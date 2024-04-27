American
Bars & Lounges
Bin 707 Foodbar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Southwestern-Inspired Regional Cuisine, Low Intervention Wines, Lots of Agave!
Location
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105, Grand Junction, CO 81506
