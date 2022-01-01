Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny's Takeaway - West Roxbury

80 Reviews

$$

168 Spring St

West Roxbury 02132, MA 02132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Johnny's Fried Chicken
Mac N' Cheese
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

JFC Salads

Johnny's Caesar Salad

Johnny's Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our caesar salad is great for any family! Served with caesar dressing, and parmesan on the side, you can build the salad the way you like!

Farro & Arugula Salad

Farro & Arugula Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Baby Arugula & farro salad comes with red grapes, parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette (nf option, df option)

Winter Italian Chopped Salad

Winter Italian Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, marinated artichokes, olives, pepperoni, chickpeas & Italian vinaigrette

Johnny's Fried Chicken Meals

Johnny's Fried Chicken

Johnny's Fried Chicken

$15.00

It's Fried Chicken night, so let's let loose. There is no need to go out and make this yourself or even have to go to KFC or grab pizza. Johnny's Takeaway fried chicken dinner is your go to meal! The equation makes perfect sense: a great brine for the chicken, a dip in buttermilk, and an intensely flavored coating will give you and the fam a great dinner night! We serve it with coleslaw and corn bread. Just add board games and a movie, and you're all set up! We throw everything out the window for Friday's. - Contains Gluten - Contains Dairy

Johnny's Fried Chicken Dinner for 4

Johnny's Fried Chicken Dinner for 4

$55.00

Thats right! Fried Chicken for 4! Family style packaging and a reduced price. What's better than that!? Served with coleslaw, pickles, and cornbread!

JFC Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Our chicken salad sandwich is clean & delicious! We start by roasting chicken breast, and pulling it. We mix it with olive oil, shaved celery, shaved red onion, and red grapes. We then serve it with arugula, dijon mustard on a bricohe roll!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken sandwich served on our sweet brioche rolls with garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato!

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & chipotle ranch!

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with spicy mayo & lime cilantro coleslaw. This should not be missed!

JFC Sides

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Our homemade Mac N' Cheese is ready to heat and eat! With 3 different cheeses and fresh pasta with breadcrumbs on top, this will not disappoint! Great for the kids or addition to any meal! - Nut Free

Corn Bread - Serves 4

Corn Bread - Serves 4

$6.00Out of stock

Johnny's fresh baked cornbread. A great side for your thanksgiving meal.

Pint Of Pickles

$4.00

Kosher dills. THE BEST AROUND.

Chips

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

That's right. Jumbo chocolate chip cookies are here.

Limited Edition - Johnny's Merchandise!!!

Johnny's Takeaway Tshirt - Metallica Ride The lightning

Johnny's Takeaway Tshirt - Metallica Ride The lightning

$20.00

Johnny's Takeaway Ride The Lightning shirt pays homage to Metallica! Get yours while they're available!

Johnny's Takeaway Tshirt - Hulkamania Running Wild Brother

Johnny's Takeaway Tshirt - Hulkamania Running Wild Brother

$20.00

Johnny's Takeaway Hulkamania shirt pays homage to Hulk Hogan! Underneath the logo it say's Westie, MA. Rep your neighborhood proudly! Get yours while they're available!

Drinks

Poland Spring

$2.00

La Croix Seltzer

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are ready to make your dinner, and lunch a breeze for the week. All meals are ready to heat & eat! Come grab a weeks worth of meals, or just stop in. Now serving lunch & specials! Enjoy.

Website

Location

168 Spring St, West Roxbury 02132, MA 02132

Directions

Gallery
Johnny's Takeaway image
Johnny's Takeaway image
Johnny's Takeaway image
Johnny's Takeaway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Al Wadi Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1249 VFW Parkway WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Joe's 320 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
320 spring st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,075
1894 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Recreo Coffee & Roasterie
orange starNo Reviews
1876 Centre Street West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
BANH MI OI
orange star5.0 • 9
1759 CENTRE ST BOSTON, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,545
1761 Center st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Roxbury 02132

Christo's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,545
1761 Center st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,075
1894 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Delectable Desires Pastries
orange star4.6 • 58
1755 Centre St West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston