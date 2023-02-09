- Home
Johns Best
652 Reviews
$$
955 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT 06877
Appetizer
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil and oil on crostini
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers and olive oil
Fried Calamari
Calamari fried, served with side of marinara sauce
New York Style Calamari
Calamari fried sautéed with hot peppers and marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
(9) Choices of hot, mild, bbq or no sauce. Served with blue cheese
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-breaded fresh mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed with garlic & oil
Stuffed Clams
6 Top Necks Clams stuffed with shrimp, scallops, calamari and bread crumbs
Clams Casino
6 Top neck clams baked with bacon, garlic, white wine and bread crumbs
Clams Posillipo
Fresh Clams Sauteed with olive oil and garlic or your choice of red or white sauce
Calamari Posillipo
Mussels Posillipo
Sauteed with olive oil and garlic or your choice of red or white
Garlic Bread
Excarole-N- Beans
Sautéed escarole, white beans, garlic and olive oil
Calamari-N-Beans
Scarpiello Bites
Bite size chicken breast with hot and sweet peppers in our scarpiello sauce
Side
Side of Meatballs (2)
Side of Sausage (2)
Side of Broccoli
Side of Mixed Vegies
Mixed vegies sauteed
Side of Fries
Side of Spinach
Sauteed with garlic Oil
Side of Pasta
side of broc rabe
Sauteed in garlic and oil
side of grill chx
side of fries large
Side of Onion Rings
Soup & Sauces
Salad
House Salad
Mixed green salad with carrots, tomato, olives and with our house vinaigrette,
Small House Salad
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, olives, carrots and with our house vinaigrette
Caeser Salad
House caeser dressing and croutons with shaved parmesan
Samll Caeser Salad
House caeser dressing and croutons with shaved parmesan
Signature Salad
Mixed salad with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, gorgonzola cheese, honey balsamic dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, provolone, sliced eggs, tomatoes on a bed of lettuce
Calamari Salad
Calamari with fresh chopped mixed peppers, celery and garlic, mixed with olive oil and lemon
Add Gorg
Italian Antipasto (for 2)
A combination of meats and cheeses, including salami, prosciutto, ham, and provolone
greek salad
Mixed Greens with red onion, tomato, olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese
cobb salad
Mixed Greens with red onion, carrots, olives. tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs and avocado
Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Pasta With Meatballs
Penne Vodka
Sauteed with Pancetta and onion in a vodka cream sauce
Cavatelli with Broccoli
Sauteed cavatelli with garlic, oil and broccoli
Penne Arrabbiata
Hot cherry peppers, fresh tomatoes, sausage and olives
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Bolognese
Sauteed with meat sauce
Tri Color Tortellini Carbonara
Cheese tortellini with bacon, onions and mushrooms in alfredo sauce
Cheese Ravioli
With marinara sauce
Pesto
garlic & oil
pomodoro
Lobster Ravioli
Brocoli rabe Sausage over cavatelli
Pink sauce
Oven Baked
Chicken & Veal
Chicken Parmigiano
Fresh chicken or veal topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
sauteed chicken or veal, mushrooms, and Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francese
Egg battered in a lemon and white wine sauce
Chicken Piccata
With capers, asparagus, white wine and fresh lemon
Chicken Scarpariello
Garlic white wine, hot and sweet peppers
Chicken Bianco
Sauteed chicken or veal with a trio mushroom cream sauce
Grilled Chicken
Chicken or veal in a garlic lemon sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sauteed chicken or veal, topped with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella with a splash of marinara
Chicken Trio Mushroom
Mushroom saulteed veal medallions or chicken breast with trio mushrooms ina demi- glaze
Chicken Gorgonzola
Sauteed veal medallions or chicken breast with asaparagus in a demi-glaze sauce with a splash of cream
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Cutlet topped with our hose salad and balsamic dressing
Veal Parmigiano
Veal Marsala
Veal Satimbocca
Veal Gorgonzola
Veal Picatta
Veal Francaise
Veal Trio mushroom
Veal Picatta
Seafood
Mussels Linguini
Clams Linguini
Calamari linguini
Clams & Mussels Linguini
Calamari & Clams Linguini
Shrimp & Clams Linguini
Shrimp & Scallops Linguini
Seafood Combo Linguini
Clams, calamari, mussels, scallops and shrimps sauteed and served over a bed of linguini with your choice of red or white
Fried Shrimp Parm Penne
Jumbo shrimp fried and covered with marinara
Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, served over a bed of linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, served over a bed of linguini
Shrimp Francese
Egg- Battered shrimp in a lemon, butter and white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic and basil, served in a lemon sauce over linguini
Risotto Seafood
slowly cooked arborio rice with shrimp, clams, scallops, mussels, and calamari
Grilled salmon
Grilled Salmon with garlic lemon reduction sauce served with veggies
Scrod Calabrese
Scrod Francese
Burgers & Grinders
Burger
with Lettuce and Tomato
Cheese Burger
wth Lettuce and Tomato
Philly Steak Grinder
With Onions, peppers, and American cheese
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Grilled Chicken with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella and light pesto sauce
Chicken Parm Grinder
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Grilled Chicken Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and roasted peppers
The George
Broccoli Rabe with grilled chicken and mozzarella
The Franky
Buffalo Chicken and cheese
The Ralfy
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Meatball Parm Grinder
Sausage Parm Grinder
Ham and Cheese Grinder
With lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, and mayo
Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, Cheese, Salami, prosciutto, lettuce and tomatoes
Panini Carprese
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and roasted peppers
veal parm grinder
pepper and egg grinder
Kid's Menu
Family Tray Special ( 2 Half Trays)
Clams Casino (White)
Quattro Stagioni
Bianca (no sauce)
Chicken Ranch Pizza
Simplice (no cheese)
Everything (Deep Copy)
BBQ chicken (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
955 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
