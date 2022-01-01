  • Home
Johnson's Bakery 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300

No reviews yet

715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300

Bastrop, TX 78602

Popular Items

Chicken salad
October 22nd Bloody Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am
October 29th Cute Halloween Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am

Build your own Sandwich

Ham & cheese

$7.25

Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Turkey & cheese

$7.25

Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Pastrami & cheese

$7.25

Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

BLT

$7.25

Sandwich is toasted and comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Tuna salad

$7.25

Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Chicken salad

$7.25

Sandwiches come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

PB&J

$5.25

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Grilled cheese

$5.25

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich comes with a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Classic Club

$9.25

Bacon, ham, turkey and your choice cheese sandwiched in-between three slices of your choice toasted bread. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a pickle spear and choice of chips.

Soups

Soup Bowl & cornbread

$7.25

Soup bowl comes with 2 cornbread muffins (or 2 toasted bread of choice) and butter on the side.

Soup Cup & Cornbread

$5.25

Soup cup comes with 1 cornbread muffin (or 1 toasted bread slice) and butter on the side.

1/2 sandwich & soup

$7.25

Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear and cup of soup.

1/2 panini & soup

$8.25

1/2 panini comes with pickle spear and cup of soup.

Paninis

Reuben

$8.25

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island on rye. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Italian

$8.25

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red bell peppers, banana peppers, spicy mustard and mayo on our sourdough. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Grilled cheese

$8.25

3 slices of cheddar cheese, crisp bacon and tomatoes. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

JJ's Favorite

$8.25

Turkey, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and miracle whip. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Pepper Jack

$8.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers & pepper jack. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Muffuletta

$9.25

Ham, salami, mozzarella, provolone and olive spread on sourdough. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Sloppy Jed

$9.25

Choice of two meats and two cheeses layered in three slices of bread with mayo or mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Comes with pickle spear and choice of chips.

Wraps

Greek grilled chicken

$9.25

Spinach wrap with chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta & Greek dressing. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.

Chicken avocado caesar

$9.25

Spinach wrap with chicken, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheese & Caesar dressing. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.

Turkey, bacon & ranch

$9.25

Spinach wrap with lettuce, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, ranch and shredded cheese. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.

Farmer's market veggie

$9.25

Spinach wrap with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, red bell peppers, jalapenos and shredded cheese. Comes with pickle spear and cup of fresh fruit.

Salads

Chef salad

$8.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, chopped ham & turkey, shredded cheese, boiled egg & choice of dressing.

Cobb salad

$8.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese, boiled eggs & choice of dressing.

Greek salad

$7.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & Greek salad dressing.

House salad

$4.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese and choice of dressing

Hot drinks

Coffee (hot)

$2.24+

Hot cocoa

$2.24+

Hot tea

$2.24+

Cold drinks

Coffee (iced) - 16 oz

Brewed using the cold toddy method for a super delicous drink.

Bottled soda

$1.85+

Bottle Milk

$2.40+

Iced tea - 16 oz

$1.85+

Frappes

$5.25+

Frappes are a milk based cold blended drink and topped with whipped cream.

Shakes

Chocolate Treatshake

$7.25

w/ chocolate chip cookie, brownie & whipped cream.

Strawberry Treatshake

$7.25

w/ strawberry cupcake & whipped cream.

Vanilla Treatshake

$7.25

w/ vanilla cupcake, sugar cookie and whipped cream.

Bread

Sourdough bread loaf

$4.50

Contains our starter (his name is AJ and he's a wonderful bakery pet), yeast, water, flour and salt

White bread loaf

$4.50

Contains butter, sugar, milk, yeast, flour and salt

Wheat bread loaf

$4.50

Contains butter, brown sugar, yeast, wheat flour, flour, water and salt

Rye bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$5.99

Contains butter, eggs, sugar, yeast, milk, rye flour, flour, caraway seeds and salt.

