Johnnys Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

8 day st

Brooklyn, CT 06234

Pizzas

Gourmet Pizzas

#1 Healthy Choice

$17.00+

Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#2 Greek Pizza

$17.00+

Tomatoes, feta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olives, olive oil and cheese

#3 Spinach, Broccoli & Tomatoes

$17.00+

Fresh spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#4 Clam Casino

$17.00+

Baby clams, tomatoes, onions, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#5 Pepperoni Ricotta

$17.00+

Pepperoni, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#6 California Pizza

$17.00+

Artichoke hearts, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#7 Spinach & Mushrooms

$17.00+

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#8 Broccoli Chiffonade

$17.00+

Broccoli, tomatoes, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#9 Spinach Chiffonade

$17.00+

Spinach, tomatoes, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#10 Broccoli Ricotta

$17.00+

Broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#11 Spinach Ricotta

$17.00+

Spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#12 Bacon Ricotta

$17.00+

Bacon, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#13 Eggplant & Tomato

$17.00+

Eggplant, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#14 Broccoli & Sausage

$17.00+

Broccoli, sausage, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#15 Chicken, Broccoli & Ricotta

$17.00+

Chicken, broccoli, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#16 Margarita

$17.00+

Tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese

#17 Pasta Pizza

$17.00+

Ziti, mozzarella, ricotta, hamburger and our own marinara sauce

#18 Potato Pizza

#18 Potato Pizza

$17.00+

Bacon, broccoli, potatoes, sour cream and ranch dressing

#19 Bacon, Chicken & Ranch

$17.00+

Bacon, chicken, ranch dressing and cheese

Pizzas

Mozzarella

$12.00+

1 Topping Pizza

$13.00+

2 Topping Pizza

$15.00+

3 Topping Pizza

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00+
BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00+

Canadian bacon & pineapple

Moussaka Pizza

$16.00+

Eggplant, hamburger & pasta sauce

Belly Buster

$17.00+

Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ham & salami

Special Pizza

$17.00+

Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, hamburger & sausage

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00+

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & black olives

Taco Pizza

$17.00+

Taco seasoning, hamburger, nacho chips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00+

Pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sausage & ham

Build Your Own

$17.00+

Gluten Free 10" Crust

Cheese GF

$13.00

Main Menu

Grinders

Ham Grinder

Cooked Salami Grinder

Italian Grinder

$11.00+

Ham & cooked salami

Cappicola Grinder

Genoa Grinder

Tuna Fish Grinder

Pastrami Grinder

Pepperoni Grinder

B.L.T. Grinder

Meatless Grinder

Roast Beef Grinder

$11.00+

Turkey Grinder

$11.00+

Cheeseburger Grinder

$12.00+

Chicken Grinder

$12.00+

Mixed Cold Cut Grinder

$12.00+

Ham, cooked salami, genoa, cappicola & pepperoni

Steak Grinder

$13.00+

Shaved Ribeye Steak with American Cheese

Fish Grinder

$13.00+

Parmesan Grinders

Meatball Parmesan

Sausage Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

Pepperoni Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00+

Meatball & Sausage Parmesan

$11.00+

Salads

Baby Salad

$7.00

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes and cucumbers topped with garlic croutons

Caesar Style Salad

$9.00+

Tossed Salad

$9.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and grilled chicken topped with garlic croutons

Antipasto Salad

$11.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, cook salami, imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata Greek olives and feta cheese topped with whole pepperoncini peppers.

Tuna Salad

$11.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, home made Tuna Salad and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons

Chef Salad

$12.00+

Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, turkey, ham, roast beef and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Dinner Specials

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Veal Parmesan

$17.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Meat Ravioli

$17.00

Calzones

Plain Calzone

$13.00

Spaghetti or Ziti

Plain Sauce

$13.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Meat Sauce

$17.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and buffalo sauce.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$17.00

Italian Combo Wrap

$15.00

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$18.00

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Seafood

Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$15.00
Fish & Chips (Haddock)

$17.00

Fish & Chips (Haddock)

$17.00

Fried Scallops

$19.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Baked Fish

$19.00

Calamari Platter

$17.00

Piece Fish

$11.00

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

Gyro Platter

$14.00

Include salad and French fries

From the Grill

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Chicken Burger

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.00

Bbq Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.00

BBQ sauce, bacon & cheese

Turkey Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Fish Burger

$12.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Broaster Chicken

4 Pieces

$16.00

8 Pieces

$23.00

12 Pieces

$27.00

16 Pieces

$32.00

20 Pieces

$38.00

Chicken Strips

6 Pieces Chicken Strips

$13.00

6 Boneless Buffalo Strips

$14.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$5.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

7 pieces

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$11.00

Jo-jo's

$7.00

Wings

$16.00

10 pieces

Calamari

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.00+
Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Potato Skins

$14.00

Meat Balls

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Grill Chicken 1pc

$4.00

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Caeser Dressing

$2.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Kids Menu

K Hot Dog with Fries

$8.00

K Hamburger with Fries

$9.00

K Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.00

K Chicken Tenders (3) with Fries

$9.00

K Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.00

K Spaghetti

$8.00

K Ziti

$8.00

K Spaghetti with Meatball

$9.00

K Ziti with Meatball

$9.00

K Spaghetti with Sausage

$9.00

K Ziti with Sausage

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli 3pc

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Soup

Homemade Soup of the Day

$8.00

Drinks

20 Oz Bottle

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Free refills on fountain drinks

Bottled Water

$3.25

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Beer

$5.00

Proper i.d. Required

IPA

Proper i.d. Required

Wine by the Glass

$7.00

Proper i.d. Required

2Lit Soda

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Hot Delicious !

Location

8 day st, Brooklyn, CT 06234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

