  Johny Papagallo - 1586 S.Dixie hwy
Johny Papagallo 1586 S.Dixie hwy

1586 S.Dixie hwy

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Order Again

CIN-CIN

Negroni Sbagliato

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Fruto Della passione Bellini

$14.00

Cynar and Cola

$14.00

APERITIVI

Carpano antica

$12.00

Cocchi Rosa

$12.00

Cocchi americano

$12.00

Nonino Aperitivo

$12.00

St Agrestis Paradiso

$12.00

ROSSO ITALIANO

Primitivo Cantole

$35.00

Ripaso Zenato (baby Amarone)

$75.00

Barolo Damilano

$90.00

Chianti Berardo

$75.00

Bolgheri Roso (supertuscan)

$80.00

Brunelo Ugolforte

$160.00

Amarone Zenato

$140.00

Chianti Poggio Scaletti

$47.00

Nebbiolo Damilano

$65.00

Valpolicella Zenato

$40.00

RED CALIFORNIA/REST OF THE WORLD

Markham blend

$70.00

Matheuss Merlot

$65.00

Mallehus Ribera del duero

$135.00

Cocodrilo Cab-Malbec

$75.00

Blackbird Cabernet

$110.00

Malma pinot noir

$35.00

Slingshot Cabernet

$45.00

VINI BIANCO

Teiferbrum Pinot grigio

$40.00

Jainie Sav blac

$40.00

Trione chardonay

$90.00

Moscato Damilano

$45.00

Enemigo chardonay

$68.00

Finca Flinchman Rose

$48.00

SPUMANTE

Prosceco Zardeto Rose

$42.00

Prosceco Zardeto Brut

$38.00

Laurent Perrier champagne Brut

$120.00

Laurent Perrier Rose

$140.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Primitivo Cantole

$12.00

GLS Ripaso Zenato (baby Amarone).

$20.00

GLS Chianti Poggio Scaletti

$15.00

GLS Malma pinot noir

$12.00

GLS Matheuss Merlot

$15.00

GLS Teiferbrum Pinot grigio

$13.00

GLS Jainie Sav blac

$11.00

GLS Trione chardonay

$20.00

GLS Finca Flinchman Rose

$11.00

GLS Prosceco Zardeto Rose

$11.00

GLS Prosceco Zardeto Brut

$11.00

ANTIPASTI

CARPACCIO DI RICCIOLA

$22.00

SALMON IN COULIS DE PERA

$19.00

TARTARE DI BRANZINO

$22.00

FILETO SU CANOE BONES

$28.00

BRUSCHETTA DI POMODORO

$16.00

BURRATA COLORATA

$20.00

CARPACCIO DE BRESSAOLA

$19.00

CESAR SALAD

$17.00

INSALATA DI MELANZANE

$18.00

BARBABIETOLA AL CARTOCCIO

$19.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATE

$28.00

CAROTE ARROSTRO

$21.00

CAOILFIORE SPINACI

$18.00

FRITURA DE PARANZA

$25.00

COZZE PAPPA E POMODORO

$21.00

PRIMI

TONNARELLI CACIO PEPE

$23.00

LINGUINI VONGOLE - BOTTARGA

$28.00

LASAGNA AL PORCINI TARTUFO

$26.00

PARPARDELI AL BRASATO

$28.00

RISOTTO NERO DI SEPPIA FRUTTI

$36.00

FUSSILI AL BRANZINO

$26.00

TORTELLINI BURRO SALVIA

$28.00

AMATRICIANA

$21.00

CASARECCE MELANZANE BURRATA

$24.00

SPECIAL PASTA

SECONDI

BRANZINO VONGOLE E PREZZEMOLO

$42.00

SALMON ALLA GRILLA

$26.00

SOGLIOLA ALLA PUTANEZCA

$38.00

OSSOBUCO ALLA MILANESE

$56.00

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA

$58.00

COTOLETTA DI POLLO ALLA PARMEGIANA

$28.00

COSTINA DI VITELLO

$42.00

SPECIAL MEAT

DOLCI

TIRAMISU

$15.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$15.00

PANNACOTTA

$15.00

GELATO

$10.00

SPECIAL DESSERT

$17.00

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Flat Water

$9.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Late

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Esspreso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Te

$4.00

Beer

MENABREA AMBER

$9.00

MENABREA PILSNER

$9.00

IPA QUEEN

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1586 S.Dixie hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

