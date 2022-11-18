Restaurant header imageView gallery

John's Cafe & Catering

41 Reviews

$

311 Bennett Dairy Road

Spartanburg, SC 29307

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50
Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$1.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.95

Tea

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$1.75+
Milk

Milk

$1.50+

Milkshakes

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Gallon Tea

$4.50+

Water

Kids Drink

$1.00

Large Drink

$2.50

24 oz.

Hi-C Fruit Punch

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am
Good Food - Friendly Service

311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Consumer pic
John's Cafe & Catering image
John's Cafe & Catering image

