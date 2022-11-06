John's Pizza
14-25 River Rd
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA
Chopped tomatoes & red onions in extra virgin olive oil on toasted italian bread
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
CHICKEN FINGERS
CHICKEN PARM Sliders (4)
CHICKEN WINGS
COLD ANTIPASTO
Sopressata, provolone cheese roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, Sicilian & Kalamata olives on a bed of Romaine lettuce. drizzled w/ our homemade house vinaigrette dressing
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Eggplant stuffed w/ mozzarella, ricotta & Romano cheese topped w/ fresh mozzarella & our homemade marinara sauce
FRIED CALAMRI
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
Served w/ a side of sauce
GARLIC SHRIMP
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic & while wine broth, served w/ bread
MOZZARELLA STICKS (8)
Served w/ a side of marinara sauce
MUSSELS
NAPOLI SLIDERS
Homemade meatballs w/ our homemade marinara sauce & fresh mozzarella on garlic knot
SHRIMP ITALIANO
Empanadas
Calzone
Chicken Finger And Frech Fries
Taco Chicken
SALADS
ARUGULA & BEETS SALAD
ARUGULA & SALAD
Arugula, red onions, fresh mushrooms & cherry tomatoes tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic dressing
BABY SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts & bleu cheese crumbled tossed in our homemade honey mustard vinaigrette
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn & bleu cheese crumbles tossed in ranch dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons & Romano cheese tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
HOBOKEN SALAD
Mesclun greens, dried cranberries, red & green grapes, apples, pecans & goat cheese tossed in our homemade raspberry vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD
Mesclun greens, fresh mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & red onions tossed in our homemade house vinaigrette
WEDGE SALAD
A Romaine heart drizzled w/ bleu cheese dressing, topped w/ bacon bits, crumbled bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes
HEROES
CHICKEN FRANCESE HERO
Romaine lettuce. tomatoes. red onions, fresn mozzarella & our homemade spicy mayonnaise
CHICKEN PARMESAN HERO
EGGPLANT PARMESAN HERO
MEATBALL PARMESAN HERO
SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE HERO
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS HERO
SHRIMP PARMESAN HERO
VEAL PARMESAN HERO
Italian hero
SANDWICHES
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken brushed w/ tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & melted cheddar cheese on a kaiser roll
CHEESEBURGER
Choice of American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a brioche roll (Add bacon $1.50)
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & melted American cheese on a Kaiser roll
Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich
Italian Hero
Cheese Staek
Blt
WRAPS
BLACKENED SALMON WRAP
Grilled blackened salmon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & avocado w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato wrap
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Boneless buffalo chicken & Romaine lettuce w/blue cheese dressing in a tomato wrap
CALIFORIA CHICKEN
Grilled chicken. sliced bacon Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado w/ our homemade chipolle mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce & Romano cheese w/ our homemade Caesar dressing in a tomato wrap
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted red peppers w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla
PHILLY CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken sauteed w/ onions. red & green Depers & melted Americar cheese w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla
SHRIMP WRAP
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & avocado w/ ou homemade spicy mayonnaise in a garlic tortilla
TUSCAN CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, field greens, tomatoes & onions w/ a homemade pesto sauce in a tomato wrap
VEGGIE WRAP
Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes onions & avocado W/ Balsamic vinegar in a spinach tortilla