Croissants - 3 pack

$6.99

Three buttery large croissants

Pumpernickel bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$5.99

Our beautiful pumpernickel bread is made with rye flour, bread flour, molasses, coffee, caraway seeds and chocolate to give it color.

Brioche bread loaf - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$6.99

Loaf contains butter, eggs, milk, sugar, yeast, flour and salt

Cinnamon raisin bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$5.99

Swirls of sugar, cinnamon and raisins

Cinnamon bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$5.99

Swirls of sugar and cinnamon

Granny's dinner rolls (dozen) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$5.99

One dozen of our super buttery and soft dinner rolls

Garlic asiago rustic loaves (two) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$11.99

Two round loaves of asiago and garlic inflused bread

Olive oil & rosemary focaccia (two) - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$11.99

Two loaves of focaccia with rosemary & olive oil

Challah bread - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

$6.99

Braided loaf contains eggs, flour, yeast, sugar, water and salt

Breakfast

Apple turnover - each

$2.40
Cherry turnover - each

$2.40
Cream cheese turnover - each

$2.40
Cream cheese & strawberry turnover - each

$2.40
Cream cheese & guava turnover - each

$2.40
Chocolate croissant - each

$2.40

Homemade buttery croissants filled with chocolate.

Almond croissant - each

$2.40

Homemade buttery croissants are filled with homemade almond paste and sprinkled with sliced almonds before baking.

Bavarian filled eclair

$3.50

Our homemade eclairs are filled with a whipped cream and Bavarian cream filling and dipped in chocolate ganache.

Cinnamon roll - each

$2.40

smothered with our special gooey icing

Kolache - apple

$2.40
Kolache - cherry

$2.40
Kolache - cream cheese

$2.40
Kolache - cheese/raspberry

$2.40
Jalapeno & cheese pig croissant

$2.40

Homemade buttery croissant wrapped around a jalapeno cheese sausage link.

Cheese pig croissant

$2.40

Homemade buttery croissant wrapped around a cheese sausage link.

Bacon/Egg/Cheddar Breakfast sandwich

$6.75

Buttery croissant with bacon slices, a fried egg and slice of cheddar.

Ham/Egg/Cheddar Breakfast sandwich

$6.75

Buttery croissant with ham slices, a fried egg and slice of cheddar.

Bacon & Eggs

$5.99

Three slices bacon and two fried eggs. Add on fruit cup, toast and jelly.

Fancy little desserts

Butter toffee cake ball

$1.89+

Butter cake ball w/ chocolate toffee bits dipped in chocolate

Mexican chocolate cake balls

$1.89+

Chocolate cake ball w/ a touch of cinnamon and cayenne dipped in chocolate

Wedding cake balls

$1.89+

White cake ball w/ almond extract and buttercream dipped in white chocolate

Oreo cake balls

$1.89+

Chocolate cake and Oreo crumble cake balls dipped in white chocolate and decorated with Oreo crumbs.

Petit fours - Lemon

$2.50+

Small cake bites covered in our smooth petit four icing and decorated.

Cupcakes

Vanilla cupcake

$2.75+

Vanilla cupcake w/ buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring

Chocolate cupcake

$2.75+

Chocolate cupcake w/buttercream icing and seasonal sprinkles and/or ring

Strawberry cupcake

$2.75+

Strawberry cupcake w/ buttercream icing

Carrot cupcake

$2.75+

Carrot cupcake w/ cream cheese icing

Red velvet cupcake

$2.75+

Red velvet cupcake w/ cream cheese icing

Italian cream

$2.75+

Italian cream (contains coconut and pecans) w/ cream cheese icing

Mudslide

$2.75+

Chocolate cupcake topped with a toasted marshmallow and dipped in chocolate gananche.

Hummingbird

$2.75+

Hummingbird (contains cinnamon, pineapple and banana) w/ cream cheese icing and chopped toasted pecans

Cookies & Bars

Cookie Monsters

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip - Two chocolate chip cookies sandwiched together w/ chocolate buttercream and then decorated. Snickerdoodle - Two snickerdoodle cookies sandwiched together w/ buttercream and then decorated.

