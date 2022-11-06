Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

John's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

14-25 River Rd

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Popular Items

LARGE 18" Classic Pizza
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
LARGE Margherita Pizza

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$6.50

Chopped tomatoes & red onions in extra virgin olive oil on toasted italian bread

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.75

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.75

CHICKEN PARM Sliders (4)

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS

COLD ANTIPASTO

$10.50

Sopressata, provolone cheese roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, Sicilian & Kalamata olives on a bed of Romaine lettuce. drizzled w/ our homemade house vinaigrette dressing

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$10.50

Eggplant stuffed w/ mozzarella, ricotta & Romano cheese topped w/ fresh mozzarella & our homemade marinara sauce

FRIED CALAMRI

$11.50

GARLIC BREAD

$3.95

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$5.00

Served w/ a side of sauce

GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a garlic & while wine broth, served w/ bread

MOZZARELLA STICKS (8)

$9.00

Served w/ a side of marinara sauce

MUSSELS

$11.95

NAPOLI SLIDERS

$10.00

Homemade meatballs w/ our homemade marinara sauce & fresh mozzarella on garlic knot

SHRIMP ITALIANO

$11.95

Empanadas

$2.50

Calzone

$10.00

Chicken Finger And Frech Fries

$9.50

Taco Chicken

$13.00

SALADS

Arugula, roasted beets & goat cheese tossed in our homemade lemon-onion vinaigrette

ARUGULA & BEETS SALAD

$10.95

ARUGULA & SALAD

$8.95

Arugula, red onions, fresh mushrooms & cherry tomatoes tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic dressing

BABY SPINACH SALAD

$9.95

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts & bleu cheese crumbled tossed in our homemade honey mustard vinaigrette

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.25

Romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn & bleu cheese crumbles tossed in ranch dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons & Romano cheese tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing

HOBOKEN SALAD

$9.95

Mesclun greens, dried cranberries, red & green grapes, apples, pecans & goat cheese tossed in our homemade raspberry vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

Mesclun greens, fresh mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & red onions tossed in our homemade house vinaigrette

WEDGE SALAD

$9.95

A Romaine heart drizzled w/ bleu cheese dressing, topped w/ bacon bits, crumbled bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes

HEROES

CHICKEN FRANCESE HERO

$11.95

Romaine lettuce. tomatoes. red onions, fresn mozzarella & our homemade spicy mayonnaise

CHICKEN PARMESAN HERO

$11.50

EGGPLANT PARMESAN HERO

$10.95

MEATBALL PARMESAN HERO

$11.95

SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE HERO

$11.50

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS HERO

$10.95

SHRIMP PARMESAN HERO

$13.95

VEAL PARMESAN HERO

$12.95

Italian hero

$11.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Grilled chicken brushed w/ tangy BBQ sauce, bacon & melted cheddar cheese on a kaiser roll

CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

Choice of American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a brioche roll (Add bacon $1.50)

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & melted American cheese on a Kaiser roll

Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Hero

$10.00

Cheese Staek

$12.95

Blt

$10.75

WRAPS

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and roasted red peppers w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla

BLACKENED SALMON WRAP

$13.50

Grilled blackened salmon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & avocado w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato wrap

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

Boneless buffalo chicken & Romaine lettuce w/blue cheese dressing in a tomato wrap

CALIFORIA CHICKEN

$11.95

Grilled chicken. sliced bacon Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & avocado w/ our homemade chipolle mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.75

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce & Romano cheese w/ our homemade Caesar dressing in a tomato wrap

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted red peppers w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla

PHILLY CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Chicken sauteed w/ onions. red & green Depers & melted Americar cheese w/ our homemade spicy mayonnaise in a tomato tortilla

SHRIMP WRAP

$13.50

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & avocado w/ ou homemade spicy mayonnaise in a garlic tortilla

TUSCAN CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, field greens, tomatoes & onions w/ a homemade pesto sauce in a tomato wrap

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.50

Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes onions & avocado W/ Balsamic vinegar in a spinach tortilla

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$17.95

Chicken cutlet sauteed in a lemon wine butter sauce

CHICKEN MARSALA

$17.95

Chicken cutlet sauteed w/fresh mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$17.95

Baked chicken cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$15.95

baked eggplant cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce

SHRIMP PARMESAN

$17.95

Breaded shrimp covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce

VEAL MARSALA

$19.95

Veal cutlet sauteed w/fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

VEAL PARMESAN

$17.95

Baked veal cutlet covered in mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce

CHICKEN PARM WITH VODKA SAUCE

$17.95

Special Of The Day

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp

$14.50

Steak

$14.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS (3) W FRIES

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

CHOICE OF: AMERICAN OR CHEDDAR CHEESE; COMES W FRIES

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$7.00

KIDS MOZZARELLA STICKS (4) W FRIES

$7.00

KIDS PENNE & MEGA MEATBALL

$7.75

KIDS PENNE ALFREDO

$7.50

KIDS PENNE BOLOGNESE

$7.75

KIDS PENNE MARINARA

$6.00

KIDS PENNE VODKA

$7.50

KIDS PENNE W/ BUTTER

$5.75

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MINI MEATBALLS

$7.75

SIDES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.95

Melted American, cheddar Side of Broccoli or mozzarella cheese

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

MINI MEATBALLS WITH SAUCE

$6.50

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$5.95

Sautéed in garlic & oil

SIDE OF BROCCOLI RABE

$6.50

Sautéed in garlic & oil

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$6.50

Grilled chicken cutlet

SIDE OF MEATBALLS (2)