ENTREES
CHICKEN FRANCESE
Chicken cutlet sauteed in a lemon wine butter sauce
CHICKEN MARSALA
Chicken cutlet sauteed w/fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Baked chicken cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
baked eggplant cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce
SHRIMP PARMESAN
Breaded shrimp covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce
VEAL MARSALA
Veal cutlet sauteed w/fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
VEAL PARMESAN
Baked veal cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce
CHICKEN PARM WITH VODKA SAUCE
Special Of The Day
Garlic Shrimp
Steak
KIDS MENU
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS (3) W FRIES
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
CHOICE OF: AMERICAN OR CHEDDAR CHEESE; COMES W FRIES
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN & BROCCOLI
KIDS MOZZARELLA STICKS (4) W FRIES
KIDS PENNE & MEGA MEATBALL
KIDS PENNE ALFREDO
KIDS PENNE BOLOGNESE
KIDS PENNE MARINARA
KIDS PENNE VODKA
KIDS PENNE W/ BUTTER
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MINI MEATBALLS
SIDES
CHEESE FRIES
Melted American, cheddar Side of Broccoli or mozzarella cheese
FRENCH FRIES
MINI MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE
SIDE OF BROCCOLI
Sautéed in garlic & oil
SIDE OF BROCCOLI RABE
Sautéed in garlic & oil
SIDE OF CHICKEN
Grilled chicken cutlet
SIDE OF MEATBALLS (2)
W/ sauce
SIDE OF SAUSAGE
SIDE OF SHRIMP (5)
SIDE OF SPINACH
Sautéed in garlic & oil
SIDE SALAD (BASIC)
Side Vodka Pasta
Special Salad
ADD-ONS
PASTAS
BAKED ZITI
BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA
Penne pasta, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots & broccoli in a Cajun cream sauce
CAPELLINI W/ CRABMEAT
W/ marechiara sauce
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
Grilled chicken & spinach over fettuccini pasta in our homemade Alfredo sauce
FETTUCCINI PASTA
Sweet Italian sausage, onions, red & green peppers in a Cajun cream sauce
GARLIC SHRIMP PASTA
LINGUINI W/ CLAMS
Fresh clams over a bed of linguini, choice of red or white wine sauce
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
PENNE BROCCOLI
in garlic & oil
PENNE CACIO PEPE
W/ asparagus, fresh peas, Pecorino cheese & black pepper
PENNE MARINARA
PENNE VODKA
RAVIOLI (6)
Cheese filed ravioli topped w/ our homemade marinara sauce
RIGATONI PASTA
Sweet Italian sausage & broccoli rabe in a white wine sauce
SEAFOOD FRA DIABOLO
Linguini pasta w/ fresh clams, cream sauce mussels, calamari & shrimp in our homemade spicy Fra Diavolo sauce
SHRIMP ALFREDO
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Penne Bolognese
Meat Lasagna
Cavatelli & Broccoli
PIZZA - PERSONAL
PIZZA - SMALL
PIZZA - LARGE
SPECIALTY PIZZA - PERS
PERSONAL BBQ Chicken
PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken
PERSONAL Chicken Bacon Ranch
PERSONAL Chicken Bruschetta
PERSONAL Chicken Parmesan
PERSONAL Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch
PERSONAL Chipotle Chicken
PERSONAL Ciao Bello
PERSONAL Eggplant Parmesan
PERSONAL Grandma
PERSONAL Penne Vodka
PERSONAL Sausage Broccoli Rabe
PERSONAL Vodka
SPECIALTY PIZZA - SMALL
SMALL BBQ Chicken
SMALL Buffalo Chicken
SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch
SMALL Chicken Bruschetta
SMALL Chicken Parmesan
SMALL Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch
SMALL Chipotle Chicken
SMALL Ciao Bello
SMALL Eggplant Parmesan
SMALL Penne Vodka
SMALL Sausage Broccoli Rabe
SMALL Vodka
SPECIALTY PIZZA - LARGE(18)
LARGE BBQ Chicken
LARGE Buffalo Chicken
LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch
LARGE Chicken Bruschetta
LARGE Chicken Parmesan
LARGE Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch
LARGE Chipotle Chicken
LARGE Ciao Bello
LARGE Eggplant Parmesan
LARGE Penne Vodka
LARGE Sausage Broccoli Rabe
LARGE Vodka
Large Hawaiian
White Pie
PIZZA SLICE PLAIN
SPEC. slice
spec. slice
Peperoni Slice
Sicilian Peperoni
Bufalo Chicken
Bbq Chicken
Margarita Slice
Vodka Secilian Slice
Chipotle Slice
Mushroos
Sausage And Peppers
White Brocoli
Sicilian
White Slice
Grandma Slice
Veg Slice
Meat Lovers
White Broccoli
Eggplan Slice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the BEST pizza in Fair Lawn!
