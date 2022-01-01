John's of Willow Glen 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

A map showing the location of John's of Willow Glen 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125View gallery

John's of Willow Glen

2,238 Reviews

$$

1238 Lincoln Ave

San Jose, CA 95125

Order Again

Popular Items

Prawns Scampi (starter)
ABC - Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Chicken Marsala

CLASSIC

Two Eggs

$11.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Bacon & 2 Eggs

$15.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Canadian Bacon & 2 Eggs

$15.00

Sausage Links & 2 Eggs

$15.00

Ham Steak & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Country Sausage & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Chicken Sausage & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Linguica & 2 Eggs

$16.00

1/2lb Hamburger Patty & 2 Eggs

$18.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

Pork Chops & 2 Eggs

$22.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

John's Steak & 2 Eggs

$24.00

Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes

1 Egg

$10.25

Avocado Toast

$13.50

222

$11.00

PANCAKES, WAFFLES, FRENCH TOAST

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50+

Banana Pancakes

$12.00

three pancakes • bananas walnuts • cinnamon • whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

three pancakes • chocolate chips powdered sugar • whipped cream.

Pancake Sandwich

$12.00

three pancakes • 2 eggs • choice of sausage or bacon

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

with bananas or strawberries (in season) add 3.00

Belgian Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

waffle • 2 eggs • choice of sausage or bacon

Three French Toast Slices

$10.00

with bananas or strawberries (in season) add 3.00

French Toast Special

$13.00

two slices french toast • 2 eggs two slices of bacon or sausage.

Blue Berry Cakes

$13.50

KID'S MENU

KID’S PANCAKE

$7.00

1 pancake • 1 egg • 2 sausage or bacon

KID’S FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

2 slices toast • 2 sausage or bacon

LIGHTER SIDE

Hot Oatmeal

$7.00

Parfait Breakfast

$11.00

yogurt • granola • fresh fruit • bagel

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Greek Yogurt

$7.00

Cup Of Fruit

$4.25

SCRAMBLES

Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$14.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Olympia Scramble

$16.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Garden Scramble

$14.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Willow Glen Scramble

$17.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

John's Scramble

$17.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Chorizo Scramble

$17.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Chicken Sausage Scramble

$18.00

All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes

Custm Scramb

$16.00

OMELETTES

Cheese Omelette

$13.00

choice of feta, american, swiss, jack, or cheddar

Chilaquiles Omelette

$18.00

with chorizo and fried tortilla chips

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.75

with cheese

Bacon Omelette

$16.75

Linguica Omelette

$16.75

Fresh Spinach & Feta Omelette

$13.50

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Omelette

$17.00

ABC - Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Gilroy Omelette

$18.00

sausage • garlic • tomato • green onions • jack cheese

All American Omelette

$18.00

sausage • bacon • ham • onions tomato • american cheese

Western Omelette

$18.00

ham • onions • bell peppers • tomato american cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$16.00

spinach • mushrooms • zucchini onions

Enchilada Omelette

$18.00

choice of beef or chicken

Popeye Omelette

$17.00

linguica • tomato • feta • spinach

California Omelette

$17.00

avocado • mushrooms • tomato cheddar cheese

Greek Omeltte

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Custm Omelet

$16.00

Mexican Omel

$16.00

Sausage And Cheese

Sausage And Cheese

$15.00

BENEDICTS

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

spinach • two poached eggs • english muffin • hollandaise sauce

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

canadian bacon • two poached eggs english muffin • hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$18.00

two buttermilk biscuits • country sausage • two poached eggs hollandaise sauce

Greek Benedict

$18.00

beef gyro strips • fresh spinach two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Benedict

$18.00

chorizo • two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$20.00

2 authentic crispy crab cakes english muffin • poached eggs hollandaise sauce

Nova Benedict

$20.00

smoked salmon • tomato • two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce

California Benedict

$16.00

1/2 Egg Benedict

$13.50

Chicken Sausage Benedict

$15.00

Corned Beef Benny

$15.00

SIDES

One Egg

$2.75

Two Eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$7.00

Link Sausage

$7.00

Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Linguica

$7.00

Ham Steak

$7.00

Country Sausage

$6.50

WITH TOUCH OF ONIONS

Chicken Sausage

$6.50

Biscuits & Country Gravy

$7.50

Toast

$2.75

Bagel

$2.75

Country Potatoes

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$6.00

2 Pancakes

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Add Strawberry Or Banana

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Crab Cake Patty

$8.00

Salads

Mediterranean Steak Salad

$25.00

fresh greens • broiled tri-tip • feta cheese tomato • red onion • cucumber

Souflaki Meze

$25.00

broiled beef kebob • tomato salad cucumber • onions • bell pepper feta cheese

Avocado Orange Salad

$15.00

fresh greens • avocado • orange slices tomato • red onions • feta • toasted almonds add chicken 5.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

fresh romaine • caesar dressing croutons • grated parmigiana cheese. With shrimp or chicken add 5.00

1/2 Caesar salad "ala Carte"

$7.50

Gyro Salad

$20.00

fresh greens • gyro strips • feta cheese • tomato • cucumber

Cobb Salad

$20.00

diced bacon • turkey • avocado tomato • green onion • blue cheese mixed greens • hard boiled eggs

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

romaine • avocado • red onion breaded chicken • croutons • cheddar choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

fresh greens • bell pepper • onions tomato • feta cheese • cucumber kalamata olives. Shrimp or Chicken add 5.00

1/2 Greek Salad "ala Carte"

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

fresh greens • chicken breast tomato • cucumber

Cajun Chicken Salad

$18.00

grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach red onion • avocado • tomato jack cheese

Spring Mix Salad

$11.00

spring lettuce mix • bleu cheese walnuts • dried cranberries

Salmon Salad

$26.00

Chefs. Salad

$17.00

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Salad

$20.00

1/2 Cobb Salad

$13.00

Burgers

Willow Glen Burger

$19.00

1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty french roll • sautéed mushrooms bacon • grilled onion • lettuce tomato • cheddar cheese • mayo

Deluxe Burger

$13.75

1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun american cheese • lettuce • tomato onions • mayo (add bacon .50)

Ground Turkey Burger

$14.00

white meat patty • bun • lettuce tomato • red onions • mayo cheddar cheese

Greek Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun bun feta cheese • cucumber • pepperoncini lettuce • tomato • tzatziki sauce • mayo

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun saute mushrooms • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato red onion • mayo

Lamb Burger

$16.00

our ground lamb patty • bun feta cheese • tomato • grilled onions lettuce • tzatziki sauce

Patty Melt

$15.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty american cheese • grilled onions grilled rye

Lo-Carb Plates

"Low-Carb" Broiled Chicken Breast

$18.00

green salad • sliced tomatoes • fresh fruit

"Low-Carb" John's Steak

$22.00

broiled tri-tip steak • sliced tomato fresh fruit

1/2 Lb Patty

$18.00

Custom Item

$26.00

Sandwichs

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

marinated beef • bell pepper • onions jack cheese • french roll

Linguica Sandwich

$16.00

french roll • swiss cheese • lettuce tomato • mayo

Club Sandwich

$18.00

triple decker bursting with fresh turkey bacon •lettuce • tomato • mayo

Grilled Eggplant Sandwich

$16.00

roasted red peppers • fresh eggplant swiss cheese • on grilled sourdough

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

broiled chicken breast • french roll lettuce • tomato • avocado red onion • swiss cheese • bacon

Beef Gyro Sandwich

$16.00

grilled gyro strips wrapped in pita homemade tzatziki sauce • lettuce tomato • onions • cucumber

Chicken Breast Gyro

$16.00

chicken breast wrapped in pita homemade tzatziki sauce • lettuce tomato • onions • cucumber

California Melt

$16.00

roast turkey • cheddar • tomato avocado • grilled sourdough

California Chicken Salad

$12.00

chicken salad • lettuce • tomato

B.L.T.

