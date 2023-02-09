Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johns Best

652 Reviews

$$

955 Ethan Allen Hwy

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$8.95

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and oil on crostini

Caprese

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers and olive oil

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Calamari fried, served with side of marinara sauce

New York Style Calamari

$14.50

Calamari fried sautéed with hot peppers and marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

(9) Choices of hot, mild, bbq or no sauce. Served with blue cheese

Fried Mozzarella

$8.50

Hand-breaded fresh mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$14.95

Sauteed with garlic & oil

Stuffed Clams

$12.95

6 Top Necks Clams stuffed with shrimp, scallops, calamari and bread crumbs

Clams Casino

$11.95

6 Top neck clams baked with bacon, garlic, white wine and bread crumbs

Clams Posillipo

$13.95

Fresh Clams Sauteed with olive oil and garlic or your choice of red or white sauce

Calamari Posillipo

$13.95

Mussels Posillipo

$13.95

Sauteed with olive oil and garlic or your choice of red or white

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Excarole-N- Beans

$9.00

Sautéed escarole, white beans, garlic and olive oil

Calamari-N-Beans

$14.95

Scarpiello Bites

$14.95

Bite size chicken breast with hot and sweet peppers in our scarpiello sauce

Side

Side of Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Side of Sausage (2)

$6.00

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Mixed Vegies

$6.00

Mixed vegies sauteed

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed with garlic Oil

Side of Pasta

$6.00

side of broc rabe

$8.00

Sauteed in garlic and oil

side of grill chx

$6.00

side of fries large

$6.00

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Soup & Sauces

Pasta Fagioli 16 0z

$8.00

Pasta Fagoli 32 oz

$11.00

Escarole n Beans 16 oz

$8.00

Escarole n Beans 32 oz

$14.00

Bolognese Sauce 32oz

$10.00

Vodka Sauce 32oz

$10.00

Marinara Sauce 32oz

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed green salad with carrots, tomato, olives and with our house vinaigrette,

Small House Salad

$4.95

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, olives, carrots and with our house vinaigrette

Caeser Salad

$8.95

House caeser dressing and croutons with shaved parmesan

Samll Caeser Salad

$6.95

House caeser dressing and croutons with shaved parmesan

Signature Salad

$11.95

Mixed salad with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, gorgonzola cheese, honey balsamic dressing

Chef Salad

$13.95

Turkey, ham, provolone, sliced eggs, tomatoes on a bed of lettuce

Calamari Salad

$13.95

Calamari with fresh chopped mixed peppers, celery and garlic, mixed with olive oil and lemon

Add Gorg

$1.50

Italian Antipasto (for 2)

$13.95

A combination of meats and cheeses, including salami, prosciutto, ham, and provolone

greek salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens with red onion, tomato, olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese

cobb salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens with red onion, carrots, olives. tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs and avocado

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$11.95

Pasta With Meatballs

$13.95

Penne Vodka

$16.95

Sauteed with Pancetta and onion in a vodka cream sauce

Cavatelli with Broccoli

$16.95

Sauteed cavatelli with garlic, oil and broccoli

Penne Arrabbiata

$17.95

Hot cherry peppers, fresh tomatoes, sausage and olives

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccini Bolognese

$16.95

Sauteed with meat sauce

Tri Color Tortellini Carbonara

$16.95

Cheese tortellini with bacon, onions and mushrooms in alfredo sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

With marinara sauce

Pesto

$15.95

garlic & oil

$14.95

pomodoro

$13.95Out of stock

Lobster Ravioli

$16.95

Brocoli rabe Sausage over cavatelli

$17.95

Pink sauce

$15.95

Oven Baked

Eggplant Parm

$17.95

Baked eggplant with mozzarella cheese and parmigiana reggiano, served with penne

Baked Meat Lasagna

$17.95

Meat lasagna with ricotta and mozzarella

Baked Penne

$14.95

Baked with mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Baked Ravioli

$16.95

Ravioli Baked in oven with mozzarella and marinara

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Parmigiano

$19.95

Fresh chicken or veal topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

sauteed chicken or veal, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$19.95

