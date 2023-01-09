JOJO Coffeehouse 3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
JOJO Coffeehouse is a breakfast restaurant offering signature coffee flights, mimosa flights, coffee and espresso drinks. Enjoy great craft breakfast while listening to live coffeehouse music of every genre in this one of a kind modern farmhouse restaurant. We are conveniently located on North Scottsdale Road and 2nd Street with free easy access parking just south of the restaurant.
3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
