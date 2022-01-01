Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Jo Jo Carloni's

627 W Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44017

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Jumbo Wings (10 Wings)

Starters

Mozzarella Balls

Mozzarella Balls

$9.00

Fried fresh mozzarella and a side of marinara

Meatball App

Meatball App

$14.00

Two homemade meatballs, meat sauce, ricotta and grilled Italian bread

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$8.00

Italian loaf with garlic butter, mozzarella provolone cheese, and a side of marinara sauce.

$15.00

Gluten Free

Jumbo Wings (10 Wings)

$15.00

Gluten Free

Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$9.00

Lightly breaded and stuffed with whipped ricotta. Baked in marinara and cheese.

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$14.00

Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with spicy chorizo. Topped with marinara and cheese. (Gluten Free)

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded in rice flour, served crispy with red and banana peppers and a side of marinara. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Crispy Artichokes

Crispy Artichokes

$12.00

Lightly breaded in rice flour, served on arugula with lemon garlic aioli and crispy capers

Rosemary Roll

Rosemary Roll

$1.00

Made with our homemade dough

$5.25

Bread Loaf & Garlic Butter

$5.25
Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Fresh Mussels, butter, white wine, garlic, shallots, lemon, parsley & garlic toast

Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Parmesan Fries & Cup Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno soup

$12.00

Zuppa & Insalata

$6.00

Wedding Soup Bowl

$6.00
$12.00

32 oz Wedding Soup

$12.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

32 oz Soup of the Day

$16.00

SM House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion

Lrg House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and onion

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, shredded and shaved parmesan, house croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, shredded and shaved parmesan, house croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Buratta Salad

$16.00

Burrata cheese, vine ripe tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic on a bed of arugula

Small Italian Chicken Salad

Small Italian Chicken Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and juicy grilled chicken

Large Italian Chicken Salad

Large Italian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and juicy grilled chicken

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

LUNCH Pasta

Lunch Penne Vodka

Lunch Penne Vodka

$14.00

Penne pasta in our spicy vodka blush sauce with fresh red peppers. Add chicken or sausage for $3. Add shrimp for $7.

Lunch Ck Jo Jo

Lunch Ck Jo Jo

$14.00

Sautéed chicken, lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with linguine.

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Thinly sliced, lightly breaded eggplant, layered with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of thin spaghetti with marinara sauce

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Served with side spaghetti and marinara sauce.

Marinara

Marinara

Our homemade vegetable marinara sauce. Gluten Free and Vegan!

Walnut Pesto

Olive oil, basil, walnuts, parmesan.

Garlic EVOO

Fresh garlic and olive oil

Alfredo

Alfredo

Creamy parmesan alfredo sauce

Blush

Blush

A mix of our creamy alfredo and marinara sauce

$14.00

Lunch Carbonara

$14.00

Carloni's Subs

All sandwiches come with fresh cut fries. Substitute Rosemary garlic fries for $1
Carloni’s Triple Blend Burger

Carloni’s Triple Blend Burger

$16.00

Blend of brisket, short rib & ground beef. Cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce & tomato on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with fresh hand-cut fries

Italian Melt

Italian Melt

$13.00

Capicola, Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, hot relish, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, house dressing & cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Crispy chicken, marinara sauce & cheese.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Homemade meatballs with meat sauce and cheese

Fish Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Carloni's Caprese Burger

$16.00

Classics

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

Choose your sauce, pasta type, and toppings.

Garlic EVOO

$19.00

Pesto

$19.00
$19.00

Alfredo

$19.00
$19.00

Blush

$19.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.00

Four layers of pasta covered in our meat sauce, ricotta & herb cheese & mozzarella/ provolone cheese.

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded in our Parmesan & herb bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side spaghetti & marinara

Veal Alla Parmigiana

Veal Alla Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded in our Parmesan & herb bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side spaghetti & marinara

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$21.00

Layers of lightly breaded eggplant baked in marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese & mozzarella/provolone. Served with spaghetti & marinara

Fish Dinner

$28.00Out of stock

Specialties

Chicken Jo Jo Carloni

Chicken Jo Jo Carloni

$24.00

Chicken sautéed with rice flour. Lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, portabella mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side linguine

Veal Alla Jo Jo Carloni

Veal Alla Jo Jo Carloni

$27.00

Veal sautéed with rice flour. Lemon wine sauce with capers, red peppers, portabella mushrooms & melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with side linguine

