- Home
- /
- San Jose
- /
- Willow Glen
- /
- John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
John's of Willow Glen 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
2,238 Reviews
$$
1238 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CLASSIC
Two Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Bacon & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Canadian Bacon & 2 Eggs
Sausage Links & 2 Eggs
Ham Steak & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Country Sausage & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Chicken Sausage & 2 Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Linguica & 2 Eggs
1/2lb Hamburger Patty & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
Pork Chops & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
John's Steak & 2 Eggs
Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or Two Pancakes
1 Egg
Avocado Toast
222
PANCAKES, WAFFLES, FRENCH TOAST
Buttermilk Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
three pancakes • bananas walnuts • cinnamon • whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
three pancakes • chocolate chips powdered sugar • whipped cream.
Pancake Sandwich
three pancakes • 2 eggs • choice of sausage or bacon
Belgian Waffle
with bananas or strawberries (in season) add 3.00
Belgian Waffle Sandwich
waffle • 2 eggs • choice of sausage or bacon
Three French Toast Slices
with bananas or strawberries (in season) add 3.00
French Toast Special
two slices french toast • 2 eggs two slices of bacon or sausage.
Blue Berry Cakes
KID'S MENU
LIGHTER SIDE
SCRAMBLES
Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Olympia Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Garden Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Willow Glen Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
John's Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Chorizo Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Chicken Sausage Scramble
All Scrambles and Omelettes made with three eggs. (Add Feta, American, Swiss, Jack, or Cheddar cheese: 2.00). Served with your choice of one of the following: - Hash Browns and Toast - Or Fruit and Toast - Or two Pancakes
Custm Scramb
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
choice of feta, american, swiss, jack, or cheddar
Chilaquiles Omelette
with chorizo and fried tortilla chips
Ham & Cheese Omelette
with cheese
Bacon Omelette
Linguica Omelette
Fresh Spinach & Feta Omelette
Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Omelette
ABC - Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Gilroy Omelette
sausage • garlic • tomato • green onions • jack cheese
All American Omelette
sausage • bacon • ham • onions tomato • american cheese
Western Omelette
ham • onions • bell peppers • tomato american cheese
Vegetarian Omelette
spinach • mushrooms • zucchini onions
Enchilada Omelette
choice of beef or chicken
Popeye Omelette
linguica • tomato • feta • spinach
California Omelette
avocado • mushrooms • tomato cheddar cheese
Greek Omeltte
Breakfast Burrito
Custm Omelet
Mexican Omel
Sausage And Cheese
Sausage And Cheese
BENEDICTS
Eggs Florentine
spinach • two poached eggs • english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Eggs Benedict
canadian bacon • two poached eggs english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
two buttermilk biscuits • country sausage • two poached eggs hollandaise sauce
Greek Benedict
beef gyro strips • fresh spinach two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Benedict
chorizo • two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
2 authentic crispy crab cakes english muffin • poached eggs hollandaise sauce
Nova Benedict
smoked salmon • tomato • two poached eggs • toasted english muffin • hollandaise sauce
