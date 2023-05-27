  • Home
JoJo's BBQ and Catering LLC 211 W Main St

No reviews yet

211 W Main St

Ceylon, MN 56121

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Foods

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

1/3 Cheeseburger

$7.00

JoJo’s Own Chick N Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Brisket Mac

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Mac

$14.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Brisket Deluxe Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork Deluxe Nachos

$14.00

Regular Nachos with Cheese

$6.00

Fry Bread Brisket Taco

$12.00

Fry Bread Pulled Pork Taco

$10.00

Credit Card Fee

$1.00

Pulled Pork Deluxe Nachos with Tots

$18.00

Smoked Brisket Deluxe Nachos with Tots

$19.00

Prezel Bites

$6.00

French Fries (Full Order)

$8.00

French Fries (Add On)

$4.00

Tator Tots (Full Order)

$8.00

Tator Tots (Add On)

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Cheese Curds (Full Order)

$10.00

Cheese Curds (Add On)

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Water

$2.00

JoJo Bites

$6.00

Happy Ending

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Southern MN and Northern Iowa's Premier BBQ and Catering Food Truck

211 W Main St, Ceylon, MN 56121

Directions