$12.00

with applewood smoked bacon lettuce • tomato

Fresh Roast Turkey

$14.00

lettuce • tomato • mayo

Fresh Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

with ham 10.00

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$18.00

1\2 Sandwich

$10.25

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Eggsalad Sand

$12.00

Meatball Sand

$16.00

Side Orders

French Fries // Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice, Mashed or Baked Potato

$5.00

AFTER 4PM

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

CUP

Roasted Jalapeños

$2.00+

SMALL

Veggies

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.50

Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Gallon Soup

$30.00

Side Gyros Strips

$6.50

Starters

Greek platter (starter)

$26.00

2 dolmades • 2 slices gyro • 2 mini chicken soulvakia • tomatoes • feta cheese • kalamata olives • tzatziki hummus • pita bread

Pita Platter (starter)

$10.25

tzatziki sauce • hummus • kalamata olives • served with warm pita bread 10.25

Dolmades (starter)

$12.00

our house made specialty • grape leaves stuffed with beef • rice • authentic Greek spices • topped with lemon butter sauce

Prawns Scampi (starter)

$18.00

sautéed jumbo prawns • mushrooms white wine • butter • fresh garlic cream

Breaded Calamari (starter)

$15.00

served with horseradish cocktail sauce

Greek Garlic Fries (starter)

$8.25

battered fries tossed with fresh garlic • oregano • feta cheese

Horiariko (starter)

$18.00

cubes of sirlion sautéed with mushrooms • onions • lemon • olive oil • oregano

Greek Sirlion Sliders (starter)

$10.25

ground beef sliders • grilled onions feta cheese • tzatziki sauce

Tripoli Grill Platter (starter)

$15.00

3 skewers of broiled marinated chicken breast • drizzled with olive oil • lemon • oregano

Cheese Quesadilla (starter)

$10.25

with chicken or beef add $3.00

Chicken Spicy Wings (starter)

$12.50

spicy buffalo wings • blue cheese

Nachos (starter)

$13.50

with chicken or beef

Mini Greek Pizza

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Pot Roast Quesadilla

$18.00

Spanakorizo

$11.00

Sweet Pot

$8.50

Main Courses

John's Steak

$28.00

our 12 oz. tri-tip steak topped with sautéed mushrooms. with scampi-style jumbo prawns add 9.50

Moussaka

$20.00

classic Greek casserole layered with grilled eggplant • zucchini • potato ground beef • baked with delicious creamy béchamel sauce topping

Broiled Porks Chops

$27.00

center cut pork loin chops topped with olive oil • lemon • oregano

Chicken and Prawns Piccata

$28.00

chicken breast • jumbo prawns sautéed piccata style • garlic • lemon white wine • capers • butter

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms • green onions • garlic marsala wine

Prawns Santorini

$22.00

grilled jumbo prawns sautéed with wine, fresh tomatoes • garlic oregano • feta cheese • served with rice pilaf

Combination Greek Plate

$30.00

moussaka • dolmades • rack of lamb served with vegetables

Rack of Lam

$39.50

lamb loin chops broiled Greek style with olive oil • lemon • oregano

Marinated Chicken Kebob

$27.00

broiled chicken breast kebob over rice pilaf

John's Beef Kebob

$27.00

broiled tender beef brochette over rice

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese • served with spaghetti • topped with our housemade meat sauce

Dolmades

$20.00

our homemade specialty • grape leaves stuffed with beef • rice authentic Greek spices • topped with lemon butter sauce.

New York Steak

$30.00

Tuscan Rib Eye

$30.00

Salmon

$28.00

Swordfish

$28.00

Leg Of Lamb

$22.00

Trout

$22.00

Tilapia

$22.00

Chicken Riganati

$24.00

Chicken Saute Artichokes

$25.00

Sole

$25.00

Chicken Santorini

$22.00

Pot Roast

$25.00

Scampi Dinner

$24.00

Stir Fry

$26.00

BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Tacos

$20.00

Rib Eye And D F Prwns

$32.00

Lobster

$35.00

Pastas

Greek Spaghetti

$20.00

spaghetti prepared the Greek way with delicious mizithra cheese and browned butter, topped with meat sauce and a meatball

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$26.00

chicken breast and jumbo prawns sautéed with mushrooms • fresh tomato • red pepper flakes • in a tomato cream sauce over pasta shells

Seafood Fettuccine

$26.00

jumbo prawns • scallops • mushroom sautéed with white wine • cream fresh garlic

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce. With 2 meatballs add 3.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

fettuccine pasta • parmesan cheese cream • garlic • butter. With chicken breast add 5.50

