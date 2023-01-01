Johnson's Landing 4040 Lakeshore Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned brewery and restaurant serving high caliber food and beers. Where the destination and experience is the only thing better than your food and drinks!
Location
4040 Lakeshore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