$6.50

W/ sauce

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$6.50

SIDE OF SHRIMP (5)

$9.95

SIDE OF SPINACH

$5.95

Sautéed in garlic & oil

SIDE SALAD (BASIC)

$4.00

Side Vodka Pasta

$6.50

Special Salad

$10.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

OREO MOUSSE CAKE

$6.95

TIRAMISU

$6.95

Zeppoles

$2.00

ADD-ONS

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.50

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF CAESAR

$1.00

SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF PESTO SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE OF RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF VODKA SAUCE

$1.25

SOUPS

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.50

Lentil Soup

$6.95

DRINKS

BOYLAN

$2.75

Core WATER

$5.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

2L coke

$6.00

PELLEGRINO

$2.50

BOTTLED SODA

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00
$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

JARRITOS SODA

$3.00

snapple

$3.00
$3.00

SPRITE ZERO

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

MTN DEW

$3.00

PASTAS

BAKED ZITI

$14.95

BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA

$15.95

Penne pasta, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots & broccoli in a Cajun cream sauce

CAPELLINI W/ CRABMEAT

$16.95

W/ marechiara sauce

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$16.95

Grilled chicken & spinach over fettuccini pasta in our homemade Alfredo sauce

FETTUCCINI PASTA

$15.95

Sweet Italian sausage, onions, red & green peppers in a Cajun cream sauce

GARLIC SHRIMP PASTA

$15.95

LINGUINI W/ CLAMS

$17.95

Fresh clams over a bed of linguini, choice of red or white wine sauce

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$14.95

PENNE BROCCOLI

$14.95

in garlic & oil

PENNE CACIO PEPE

$14.95

W/ asparagus, fresh peas, Pecorino cheese & black pepper

PENNE MARINARA

$12.95

PENNE VODKA

$14.95

RAVIOLI (6)

$12.95

Cheese filed ravioli topped w/ our homemade marinara sauce

RIGATONI PASTA

$15.95

Sweet Italian sausage & broccoli rabe in a white wine sauce

SEAFOOD FRA DIABOLO

$21.95

Linguini pasta w/ fresh clams, cream sauce mussels, calamari & shrimp in our homemade spicy Fra Diavolo sauce

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$18.95

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.95

Penne Bolognese

$14.95

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$14.95

PIZZA - PERSONAL

Calzone Pizza

$12.50

PERSONAL Classic Pizza

$10.95

PERSONAL Margherita Pizza

$10.95

PERSONAL White Pizza

$13.95

Chicken Roll

$10.00

Stromboli

$10.00

PIZZA - SMALL

SMALL Margherita Pizza

$15.95

SMALL White Pizza

$19.95

Med Classic Pizza (14)

$14.00

Small

$14.95

PIZZA - LARGE

LARGE 18" Classic Pizza

$17.95

LARGE Margherita Pizza

$18.95

LARGE Sicilian (Square) Pizza

$21.95

LARGE White Pizza

$21.95

GRANDMA PIZZA

$17.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA - PERS

PERSONAL BBQ Chicken

$14.95

PERSONAL Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

PERSONAL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

PERSONAL Chicken Bruschetta

$15.95

PERSONAL Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

PERSONAL Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch

$15.95

PERSONAL Chipotle Chicken

$14.95

PERSONAL Ciao Bello

$15.95

PERSONAL Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

PERSONAL Grandma

$14.00

PERSONAL Penne Vodka

$15.95

PERSONAL Sausage Broccoli Rabe

$13.95

PERSONAL Vodka

$14.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA - SMALL

SMALL BBQ Chicken

$19.50

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.50

SMALL Chicken Bruschetta

$20.50

SMALL Chicken Parmesan

$21.50

SMALL Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch

$21.50

SMALL Chipotle Chicken

$19.50

SMALL Ciao Bello

$18.50

SMALL Eggplant Parmesan

$20.95

SMALL Penne Vodka

$21.50

SMALL Sausage Broccoli Rabe

$19.50

SMALL Vodka

$18.50

SPECIALTY PIZZA - LARGE(18)

LARGE BBQ Chicken

$21.95

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

LARGE Chicken Bruschetta

$22.25

LARGE Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

LARGE Chipotle Bruschetta Ranch

$23.95

LARGE Chipotle Chicken

$21.95

LARGE Ciao Bello

$20.95

LARGE Eggplant Parmesan

$22.95

LARGE Penne Vodka

$23.95

LARGE Sausage Broccoli Rabe

$21.95

LARGE Vodka

$20.95

Large Hawaiian

$21.95

White Pie

$21.95

PIZZA SLICE PLAIN

plain

$2.50

SPEC. slice

spec. slice

$3.00

Peperoni Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Peperoni

$4.00

Bufalo Chicken

$3.50

Bbq Chicken

$3.50

Margarita Slice

$3.50

Vodka Secilian Slice

$4.00

Chipotle Slice

$4.00

Mushroos

$3.00

Sausage And Peppers

$3.50

White Brocoli

$4.00

Sicilian

$3.75

White Slice

$3.50

Grandma Slice

$3.75

Veg Slice

$3.50

Meat Lovers

$3.75

White Broccoli

$3.75

Eggplan Slice

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the BEST pizza in Fair Lawn!

14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