Pasta seafood

$25.00

Greek Primavera

$22.00

Pasta A La Johns

$20.00

Kapama

$25.00

Calamari

$28.00

Red Johns

Stone Cellars “Merlot”

$9.00

1 Glass

Stone Cellars “Cabernet Sauvignon”

$9.00

1 Glass

Kretikos “Red Wine from Crete”

$11.00+

Artezin “Zinfandel”

$12.00+

Rodney Strong “Cabernet Sauvignon”

$12.00+

Rodney Strong “Merlot”

$11.50+

GLASS

Rodney Strong “Pinot Noir”

$11.50+

1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Cabernet Sauvignon"

$16.00

1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Pinot Noir"

$16.00

Happy Hour Wine

$7.00

Austin Bottle

$90.00

Intercept

$10.00

Hess

$11.00

Johns Red

$9.00

Bottle Johns

$50.00

The STAG

$11.00

Splash

$4.00

Sebastiani

$12.00

Seaglas

$9.00

SIMI

$50.00

Glass

$15.00

Chianti Clasico

$10.00

White Wines

Stone Cellars “Chardonnay”

$9.00

GLASS

Markham Chardonay

$11.00+

GLASS

Chateau St. Michelle “Chardonnay”

$12.00+

GLASS

Ferrari Carano “Fume Blanc”

$11.50+

GLASS

Boutari “Moschofilero, Greek White”

$10.50+

GLASS

Boutari “Retsina”

$10.50+

GLASS

Freixenet “Sparkling Wine”

$9.00+

GLASS

1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Sauvignon Blanc"

$16.00

1/2 Bottle Harkin "Chardonnay"

$16.00

1/2 Bottle Day Owl "Rose"

$16.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.50

Chardonnay

$10.00

Intercept

$30.00

Souvignon Blank

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Sauvignon Blank Bottle

$30.00

Rose

$9.00

La Crema

$11.00

Mer Soleil

$12.00

Mer Soleil Bottle

$34.00

Santa Margarita

$38.00

Imported & Domestic Beers

Miller Genuine Draft

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Modelo “Especial”

$6.00

Blue Moon “White Belgian Ale”

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Mythos “Greek Beer”

$6.00

Zeos “Greek Pilsner”

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Deshutes “Porter”

$6.00

Corkage Fee

$14.00

CORKAGE FEE

Elysian

$6.00

805

$6.00

Sculpin Ipa

$6.00

White. Claw

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

GIesen

$11.00

Pacifico

$6.00

N/A Beer

$4.50

Happy H Beer

$5.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Strainge Beast

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Tea West

$6.00

Hazy

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Cocktail List

Old Fashion

$12.00

Martini (vodka)

$11.00

Martini (gin)

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Anguri Sour

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Metaxa Screwdriver

$10.50

Irish Coffe

$10.50

Buchanans

$14.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Car Bomb

$12.50

Super Chelada

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Meiommi

$11.50

TBV Cosmo

$9.00

Spritzer

$6.00

Russian

$9.00

Kamekaze

$9.00

Sweet & Sour Whiskey

$9.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Mexican Coffe

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$11.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Cucumber Lemonede

$14.00

John's House Cocktails

Greek Mojito

$11.00

FRESH MINT, BROWN SUGAR, FRESH LEMON JUICE, WHITE RUM, CLUB SODA, TOPPED WITH METAXA BRANDY

Orange Giant

$9.00

BLUE MOON BEER, ORANGE JUICE, AND CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM

Willow Glen Punch

$11.00

VODKA, AMARETTO, SLOE GIN, PINEAPPLE JUICE, AND SOUTHERN COMFORT

John's Margarita

$12.00

SILVER TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, COINTREAU, SWEET & SOUR, WITH A FLOAT OF GRAND MARNIER, SERVED ON THE ROCKS

Black Cherry Cosmo

$11.00

VODKA, BLACK CHERRY, SIMPLE SYRUP, TRIPLE SEC, SHAKEN AND SERVED UP

Mykonos Mai-Tai

$11.00

MALIBU RUM, ORANGE CURACAO, PINEAPPLE JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP, METAXA BRANDY, SWEET & SOUR, AND CHERRY JUICE

