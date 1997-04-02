John's Pizzaria

- Home
221 N. Franklin st.
Port Washington, WI 53074
Appetizers
Cheese Nuggets w/ranch
White cheddar nuggets with a side of ranch.
Garlic Bread
Two 6 inch slices of hot, buttery garlic bread
French Fries
Cauliflower w/Dip
Fried cauliflower with a cheesy breading, served with homemade veggie dip.
Fried Mushrooms w/ Ranch
Battered fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Wraps
Mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep fried, then topped with special seasoning. Served with marinara or ranch on the side.
Onion Rings
Battered onion rings, fried golden brown.
Chicken Strips
3-4 chicken breast strips, breaded and fried with a side of ranch or bbq.
Poppers w/ ranch
Breaded jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese. Served with a 2 ounce cup of ranch.
Mini Tacos W Sour Cream & Salsa
Jalapeno Fried Ravioli
Breaded pillows filled with jalapeno cheese sauce and your choice of dip.
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
XS EBA
Cheese, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, pepperoni
XS Chismo
Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, & onions
XS Veggie
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, & tomato
XS Taco
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce
XS BBQ Chicken
A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken
XS Chicken Bacon Garlic
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, & sprinkled with homemade seasoning
XS Shredded Beef Alfredo
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with our homemade seasoning
XS BLT
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip & lettuce
XS Sweet Piggy
Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.
XS Margherita
XS The Wisconsin
SM EBA
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, & pepperoni
SM Chismo
Cheese, onion, mushroom, & sausage
SM Veggie
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, & tomato
SM Taco
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce
SM BBQ Chicken
A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, & chicken
SM Chicken Bacon Garlic
A layer of alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homade seasoning
SM Shredded Beef Alfredo
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
SM BLT
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce
SM Sweet Piggy
Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce
SM Margherita
SM The Wisconsin
LG EBA
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, & pepperoni
LG Chismo
Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion
LG Veggie
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato
LG Taco
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce
LG BBQ Chicken
A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken
LG Chicken Bacon Garlic
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
LG Shredded Beef Alfredo
A layer of afredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef then sprinkled with our homemade seasoning
Lg BLT
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with bacon and tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce
LG Sweet Piggy
Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.
LG Margherita
LG The Wisconsin
XL EBA
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, and pepperoni
XL Chismo
Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion
XL Veggie
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato
XL Taco
Mozzarelle & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce
XL BBQ Chicken
A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken
XL Chicken Bacon Garlic
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
XL Shredded Beef Alfredo
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
XL BLT
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce
XL Sweet Piggy
Start with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce
XL Margherita
XL The Wisconsin
Gluten Free EBA
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, and pepperoni
Gluten Free Chismo
Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion
Gluten Free Veggie
Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato
Gluten Free TACO
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Garlic
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
Gluten Free Shredded Beef Alfredo
A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning
Gluten Free BLT
Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce
GF Sweet Piggy
Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.
GF Margherita
GF Wisconsin
Italian Turnovers
Cheesy & Spicy Turnover
Pizza sauce, 3 cheese blend, spices, and pepperoni folded into our homemade crust, seasoned and baked to golden brown.
Customize Your Turnover
Pizza sauce, 3 cheese blend, spices, and pepperoni folded into our homemade crust, seasoned and baked to golden brown. Add any pizza toppings to customize it.
French Bread Pizza
Sandwiches
Shredded Beef W/Cheese
Lean pot roast shredded with finely chopped green peppers, onions, and pepperoncinis, topped with mozzarella cheese on warm french bread. Additional toppings are available for an extra cost.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Bernie's Italian Sausage made into a patty, baked and topped with marinara and served on warm french bread. Add cheese & veggies for an additional cost.
Minute Steak
Bernie's Minute Steak is a chopped angus beef, available as a single or double patty on fresh baked french bread. Add any toppings of your choosing for an additional cost.
John’s Meatball
Our homemade meatballs are sliced, topped with marinara and baked. Served on warm french bread. The staff recommends adding mozzarella cheese and veggies!
Ham & Cheese
Slices of hickory smoked ham from Bernie's Fine Meats are piled high with mozzarella cheese and served on warm french bread.
BLT
This family favorite is made special by adding Miracle Whip and served on our fresh baked french bread.
Chicken Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Miracle Whip
Our breaded chicken filet is deep fried and topped with lettuce, Miracle Whip, and tomato. Served on warm french bread.
Chicken Strips
So, they aren't a sandwich, but you can still order our chicken strips in a platter to make them a meal!
Cod Sandwich
Battered cod served on fresh baked french bread with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pasta Dinners
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with marinara and sprinkled with special seasoning.
Lasagna
Our homemade lasagna is layered to perfection with ground beef, Bernie's italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, parmesan, and lasagna noodles.
Spaghetti
The traditional spaghetti noodles topped with marinara and special seasoning. Try it with our homemade meatballs. You won't be sorry!
Fettuccini Alfredo
Creamy garlic alfredo tops fettucini noodles, sprinkled with special seasoning.
Meat Ravioli
Meat ravioli topped with marinara and sprinkled with special seasoning.
American Dinners
Chicken Dinner
Four pieces of breaded chicken (breast, wing, thigh, leg) served with fries or onion rings, dinner roll, and your choice of homemade soup, homemade cole slaw, or a salad.
Shrimp Dinner
Six pieces of jumbo shrimp served with fries or onion rings, dinner roll, and your choice of homemade soup, homemade cole slaw, or a salad. Homemade cocktail sauce is on the side.
Cod Dinner
Buckets
20 piece Shrimp Bucket
20 pieces of jumbo shrimp and homemade cocktail sauce served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.
8 Pc Chicken
8 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.
12 Pc Chicken
12 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.
16 Pc Chicken
16 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.
Cod Bucket
Salads
Lettuce Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.
Junk Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.
Chicken Bacon Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of chicken, and mozzarella, onions, bacon, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.
Cup Cole Slaw
Homemade and creamy.
Pint Cole Slaw
Homemade and creamy.
Extras/Dips
Ranch 2 Oz
Ranch 4 Oz
Marinara 4 Oz
Tartar 2 Oz
Tartar 4 Oz
BBQ 4 Oz
BBQ 2 Oz
French 4 Oz
French 2 Oz
Shrimp Sauce 2 Oz
Shrimp Sauce 4 Oz
Sour Cream 2 Oz
Sour Cream 4 Oz
Veggie Dip 2 Oz
4oz Veggie dip
Mayo 2oz
Mayo 4oz
2oz 1000 Island
4oz 1000 Island
Italian 2 Oz
Italian 4 Oz
Pizza Sauce 4 Oz
4oz Ketchup
4 Oz Coleslaw
1 Piece Cod
1 Piece Shrimp
4 Chicken (No Fries)
Bacon - 2pc
Meatball
1 Chicken Strip
Dinner Roll
Pineapple Side
4 Oz Applesauce
Cup Applesauce
Pepper Flakes
Parmesan Cup
Pepperoncini
Olive Oil 2oz
Sausage Patty
Johns Pizzaria T-Shirts Please Specify Size Wanted
Johns Pizzaria Baseball Cap
Special Deals
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington, WI 53074