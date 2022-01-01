Johnson’s Bakery 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300
715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300
Bastrop, TX 78602
Build your own Sandwich
Ham & cheese
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Turkey & cheese
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Pastrami & cheese
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
BLT
Sandwich is toasted and comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Tuna salad
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Chicken salad
Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
PB&J
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Grilled cheese
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Classic Club
Bacon, ham, turkey and your choice cheese sandwiched in-between three slices of your choice toasted bread. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.
Soups
Soup Bowl & cornbread
Soup bowl comes with 2 cornbread muffins (or 2 toasted bread of choice) and butter on the side.
Soup Cup & Cornbread
Soup cup comes with 1 cornbread muffin (or 1 toasted bread slice) and butter on the side.
1/2 sandwich & soup
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear and cup of soup.
1/2 panini & soup
1/2 panini comes with pickle spear and cup of soup.
Paninis
Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island on rye. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red bell peppers, banana peppers, spicy mustard and mayo on our sourdough. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Grilled cheese
3 slices of cheddar cheese, crisp bacon and tomatoes. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
JJ's Favorite
Turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and miracle whip. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Pepper Jack
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers & pepper jack. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Muffuletta
Ham, salami, mozzarella, provolone and olive spread on sourdough. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Sloppy Jed
Choice of two meats and two cheeses layered in three slices of bread with mayo or mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.
Wraps
Greek grilled chicken
Spinach wrap with chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta & Greek dressing. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.
Chicken avocado caesar
Spinach wrap with chicken, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheese & Caesar dressing. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.
Turkey, bacon & ranch
Spinach wrap with lettuce, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, ranch and shredded cheese. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.
Farmer's market veggie
Spinach wrap with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, red bell peppers, jalapenos and shredded cheese. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.
Salads
Chef salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, chopped ham & turkey, shredded cheese, boiled egg & choice of dressing.
Cobb salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese, boiled eggs & choice of dressing.
Greek salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & Greek salad dressing.
House salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese and choice of dressing
Cold drinks
Shakes
Bread
Sourdough bread loaf
Contains our starter (his name is AJ and he's a wonderful bakery pet), yeast, water, flour and salt
White bread loaf
Contains butter, sugar, milk, yeast, flour and salt
Wheat bread loaf
Contains butter, brown sugar, yeast, wheat flour, flour, water and salt
Rye bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Contains butter, eggs, sugar, yeast, milk, rye flour, flour, caraway seeds and salt.
Croissants - 3 pack
Three buttery large croissants
Pumpernickel bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Our beautiful pumpernickel bread is made with rye flour, bread flour, molasses, coffee, caraway seeds and chocolate to give it color.
Brioche bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Loaf contains butter, eggs, milk, sugar, yeast, flour and salt
Cinnamon raisin bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Swirls of sugar, cinnamon and raisins
Cinnamon bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Swirls of sugar and cinnamon
Granny's dinner rolls (dozen) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
One dozen of our super buttery and soft dinner rolls
Garlic asiago rustic loaves (two) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Two round loaves of asiago and garlic inflused bread
Olive oil & rosemary focaccia (two) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Two loaves of focaccia with rosemary & olive oil
Challah bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Braided loaf contains eggs, flour, yeast, sugar, water and salt
Breakfast
Apple turnover - each
Cherry turnover - each
Cream cheese turnover - each
Cream cheese & strawberry turnover - each
Cream cheese & guava turnover - each
Chocolate croissant - each
Homemade buttery croissants filled with chocolate.
Almond croissant - each
Homemade buttery croissants are filled with homemade almond paste and sprinkled with sliced almonds before baking.
Bavarian filled eclair
Our homemade eclairs are filled with a whipped cream and Bavarian cream filling and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Cinnamon roll - each
smothered with our special gooey icing
Kolache - apple
Kolache - cherry
Kolache - cream cheese
Kolache - cheese/raspberry
Jalapeno & cheese pig croissant
Homemade buttery croissant wrapped around a jalapeno cheese sausage link.