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Lightly dusted in rice flour sautéed cutlets w/ wild mushrooms, shallots in our marsala wine cream sauce over linguine

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Lightly dusted in rice flour sautéed cutlets w/ wild mushrooms, shallots in our marsala wine cream sauce over linguine

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Norwegian fillet in light olive oil & finished with capers & lemon chardonnay sauce. Served with seasonal inspired risotto and Italian Broccoli

$32.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00
Penne Arabiatta

Penne Arabiatta

$23.00

Italian sausage, chicken, red peppers, onions, banana peppers & kalamata olives in a spicy marinara pesto sauce. (Pesto contains walnuts)

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$23.00

Spaghetti tossed w/ Applewood bacon, tomatoes, onions & garlic in a Parmesan cream sauce. (Sauce contains egg)

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$23.00

Gnocchi and braised short rib, Gorgonzola cream. Topped with toasted walnuts and crispy arugula

Meatlovers Pasta

Meatlovers Pasta

$24.00

Meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni & Applewood bacon baked w/ ricotta, meat sauce & Mozzarella/Provolone

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$21.00

Penne pasta in our spicy vodka blush sauce with fresh red peppers.

Cod Romano

$28.00

Pizzas

$9.00

Small Pizza

$9.00
$12.00

Medium Pizza

$12.00
$15.00

Large Pizza

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas

Small Carloni Deluxe Pizza

Small Carloni Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

Small Pizza Arabiatta

Small Pizza Arabiatta

$17.00

Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken

Small Seafood Deluxe Pizza

Small Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Roasted garlic sauce made with real crab meat & whole shrimp, mozzarella/provolone cheese, red onion & fresh spinach

Small Margarita Pizza

Small Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.

Small Mad Mushroom Pizza

Small Mad Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Roasted garlic sauce topped w/ our cheese blend & loaded w/ large white, portabella mushrooms & sautéed red onion. Finished w/ cracked black pepper, rosemary infused olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Small Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$16.00

Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!

Small Hawaiian Pizza

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Our pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, ham, applewood bacon & pineapple chunks

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Meat sauce, mozzarella/provolone, ham, Applewood bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Small Spicy Italian

$17.00

Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing

Small Veggie Carloni

$16.00

Small Mex Chorizo Pizza

$17.00

Small Twice Baked Potato

$17.00
MD Carloni Deluxe Pizza

MD Carloni Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

MD Pizza Arabiatta

MD Pizza Arabiatta

$21.00

Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken

$22.00

MD Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$22.00
MD Margarita Pizza

MD Margarita Pizza

$20.00

Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.

$21.00

MD Mad Mushroom Pizza

$21.00
MD Spinach Artichoke Pizza

MD Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$20.00

Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!

$21.00

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00
$21.00

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Medium Spicy Italian

$21.00

Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing

MD Veggie Carloni

$20.00

MD Mex Chorizo Pizza

$21.00

MD Twice Baked Potato

$21.00
LRG Carloni Deluxe Pizza

LRG Carloni Deluxe Pizza

$25.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

LRG Pizza Arabiatta

LRG Pizza Arabiatta

$25.00

Basil & roasted walnut pesto, spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, banana peppers, onions, kalamata olives, Italian sausage & grilled chicken

$26.00

LRG Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$26.00
LRG Margarita Pizza

LRG Margarita Pizza

$24.00

Red pizza sauce, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, tomato & olive oil.

LRG Mad Mushroom Pizza

LRG Mad Mushroom Pizza

$25.00

Roasted garlic sauce topped w/ our cheese blend & loaded w/ large white, portabella mushrooms & sautéed red onion. Finished w/ cracked black pepper, rosemary infused olive oil & balsamic glaze.

LRG Spinach Artichoke Pizza

LRG Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$24.00

Garlic & olive oil, mozzarella/provolone, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & red peppers. Try it with grilled chicken!

$25.00

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00
$25.00

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Large Spicy Italian

$25.00

Hot reslish base, mozzarella provolone cheese, pepperoni, spicy capicola, spicy sopressata salami, banana peppers, and topped with house Italian dressing

LRG Veggie Carloni

$24.00

LRG Mex Chorizo Pizza

$25.00

LRG Twice Baked Potato

$25.00

Calzone

$14.00

Calzone

$14.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Stromboli

$12.00

KIDS MENU

Kids - Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids - Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

1 hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and melted mozzarella/provolone cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti & marinara

Kids - Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Breaded white meat & hand-cut fries.

