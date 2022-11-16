Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny's Take & Bake Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

807 Tucker Rd

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
Garden Salad

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Bebop Pizza

$15.14+

Chicken Bacon Club Pizza

$15.14+

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.09+

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.07+

Jimmy's Special Pizza

$15.13+

Margherita Pizza

$12.07+

Master Yoda Pizza

$15.13+

Meatlover's Pizza

$15.13+

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$14.11+

Veggie Pizza

$15.13+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Build Your Own

BYO PIZZA

$10.04+

Build Your Own Calzone

Calzone

$9.25+

Specialty Salad

Antipasto Salad

$7.75+

Garden Salad

$7.75+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.75+

BLT Salad

$7.75+

Flyin Hawaiian Salad

$7.75+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.75+

Build Your Own Salad

Salad

$5.00+

Hot Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.50

Meatball

$12.50

Cold Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$11.50

Italian Sandwich

$11.50

Appetizers

Wings

$7.50+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.24+

Cheese Bread

$7.50+

Chips

Chips

$3.00

Sauces

Sauces

$0.75

Desserts

Pizzookie

$5.00

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$3.50+

Alternative Crust

$7.00+

Kombucha

Growler

$10.00

Growler Fill

$8.75

16 oz Kombucha

$5.00

Other

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

12-20 oz

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made Fresh From Your Oven

Location

807 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Directions