Cheese pig croissant
Homemade buttery croissant wrapped around a cheese sausage link.
Bacon/Egg/Cheddar Breakfast sandwich
Buttery croissant with bacon slices, a fried egg and slice of cheddar.
Ham/Egg/Cheddar Breakfast sandwich
Buttery croissant with ham slices, a fried egg and slice of cheddar.
Bacon & Eggs
Three slices bacon and two fried eggs. Add on fruit cup, toast and jelly.
Fancy little desserts
Butter toffee cake ball
Butter cake ball w/ chocolate toffee bits dipped in chocolate
Mexican chocolate cake balls
Chocolate cake ball w/ a touch of cinnamon and cayenne dipped in chocolate
Wedding cake balls
White cake ball w/ almond extract and buttercream dipped in white chocolate
Oreo cake balls
Chocolate cake and Oreo crumble cake balls dipped in white chocolate and decorated with Oreo crumbs.
Petit fours - Lemon
Small cake bites covered in our smooth petit four icing and decorated.
Cupcakes
Vanilla cupcake
Vanilla cupcake w/ buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring
Chocolate cupcake
Chocolate cupcake w/buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring
Strawberry cupcake
Strawberry cupcake w/ buttercream icing
Carrot cupcake
Carrot cupcake w/ cream cheese icing
Red velvet cupcake
Red velvet cupcake w/ cream cheese icing
Italian cream
Italian cream (contains coconut and pecans) w/ cream cheese icing
Mudslide
Chocolate cupcake topped with a toasted marshmallow and dipped in chocolate gananche.
Hummingbird
Hummingbird (contains cinnamon, pineapple and banana) w/ cream cheese icing and chopped toasted pecans
Cookies & Bars
Cookie Monsters
Chocolate Chip - Two chocolate chip cookies sandwiched together w/ chocolate buttercream and then decorated. Snickerdoodle - Two snickerdoodle cookies sandwiched together w/ buttercream and then decorated.
Chocolate chip cookies - each
M&M cookies - each
Peanut butter cookies - each
Oatmeal raisin cookies - each
Coconut pecan cookies - each
Snickerdoodle cookies - each
Sugar cookies - each
Shapes and sprinkles change with each holiday/season. Call the bakery to see current design. 512-412-6221
Pecan sandies - each
contains pecans
Chocolate thumbprints - each
Shortbread type cookies filled w/ chocolate ganache
Pink thumbprints - each
Shortbread type cookies filled w/ icing
Cookies - dozen
Decorated Sugar Cookies
Decorated sugar cookies, individually bagged and heat sealed. Cookies stay fresh 2-3 weeks in bags. Ships great!
Brownies - each
Cream cheese brownies - each
Lemon bars - each
Pumpkin Spice Bar (seasonal bar) - each
Our pumpkin spice bar is soft like cake and topped with cream cheese icing.
Cappuccino Flats - each
Cappuccino flat cookies baked and then dipped in chocolate. Super delicious with or without a cup of joe!
"PUP" treats
"PUP"cakes - each
Mini-cupcakes made with peanut butter, eggs, wheat flour, and honey. They are baked w/ a dog bone on top.
Pumpkin-banana dog bones
Dog bones made with pumpkin, banana, eggs & whole wheat flour.
Carrot-Apple Heart cookies
Hearts made out of shredded carrots, shredded apples, wheat flour and eggs.
Sweet potato-Apple mini donuts
Donuts are made with sweet potatoes, shredded apples, wheat flour, honey and eggs. They are baked and then dipped in a peanut butter-coconut oil icing.
Case cakes & pies
Bourbon bread pudding - 9x13 whole pan
Boston Cream 8" round cake
Boston Cream Cake - A single layer butter yellow cake torted and filled with delicious Bavarian cream, topped with chocolate ganache and a cherry.
Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round cake
Chocolate Dream - Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream icing, chocolate ganache drip, chocolate dollops and rosettes, chocolate sprinkles and chocolate candies.
Double chocolate decadence - 8" round cake
Double Chocolate Decadence - Alternating layers of chocolate and white chocolate cake, filled and iced with cream cheese icing, drizzled with melted white chocolate & chocolate and decorated with chocolate and white chocolate curls.
Strawberry - 8" round cake
Strawberry - Who doesn't love strawberries? It's chocked full of strawberries! It's filled and iced with our strawberry buttercream.
Buttermilk pie
Chocolate peanut butter pie - 9"
Peanut butter pie filled with chocolate chips, in a chocolate crust and drizzled with chocolate
Slices
Strawberry cake slice
Strawberry cake w/ strawberry buttercream
Double chocolate decadence slice
Alternating layers of white chocolate & chocolate with cream cheese icing, white chocolate drizzle and chocolate drizzle
Chocolate Dream Cake Slice
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and iced in chocolate buttercream
Boston cream pie slice
Butter yellow cake w/ bavarian cream filling and topped w/ chocolate ganache
Chocolate peanut butter pie slice
Peanut butter pie filled with chocolate chips, in a chocolate crust and drizzled with chocolate
Buttermilk pie slice
Southern bourbon bread pudding - serving
contains raisins
Cakes (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)
Chocolate Covered Cherry cake - 8" round
Chocolate cake w/ chopped cherries baked in batter, iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with a chocolate ganache drizzle and cherries.
Raspberry cream cake - 8" round
White cake with raspberry filling, cream cheese icing and a raspberry drizzle design on top.
Red Velvet cake - 8" round
Classic red velvet cake w/ cream cheese icing.
Carrot cake - 8" round
Our carrot cake is packed with shredded carrots and delicious spices, iced in cream cheese icing and topped with icing carrots. NO NUTS in or on cake.
Double chocolate decadence - 8" round
Alternating layers of white chocolate & chocolate with cream cheese icing, white chocolate drizzle and chocolate drizzle
Italian Cream Cake - 8" round
Buttery cake loaded with pecans and coconut, iced in cream cheese icing and then decorated with toasted coconut.
Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream. Decorated with chocolate buttercream dollops, chocolate ganache drizzle and chocolate sprinkles.
Cherry Chip Cake - 8" round
Cherry bits are folded into our white batter before baking. Iced with cream cheese icing and decorated with cherries on top.
Lemon Cake - 8" round
Lemon cake iced in our lemon buttercream.
German Chocolate cake - 8" round (Copy)
German chocolate cake iced with our homemade coconut pecan icing and topped with a cherry.
Laney's Banana Split cake - 8" round (Copy)
Banana cake with one layer of pineapple filling and one layer of strawberry filling. It's iced with buttercream icing and decorated with a chocolate ganache drip, sprinkles and a cherry.
Cheesecakes (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)
Cheesecakes w/ toppings
Our homemade plain cheesecake w/ your choice toppings
Chocolate cheesecake
Rich chocolate cheesecake with a chocolate crust
Fruit Swirled cheesecakes
Swirls of strawberry, cherry, lemon, blueberry or raspberry
Plain cheesecake
Pumpkin swirled cheesecake
Pumpkin swirled cheesecake is the perfect fall dessert!
Red velvet cheesecake
Creamy red velvet cheesecake in a chocolate crust and topped off with cream cheese icing rosettes.
Pies (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)
Almond Cream
Almond cream pie is topped with whipped cream, toasted almonds and cherry halves.
Banana cream
Sliced bananas are layered in a pre-baked pie shell, topped off with our homemade cooked pudding and then topped with meringue or whipped cream.
Coconut cream
A pre-baked pie shell is filled with our homemade coconut pudding and topped with either meringue or whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Chocolate cream
A pre-baked pie shell is filled with our homemade chocolate cooked pudding and then topped with whipped cream or meringue.
