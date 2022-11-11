Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

JoJo's Gelato & Grill

1007 Q Street

Aurora, NE 68818

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Bacon Avacado
Cheeseburger
Garlic Cheese Curds

Specials

Habanero Bacon Jam Burger

$8.59

Paninis

Smoked Chicken Bacon Avacado

Smoked Chicken Bacon Avacado

$7.89
Rosemary Chicken Panini

Rosemary Chicken Panini

$7.89
Ham & Cheese Panini

Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.99
Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$9.49

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.19
Smoked Prime French Dip

Smoked Prime French Dip

$12.89
Smoked Brisket Cheddar Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Cheddar Sandwich

$9.89
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99
Chicken Strips (4pc)

Chicken Strips (4pc)

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.89
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$5.29

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.29
Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Hamburger

$6.77

Double Hamburger

$10.63
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.60

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.89

Salads

Executive Chef Salad

Executive Chef Salad

$10.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Kid Meals

Ham & Cheese Panini Jr

$3.39

Chicken Tenders (2 pc)

$4.07

Mac & Cheese

$4.83

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.26
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Chips

$1.76
Mozzarella Sticks (4)

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$7.89
Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.89

Mac & Cheese

$4.83

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Soups

Soup

$4.29+

Soda/Tea

Pepsi

$1.54+

Diet Pepsi

$1.54+

Mountain Dew

$1.54+

Dr. Pepper

$1.54+

Lemonade

$1.54+

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.54+

Tea

$1.54+

Gelato

Gelato cup small

$4.09

Gelato cup large

$5.74

Gelato Cone

$5.99

Pint

$9.88

Quart

$16.59

Italian Ice

Italian Ice Small

$2.59

Italian Ice Medium

$3.39

Pint of Italian Ice

$6.39

Quart of Italian Ice

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fast casual dining at it's finest.

Website

Location

1007 Q Street, Aurora, NE 68818

Directions

