John's Pizzaria

221 N. Franklin st.

Port Washington, WI 53074

Popular Items

Large 14" Cheese Pizza
X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Cheese Nuggets w/ranch

$8.25

White cheddar nuggets with a side of ranch.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Two 6 inch slices of hot, buttery garlic bread

French Fries

$3.95

Cauliflower w/Dip

$6.20

Fried cauliflower with a cheesy breading, served with homemade veggie dip.

Fried Mushrooms w/ Ranch

$6.20

Battered fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Wraps

$10.25

Mozzarella cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep fried, then topped with special seasoning. Served with marinara or ranch on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Battered onion rings, fried golden brown.

Chicken Strips

$7.95

3-4 chicken breast strips, breaded and fried with a side of ranch or bbq.

Poppers w/ ranch

$6.95

Breaded jalapeño poppers stuffed with cream cheese. Served with a 2 ounce cup of ranch.

Mini Tacos W Sour Cream & Salsa

$8.25

Jalapeno Fried Ravioli

$10.25

Breaded pillows filled with jalapeno cheese sauce and your choice of dip.

Pizza

X-Small 8" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Small 12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.50

Heart pizza

$10.25Out of stock

Specialty Pizza

XS EBA

$15.00

Cheese, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, pepperoni

XS Chismo

$11.00

Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, & onions

XS Veggie

$12.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, & tomato

XS Taco

$12.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce

XS BBQ Chicken

$13.00

A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken

XS Chicken Bacon Garlic

$13.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, & sprinkled with homemade seasoning

XS Shredded Beef Alfredo

$13.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with our homemade seasoning

XS BLT

$12.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip & lettuce

XS Sweet Piggy

$14.00

Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.

XS Margherita

$9.00Out of stock

XS The Wisconsin

$14.00

SM EBA

$21.50

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, & pepperoni

SM Chismo

$16.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, & sausage

SM Veggie

$18.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, & tomato

SM Taco

$17.50

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, & lettuce

SM BBQ Chicken

$18.50

A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, & chicken

SM Chicken Bacon Garlic

$18.50

A layer of alfredo topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homade seasoning

SM Shredded Beef Alfredo

$18.50

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

SM BLT

$18.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce

SM Sweet Piggy

$20.50

Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce

SM Margherita

$14.95Out of stock

SM The Wisconsin

$20.00

LG EBA

$24.75

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, & pepperoni

LG Chismo

$18.50

Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion

LG Veggie

$21.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato

LG Taco

$20.25

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce

LG BBQ Chicken

$21.25

A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken

LG Chicken Bacon Garlic

$21.25

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

LG Shredded Beef Alfredo

$21.25

A layer of afredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef then sprinkled with our homemade seasoning

Lg BLT

$21.00

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese topped with bacon and tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce

LG Sweet Piggy

$23.00

Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.

LG Margherita

$17.25Out of stock

LG The Wisconsin

$23.00

XL EBA

$28.50

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, and pepperoni

XL Chismo

$21.00

Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion

XL Veggie

$24.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato

XL Taco

$23.00

Mozzarelle & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped with taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce

XL BBQ Chicken

$24.00

A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken

XL Chicken Bacon Garlic

$24.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

XL Shredded Beef Alfredo

$24.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

XL BLT

$24.00

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce

XL Sweet Piggy

$26.00

Start with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce

XL Margherita

$19.95Out of stock

XL The Wisconsin

$26.00

Gluten Free EBA

$22.00

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, sausage, and pepperoni

Gluten Free Chismo

$16.50

Cheese, sausage, mushroom, and onion

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.50

Cheese, onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, and tomato

Gluten Free TACO

$18.00

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, taco seasoning, seasoned ground beef, tomato, then topped taco sauce, sour cream, and lettuce

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$19.00

A layer of barbeque sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, onion, and chicken

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Garlic

$19.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

Gluten Free Shredded Beef Alfredo

$19.00

A layer of alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and shredded beef, then sprinkled with homemade seasoning

Gluten Free BLT

$18.50

Mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, then topped with miracle whip and lettuce

GF Sweet Piggy

$20.50Out of stock

Starts with Deep Smoke's homemade BBQ sauce, then topped with mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, and Deep Smoke's pulled pork, to finish, we drizzle with more of that delicious BBQ sauce.

GF Margherita

$15.25Out of stock

GF Wisconsin

$20.50

Italian Turnovers

Cheesy & Spicy Turnover

$9.95

Pizza sauce, 3 cheese blend, spices, and pepperoni folded into our homemade crust, seasoned and baked to golden brown.

Customize Your Turnover

$8.45

Pizza sauce, 3 cheese blend, spices, and pepperoni folded into our homemade crust, seasoned and baked to golden brown. Add any pizza toppings to customize it.

French Bread Pizza

French Bread Pizza

$6.75

Two 6inch slices of french bread topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings. Choose garlic bread for a different flavor combination.

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served on french bread that is baked fresh daily. Sandwiches come as described ("normal") or choose additional toppings for an additional cost.