Apple w/ dutch crumb top crust (contains cinnamon)
Fresh apple pie covered with a brown sugar crumb topping.
Apple w/ traditional top crust (contains cinnamon)
Fresh apple pie covered with a pie crust and topped with cinnamon and sugar.
Blueberry lattice (Contains Cinnamon)
Fresh blueberries topped with a lattice crust, cinnamon and sugar.
Cherry lattice
Classic cherry pie topped with a lattice crust and sprinkled with sugar.
Mincemeat (meatless - available during DECEMBER ONLY)
Peach blueberry lattice (contains cinnamon)
Fresh peaches and blueberries topped with a lattice crust, sugar and cinnamon.
Peach crumble (Contains Cinnamon)
Fresh peaches topped with a brown sugar crumble topping.
Peach lattice (Contains Cinnamon)
Fresh peaches topped with a lattice crust, cinnamon and sugar.
Strawberry
Fresh strawberries covered with a strawberry gel filling in a graham cracker crust.
Very scary cherry
Our favorite Halloween pie!
Buttermilk pie
Chocolate chess pie
Chocolate peanut butter pie
Fluffy peanut butter & chocolate chip filling in a chocolate crust and topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.
Chocolate pecan pie
Classic pecan pie with chocolate morsels stirred in before baking.
Coconut buttermilk pie
Classic buttermilk pie with sweetened coconut flakes stirred in before baking.
Fudge pecan
Thick fudgy pecan filling baked in a pie crust.
Grandmom's Cherry Cheese
This no-bake cheese pie is better than any box mix! My Grandmom's cherry cheese pie is always requested at every family event.
Key lime pie
Cold refreshing key lime pie in a graham cracker crust and topped with a ring of whipped cream.
Lemon chess
Classic chess pie with lemon zest and juice to make a sweet and tart filling. Baked in a traditional pie crust.
Lemon icebox
Cold, sweet and tart lemon pie is in a graham cracker crust and topped with a ring of whipped cream.
Pecan
Classic pecan pie baked in a traditional pie crust.
Pumpkin pecan
This pie is the best of both worlds! A layer of our pecan pie is poured over a layer of pumpkin pie and then baked in a traditional pie crust.
Pumpkin pie
Traditional pumpkin pie baked in a pie crust and topped off with a ring of whipped cream.
Sweet potato pie
Fresh baked sweet potatoes baked with fall spices in a traditional pie crust.
Sweet potato w/ pecan praline topping
Our classic sweet potato pie topped with a cooked gooey pecan praline topping.
Puddings & Bread Puddings (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)
Halloween (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)
EYEBALLS - dozen
Our birthday cake pops are on forks with assorted eye colors. Sure to be a favorite!
GingerVamps - dozen
Soft gingerbread cookies are decorated like cute vampire-men.
Halloween cookie kit - dozen
Decorate cookies at home without the mess of baking! Each kit comes with one dozen cookies. Add on bags of buttercream and coordinating sprinkles.
Skull cookie kit - dozen
Decorate cookies at home without the mess of baking! Each kit comes with one dozen cookies. Add on bags of buttercream and coordinating sprinkles.
White pumpkin cupcakes - dozen
Strawberry pumpkin cupcakes - dozen
Strawberry cupcakes decorated like pumpkins with strawberry buttercream.
Candy Bar cupcakes - half dozen
Treat yourself with these over-the-top candy bar themed cupcakes!!
Halloween Petit fours - assorted dozen
These vanilla petit fours are the perfect treat for any age.
Thanksgiving (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)
Christmas (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)
Coffee Cake Wreath
Our Christmas wreath is a sweet dough is filled with your choice filling and lightly drizzled with icing.
