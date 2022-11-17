Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

28210 Harper Ave

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Popular Items

Lg Build Your Own
Cheese Bread
Sm Build Your Own

Breads

Bread Sticks

$5.00+

Cheese Bread

$7.00+

Gluten Free Cheesebreads

$12.00+

Ciabatta Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Greek Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pizza Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.00

Dill Pickle Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$9.00

Hawaiian Sandwich

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$9.00

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.00

Wings

1 LB Wings

$11.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$7.00+

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Sm BYO Salad

$6.00

Lg BYO Salad

$10.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread

$6.00

8in Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

8in Brownie

$6.00

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Creamy Cheese Dip

$1.75

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Greek

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Napkins

Forks

Plates

Sd Anchovy

$3.00

Sd Jalapeno

$1.00

Sd Pineapple

$1.00

Sd Yellow Pepper

$1.00

Vegan Ranch

$1.75

Dough Ball

$5.00

Small Pizzas

Sm Build Your Own

$8.00

Sm BLT

$13.00

Sm BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Sm Hawaiian

$13.00

Sm Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$13.00

Sm Meat Lover

$14.00

Sm Veggie Lover

$14.00

Sm Super Special

$14.00

Sm Everything

$15.00

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Sm Dill Pickle Pizza

$14.00

Medium Pizzas

Md Build Your Own

$10.00

Md BLT

$15.00

Md BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Md Hawaiian

$15.00

Md Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Md Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.00

Md Meat Lover

$16.00

Md Veggie Lover

$16.00

Md Super Special

$16.00

Md Everything

$17.00

Md Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Md Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

Md Dill Pickle Pizza

$16.00

Large Pizzas

Lg Build Your Own

$12.00

Lg BLT

$17.00

Lg BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Lg Hawaiian

$17.00

Lg Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.00

Lg Meat Lover

$18.00

Lg Veggie Lover

$18.00

Lg Super Special

$18.00

Lg Everything

$19.00

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Lg Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

Lg Dill Pickle Pizza

$18.00

XL Pizzas

XL Build Your Own

$17.00

XL BLT

$24.00

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.00

XL Hawaiian

$24.00

XL Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$24.00

XL Meat Lover

$26.00

XL Veggie Lover

$26.00

XL Super Special

$26.00

XL Everything

$28.00

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

XL Cheeseburger Pizza

$28.00

XL Pickle Pizza

$26.00

Drink

20 OZ Faygo Black Cherry Soda

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Cherry Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Cream Soda

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Diet Cola

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Mist Twist

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Moon Mist

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Orange

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Red Pop

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Rock & Rye

$1.50

20 OZ Faygo Root beer

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock

20 OZ Faygo Lemonade

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

28210 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Directions

