set up! We throw everything out the window for Friday's. - Contains Gluten - Contains Dairy