Holiday Cookie Box ($21.54 value)
Comes with 2 dipped sugar cookies, 2 dipped ginger cookies, 2 gingerbread boys, 2 gingerbread girls, 2 Christmas tarts and 2 decorated sugar cookies. (colors of decorated cookies may vary from photo)
Sweet Treat Box - dozen ($26.94 value)
The sweet treat box comes with 3 bars of choice (each one quartered into bite size pieces) 6 cake balls of choice and 3 petit fours of choice.
Santa's Cookie Box - dozen ($25.20 value)
Santa's cookie box comes with your choice 6 cookies and 6 assorted decorated sugar cookies.
Dipped Cookies - dozen ($21.48 value)
Sugar rounds dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint. Gingerbread rounds dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with holiday sprinkles.
Christmas raspberry tarts - dozen
Christmas tree and snowflake sugar cookies sandwiches together with raspberry filling and topped with powdered sugar.
Christmas Cookie kit - dozen
Enjoy decorating sugar cookies without the mess of baking them! Be sure to add on buttercream bags to decorate and coordinating sprinkles.
Gingerbread decorating kit - dozen
Enjoy decorating without the mess of baking! Be sure to add on icing bags to decorate and coordinating sprinkles.
Poinsettia cookie tray - 3 dozen
Three dozen cookies decorated and placed to look like a giant poinsettia. Perfect for any Christmas party.
Christmas tree cream tart
A giant Christmas tree sugar cookie topped with your choice filling and icing dollops and then another layer of cookie, filling and icing. Decorated with buttercream flowers and fresh fruit.
Christmas wreath cream tart
A giant Christmas tree sugar cookie topped with your choice filling and icing dollops and then another layer of cookie, filling and icing. Decorated with buttercream flowers and fresh fruit.
Merry "Late" Christmas cookie cake
Celebrating with the family late this year? Bring a funny cookie cake to celebrate!
Christmas Petit Fours - dozen
Small squares of cake covered in icing and decorated.
8" round Christmas Wreath Cake
8" round cake feeds 10-20. Your choice cake and icing decorated with buttercream wreath.
Yule Log Cake - 1/4 sheet
A moist chocolate sponge cake filled with whipped cream and then rolled up. Iced and decorated with chocolate buttercream and fondant mushrooms to resemble a log.
September Classes
September 3rd Breakfast Class @ 9am
We'll be making our sausage & cheese breakfast "pigs" and two breakfast themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up.
September 10th Packing Our Lunch Class @ 9am
We'll be making taco pasta salad, no-bake energy cookie bites and learning how to cube watermelon. We'll be eating in class and taking home any leftovers. Ages 5 and up.
September 17th Pirate Cupcake Class @ 9am
National Talk like a Pirate day is September 19th. We'll be making pirate themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up.
September 24th Decorate your Bakery Class @ 9am
We'll be decorating our own bakeries in honor of National Bakery Day. Graham cracker houses will be pre-made. We'll be decorating with icing and candies. Bakeries will be sent home. Ages 5 and up.
October Classes
October 1st Pizza Class @ 9am - 10:30am
We'll be making pepperoni pizza roll-ups and cherry pie pizza. We eat in class. Ages 5 and up.
October 8th Fluffernutter Class @ 9am - 10:30am
In honor of National Fluffernutter day we'll be making grilled fluffernutter sandwiches, fluffernutter pretzel bites and fluffernutter pop tarts. If you LOVE peanut butter and marshmallows, then this is the class for you! We eat in class. Ages 5 and up.
October 15th Fall theme Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am
We'll be making Fall themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up
October 22nd Bloody Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am
We'll be making our bloody cupcakes in this fun Halloween class to take home. Ages 5 and up
October 29th Cute Halloween Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am
We'll be making cute Halloween themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are a full service bakery. Our cases are packed daily with pastries, cookies, cupcakes, pies and even doggie cupcakes. Our sandwiches are made with our homemade bread. We also have homemade soups, salads and quiches.
715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop, TX 78602