Egg battered in a lemon and white wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$19.95

With capers, asparagus, white wine and fresh lemon

Chicken Scarpariello

$19.95

Garlic white wine, hot and sweet peppers

Chicken Bianco

$19.95

Sauteed chicken or veal with a trio mushroom cream sauce

Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Chicken or veal in a garlic lemon sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.95

Sauteed chicken or veal, topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella with a splash of marinara

Chicken Trio Mushroom

$19.95

Mushroom saulteed veal medallions or chicken breast with trio mushrooms ina demi- glaze

Chicken Gorgonzola

$19.95

Sauteed veal medallions or chicken breast with asaparagus in a demi-glaze sauce with a splash of cream

Chicken Milanese

$17.95

Chicken Cutlet topped with our hose salad and balsamic dressing

Veal Parmigiano

$21.95

Veal Marsala

$21.95

Veal Satimbocca

$21.95

Veal Gorgonzola

$21.95

Veal Picatta

$21.95

Veal Francaise

$21.95

Veal Trio mushroom

$21.95

Veal Picatta

$21.95

Seafood

Mussels Linguini

$17.95

Clams Linguini

$17.95

Calamari linguini

$17.95

Clams & Mussels Linguini

$18.95

Calamari & Clams Linguini

$19.95

Shrimp & Clams Linguini

$20.95

Shrimp & Scallops Linguini

$20.95

Seafood Combo Linguini

$23.95

Clams, calamari, mussels, scallops and shrimps sauteed and served over a bed of linguini with your choice of red or white

Fried Shrimp Parm Penne

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp fried and covered with marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$19.95

Sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, served over a bed of linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, served over a bed of linguini

Shrimp Francese

$19.95

Egg- Battered shrimp in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic and basil, served in a lemon sauce over linguini

Risotto Seafood

$23.95

slowly cooked arborio rice with shrimp, clams, scallops, mussels, and calamari

Grilled salmon

$19.95

Grilled Salmon with garlic lemon reduction sauce served with veggies

Scrod Calabrese

$18.95

Scrod Francese

$18.95

Burgers & Grinders

Burger

$10.95

with Lettuce and Tomato

Cheese Burger

$11.95

wth Lettuce and Tomato

Philly Steak Grinder

$10.50

With Onions, peppers, and American cheese

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$10.50

Grilled Chicken with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella and light pesto sauce

Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.50

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and roasted peppers

The George

$12.50

Broccoli Rabe with grilled chicken and mozzarella

The Franky

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken and cheese

The Ralfy

$10.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Meatball Parm Grinder

$10.50

Sausage Parm Grinder

$10.50

Ham and Cheese Grinder

$10.50

With lettuce and tomatoes

Turkey club

$10.50

turkey, bacon, lettuce, and mayo

Italian Combo Grinder

$11.50

Ham, Cheese, Salami, prosciutto, lettuce and tomatoes

Panini Carprese

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and roasted peppers

veal parm grinder

$13.95

pepper and egg grinder

$9.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken fingers with fries

$10.50

Kid's Mac & cheese

$10.50

Kid's Pasta

$10.50

Kid's Ravioli

$10.50

Kid's chx parm

$10.50

Family Tray Special ( 2 Half Trays)

Chicken Parm Half Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Chicken Francaise Half Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Chicken Marsala Half Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Create Your Own Pizza

Little John Pizza

$12.50

Large Pizza

$17.95

Sicilian Pizza - 16 Slices

$19.95

Calzone

$10.50

Stuffed Bread

$10.95

Gluten Free

$14.50

Clams Casino (White)

Small Clams Casino Pizza

$14.95

Large Clams Casino Pizza

$21.95

Quattro Stagioni

Small Quattro Stagioni

$14.95

Large Quattro Stagioni

$19.95

Bianca (no sauce)

