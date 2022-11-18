John's Cafe & Catering
41 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Good Food - Friendly Service
Location
311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willy Taco - WT Boiling Springs
No Reviews
1925 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurant
Cocobowlz Boiling Springs - 2475 Boiling Springs Road
No Reviews
2475 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurant
Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant
No Reviews
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spartanburg
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurant
Sidewall Pizza Company - Spartanburg
4.1 • 132
187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurant
More near Spartanburg