California Benedict
1/2 Egg Benedict
Chicken Sausage Benedict
Corned Beef Benny
SIDES
One Egg
Two Eggs
Bacon
Link Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Linguica
Ham Steak
Country Sausage
WITH TOUCH OF ONIONS
Chicken Sausage
Biscuits & Country Gravy
Toast
Bagel
Country Potatoes
Hashbrowns
2 Pancakes
Cottage Cheese
Add Strawberry Or Banana
Side Avocado
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Crab Cake Patty
Salads
Mediterranean Steak Salad
fresh greens • broiled tri-tip • feta cheese tomato • red onion • cucumber
Souflaki Meze
broiled beef kebob • tomato salad cucumber • onions • bell pepper feta cheese
Avocado Orange Salad
fresh greens • avocado • orange slices tomato • red onions • feta • toasted almonds add chicken 5.00
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine • caesar dressing croutons • grated parmigiana cheese. With shrimp or chicken add 5.00
1/2 Caesar salad "ala Carte"
Gyro Salad
fresh greens • gyro strips • feta cheese • tomato • cucumber
Cobb Salad
diced bacon • turkey • avocado tomato • green onion • blue cheese mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
Crispy Chicken Salad
romaine • avocado • red onion breaded chicken • croutons • cheddar choice of dressing
Greek Salad
fresh greens • bell pepper • onions tomato • feta cheese • cucumber kalamata olives. Shrimp or Chicken add 5.00
1/2 Greek Salad "ala Carte"
Grilled Chicken Salad
fresh greens • chicken breast tomato • cucumber
Cajun Chicken Salad
grilled cajun chicken breast • spinach red onion • avocado • tomato jack cheese
Spring Mix Salad
spring lettuce mix • bleu cheese walnuts • dried cranberries
Salmon Salad
Chefs. Salad
Seafood Salad
Shrimp Salad
1/2 Cobb Salad
Burgers
Willow Glen Burger
1/2 lb. fresh ground beef patty french roll • sautéed mushrooms bacon • grilled onion • lettuce tomato • cheddar cheese • mayo
Deluxe Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun american cheese • lettuce • tomato onions • mayo (add bacon .50)
Ground Turkey Burger
white meat patty • bun • lettuce tomato • red onions • mayo cheddar cheese
Greek Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun bun feta cheese • cucumber • pepperoncini lettuce • tomato • tzatziki sauce • mayo
Mushroom Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty • bun saute mushrooms • swiss cheese lettuce • tomato red onion • mayo
Lamb Burger
our ground lamb patty • bun feta cheese • tomato • grilled onions lettuce • tzatziki sauce
Patty Melt
1/3 lb. fresh ground beef patty american cheese • grilled onions grilled rye
Lo-Carb Plates
Sandwichs
Philly Cheesesteak
marinated beef • bell pepper • onions jack cheese • french roll
Linguica Sandwich
french roll • swiss cheese • lettuce tomato • mayo
Club Sandwich
triple decker bursting with fresh turkey bacon •lettuce • tomato • mayo
Grilled Eggplant Sandwich
roasted red peppers • fresh eggplant swiss cheese • on grilled sourdough
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
broiled chicken breast • french roll lettuce • tomato • avocado red onion • swiss cheese • bacon
Beef Gyro Sandwich
grilled gyro strips wrapped in pita homemade tzatziki sauce • lettuce tomato • onions • cucumber
Chicken Breast Gyro
chicken breast wrapped in pita homemade tzatziki sauce • lettuce tomato • onions • cucumber
California Melt
roast turkey • cheddar • tomato avocado • grilled sourdough
California Chicken Salad
chicken salad • lettuce • tomato
B.L.T.
with applewood smoked bacon lettuce • tomato
Fresh Roast Turkey
lettuce • tomato • mayo
Fresh Ham Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
with ham 10.00
Steak Sandwich
Greek Chicken Wrap
Pot Roast Sandwich
1\2 Sandwich
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Salmon Tacos
