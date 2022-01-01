Johnson’s Bakery 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300

October 8th Fluffernutter Class @ 9am - 10:30am

$35.00

In honor of National Fluffernutter day we'll be making grilled fluffernutter sandwiches, fluffernutter pretzel bites and fluffernutter pop tarts. If you LOVE peanut butter and marshmallows, then this is the class for you! We eat in class. Ages 5 and up.