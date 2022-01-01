Jo Jo Carloni's
627 W Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44017
Popular Items
Starters
Mozzarella Balls
Fried fresh mozzarella and a side of marinara
Meatball App
Two homemade meatballs, meat sauce, ricotta and grilled Italian bread
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Italian loaf with garlic butter, mozzarella provolone cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.
Jumbo Wings (10 Wings)
Gluten Free
Stuffed Eggplant
Lightly breaded and stuffed with whipped ricotta. Baked in marinara and cheese.
Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers
Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with spicy chorizo. Topped with marinara and cheese. (Gluten Free)
Calamari
Lightly breaded in rice flour, served crispy with red and banana peppers and a side of marinara. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Crispy Artichokes
Lightly breaded in rice flour, served on arugula with lemon garlic aioli and crispy capers
Rosemary Roll
Made with our homemade dough
Bread Loaf & Garlic Butter
Steamed Mussels
Fresh Mussels, butter, white wine, garlic, shallots, lemon, parsley & garlic toast
Sausage & Peppers
Parmesan Fries & Cup Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno soup
Zuppa & Insalata
Wedding Soup Bowl
32 oz Wedding Soup
Soup of the Day Bowl
32 oz Soup of the Day
SM House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion
Lrg House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded and shaved parmesan, house croutons, homemade caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded and shaved parmesan, house croutons, homemade caesar dressing
Buratta Salad
Burrata cheese, vine ripe tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic on a bed of arugula
Small Italian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and juicy grilled chicken
Large Italian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and juicy grilled chicken
Fall Harvest Salad
LUNCH Pasta
Lunch Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in our spicy vodka blush sauce with fresh red peppers. Add chicken or sausage for $3. Add shrimp for $7.
Lunch Ck Jo Jo
Sautéed chicken, lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with linguine.
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
Thinly sliced, lightly breaded eggplant, layered with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of thin spaghetti with marinara sauce
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
Served with side spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Marinara
Our homemade vegetable marinara sauce. Gluten Free and Vegan!
Walnut Pesto
Olive oil, basil, walnuts, parmesan.
Garlic EVOO
Fresh garlic and olive oil
Alfredo
Creamy parmesan alfredo sauce
Blush
A mix of our creamy alfredo and marinara sauce
Lunch Carbonara
Carloni's Subs
Carloni’s Triple Blend Burger
Blend of brisket, short rib & ground beef. Cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce & tomato on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fresh hand-cut fries
Italian Melt
Capicola, Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, hot relish, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, house dressing & cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy chicken, marinara sauce & cheese.
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs with meat sauce and cheese
Fish Sandwich
Carloni's Caprese Burger
Classics
Marinara
Choose your sauce, pasta type, and toppings.
Garlic EVOO
Pesto
Alfredo
Blush
Lasagna
Four layers of pasta covered in our meat sauce, ricotta & herb cheese & mozzarella/ provolone cheese.
Chicken Alla Parmigiana
Breaded in our Parmesan & herb bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side spaghetti & marinara
Veal Alla Parmigiana
Breaded in our Parmesan & herb bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side spaghetti & marinara
Eggplant Parm
Layers of lightly breaded eggplant baked in marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese & mozzarella/provolone. Served with spaghetti & marinara
Fish Dinner
Specialties
Chicken Jo Jo Carloni
Chicken sautéed with rice flour. Lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, portabella mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side linguine
Veal Alla Jo Jo Carloni
Veal sautéed with rice flour. Lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, portabella mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side linguine
Chicken Marsala
Lightly dusted in rice flour sautéed cutlets w/ wild mushrooms, shallots in our marsala wine cream sauce over linguine
Veal Marsala
Lightly dusted in rice flour sautéed cutlets w/ wild mushrooms, shallots in our marsala wine cream sauce over linguine
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Norwegian fillet in light olive oil & finished with capers & lemon chardonnay sauce. Served with seasonal inspired risotto and Italian Broccoli
Veal Saltimbocca
Penne Arabiatta
Italian sausage, chicken, red peppers, onions, banana peppers & kalamata olives in a spicy marinara pesto sauce. (Pesto contains walnuts)
Pasta Carbonara
Spaghetti tossed w/ Applewood bacon, tomatoes, onions & garlic in a Parmesan cream sauce. (Sauce contains egg)
Gnocchi Gorgonzola
Gnocchi and braised short rib, Gorgonzola cream. Topped with toasted walnuts and crispy arugula
Meatlovers Pasta
Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni & Applewood bacon baked w/ ricotta, meat sauce & Mozzarella/Provolone
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in our spicy vodka blush sauce with fresh red peppers.
Cod Romano
Specialty Pizzas
Small Carloni Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
Small Pizza Arabiatta
Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken
Small Seafood Deluxe Pizza
Roasted garlic sauce made with real crab meat & whole shrimp, mozzarella/provolone cheese, red onion & fresh spinach
Small Margarita Pizza
Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.