Eggsalad Sand
Meatball Sand
Side Orders
Starters
Greek platter (starter)
2 dolmades • 2 slices gyro • 2 mini chicken soulvakia • tomatoes • feta cheese • kalamata olives • tzatziki hummus • pita bread
Pita Platter (starter)
tzatziki sauce • hummus • kalamata olives • served with warm pita bread 10.25
Dolmades (starter)
our house made specialty • grape leaves stuffed with beef • rice • authentic Greek spices • topped with lemon butter sauce
Prawns Scampi (starter)
sautéed jumbo prawns • mushrooms white wine • butter • fresh garlic cream
Breaded Calamari (starter)
served with horseradish cocktail sauce
Greek Garlic Fries (starter)
battered fries tossed with fresh garlic • oregano • feta cheese
Horiariko (starter)
cubes of sirlion sautéed with mushrooms • onions • lemon • olive oil • oregano
Greek Sirlion Sliders (starter)
ground beef sliders • grilled onions feta cheese • tzatziki sauce
Tripoli Grill Platter (starter)
3 skewers of broiled marinated chicken breast • drizzled with olive oil • lemon • oregano
Cheese Quesadilla (starter)
with chicken or beef add $3.00
Chicken Spicy Wings (starter)
spicy buffalo wings • blue cheese
Nachos (starter)
with chicken or beef
Mini Greek Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Pot Roast Quesadilla
Spanakorizo
Sweet Pot
Main Courses
John's Steak
our 12 oz. tri-tip steak topped with sautéed mushrooms. with scampi-style jumbo prawns add 9.50
Moussaka
classic Greek casserole layered with grilled eggplant • zucchini • potato ground beef • baked with delicious creamy béchamel sauce topping
Broiled Porks Chops
center cut pork loin chops topped with olive oil • lemon • oregano
Chicken and Prawns Piccata
chicken breast • jumbo prawns sautéed piccata style • garlic • lemon white wine • capers • butter
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms • green onions • garlic marsala wine
Prawns Santorini
grilled jumbo prawns sautéed with wine, fresh tomatoes • garlic oregano • feta cheese • served with rice pilaf
Combination Greek Plate
moussaka • dolmades • rack of lamb served with vegetables
Rack of Lam
lamb loin chops broiled Greek style with olive oil • lemon • oregano
Marinated Chicken Kebob
broiled chicken breast kebob over rice pilaf
John's Beef Kebob
broiled tender beef brochette over rice
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese • served with spaghetti • topped with our housemade meat sauce
Dolmades
our homemade specialty • grape leaves stuffed with beef • rice authentic Greek spices • topped with lemon butter sauce.
New York Steak
Tuscan Rib Eye
Salmon
Swordfish
Leg Of Lamb
Trout
Tilapia
Chicken Riganati
Chicken Saute Artichokes
Sole
Chicken Santorini
Pot Roast
Scampi Dinner
Stir Fry
BBQ Ribs
Tacos
Rib Eye And D F Prwns
Lobster
Pastas
Greek Spaghetti
spaghetti prepared the Greek way with delicious mizithra cheese and browned butter, topped with meat sauce and a meatball
Spicy Chicken Pasta
chicken breast and jumbo prawns sautéed with mushrooms • fresh tomato • red pepper flakes • in a tomato cream sauce over pasta shells
Seafood Fettuccine
jumbo prawns • scallops • mushroom sautéed with white wine • cream fresh garlic
Spaghetti Bolognese
spaghetti topped with our homemade meat sauce. With 2 meatballs add 3.50
Fettuccine Alfredo
fettuccine pasta • parmesan cheese cream • garlic • butter. With chicken breast add 5.50
Pasta seafood
Greek Primavera
Pasta A La Johns
Kapama
Calamari
Red Johns
Stone Cellars “Merlot”
1 Glass
Stone Cellars “Cabernet Sauvignon”
1 Glass
Kretikos “Red Wine from Crete”
Artezin “Zinfandel”
Rodney Strong “Cabernet Sauvignon”
Rodney Strong “Merlot”
GLASS
Rodney Strong “Pinot Noir”
1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Cabernet Sauvignon"
1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Pinot Noir"