Chocolate chip cookies - each

$1.20
M&M cookies - each

$1.20
Peanut butter cookies - each

$1.20
Oatmeal raisin cookies - each

$1.20

Coconut pecan cookies - each

$1.20
Snickerdoodle cookies - each

$1.20
Sugar cookies - each

$1.20

Shapes and sprinkles change with each holiday/season. Call the bakery to see current design. 512-412-6221

Pecan sandies - each

$1.20

contains pecans

Chocolate thumbprints - each

$1.20

Shortbread type cookies filled w/ chocolate ganache

Pink thumbprints - each

$1.20

Shortbread type cookies filled w/ icing

Cookies - dozen

$12.00
Decorated Sugar Cookies

$3.00

Decorated sugar cookies, individually bagged and heat sealed. Cookies stay fresh 2-3 weeks in bags. Ships great!

Brownies - each

$2.70+
Cream cheese brownies - each

$2.70+
Lemon bars - each

$2.70+
Pumpkin Spice Bar (seasonal bar) - each

$2.70+

Our pumpkin spice bar is soft like cake and topped with cream cheese icing.

Cappuccino Flats - each

$1.20+

Cappuccino flat cookies baked and then dipped in chocolate. Super delicious with or without a cup of joe!

"PUP" treats

"PUP"cakes - each

$1.39

Mini-cupcakes made with peanut butter, eggs, wheat flour, and honey. They are baked w/ a dog bone on top.

Pumpkin-banana dog bones

$1.39Out of stock

Dog bones made with pumpkin, banana, eggs & whole wheat flour.

Carrot-Apple Heart cookies

$1.39Out of stock

Hearts made out of shredded carrots, shredded apples, wheat flour and eggs.

Sweet potato-Apple mini donuts

$1.39Out of stock

Donuts are made with sweet potatoes, shredded apples, wheat flour, honey and eggs. They are baked and then dipped in a peanut butter-coconut oil icing.

Case cakes & pies

Bourbon bread pudding - 9x13 whole pan

$27.00Out of stock
Boston Cream 8" round cake

$30.00

Boston Cream Cake - A single layer butter yellow cake torted and filled with delicious Bavarian cream, topped with chocolate ganache and a cherry.

Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round cake

$48.00

Chocolate Dream - Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream icing, chocolate ganache drip, chocolate dollops and rosettes, chocolate sprinkles and chocolate candies.

Double chocolate decadence - 8" round cake

$48.00

Double Chocolate Decadence - Alternating layers of chocolate and white chocolate cake, filled and iced with cream cheese icing, drizzled with melted white chocolate & chocolate and decorated with chocolate and white chocolate curls.

Strawberry - 8" round cake

$48.00

Strawberry - Who doesn't love strawberries? It's chocked full of strawberries! It's filled and iced with our strawberry buttercream.

Buttermilk pie

$21.00
Chocolate peanut butter pie - 9"

$21.00Out of stock

Peanut butter pie filled with chocolate chips, in a chocolate crust and drizzled with chocolate

Slices

Strawberry cake slice

$3.50

Strawberry cake w/ strawberry buttercream

Double chocolate decadence slice

$3.50

Alternating layers of white chocolate & chocolate with cream cheese icing, white chocolate drizzle and chocolate drizzle

Chocolate Dream Cake Slice

$3.50

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and iced in chocolate buttercream

Boston cream pie slice

$2.75

Butter yellow cake w/ bavarian cream filling and topped w/ chocolate ganache

Chocolate peanut butter pie slice

$2.75

Peanut butter pie filled with chocolate chips, in a chocolate crust and drizzled with chocolate

Buttermilk pie slice

$2.75

Southern bourbon bread pudding - serving

$2.89Out of stock

contains raisins

Cakes (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)

Chocolate Covered Cherry cake - 8" round

$50.00

Chocolate cake w/ chopped cherries baked in batter, iced with chocolate buttercream and topped with a chocolate ganache drizzle and cherries.

