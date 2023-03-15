Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jo Jo Icees Shop 4679 Corduroy Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4679 Corduroy Rd

Mentor, OH 44060

Jo Jo flavor menu

Taco basket

Bowl

$5.00

Basket

$9.00

Extra meat

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Red sauce

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Fresh bubbler Drinks

Lemonade

$1.09+

Sweet tea

$1.09+

Refill

$0.99

Coffee

Coffee

$0.99

Corn Dog

2 Jo Jo corn Dog

$4.00

4 Jo Jo corn Dog

$6.00

5 Jo Jo corn Dog

$8.00

1 Jo Jo corn Dog

$2.00

Sloppy Jo Jo

2 sloppy Jo Jo

$4.00

4 Sloppy Jo Jo

$6.00
1 sloppy Jo Jo

1 sloppy Jo Jo

$2.00

Meat Ball sub

6 inch

$6.50

12 inch

$12.50

Bowl just meatballs

$5.00

Dinner plate

$7.00

Waffles 2 Go

1 W2Go plain

$2.00

2 W2Go plain

$3.00

3 W2Go plain

$4.00

4 W2Go plain

$5.00

5 W2Go plain

$6.00

1 Blueberry W2Go

$3.00

2 blueberry W2Go

$4.00

3 blueberry W2Go

$5.00

4 blueberry W2Go

$6.00

5 blueberry W2Go

$7.00

Extra white chocolate chip

$1.00

Blueberry fill

$3.00

Apple fill

$3.00

Powder sugar

$1.00

Frosting white

$1.00

Frosting green

$1.00

Jo Jo speciality chocolate mix/ each

$3.50

Jo Jo speciality cereal mix/ each

$3.50

Waffles 2 Go (Copy)

$2.00+

10 pound Bag ice

Bag of ice

$5.00

Hot dogs

Hot Dog

$1.00

Rolled sausage

$2.00

Jo Jo sloppy dog

$3.00

Pull pork subs

Pulled pork Medium sweet tea

$7.50

Pulled pork Medium Lemonade

$7.50

Pulled pork Lg Sweet tea

$8.50

Pulled pork Lg Lemonade

$8.50

BBQ pork dog

$4.00

BBQ pork dog and drink

$5.00

pull pork an Coleslaw

$9.50

6 inch \ 12 inch pull pork coleslaw dinner rolll can soda

$10.50+

Coleslaw bowl

$3.00

12 inch sub

$14.00

Poor dog pull pork,coleslaw, sausage

$10.50

Chips

Chips

$0.75

cup Ice

Cup of ice

$0.75

Cappuccino & Hot chocolate

Cappucinno

$1.75

Hot coco

$1.75

Chicken Alfredo

Dinner

$9.50

Soda

$9.50

BBQ Ribblet or bowl

Ribblet dinner

$12.00

Ribblet bowel

$6.00

Frappe

Chocolate chips

$4.75+

Strawberry

$4.75+

Roast Gravy carrots potatoes dinner roll

Roast dinner an dinner roll

$11.00

Roast bowl an dinner roll

$6.50

Spaghetti plate dinner

Spaghetti plate roll

$6.50

Bowl

$5.50

Beef stew soup

Beef stew

$6.50

Perogies

5 Perogies

$4.00

10 perogies

$8.00

Perogie & noodles dinner with roll drink

$2.00+

Butter Noddles

Butter Noddle's bowl

$5.00

Beverages

Pop 12 oz can

$0.50

Bottle water

$1.00

candy 🍬

Air heads

$0.60

nerd Rope

$1.00

bag Air heads

$2.00

Hot Foods

Daily Meals

Taco Salad

$9.00

Pulled pork

$5.00

Waffles 2 Go

1 waffle

1 waffle

$2.00

2 Waffle

$3.00

Meatball Subs

6" Meatball sub

$6.50

12" Meatball Sub

$12.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fresh icees , waffles , much more deliciousness everyday!

Location

4679 Corduroy Rd, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

