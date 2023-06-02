Johnnys Pizza
No reviews yet
8 day st
Brooklyn, CT 06234
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Pizzas
Gourmet Pizzas
#1 Healthy Choice
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#2 Greek Pizza
Tomatoes, feta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olives, olive oil and cheese
#3 Spinach, Broccoli & Tomatoes
Fresh spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#4 Clam Casino
Baby clams, tomatoes, onions, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#5 Pepperoni Ricotta
Pepperoni, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#6 California Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#7 Spinach & Mushrooms
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#8 Broccoli Chiffonade
Broccoli, tomatoes, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#9 Spinach Chiffonade
Spinach, tomatoes, bacon, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#10 Broccoli Ricotta
Broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#11 Spinach Ricotta
Spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#12 Bacon Ricotta
Bacon, tomatoes, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#13 Eggplant & Tomato
Eggplant, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#14 Broccoli & Sausage
Broccoli, sausage, tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#15 Chicken, Broccoli & Ricotta
Chicken, broccoli, ricotta, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#16 Margarita
Tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, olive oil and cheese
#17 Pasta Pizza
Ziti, mozzarella, ricotta, hamburger and our own marinara sauce
#18 Potato Pizza
Bacon, broccoli, potatoes, sour cream and ranch dressing
#19 Bacon, Chicken & Ranch
Bacon, chicken, ranch dressing and cheese
Pizzas
Mozzarella
1 Topping Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
3 Topping Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon & pineapple
Moussaka Pizza
Eggplant, hamburger & pasta sauce
Belly Buster
Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, ham & salami
Special Pizza
Pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, hamburger & sausage
Vegetarian Pizza
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & black olives
Taco Pizza
Taco seasoning, hamburger, nacho chips, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa on the side
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sausage & ham
Build Your Own
Gluten Free 10" Crust
Main Menu
Grinders
Ham Grinder
Cooked Salami Grinder
Italian Grinder
Ham & cooked salami
Cappicola Grinder
Genoa Grinder
Tuna Fish Grinder
Pastrami Grinder
Pepperoni Grinder
B.L.T. Grinder
Meatless Grinder
Roast Beef Grinder
Turkey Grinder
Cheeseburger Grinder
Chicken Grinder
Mixed Cold Cut Grinder
Ham, cooked salami, genoa, cappicola & pepperoni
Steak Grinder
Shaved Ribeye Steak with American Cheese
Fish Grinder
Parmesan Grinders
Salads
Baby Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes and cucumbers topped with garlic croutons
Caesar Style Salad
Tossed Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and grilled chicken topped with garlic croutons
Antipasto Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, cook salami, imported ham, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons
Greek Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata Greek olives and feta cheese topped with whole pepperoncini peppers.
Tuna Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, home made Tuna Salad and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons
Chef Salad
Fresh cut iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, turkey, ham, roast beef and mozzarella cheese topped with garlic croutons
Cobb Salad
Dinner Specials
Calzones
Wraps
Seafood
From the Grill
Side Orders
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
7 pieces
Cheese Fries with Bacon
Jo-jo's
Wings
10 pieces
Calamari
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Fried Mozzarella
Potato Skins
Meat Balls
Sausage
Bag of Chips
Blue Cheese
Ranch
Honey Mustard
Coleslaw
Grill Chicken 1pc
Side Of Anchovies
Caeser Dressing
Marinara Sauce
Side Broccoli
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh Hot Delicious !
8 day st, Brooklyn, CT 06234