Small Pizza Bianca

$14.95

Large Pizza Bianca

$19.95

Salad Pizza

Small Salad Pizza

$14.95

Large Salad Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Parmigiana

Small Chicken Pargmigiana Pizza

$14.95

Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$20.95

Margherita

Small Margherita

$14.95

Large Margherita

$19.95

Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Ranch Pizza

Small Chicken Ranch

$14.95

Large Chicken Ranch

$20.95

Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Differente

Small Differente Pizza

$14.95

Large Differente Pizza

$19.95

Arrabbiata

Small Arrabbiata Pizza

$14.95

Large Arrabbiata Pizza

$19.95

Favorita

Small Favorita Pizza

$14.95

Large Favorita Pizza

$19.95

Romano

Small Romano Pizza

$14.95

Large Romano Pizza

$19.95

Meat Lover

Small Meat Lover

$14.95

Large Meat Lover

$19.95

Veggie

Small Veggie Pizze

$14.95

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.95

Ortolana

Small Ortolana Pizza

$14.95

Large Ortolana Pizza

$19.95

Contadina

Small Contadina Pizza

$14.95

Large Contadina Pizza

$19.95

Simplice (no cheese)

Small Simplice Pizza

$14.95

Large Simplice Pizza

$19.95

Everything (Deep Copy)

Small everything

$14.95

Large everything

$19.95

BBQ chicken (Deep Copy)

small BBQ chicken

$14.95

Large BBQ chicken

$20.95

Cakes

Chocolate Layered Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu homemade

$7.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli's

Mini Cannoli

$3.50

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Cans to go

Pepsi

$1.90

Diet Pepsi

$1.90

Ginger Ale

$1.90

Orange Crush

$1.90

Root Beer

$1.90

Mountain Dew

$1.90

Dr. Pepper

$1.90

Sierra Mist

$1.90

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.90

Bottles to go

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

$2.60

Poland Springs water 16.9 Oz.

$1.50

Lipton Half ice tea Half lemonade

$1.90

Apple Juice 10 oz

$1.90

Orange juice 10 oz

$1.90

Gatorade 20 oz

$2.60

2 Liter Bottles to go

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.00

Ginger ale 2 Liter

$4.00

Appetizers

Caprese

$45.00+

Chicken Wings

$50.00+

Mussels Posilippo

$50.00+

Meatballs Beef

$40.00+

Clams Casino

$45.00+

Stuffed Clams.

$45.00+

Fried Calamari

$60.00+

Garlic knots

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Chef Salad

$40.00+

Chicken Caesar

$50.00+

Cold Antipasto

$55.00+

Vegetables

Broccoli Rabe

$45.00+

Broccoli Sauteed

$35.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$35.00+

Vegetable Medley

$40.00+

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$40.00+

Meat Lasagna

$55.00+

Baked Penne

$45.00+

Pasta Bolognese

$50.00+

Pasta Broccoli Garlic Oil

$45.00+

Penne Vodka

$45.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$45.00+

Stuffed Shells

$50.00+

Penne Broccoli Grilled chicken

$50.00+

Pasta Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$60.00+

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$50.00+

Chicken Francaise

$50.00+

Chicken Marsala

$50.00+

Chicken Scarpiello

$50.00+

Chicken Tenders per ps.

$2.00

Beef Bracioles per ps.

$2.90

Veal Parm.

$65.00+

Veal & Peppers

$65.00+

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$50.00+

Eggplant Parm

$50.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$55.00+

Seafood

Stuffed Shrimp

$70.00+

Shrimp Parm.

$9.50

Zuppa di Pesce Seafood Combo

$75.00+

Mussels and Clams Marinara

$65.00+

Party Wedges

American wedge per ft

$16.95

Italian per ft

$17.95

Grilled Chicken per ft

$19.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

955 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