Raspberry cream cake - 8" round

$50.00

White cake with raspberry filling, cream cheese icing and a raspberry drizzle design on top.

Red Velvet cake - 8" round

$50.00

Classic red velvet cake w/ cream cheese icing.

Carrot cake - 8" round

$50.00

Our carrot cake is packed with shredded carrots and delicious spices, iced in cream cheese icing and topped with icing carrots. NO NUTS in or on cake.

Double chocolate decadence - 8" round

$50.00

Alternating layers of white chocolate & chocolate with cream cheese icing, white chocolate drizzle and chocolate drizzle

Italian Cream Cake - 8" round

$50.00

Buttery cake loaded with pecans and coconut, iced in cream cheese icing and then decorated with toasted coconut.

Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round

$50.00

Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream. Decorated with chocolate buttercream dollops, chocolate ganache drizzle and chocolate sprinkles.

Cherry Chip Cake - 8" round

$50.00

Cherry bits are folded into our white batter before baking. Iced with cream cheese icing and decorated with cherries on top.

Lemon Cake - 8" round

$50.00

Lemon cake iced in our lemon buttercream.

German Chocolate cake - 8" round (Copy)

$50.00

German chocolate cake iced with our homemade coconut pecan icing and topped with a cherry.

Laney's Banana Split cake - 8" round (Copy)

$50.00

Banana cake with one layer of pineapple filling and one layer of strawberry filling. It's iced with buttercream icing and decorated with a chocolate ganache drip, sprinkles and a cherry.

Cheesecakes (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Cheesecakes w/ toppings

$35.00

Our homemade plain cheesecake w/ your choice toppings

Chocolate cheesecake

$35.00

Rich chocolate cheesecake with a chocolate crust

Fruit Swirled cheesecakes

$35.00

Swirls of strawberry, cherry, lemon, blueberry or raspberry

Plain cheesecake

$30.00
Pumpkin swirled cheesecake

$35.00

Pumpkin swirled cheesecake is the perfect fall dessert!

Red velvet cheesecake

$35.00

Creamy red velvet cheesecake in a chocolate crust and topped off with cream cheese icing rosettes.

Pies (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Almond Cream

$18.00

Almond cream pie is topped with whipped cream, toasted almonds and cherry halves.

Banana cream

$18.00

Sliced bananas are layered in a pre-baked pie shell, topped off with our homemade cooked pudding and then topped with meringue or whipped cream.

Coconut cream

$18.00

A pre-baked pie shell is filled with our homemade coconut pudding and topped with either meringue or whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Chocolate cream

$18.00

A pre-baked pie shell is filled with our homemade chocolate cooked pudding and then topped with whipped cream or meringue.

Apple w/ dutch crumb top crust (contains cinnamon)

$21.00

Fresh apple pie covered with a brown sugar crumb topping.

Apple w/ traditional top crust (contains cinnamon)

$21.00

Fresh apple pie covered with a pie crust and topped with cinnamon and sugar.

Blueberry lattice (Contains Cinnamon)

$25.00

Fresh blueberries topped with a lattice crust, cinnamon and sugar.

Cherry lattice

$21.00

Classic cherry pie topped with a lattice crust and sprinkled with sugar.

Mincemeat (meatless - available during DECEMBER ONLY)

$25.00
Peach blueberry lattice (contains cinnamon)

$25.00

Fresh peaches and blueberries topped with a lattice crust, sugar and cinnamon.

Peach crumble (Contains Cinnamon)

$21.00

Fresh peaches topped with a brown sugar crumble topping.

Peach lattice (Contains Cinnamon)

$21.00

Fresh peaches topped with a lattice crust, cinnamon and sugar.

Strawberry

$21.00

Fresh strawberries covered with a strawberry gel filling in a graham cracker crust.

Very scary cherry

$21.00

Our favorite Halloween pie!

