Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
JoJo's Gelato & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast casual dining at it's finest.
Location
1007 Q Street, Aurora, NE 68818
Gallery