Small Mad Mushroom Pizza
Roasted garlic sauce topped w/ our cheese blend & loaded w/ large white, portabella mushrooms & sautéed red onion. Finished w/ cracked black pepper, rosemary infused olive oil & balsamic glaze.
Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Our pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ham, applewood bacon & pineapple chunks
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Meat sauce, mozzarella/provolone, ham, Applewood bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Small Spicy Italian
Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing
Small Veggie Carloni
Small Mex Chorizo Pizza
Small Twice Baked Potato
MD Carloni Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
MD Pizza Arabiatta
Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken
MD Seafood Deluxe Pizza
MD Margarita Pizza
Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.
MD Mad Mushroom Pizza
MD Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!
MD Hawaiian Pizza
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
Medium Spicy Italian
Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing
MD Veggie Carloni
MD Mex Chorizo Pizza
MD Twice Baked Potato
LRG Carloni Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives
LRG Pizza Arabiatta
Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken
LRG Seafood Deluxe Pizza
LRG Margarita Pizza
Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.
LRG Mad Mushroom Pizza
Roasted garlic sauce topped w/ our cheese blend & loaded w/ large white, portabella mushrooms & sautéed red onion. Finished w/ cracked black pepper, rosemary infused olive oil & balsamic glaze.
LRG Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!
LRG Hawaiian Pizza
LRG Meat Lovers Pizza
Large Spicy Italian
Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing
LRG Veggie Carloni
LRG Mex Chorizo Pizza
LRG Twice Baked Potato
Calzone
Stromboli
KIDS MENU
Kids - Spaghetti
Kids - Chicken Parmesan
1 hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti & marinara
Kids - Chicken Tenders & Fries
Breaded white meat & hand-cut fries.
Kids - Fettuccine Alfredo
Our homemade Alfredo sauce made with fresh cream & Parmesan cheese over fettuccine
Kids- Butter Pasta
MISC BEVERAGES
WINE
Btl Aime Rose
JNSQ Rose
Btl Avanzi Rose
Blt Villa Rosa Sparkling Red
Blt Bonfadini Carpe Diem Brut
Btl Alverdi PG
Btl Giesen Sauv Blanc
Btl Julia Chard
Btl Joseph Riesling
Btl VP Moscato
Fish Bottle
Btl La Luca Prosecco
Btl Cantina Pinot Grigio
Btl Bravium Chardonnay
Btl Cantina Pinot Grigio
Btl Montoya Sauvignon Blanc
Btl MJ Chardonnay
Blt Prince Rubis White Bordeaux
Btl Bosco Pecorino
Btl Domaine Chablis
Btl Gavi
Btl Avanzi Lugana
Btl Domaine de Couron Viognier
Btl Massimo Arneis
Btl Montauto Vermentino
Btl Richter Riesling
Btl Quilt Chardonnay
Blt Montoya Chardonnay
Btl Bruni Super Tuscan
Btl Drumheller Cabernet
Btl Cantina Tollo Sangio
Btl Dante Pinot Noir
Btl Nicholas Merlot
Btl San Felice Chianti
Btl MPozzan Dante Cab
Btl Tenuta Montepulciano
Btl Sangue Di Guida
Btl The Pessimist
Btl Tiamo Chianti
Btl Podere le Caggiloe Montepulciano
Btl Podere La Vigna Brunello
Btl Chateau Bordeaux
Btl Felice Il Grigio Chianti
Btl Fyling B Cab Sauv **
Btl La Sorte Amarone
Btl La Sorte Ripasso
Btl M Pozzan Sailor's Grave Cab
Btl Montauto Sangiovese
Btl Obsidian Ridge Cab Sauv
Btl Pecchenino Dolcetto
Btl Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco
Btl Three Wine Petite Sirah
Btl William Kav Pinot Noir
Btl Quilt Cabernet
Btl Caymus Cabernet
Btl Belle Glos Pinot Nior
Btl Prisoner Unshackled Red Blend
Blt Viberti Buon Barolo
Btl Dead Zed Red
Blt Falorni Nero D'Avola
Blt Cesari Red Italian Blend
Blt Comelli Pignolo
Blt Domaine Gille Pinot Nior
Blt Seven of Hearts Pinot Nior
Blt Gregory James Zinfandel
Blt Muirwood Cabernet Sauv
Blt Aldiano
Gls Nicolas Sauterns
Gls Barros Ruby Port
Gls Calem 10 Year Port
Gls Barros Tawny Port
Btl Nicolas Sauterns
Btl Barros Ruby Port
Btl Tawny Port
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy homemade Italian cuisine in a contemporary yet comfortable atmosphere. All dishes are made with the finest fresh ingredients!
627 W Bagley Road, Berea, OH 44017