Johnny's Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

23 College St

South Hadley, MA 01075

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Tenders
General's Chicken

Appetizers

Asian Spring Rolls

$9.00

veggie mix | soy dipping sauce

Bacon Pineapple Fried Rice

$8.00

Blackened Tuna

$15.00

ahi tuna | yuzu sauce

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$7.00

cheddar jack cheese | swiss | toasted crouton

Fried Pickles

$10.00

dill pickles | chipotle ranch

Fried Sprouts

$11.00

balsamic glaze | chipotle ranch

Garlic Noodles

$7.00

egg noodle | butter | soy sauce | garlic | scallions

Irish Nachos

$12.00

house made kettle chips | cheddar jack cheese | bacon | scallions | sour cream

J's Nachos

$12.00

corn chips | cheddar jack cheese | queso | lettuce | tomato | jalapeños

Potato Skins

$10.00

cheddar jack cheese | bacon | scallions | sour cream

Potstickers

$10.00

pork filling | soy dipping sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

cheddar jack cheese | tomatoes | scallions | jalapenos

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$14.00

Tenders

$14.00

tossed in your choice of sauce: honey BBQ | Mango Habanero | Sweet Chili | Buffalo

Wings

$14.00

Sticky Ribs

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Salads

Apple Walnut Bacon Salad

$11.00

mixed greens | apple | bacon | candied walnuts | gorgonzola cheese | raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Half

$6.00

romaine | parmesan | croutons | caesar dressing

Mixed Grain Bowl

$12.00

carrot | avocado | cucumber | edamame | roasted sesame dressing

Thai Salad

$11.00

napa | carrots | edamame | scallions | peanuts | wontons | sesame seeds | cucumber | spicy thai dressing

Thai Salad Sub Romaine

$10.00

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Tossed Salad Lg.

$9.00

Caprese Buratta Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Choice of House Chips, Fries, Coleslaw, or Side Salad

Black Bean

$16.00

cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | avocado | garlic aioli

Classic Burger

$15.00

lettuce | tomato | onion

El Diablo

$17.00

cheddar | sautéed jalapeños | bacon | lettuce | tomato | red onion | spicy aioli

Truffle Burger

$17.00

sweet port wine glaze | vermont cheddar | arugula | sautéed mushrooms | truffle aioli

Sandwiches & Tacos

BLT

$13.00

Cali Club

$15.00

avocado | bacon | lettuce | tomato | cheddar cheese | roasted turkey | garlic aioli | sourdough

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce | tomato | onion | tartar | brioche roll

Fish Taco

$15.00

napa | tomato | red onion | chipotle aioli | choice of blackened or fried

French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

roast beef | caramelized onions | cheddar | baguette | au jus

Honey Bbq Wrap

$14.00

BBQ tenders | cheddar jack | bacon | lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla

Jess' Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Pork Street Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

house made corned beef | swiss | sauerkraut | thousand island dressing | rye bread

Steak And Cheese

$15.00

sautéed mushrooms | onions | mozzarella | french baguette

Tuna Melt

$13.00

mozzarella | tomato | sourdough

Veggie Flat Bread Sandwich

$14.00

portabella | artichokes | spinach | roasted red peppers | tomato | garlic aioli | mozzarella

Specialty Pizza

Small Bacon Date Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | arugula | bacon | dates | goat cheese | balsamic reduction

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | caramelized onions | bacon | bbq sauce | cheddar jack cheese | scallions

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | buffalo sauce | cheese blend | blue cheese dressing

Small Crab Rangoon Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | garlic | cream cheese | crab | sweet chili sauce drizzle

Small Harvest Pizza

$13.00

red sauce | breaded eggplant | tomato | spinach | roasted red pepper | cheese blend

Small Mango Chicken & Pineapple Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | pineapple | cheese blend | spicy mango habanero sauce | scallions | blue cheese

Small Margherita Pizza

$13.00

red sauce | tomato | fresh stracciatella cheese | fresh basil

Small Meat Lover's Pizza

$13.00

red sauce | pepperoni | sausage | hamburger | bacon | cheese blend

Small Pesto Chicken Pizza

$13.00

white pizza | evoo | grilled chicken | roasted red pepper | walnut pesto drizzle

Small Supreme Pizza

$13.00

red sauce | sausage | pepperoni | hamburger | cheese blend | onions | green peppers | mushrooms

Small Hey Johnny Pie

$13.00

Large Bacon Date Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | arugula | bacon | dates | goat cheese | balsamic reduction

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | caramelized onions | bacon | bbq sauce | cheddar jack cheese | scallions

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | buffalo sauce | cheese blend | blue cheese dressing

Large Crab Rangoon Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | garlic | cream cheese | crab | sweet chili sauce drizzle

Large Harvest Pizza

$20.00

red sauce | breaded eggplant | tomato | spinach | roasted red pepper | cheese blend

Large Mango Chicken & Pineapple Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | crispy chicken | pineapple | cheese blend | spicy mango habanero sauce | scallions | blue cheese

Large Margherita Pizza

$20.00

red sauce | tomato | fresh stracciatella cheese | fresh basil

Large Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.00

red sauce | pepperoni | sausage | hamburger | bacon | cheese blend

Large Pesto Chicken Pizza

$20.00

white pizza | evoo | grilled chicken | roasted red pepper | walnut pesto drizzle

Large Supreme Pizza

$20.00

red sauce | sausage | pepperoni | hamburger | cheese blend | onions | green peppers | mushrooms

Large Hey Johnny Pie

$20.00

Create Your Own Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Entrées

Beef Tips

$25.00

garlic sauce | broccoli | garlic noodles

Chicken Spinach Risotto

$19.00

chicken breast | risotto | spinach | sun dried tomato | garlic | white wine

Fish & Chips

$18.00

fresh cod | fries | tartar | coleslaw

General's Chicken

$18.00

house made sauce | jasmine rice | steamed broccoli

Honey Soy Salmon

$22.00

jasmine rice | house vegetable

Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

$16.00

cheddar | muenster | cheddar jack | heavy cream | panko crumbs

Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$20.00

Parmesan Crusted Cod

$21.00

Daily Specials

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Rachel Sandwich

$16.00

Loaded Potato Flatbread

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak Pasta

$20.00

Blackened Salmon Taco Salad

$17.00

Kids’ Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

JR Burger

$6.50

Kids Macaroni And Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Sides

Asiago Breadsticks

$2.00

Side Baked Potato Loaded

$5.00

Side Baked Potato Plain

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Corn Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Side Dinner Salad

$2.50

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Side Mash Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sauces

Side Full ORings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Take Out Beer/Wine/Mixers

Fiddlehead IPA 4 Pack

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

23 College St, South Hadley, MA 01075