Buttermilk pie

$21.00

Chocolate chess pie

$18.00
Chocolate peanut butter pie

$18.00

Fluffy peanut butter & chocolate chip filling in a chocolate crust and topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

Chocolate pecan pie

$21.00

Classic pecan pie with chocolate morsels stirred in before baking.

Coconut buttermilk pie

$18.00

Classic buttermilk pie with sweetened coconut flakes stirred in before baking.

Fudge pecan

$21.00

Thick fudgy pecan filling baked in a pie crust.

Grandmom's Cherry Cheese

$21.00

This no-bake cheese pie is better than any box mix! My Grandmom's cherry cheese pie is always requested at every family event.

Key lime pie

$18.00

Cold refreshing key lime pie in a graham cracker crust and topped with a ring of whipped cream.

Lemon chess

$18.00

Classic chess pie with lemon zest and juice to make a sweet and tart filling. Baked in a traditional pie crust.

Lemon icebox

$18.00

Cold, sweet and tart lemon pie is in a graham cracker crust and topped with a ring of whipped cream.

Pecan

$21.00

Classic pecan pie baked in a traditional pie crust.

Pumpkin pecan

$21.00

This pie is the best of both worlds! A layer of our pecan pie is poured over a layer of pumpkin pie and then baked in a traditional pie crust.

Pumpkin pie

$18.00

Traditional pumpkin pie baked in a pie crust and topped off with a ring of whipped cream.

Sweet potato pie

$18.00

Fresh baked sweet potatoes baked with fall spices in a traditional pie crust.

Sweet potato w/ pecan praline topping

$21.00

Our classic sweet potato pie topped with a cooked gooey pecan praline topping.

Puddings & Bread Puddings (24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Bourbon Bread Pudding - 9x13 pan

$27.00
Banana pudding - 8" square pan

$18.00

We cook our pudding over the stove just like Grandma did. Banana pudding is layered between sliced fresh bananas and vanilla wafers in an 8" square pan. We can top it off with fresh whipped meringue or vanilla wafers.

Halloween (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)

EYEBALLS - dozen

$27.00

Our birthday cake pops are on forks with assorted eye colors. Sure to be a favorite!

GingerVamps - dozen

$12.00

Soft gingerbread cookies are decorated like cute vampire-men.

Halloween cookie kit - dozen

$12.00

Decorate cookies at home without the mess of baking! Each kit comes with one dozen cookies. Add on bags of buttercream and coordinating sprinkles.

Skull cookie kit - dozen

$12.00

Decorate cookies at home without the mess of baking! Each kit comes with one dozen cookies. Add on bags of buttercream and coordinating sprinkles.

White pumpkin cupcakes - dozen

$30.00
Strawberry pumpkin cupcakes - dozen

$30.00

Strawberry cupcakes decorated like pumpkins with strawberry buttercream.

Candy Bar cupcakes - half dozen

$15.00

Treat yourself with these over-the-top candy bar themed cupcakes!!

Halloween Petit fours - assorted dozen

$27.00

These vanilla petit fours are the perfect treat for any age.

Thanksgiving (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)

Turkey pops - dozen

$27.00

Chocolate cake pops decorated to look like baked turkeys. These will be the talk of your Thanksgiving feast!

Thanksgiving cookie kit - dozen

$12.00

Decorate cookies without the mess of baking them! Add on bagged buttercream icing and coordinating sprinkles.

Christmas (4 DAY NOTICE REQUIRED)

Coffee Cake Wreath

$28.00

Our Christmas wreath is a sweet dough is filled with your choice filling and lightly drizzled with icing.

Holiday Cookie Box ($21.54 value)

$16.00

Comes with 2 dipped sugar cookies, 2 dipped ginger cookies, 2 gingerbread boys, 2 gingerbread girls, 2 Christmas tarts and 2 decorated sugar cookies. (colors of decorated cookies may vary from photo)

Sweet Treat Box - dozen ($26.94 value)

$21.00

The sweet treat box comes with 3 bars of choice (each one quartered into bite size pieces) 6 cake balls of choice and 3 petit fours of choice.

