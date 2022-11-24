Main picView gallery

JoJack's Smokehouse

2310 N Jefferson Ave

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Popular Items

Loaded Spud
Mac & Cheese
Banana Pudding

Meat

Brisket (per lb)

$24.00

Please let us know in the special request section weather you prefer: Sliced or Chopped Lean or Marbled

Green Onion Sausage (per lb)

$14.00

Pineapple Sausage (per lb)

$16.00

Ribs (per lb)

$16.00

Pulled Pork (per lb)

$14.00

Chicken Breast (per lb)

$14.00

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$13.00

2 Meat Plate

$16.00

3 Meat Plate

$20.00

Rib Plate

$22.00

Side

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Chips

$3.99+

Broccoli Salad

$3.99+

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Pinto Beans

$3.99+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.99+

Chipotle Creamed Corn

$3.99+

Potato Wedges

$3.99

Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun

Pit Master

$12.00

Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Citrus Slaw, Jalapeno & Signature JoJack's BBQ Sauce on a Sweet Hawaiin Bun.

Hog Father

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Rib, Original Sausage, Pickled Onions, Spicy Pickles & Signature JoJack's BBQ Sauce on a Sweet Hawaiin Bun.

Chick Magnet

$9.00

Smoked Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun

Hawaiian

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Pineapple Sausage, Citrus Slaw & a Bourbon BBQ Sauce on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun.

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Original Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

Pineapple Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Rib Sandwich

$8.00

Food

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Elote Bowl

$12.00

Loaded Spud

$6.00

Big Dog Platter

$35.00

Packs

Family Pack

$60.00

Party Pack

$100.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99+

Apple Cobbler

$3.99

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Cobbler Special

$2.00

Extras

Bun

$0.75

Sauces

$1.00

N/A Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Vanilla Cream

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Lemon Berry

$2.50

Pineapple Cream

$2.50

Wine

Kendall Jackson Chard

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
JoJack's Smokehouse is a premier and authentic BBQ Restaurant that proudly serves the Mount Pleasant area and beyond. Our mission is to bring people together for a one of a kind experience through world class flavors, and southern hospitality, served up in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere.

2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Main pic

