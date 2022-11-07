A map showing the location of Johnsons Fish and Shrimp View gallery

1 LB

1 LB Jumbo Shrimp Double Bread

$15.99

1 LB Jumbo Shrimp Single

$17.99

1 LB Sea Scallops

$22.99

1 LB Lake Perch

$22.99

1 LB Walleye Pike

$21.99

1 LB Catfish

$15.99

1 LB Tilapia

$12.99

1 LB Cod

$17.99

1 LB Smelt

$10.99

1 LB Clam Stips

$13.99

1 LB Calamari Rings

$14.99

1/2 LB

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp Double Bread

$7.99

1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp Single

$8.99

1/2 LB Sea Scallops

$11.99

1/2 LB Lake Perch

$11.99

1/2 LB Walleye Pike

$11.99

1/2 LB Catfish

$7.99

1/2 LB Tilapia

$6.99

1/2 LB Cod

$8.99

1/2 LB Smelt

$5.99

1/2 LB Clam Stips

$6.99

1/2 LB Calamari Rings

$7.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Seasoned Fries

$2.50

Potato Pancakes (2)

$2.95

Hush Puppies (12)

$5.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Cauliflower

$3.95

Mushrooms

$3.95

Zucchini

$3.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Poppers

$5.95

Hush Puppies (6)

$3.95

Sandwiches

Cod Sandwich

$8.99

Perch Sandwich

$9.99

Walleye Sandwich

$8.99

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Tilapia Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken

1/2 chicken (4 piece)

$6.99

Chicken Breast (2)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.99

Hot Spicy Wing Zings (6)

$6.99

Cold Salad

4oz Coleslaw

$1.50

8oz Coleslaw

$2.50

4oz Macaroni salad

$1.50

8oz Macaroni salad

$2.50

16oz Coleslaw

$3.50

16oz Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Sauce

Shrimp Sauce

$0.35

Tartar Sauce

$0.35

Thor Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

New York Cheesecake

$3.95

Soup

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$3.95

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$5.95

Cans

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.25

Cherry Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Cherry Pepsi

$1.25

Mt. Dew

$1.25

RC Cola

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet DR. Pepper

$1.25

Orange Fanta

$1.25

Grape Fanta

$1.25

Hawaiian Punch

$1.25

Bottles

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Cherry Pepsi

$2.39

Mt. Dew

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Mug Rootbeer

$2.39

Aquafina

$1.25

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.19

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Orange Crush

$2.39

Grape Crush

$2.39

Gift Card

Gift Card

$50.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
