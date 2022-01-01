- Home
John's Grill Mukilteo
564 Reviews
$$
649 5th St Unit #101
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels halved and fried mixed with a combination of house seasonings, honey, tossed with Mama Lil’s vinaigrette and topped with crispy prosciutto
Fried Calamari
Crispy, fried squid served with a spicy, jalapeno tartar sauce
John's Crab Cake
Panko breaded fresh Dungeness crab and scallops with our homemade remoulade
Side Fries
Side Potatoes
Side Vegetables
House Bruschetta
Salad/Soup
Roasted Corn Chowder
Traditional creamy clam chowder spiked with bits of bacon and roasted corn
John's House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion & your choice of dressing
Caeser Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan
The Grill's Steak Salad
Top sirloin grilled medium rare, thinly sliced, served on mixed greens tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette, finished with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, and Rogue blue cheese crumbles
Entree Caeser
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of protein.
Wedge Salad
Entrees
Crab Cake Meal
Filet Mignon 8oz
The most tender cut. Comes with your choice of preparation, potato du’jour, and seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Prawns
Wild Mexican Jumbo prawns seasoned with Cajun spice, served with a lemon beurre blanc, garlic fettuccine, and seasonal vegetables
Grilled Salmon
Seasoned and grilled 6oz sockeye salmon filet topped with a classic lemon buerre blanc served with side fettucine and seasonal vegetables
John's Beef Stroganoff
Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce
John's Grill Burger with Fries
John’s juicy 8 ounce ground beef burger, hand pressed, grilled, topped with tomato and lettuce, finished off with your choice of melted Rogue blue cheese & caramelized onions or Tillamook cheddar cheese and remoulade
Kids Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles tossed in a cream sauce and topped with shredded parmesan
Kids Burger
8oz hand pressed beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and served with fries
Kid's Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken tenders and French fries
Kids Sirloin
New York Steak
Only a center cut at John's! Comes with your choice of preparation, potato du’jour, and seasonal vegetables.
Seafood Linguine
Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme
Veggie Pasta
Steak Sandwhich
Chicken Marsala
Canard au Citron
Pork Loin Risotto
Lamb Chops
Dessert
Brownie Sundae
Topped with John's homemade caramel sauce
Apple Spring Rolls
Wontons stuffed with an apple pie filling served with ice cream on the side and finished with our house made caramel sauce
NY Cheesecake
Classic, house made New York cheesecake on a graham cracker crust served with choice of caramel or chocolate sauce
Ice Cream Scoop
Dessert Coverage Fee
Pumpkin Swiss roll
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Beer Run
Berry Bramble
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Campfire Memories
Chef's Special
Chocolate Martini
Cigar Club
Clover Club
Cold Brew Martini
Compari Soda
Cool Breeze
Cosmo
Cream Sherry Flip
Fall Spice
French 75
French 95
French Exploration
Gentleman's Fashion
Ginger Gin Snap
Head In The Cosmos
High Tide Sour
John's Kitchen Sour
John's Savory Martini
Johns Way Daiquri
Kendall Whip
Last Word
Lemon basil Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Margarita
Midday Mezcal
Midnight Manhatten
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Pack a Punch Peach Martini
Penicillin
Pisco Sour
Pomegranate Empress Martini
Pomegrante Martini
Refreshing Roku
Rum Buck
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Scorpion
Scratch Pina Colada
Side Car
Smokey Night
The Empress
The Johns Old Fashioned
Vesper
Vieux Carre
VIP
Waterfront Sour
White Russian
Negroni
Tycoon
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Spice
Mezcalita
Cordials
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Ardbeg
Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask
Drambuie
Famous Grouse Scotch
Glenfiddich
Glenlevit
Glenmorangie
Glenmoreangie Lasanta
JW Red
Macallan 12
Oban
Johnnie Walker High Rye
Balvenie 12 Yr American Oak
Laphroaig 16yr
Speyburn
Jura 18 Yr
Glenfiddich 18yr
Oban D.E.
Glenrothes
Chivas Regal 12yr
Lagaluvin
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
1792
Amador
Angels Envy Bourbon
Angels Envy Rye
Bad Dog Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
Bernheim
Blacke Butte
Blantons
BSB
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Calumet 15 Yr
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare 10yr
Elijah 18 Yr
Elijah PNW
George Dickel Leopold Blend
Henry McKenna 10yr
Hibiki Harmony
High West Double Rye
High West Rendezvous
Horse Solider
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Reserve
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam
Kavalan
Kavalan
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12yr
Knob Creek 12yr
Knob Rye
Makers Mark
Mcnaughton
Michter American Unblended
Michter Bourbon
Michter Rye
Michter Sour Mash
Nikka Barrel
Nikka Coffee Grain
Nikka Coffee Malt
Nine Banded
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1920
Orphan Barrell 14 yr
Pendleton
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Rabbit Howl Daringer
Red Breast 12yr
Redemption Wheated
Sazerac Rye
Seagram 7
Slane Triple Cask
Suntori Toki
Teeling Single Malt
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew 14yr
Weller 12yr
Weller Green label
Weller Red Label
Whistle Pig 12yr
Widow Jane
Widow Jane 10yr
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Wheated
Woodinville Rye
Woodinville Straight
Yamazaki 12yr
Manhattan/Rob Roy
1792 Manhattan
1st Special Forces Manhattan
Ardbeg Rob Roy
Basil Hayden Manhattan
Bulliet Bourbon Manhattan
Bulliet Rye Manhattan
Canadian Club Manhattan
Crown Royal Manhattan
Famous Grouse Rob Roy
Glenglassaugh Torfa Rob Roy
Glenmoreangie Lasanta Rob Roy
Glenmoreangie Nectar Rob Roy
Jack Daniels Manhattan
Jameson Manhattan
Jim Bean Manhattan
Johny Red Rob Roy
Knob Creek Bourbon Manhattan
Knob Creek Rye Manhattan
Makers Mark Manhattan
Mcallan 12yr Rob Roy
Mcnaughton Manhattan
Nine Banded Manhattan
Pendelton Manhattan
Redemption Wheated Manhattan
Seagram 7 Manhattan
Speyburn 10yr Rob Roy
Woodford Reserve Manhattan
Woodford Wheated Manhattan
Woodinville Rye Manhattan
Woodinville Straight Manhattan
Wyoming Whiskey Manhattan
Old Forester 1870 Manhattan
Old Forester 1920 Manhattan
Barrel Aged Manhatten
Buffalo Trace Manhatten
Martini
Absolute Martini
Beefeater Martini
Bombay Martini
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Empress 1908 Martini
Hendricks Martini
Ketel One Martini
Stoli Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Titos Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Roku Martini
Monkey 47
Chopin Martini
Plymouth Martini
HH Wine (Copy)
HH Cocktails (Copy)
HH Liquor Pours (Copy)
HH Beer Pours (Copy)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo, WA 98275