Happy Hour Wine
Austin Bottle
Intercept
Hess
Johns Red
Bottle Johns
The STAG
Splash
Sebastiani
Seaglas
SIMI
Glass
Chianti Clasico
White Wines
Stone Cellars “Chardonnay”
GLASS
Markham Chardonay
GLASS
Chateau St. Michelle “Chardonnay”
GLASS
Ferrari Carano “Fume Blanc”
GLASS
Boutari “Moschofilero, Greek White”
GLASS
Boutari “Retsina”
GLASS
Freixenet “Sparkling Wine”
GLASS
1/2 Bottle Line 39 "Sauvignon Blanc"
1/2 Bottle Harkin "Chardonnay"
1/2 Bottle Day Owl "Rose"
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Intercept
Souvignon Blank
White Zinfandel
Sauvignon Blank Bottle
Rose
La Crema
Mer Soleil
Mer Soleil Bottle
Santa Margarita
Imported & Domestic Beers
Miller Genuine Draft
Budweiser
Modelo “Especial”
Blue Moon “White Belgian Ale”
Peroni
Heineken
Coors Lite
Corona
Sierra Nevada
Mythos “Greek Beer”
Zeos “Greek Pilsner”
Stella Artois
Deshutes “Porter”
Corkage Fee
CORKAGE FEE
Elysian
805
Sculpin Ipa
White. Claw
Negra Modelo
Ultra
GIesen
Pacifico
N/A Beer
Happy H Beer
Lagunitas
Bud Light
Strainge Beast
High Noon
Tea West
Hazy
Estrella
Cocktail List
Old Fashion
Martini (vodka)
Martini (gin)
Bloody Mary
Anguri Sour
Manhattan
Lemon Drop
Cosmo
Long Island
Metaxa Screwdriver
Irish Coffe
Buchanans
Mexican Coffee
Negra Modelo
Car Bomb
Super Chelada
Sex On The Beach
Meiommi
TBV Cosmo
Spritzer
Russian
Kamekaze
Sweet & Sour Whiskey
Mezcal
Mexican Coffe
Salty Dog
Oaxaca Old Fashion
Gimlet
Cucumber Lemonede
John's House Cocktails
Greek Mojito
FRESH MINT, BROWN SUGAR, FRESH LEMON JUICE, WHITE RUM, CLUB SODA, TOPPED WITH METAXA BRANDY
Orange Giant
BLUE MOON BEER, ORANGE JUICE, AND CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM
Willow Glen Punch
VODKA, AMARETTO, SLOE GIN, PINEAPPLE JUICE, AND SOUTHERN COMFORT
John's Margarita
SILVER TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, COINTREAU, SWEET & SOUR, WITH A FLOAT OF GRAND MARNIER, SERVED ON THE ROCKS
Black Cherry Cosmo
VODKA, BLACK CHERRY, SIMPLE SYRUP, TRIPLE SEC, SHAKEN AND SERVED UP
Mykonos Mai-Tai
MALIBU RUM, ORANGE CURACAO, PINEAPPLE JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP, METAXA BRANDY, SWEET & SOUR, AND CHERRY JUICE
John's Ice Tea
VODKA, GIN, RUM, HYPNOTIQ, SWEET & SOUR, SPLASH OF SPRITE
Greek-Tini
VODKA MARTINI WITH A TOUCH OF OUZO, SHAKEN & SERVED UP
Strawberry Mojito
FRESH MUDDLE STRABIRRIES AND MINT, SERVED WITH FRESH LEMON JUICE, CLUB SODA, AND DARK RUM
Fireball Martini
FIREBALL CINNAMON WHISKEY, SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE, TRIPLE SEC, AND FRESH LEMON
Paloma
Tequila Sunrise
Screwdriver
Super Paloma
Whiskey Sour
Negroni
Beer And Shot
Pina Colada
Jarrito
Mimosas By John's
Bourbon
Tequila
Well
1800
Patron
Don Julio
Bandero
Centenario
Tres Amigos
Cazadores
Tres Agaves
1800 Cristalino
Maestro Dobel
Herradura
Casaamigos
Don Julio Rep
Milagro
1942
Clase Azul
Juan
Mezcal
Bravo
Coramino
818
21 Seeds
Hornitos
8
Scotch
Vodka
Liqueur
Omelettes
Benedicts
Mixed
Huevos Rancheros
Late Bird Breakfast Croissant
Machaka
Pork Chops & Eggs
Waffle Skyscraper
Ham Skyscraper
Chorizo Chilaquiles
Country Fried Steak & 2 Eggs
Jumbo Special
Rib Eye Steak
Bfast Burrito
Bfast Quesadilla
chorizo burrito
sausage burrito
Nutella Crepe
Fruit Crepe
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Coffee
Soft Drinks
Assorted Juices
Drink Specials
Michelada
Metaxa Screwdriver
Watermelon Cooler
Chavela
Sangria
Red Bull
California Mule
Pina. Colada
Sangria
Fiery Beast
Strainge Mule
Sunny Orange Giant
Tropical Torito
Bloody Greek
Virgin
Mimosa
Greyhound
Screwdriver
Irish Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Greek, American & Mixed Food since 1976! Order over the Phone, Doordash, or Curbside. Takeout Only!
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Photos coming soon!