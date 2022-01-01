Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

John's Grill Mukilteo

564 Reviews

$$

649 5th St Unit #101

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Order Again

Popular Items

John's Beef Stroganoff
Seafood Linguine
Fried Calamari

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Brussels halved and fried mixed with a combination of house seasonings, honey, tossed with Mama Lil’s vinaigrette and topped with crispy prosciutto

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Crispy, fried squid served with a spicy, jalapeno tartar sauce

John's Crab Cake

$28.00

Panko breaded fresh Dungeness crab and scallops with our homemade remoulade

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Potatoes

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$4.50

House Bruschetta

$8.00

Salad/Soup

Roasted Corn Chowder

$8.00

Traditional creamy clam chowder spiked with bits of bacon and roasted corn

John's House Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion & your choice of dressing

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan

The Grill's Steak Salad

$25.00

Top sirloin grilled medium rare, thinly sliced, served on mixed greens tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette, finished with caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, and Rogue blue cheese crumbles

Entree Caeser

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with John’s homemade croutons and Caesar dressing, showered in grated parmesan. Served with your choice of protein.

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Meal

$32.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$51.00

The most tender cut. Comes with your choice of preparation, potato du’jour, and seasonal vegetables.

Grilled Prawns

$29.00

Wild Mexican Jumbo prawns seasoned with Cajun spice, served with a lemon beurre blanc, garlic fettuccine, and seasonal vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Seasoned and grilled 6oz sockeye salmon filet topped with a classic lemon buerre blanc served with side fettucine and seasonal vegetables

John's Beef Stroganoff

$29.00

Buttered fettuccine, prime top sirloin, sautéed mushrooms & onions in a light sour cream sauce

John's Grill Burger with Fries

$20.00

John’s juicy 8 ounce ground beef burger, hand pressed, grilled, topped with tomato and lettuce, finished off with your choice of melted Rogue blue cheese & caramelized onions or Tillamook cheddar cheese and remoulade

Kids Alfredo

$11.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed in a cream sauce and topped with shredded parmesan

Kids Burger

$14.00

8oz hand pressed beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and served with fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders and French fries

Kids Sirloin

$18.00

New York Steak

$45.00

Only a center cut at John's! Comes with your choice of preparation, potato du’jour, and seasonal vegetables.

Seafood Linguine

$39.00

Jumbo prawns, scallops, and crab, served in a light garlic cream sauce, topped with Prosciutto, mushrooms and fresh thyme

Veggie Pasta

$23.00

Steak Sandwhich

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Canard au Citron

$49.00

Pork Loin Risotto

$35.00

Lamb Chops

$53.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Topped with John's homemade caramel sauce

Apple Spring Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Wontons stuffed with an apple pie filling served with ice cream on the side and finished with our house made caramel sauce

NY Cheesecake

$14.00

Classic, house made New York cheesecake on a graham cracker crust served with choice of caramel or chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Dessert Coverage Fee

$12.00

Pumpkin Swiss roll

$12.00

Beer

Budlight

$5.50

Chaos Ladder Hazy IPA

$7.00

Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Diamond Knot IPA

$7.50

Diamond Knot Lager

$7.00

Irish Death

$6.50

N\A Beer

$6.50

Raspberry Meyer Lemon Seltzer 16oz

$4.00

Seasonal

$6.75

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Beer Run

$12.00

Berry Bramble

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Campfire Memories

$12.00

Chef's Special

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cigar Club

$12.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Cold Brew Martini

$12.00

Compari Soda

$9.00

Cool Breeze

$13.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cream Sherry Flip

$12.00

Fall Spice

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

French 95

$13.00

French Exploration

$14.00

Gentleman's Fashion

$12.00

Ginger Gin Snap

$12.00

Head In The Cosmos

$12.00

High Tide Sour

$13.00

John's Kitchen Sour

$13.00

John's Savory Martini

$13.00

Johns Way Daiquri

$12.00

Kendall Whip

$12.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lemon basil Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$9.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Margarita

$11.00

Midday Mezcal

$14.00

Midnight Manhatten

$15.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pack a Punch Peach Martini

$12.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$11.00

Pomegranate Empress Martini

$12.00

Pomegrante Martini

$10.00

Refreshing Roku

$13.00

Rum Buck

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$9.50

Scorpion

$13.00

Scratch Pina Colada

$12.00

Side Car

$10.00

Smokey Night

$13.00

The Empress

$11.00

The Johns Old Fashioned

$18.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

VIP

$18.00

Waterfront Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Tycoon

$12.00

Apple Pie

$13.00

Pumpkin Spice

$13.00

Mezcalita

$12.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessy

$14.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.75

10yr tawny

$11.50

Disaranno

$13.00

Jaime 1

$22.50

Grappa

$9.50

Compari

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

OTIMA 20yr

$25.00

Fonseca LBV 2014

$9.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Big Gin

$9.00+

Blue Water Halcyon

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Empress

$9.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Monkey 47

$14.50+

Roku

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Rum

Bacardi Light

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Meyers Dark Rum

$8.00+

Don Q

$8.00+

Gosling

$8.50

Havana Club Anejo

$8.00+

Mount Gay

$8.00+

Flor De Cana

$16.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$15.00+

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$15.00+

Drambuie

$14.00+

Famous Grouse Scotch

$10.00+

Glenfiddich

$12.00+

Glenlevit

$12.00+

Glenmorangie

$13.00+

Glenmoreangie Lasanta

$13.00+

JW Red

$8.50+

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Oban

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$9.50+

Balvenie 12 Yr American Oak

$12.50+

Laphroaig 16yr

$15.00+

Speyburn

$10.50+

Jura 18 Yr

$15.50

Glenfiddich 18yr

$18.00

Oban D.E.