Shredded Beef W/Cheese

$9.95

Lean pot roast shredded with finely chopped green peppers, onions, and pepperoncinis, topped with mozzarella cheese on warm french bread. Additional toppings are available for an extra cost.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$6.95

Bernie's Italian Sausage made into a patty, baked and topped with marinara and served on warm french bread. Add cheese & veggies for an additional cost.

Minute Steak

$7.00

Bernie's Minute Steak is a chopped angus beef, available as a single or double patty on fresh baked french bread. Add any toppings of your choosing for an additional cost.

John’s Meatball

$8.50

Our homemade meatballs are sliced, topped with marinara and baked. Served on warm french bread. The staff recommends adding mozzarella cheese and veggies!

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Slices of hickory smoked ham from Bernie's Fine Meats are piled high with mozzarella cheese and served on warm french bread.

BLT

$7.25

This family favorite is made special by adding Miracle Whip and served on our fresh baked french bread.

Chicken Filet, Lettuce, Tomato, Miracle Whip

$7.95

Our breaded chicken filet is deep fried and topped with lettuce, Miracle Whip, and tomato. Served on warm french bread.

Chicken Strips

$7.50

So, they aren't a sandwich, but you can still order our chicken strips in a platter to make them a meal!

Cod Sandwich

$8.50

Battered cod served on fresh baked french bread with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Pasta Dinners

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Cheese ravioli topped with marinara and sprinkled with special seasoning.

Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Our homemade lasagna is layered to perfection with ground beef, Bernie's italian sausage, marinara, mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese, parmesan, and lasagna noodles.

Spaghetti

$10.00

The traditional spaghetti noodles topped with marinara and special seasoning. Try it with our homemade meatballs. You won't be sorry!

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Creamy garlic alfredo tops fettucini noodles, sprinkled with special seasoning.

Meat Ravioli

$12.00

Meat ravioli topped with marinara and sprinkled with special seasoning.

American Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Four pieces of breaded chicken (breast, wing, thigh, leg) served with fries or onion rings, dinner roll, and your choice of homemade soup, homemade cole slaw, or a salad.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

Six pieces of jumbo shrimp served with fries or onion rings, dinner roll, and your choice of homemade soup, homemade cole slaw, or a salad. Homemade cocktail sauce is on the side.

Cod Dinner

$14.95

Buckets

20 piece Shrimp Bucket

$27.95

20 pieces of jumbo shrimp and homemade cocktail sauce served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.

8 Pc Chicken

$17.95

8 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.

12 Pc Chicken

$22.95

12 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.

16 Pc Chicken

$27.95

16 pieces of chicken served with your choice of french fries or onion rings.

Cod Bucket

$27.95

Salads

Lettuce Salad

$4.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.

Junk Salad

$9.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with mozzarella, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.

Chicken Bacon Salad

$11.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of chicken, and mozzarella, onions, bacon, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons. Dressing on the side.

Cup Cole Slaw

$2.25

Homemade and creamy.

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Homemade and creamy.

Soup

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Dessert

Pumpkin

$6.00

Vanilla Bean

$5.50

Spumoni Bomba

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Cod

$6.95

Extras/Dips

Ranch 2 Oz

$0.50

Ranch 4 Oz

$0.75

Marinara 4 Oz

$0.75

Tartar 2 Oz

$0.50

Tartar 4 Oz

$0.75

BBQ 4 Oz

$0.75

BBQ 2 Oz

$0.50

French 4 Oz

$0.75

French 2 Oz

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce 2 Oz

$0.50

Shrimp Sauce 4 Oz

$0.75

Sour Cream 2 Oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4 Oz

$0.75

Veggie Dip 2 Oz

$0.50

4oz Veggie dip

$0.75

Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Mayo 4oz

$0.75

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

4oz 1000 Island

$0.75

Italian 2 Oz

$0.50

Italian 4 Oz

$0.75

Pizza Sauce 4 Oz

$0.75

4oz Ketchup

4 Oz Coleslaw

$1.00

1 Piece Cod

$2.50

1 Piece Shrimp

$2.00

4 Chicken (No Fries)

$10.00

Bacon - 2pc

$2.50

Meatball

$3.00

1 Chicken Strip

$2.00

Dinner Roll

$1.50

Pineapple Side

$0.75

4 Oz Applesauce

$0.75

Cup Applesauce

$1.75

Pepper Flakes

Parmesan Cup

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Olive Oil 2oz

$0.50

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Johns Pizzaria T-Shirts Please Specify Size Wanted

$12.50

Johns Pizzaria Baseball Cap

$12.50

Special Deals

Heart Pizza Deal

$22.00Out of stock

Game Day Special. Large 2 Topping, Cheese Nuggets, Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda

$33.00Out of stock

Get a large two-topping football-shaped pizza, an order of garlic bread, an order of cheddar cheese nuggets, and a 2 Liter of soda! Serves 3-5 people

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

20 Ounce A & W Root Beer

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.95

Sprecher Cream Bottle

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite Zero

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

2 Liters Soda

2L Coke

$4.95

2L Diet Coke

$4.95

2L Root Beer

$4.95

2L Sprite

$4.95

Pizza slice

Pizza Sausage Or Pepperoni

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 N. Franklin st., Port Washington, WI 53074

Directions