Kids - Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Our homemade Alfredo sauce made with fresh cream & Parmesan cheese over fettuccine

Kids- Butter Pasta

$6.00

DESSERTS

$8.00

Sabrina's NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00
$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock
$8.00

Italian Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Spumoni Per Scoop

$3.00
$8.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00
$5.00

Jumbo Cupcakes

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

MISC BEVERAGES

S. Pellegrino Soda

$4.50

Sparkling Italian Water

$2.00+

2 Liter

Apple Juice

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Acqua Panna

$4.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

WINE

Btl Aime Rose

$18.00

JNSQ Rose

$45.00

Btl Avanzi Rose

$26.00

Blt Villa Rosa Sparkling Red

$21.00

Blt Bonfadini Carpe Diem Brut

$37.50

Btl Alverdi PG

$16.00

Btl Giesen Sauv Blanc

$18.00

Btl Julia Chard

$20.00

Btl Joseph Riesling

$16.00

Btl VP Moscato

$16.00

Fish Bottle

$18.00

Btl La Luca Prosecco

$20.00

Btl Cantina Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Btl Bravium Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

Btl Cantina Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Btl Montoya Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Btl MJ Chardonnay

$21.50Out of stock

Blt Prince Rubis White Bordeaux

$18.00

Btl Bosco Pecorino

$23.00

Btl Domaine Chablis

$30.00

Btl Gavi

$20.00

Btl Avanzi Lugana

$24.00

Btl Domaine de Couron Viognier

$24.00

Btl Massimo Arneis

$20.00

Btl Montauto Vermentino

$20.00

Btl Richter Riesling

$20.00

Btl Quilt Chardonnay

$45.00

Blt Montoya Chardonnay

$21.50

Btl Bruni Super Tuscan

$18.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet

$18.00

Btl Cantina Tollo Sangio

$16.00

Btl Dante Pinot Noir

$16.00

Btl Nicholas Merlot

$16.00

Btl San Felice Chianti

$26.00

Btl MPozzan Dante Cab

$16.00

Btl Tenuta Montepulciano

$16.00

Btl Sangue Di Guida

$18.00

Btl The Pessimist

$26.00

Btl Tiamo Chianti

$18.00

Btl Podere le Caggiloe Montepulciano

$23.00

Btl Podere La Vigna Brunello

$105.00

Btl Chateau Bordeaux

$25.00

Btl Felice Il Grigio Chianti

$35.00

Btl Fyling B Cab Sauv **

$80.00

Btl La Sorte Amarone

$35.00

Btl La Sorte Ripasso

$24.00

Btl M Pozzan Sailor's Grave Cab

$30.00

Btl Montauto Sangiovese

$25.00

Btl Obsidian Ridge Cab Sauv

$39.00

Btl Pecchenino Dolcetto

$25.00

Btl Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco

$65.00

Btl Three Wine Petite Sirah

$28.00

Btl William Kav Pinot Noir

$25.00

Btl Quilt Cabernet

$35.00

Btl Caymus Cabernet

$90.00

Btl Belle Glos Pinot Nior

$35.00

Btl Prisoner Unshackled Red Blend

$30.00

Blt Viberti Buon Barolo

$70.00

Btl Dead Zed Red

$20.00

Blt Falorni Nero D'Avola

$18.00

Blt Cesari Red Italian Blend

$20.00

Blt Comelli Pignolo

$31.00

Blt Domaine Gille Pinot Nior

$39.50

Blt Seven of Hearts Pinot Nior

$32.00

Blt Gregory James Zinfandel

$25.00

Blt Muirwood Cabernet Sauv

$25.00

Blt Aldiano

$23.00

Gls Nicolas Sauterns

$8.00

Gls Barros Ruby Port

$8.00

Gls Calem 10 Year Port

$15.00

Gls Barros Tawny Port

$8.00

Btl Nicolas Sauterns

$20.00

Btl Barros Ruby Port

$20.00

Btl Tawny Port

$20.00

DONATE Ronald McDonald House

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy homemade Italian cuisine in a contemporary yet comfortable atmosphere. All dishes are made with the finest fresh ingredients!

Website

Location

627 W Bagley Road, Berea, OH 44017

Directions

Gallery
JoJo Carloni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image
JoJo Carloni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image
JoJo Carloni's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