John's Ice Tea

$11.00

VODKA, GIN, RUM, HYPNOTIQ, SWEET & SOUR, SPLASH OF SPRITE

Greek-Tini

$11.00

VODKA MARTINI WITH A TOUCH OF OUZO, SHAKEN & SERVED UP

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

FRESH MUDDLE STRABIRRIES AND MINT, SERVED WITH FRESH LEMON JUICE, CLUB SODA, AND DARK RUM

Fireball Martini

$11.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON WHISKEY, SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE, TRIPLE SEC, AND FRESH LEMON

Paloma

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Super Paloma

$20.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Beer And Shot

$9.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Jarrito

$10.00

Mimosas By John's

The Willow Glen

$9.00

The Hawaiian

$9.00

The Bull

$9.00

The Baja

$9.00

The Greek

$9.00

The Italian

$9.00

The Classic

$7.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bourbon

Well

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Bullet

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Proper Tuelve

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Suntory

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Old Elk

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Noble Oak

$12.00

Nelson Bros.

$10.00

Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Tequila

Well

$7.00

1800

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00+

Bandero

$11.00

Centenario

$12.00

Tres Amigos

$12.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Tres Agaves

$11.00

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$12.00

Herradura

$12.00

Casaamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Milagro

$11.00

1942

$25.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Juan

$12.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Bravo

$11.00

Coramino

$12.00

818

$11.00

21 Seeds

$11.00

Hornitos

$9.00

8

$14.00

Scotch

Well

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00+

Buchanan's

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Macallan

$15.00

J W Blue Label

$35.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Oban

$15.00

Rum

Well

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Myers"s

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Vodka

Well

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Horchata

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Stoli

$9.00

Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Skyy

$10.00

Liqueur

Bailey

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Peachtree

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Ballotin

$10.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Brandy

Well

$7.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Mextaxa

$10.00

Gin

Well

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

No 3

$12.00

Omelettes

Chicken or Beef Enchilada Omelette

$16.00

Castroville Omelette

$16.00

Florentine Omelette

$16.00

Seafood Omelette

$16.50

Beef fajitas omelette

$16.00

Cali Omelette (Copy)

$14.50

Spanish Omel

$14.00

Mexican Omelette

$16.00

Scrambles

Asparagus Scramble

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$16.00

Benedicts

Chicken Sausage Benedict

$18.00

Cali Benedict

$15.00

Monterey Benedict

$19.00

Irish Benedict

$17.00

Mixed

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Late Bird Breakfast Croissant

$15.00

Machaka

$16.00

Pork Chops & Eggs

$20.00

Waffle Skyscraper

$16.00

Ham Skyscraper

$16.00

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$16.00

Country Fried Steak & 2 Eggs

$19.00

Jumbo Special

$16.00

Rib Eye Steak

$24.00

Bfast Burrito

$15.00

Bfast Quesadilla

$13.50

chorizo burrito

$13.50

sausage burrito

$13.50

Nutella Crepe

$13.50

Fruit Crepe

$13.50

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$16.00

Kid's Menu

1/3lb. Ground Patty

$8.00

Burger & French Fries

$8.00

Pasta Shells

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Coffee

Regular

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Iced

$3.50

Espresso

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.25+

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Espresso (Copy)

$2.95+

Tea

Hot

$3.50

Iced

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club soda

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Milk

Small Milk

$2.75

Large Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Assorted Juices

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Apple

$3.75+

Cranberry

$3.75+

Tomato

$3.75+

Grapefruit Sm

$2.75

Pineaple

$4.50

Lg Juice

$4.50

Sm Juice

$2.75

Drink Specials

Michelada

$7.00

Metaxa Screwdriver

$9.00

Watermelon Cooler

$9.00

Chavela

$7.00

Sangria

$10.00

Red Bull

$4.50

California Mule

$9.00

Pina. Colada

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Fiery Beast

$11.00

Strainge Mule

$11.00

Sunny Orange Giant

$11.00

Tropical Torito

$10.00

Bloody Greek

$10.50

Virgin

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Greek, American & Mixed Food since 1976!

Location

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

Directions