Santa's Cookie Box - dozen ($25.20 value)

$20.00

Santa's cookie box comes with your choice 6 cookies and 6 assorted decorated sugar cookies.

Dipped Cookies - dozen ($21.48 value)

$18.00

Sugar rounds dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint. Gingerbread rounds dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with holiday sprinkles.

Christmas raspberry tarts - dozen

$18.00

Christmas tree and snowflake sugar cookies sandwiches together with raspberry filling and topped with powdered sugar.

Christmas Cookie kit - dozen

$12.00

Enjoy decorating sugar cookies without the mess of baking them! Be sure to add on buttercream bags to decorate and coordinating sprinkles.

Gingerbread decorating kit - dozen

$12.00

Enjoy decorating without the mess of baking! Be sure to add on icing bags to decorate and coordinating sprinkles.

Poinsettia cookie tray - 3 dozen

$54.00

Three dozen cookies decorated and placed to look like a giant poinsettia. Perfect for any Christmas party.

Christmas tree cream tart

$42.00

A giant Christmas tree sugar cookie topped with your choice filling and icing dollops and then another layer of cookie, filling and icing. Decorated with buttercream flowers and fresh fruit.

Christmas wreath cream tart

$42.00

A giant Christmas tree sugar cookie topped with your choice filling and icing dollops and then another layer of cookie, filling and icing. Decorated with buttercream flowers and fresh fruit.

Merry "Late" Christmas cookie cake

Celebrating with the family late this year? Bring a funny cookie cake to celebrate!

Christmas Petit Fours - dozen

$27.00

Small squares of cake covered in icing and decorated.

8" round Christmas Wreath Cake

$60.00

8" round cake feeds 10-20. Your choice cake and icing decorated with buttercream wreath.

Yule Log Cake - 1/4 sheet

$42.00

A moist chocolate sponge cake filled with whipped cream and then rolled up. Iced and decorated with chocolate buttercream and fondant mushrooms to resemble a log.

September Classes

September 3rd Breakfast Class @ 9am

$18.00Out of stock

We'll be making our sausage & cheese breakfast "pigs" and two breakfast themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up.

September 10th Packing Our Lunch Class @ 9am

$35.00

We'll be making taco pasta salad, no-bake energy cookie bites and learning how to cube watermelon. We'll be eating in class and taking home any leftovers. Ages 5 and up.

September 17th Pirate Cupcake Class @ 9am

$18.00

National Talk like a Pirate day is September 19th. We'll be making pirate themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up.

September 24th Decorate your Bakery Class @ 9am

$18.00

We'll be decorating our own bakeries in honor of National Bakery Day. Graham cracker houses will be pre-made. We'll be decorating with icing and candies. Bakeries will be sent home. Ages 5 and up.

October Classes

October 1st Pizza Class @ 9am - 10:30am

$35.00

We'll be making pepperoni pizza roll-ups and cherry pie pizza. We eat in class. Ages 5 and up.

October 8th Fluffernutter Class @ 9am - 10:30am

$35.00

In honor of National Fluffernutter day we'll be making grilled fluffernutter sandwiches, fluffernutter pretzel bites and fluffernutter pop tarts. If you LOVE peanut butter and marshmallows, then this is the class for you! We eat in class. Ages 5 and up.

October 15th Fall theme Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am

$18.00

We'll be making Fall themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up

October 22nd Bloody Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am

$18.00

We'll be making our bloody cupcakes in this fun Halloween class to take home. Ages 5 and up

October 29th Cute Halloween Cupcake Class @ 9am - 10am

$18.00

We'll be making cute Halloween themed cupcakes to take home. Ages 5 and up

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service bakery. Our cases are packed daily with pastries, cookies, cupcakes, pies and even doggie cupcakes. Our sandwiches are made with our homemade bread. We also have homemade soups, salads and quiches.

Location

715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop, TX 78602

Directions

Map