$20.00+

Glenrothes

$48.00+

Chivas Regal 12yr

$11.50

Lagaluvin

$15.00

Tequila

Avion Extra Anejo

$28.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Cazadores

$8.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00+

Hornitos

$8.00+

Lunazul Anejo

$8.50+

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Maestro Dobel cristalino

$25.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$5.00+

Avion Cristalino

$9.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolute Peppar

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Open Liquor

Stoli

$7.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Chopin

$9.50+

Bomond

$9.50+

Wheatley

$9.00

Haku

$9.50

Whiskey

1792

$9.50+

Amador

$18.00+

Angels Envy Bourbon

$12.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00+

Bad Dog Bourbon

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$13.00+

Bernheim

$8.00+

Blacke Butte

$18.50+

Blantons

$18.00+

BSB

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulliet

$8.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Calumet 15 Yr

$22.00

Canadian Club

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.50+

E.H. Taylor

Eagle Rare 10yr

$12.00+

Elijah 18 Yr

$30.00+

Elijah PNW

$19.00+

George Dickel Leopold Blend

$20.00+

Henry McKenna 10yr

$13.00+

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00+

High West Double Rye

$9.00+

High West Rendezvous

$18.00+

Horse Solider

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00+

Jefferson Reserve

$11.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Kavalan

$27.00+

Kavalan

$20.00+

Kentucky Owl

$44.00+

Knob Creek

$9.50+

Knob Creek 12yr

$18.00+

Knob Creek 12yr

$12.00+

Knob Rye

$9.50+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Mcnaughton

$7.00+

Michter American Unblended

$5.00+

Michter Bourbon

$5.00+

Michter Rye

$5.00+

Michter Sour Mash

$5.00+

Nikka Barrel

$14.00+

Nikka Coffee Grain

$15.50+

Nikka Coffee Malt

$15.50+

Nine Banded

$8.00+

Old Forester 1870

$11.00+

Old Forester 1920

$13.00+

Orphan Barrell 14 yr

$25.00+

Pendleton

$7.00+

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$12.00+

Rabbit Howl Daringer

$18.00+

Red Breast 12yr

$10.00+

Redemption Wheated

$11.00+

Sazerac Rye

$8.00+

Seagram 7

$7.00+

Slane Triple Cask

$8.00+

Suntori Toki

$14.00+

Teeling Single Malt

$11.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew 14yr

$13.00+

Weller 12yr

$10.00+

Weller Green label

$6.00+

Weller Red Label

$16.00+

Whistle Pig 12yr

$35.00+

Widow Jane

$19.00+

Widow Jane 10yr

$19.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Wheated

$9.00+

Woodinville Rye

$9.00+

Woodinville Straight

$9.00+

Yamazaki 12yr

$26.00+

Manhattan/Rob Roy

1792 Manhattan

$14.00

1st Special Forces Manhattan

$11.00

Ardbeg Rob Roy

$22.50

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$13.50

Bulliet Bourbon Manhattan

$12.00

Bulliet Rye Manhattan

$12.00

Canadian Club Manhattan

$10.00

Crown Royal Manhattan

$10.50

Famous Grouse Rob Roy

$10.00

Glenglassaugh Torfa Rob Roy

$15.00

Glenmoreangie Lasanta Rob Roy

$18.00

Glenmoreangie Nectar Rob Roy

$14.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$10.00

Jameson Manhattan

$13.50

Jim Bean Manhattan

$10.00

Johny Red Rob Roy

$13.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Manhattan

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$11.00

Mcallan 12yr Rob Roy

$18.00

Mcnaughton Manhattan

$10.00

Nine Banded Manhattan

$12.00

Pendelton Manhattan

$11.00

Redemption Wheated Manhattan

$16.50

Seagram 7 Manhattan

$10.00

Speyburn 10yr Rob Roy

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Manhattan

$15.00

Woodford Wheated Manhattan

$15.00

Woodinville Rye Manhattan

$13.50

Woodinville Straight Manhattan

$13.50

Wyoming Whiskey Manhattan

$12.00

Old Forester 1870 Manhattan

$15.00

Old Forester 1920 Manhattan

$15.00

Barrel Aged Manhatten

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Manhatten

$13.00

Martini

Absolute Martini

$10.00

Beefeater Martini

$10.00

Bombay Martini

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$10.50

Empress 1908 Martini

$16.50

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

Ketel One Martini

$12.00

Stoli Martini

$10.00

Tanqueray Martini

$11.00

Titos Martini

$10.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.00

Roku Martini

$13.00

Monkey 47

$19.00

Chopin Martini

$12.75

Plymouth Martini

$11.00

HH Red Blend

$10.00

HH Cabernet

$10.00

HH Syrah

$8.00

HH Pinot Noir

$8.00

HH Pinot Gris

$8.00

HH Chardonay

$10.00

HH White Blend

$11.00

HH Lemon Drop

$8.00

HH John's Old Fashioned

$13.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Waterfront Sour

$9.00

HH Kitchen Sour

$10.00

HH Campfire

$9.00

HH Vodka

$6.00

HH Gin

$6.00

HH Whiskey

$6.00

HH Scotch

$6.00

HH Tequila

$6.00

HH Rum

$6.00

HH IPA

$6.00

HH Seasonal

$6.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

649 5th St Unit #101, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Directions

John's Grill image

