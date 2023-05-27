JoJo's BBQ and Catering LLC 211 W Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern MN and Northern Iowa's Premier BBQ and Catering Food Truck
Location
211 W Main St, Ceylon, MN 56121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Belt Bar and Grill - 103 East Main Street
No Reviews
103 East Main Street Ceylon, MN 56121
View restaurant