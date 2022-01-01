Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bistro South

6 Reviews

416 S Broad St

Monroe, GA 30655

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$2.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Kit-Kat Sugar Cookie

$1.49Out of stock

Blueberry Delight

$2.49Out of stock

Sweet Whipped Cream, Blueberry Compote, Graham Cracker Crumble.

Condor Mini Milk Bar

$3.99

Condor Bulldog Mini Bar

$3.99

Strawberry Short Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.99

32 oz. Fountain Drink. Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fruit Punch, Pibb, and Sweet or Unsweet Tea.

Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$1.99

335 mL bottle.

Cheerwine Zero

Cheerwine Zero

$1.99Out of stock

335 mL bottle.

Jarritos

Jarritos

$1.99

12.5 oz. bottle. All natural sodas from Mexico.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$1.99

12 oz. glass bottled coke. Hecho en Mexico!

Mexican Orange Fanta

Mexican Orange Fanta

$1.99

12 oz. glass bottled Orange Fanta. Hecho en Mexico!

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.49

16 oz. sparkling water. Available in Raspberry Lime, Grapefruit, and Lemon.

Figment Kombucha

Figment Kombucha

$1.00

12 oz. kombucha. Available in the following flavors: Blueberry Lavender Raspberry Ginger Apple Spice Ginger Lemongrass Made in Athens, GA.

Root Beet

$1.99

Cream Soda

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

416 S Broad St, Monroe, GA 30655

Directions

