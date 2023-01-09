Restaurant header imageView gallery

JOJO Coffeehouse 3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110

3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

Entree

Avocado Toast

$14.50

Fresh mixed avocado, cilantro, and lime spread over two pieces of 9 grain toast, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side salad.

Banana Foster French Toast

$16.00

Served with caramelized banana slices topped with pecans in house made sauce, and choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Eggs, potatoes, avocado, green chili aioli, cheddar cheese and your choice of Bacon, Sausage or chorizo.

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortillas, eggs, jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo and green chili aioli, topped with avocado.

BYO Omelette

$13.00

Three Cage free eggs*, choice of any three ingredients below, and served with a side salad: Ingredients:Proteins: Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Turkey Bacon Toppings: Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado Cheeses: Cheddar, Parmesan, Goat Cheese, Jack

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast

$15.00

Three cinnamon roll pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting, served with two cage free eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Fit Breakfast

$15.25

Turkey Bacon, egg whites with tomatoes and spinach, avocado and 9 Grain Toast

Jojo Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Grillled Chicken, egg whites, goat cheese, avocado and pesto on toasted ciabatta. Served with a Side Salad.

Jojo French Toast

$15.00

Topped with Berries, Whip Cream and Powdered Sugar, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Kids Breakfast

$7.50

One egg, two mini pancakes and strawberries, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

Three pancakes served with powdered sugar, two cage free eggs any style, served with your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Parfait

$9.50

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, granola, topped with honey.

Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled eggs*, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon, chorizo, sausage, or turkey bacon served in a bowl with avocado.

Strawberries and Cream Pancake Breakfast

$16.00

Three pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, sweet mascarpone cream, topped with fresh whip cream. Served with two cage free eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon.

Traditional Breakfast

$14.00

Two cage free eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or turkey bacon served with country potatoes and sourdough or 9-grain toast.

Traditional Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

Eggs, Cheddar Cheese with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Turkey Bacon on toasted ciabatta. Served with a side Salad.

Side Veggie/Fruit

Mixed Berries

$4.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Diced Tomato

$1.00

Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Onions

$1.00

Bell Peppers

$1.50

Spinach

$3.00

Salad

$4.00

Side Protein

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Chorizo

$4.75Out of stock

Crispy Bacon

$4.75

Bacon

$4.75

Sausage

$4.75

Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Egg Whites

$4.00

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$3.75

Side Starch

Country Potatoes

$3.75

Toast Type

$2.50

Gluten Free Toast

$4.50

Side French Toast

$9.50

Side Banana Foster French Toast

$11.00

Side Pancakes

$9.00

Side Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

$10.50

Side Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$10.50

Single French Toast

$5.00

Single Banana Foster

$6.00

One Pancake

$4.00

One Strawberry and Cream Pancake

$4.00

One Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$4.00

Side Cheese

Cheddar

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$1.50

Side Sauce/Topping

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Green Chili Aioli

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Coffee Flights

Coffee Flight

$13.00

Oat Milk Flight

$14.00

Hot Coffee Flight

$14.00

Coffee

12 oz Hot Drip Coffee

$4.00

16 oz Hot Drip Coffee

$5.00

12 oz Hot Decaf

$4.00

16 oz Hot Decaf

$5.00

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20 oz Cold Brew

$7.00

Espresso Bev

12 oz Hot Latte

$5.00

16 oz Hot Latte

$6.00

12 oz Hot Cappuccino

$5.00

16 oz Hot Cappuccino

$6.00

12 oz Hot Macchiato

$4.50

16 oz Hot Macchiato

$6.00

12 oz Hot Americano

$3.75

16 oz Hot Americano

$5.00

12 oz Hot Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

16 oz Hot Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

16 oz Iced Latte

$5.00

20 oz Iced Latte

$6.00

16 oz Iced Macchiato

$4.50

20 oz Iced Macchiato

$6.00

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

20 oz Iced Americano

$5.00

16 oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

20 oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

NA Bev

Sweet Scarlet Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Whole Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Black Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

12 Oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Champagne Flights

Mimosa Flight

$21.00

Alcoholic Bev

Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Cranberry Lime

$10.00

Peach Mimosa

$10.00

Apple-Cinnamon Mimosa

$10.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sunrise Margarita

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seasonal Drinks

Hot Toffee Chai

$7.00

Iced Toffee Chai

$7.00

Hot Pep White Mocha

$7.00

Iced Pep White Mocha

$7.00

Hot Pep Mocha

$7.00

Iced Pep Mocha

$7.00

BSC Espresso

$7.00

Sugar Cookie Cold Brew

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
JOJO Coffeehouse is a breakfast restaurant offering signature coffee flights, mimosa flights, coffee and espresso drinks. Enjoy great craft breakfast while listening to live coffeehouse music of every genre in this one of a kind modern farmhouse restaurant. We are conveniently located on North Scottsdale Road and 2nd Street with free easy access parking just south of the restaurant.

Location

3712 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

