Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats

8443 Haven Ave., #165

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

BIG EATS

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Braised Pork Belly Noodles

$12.00

Braised Pork Belly Noodle Soup

$12.00

Braised Pork Belly Rice

$11.00

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.00

Dan Dan Rice

$11.00

Fried Marinated Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$14.00

Fried Marinated Pork Chop Rice

$13.00

Jojo's House Fried Rice

$12.50

Jojo's 3 Cup Popcorn Chicken Rice

$13.50

Popcorn Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.50

Popcorn Chicken Rice

$12.50

Popcorn Fish Rice

$13.50

Salt and Pepper Shrimp Rice

$14.00

Taiwanese Sausage Rice

$12.00

Za Jiang Noodles

$12.00

Mah Jiang Noodles (v)

$10.00

Mapo Tofu Noodles (v)

$13.00

Mapo Tofu Rice (v)

$12.00

Tomato Egg Noodles (v)

$11.50

Tomato Egg Rice (v)

$10.50

Veggie Fried Rice (v)

$10.50

Veggie Noodle Soup (v)

$11.50

SMALL EATS

Dumplings (10)

$9.00

Egg Rolls (2) (v)

$3.00

Egg Rolls (4) (v)

$5.00

Fried Marinated Pork Chop

$8.00

Peanuts

$3.00

Pickled Cucumbers (v)

$5.00

Popcorn Chicken (L)

$15.00

Popcorn Chicken (S)

$9.00

Popcorn Fish (L)

$16.00

Popcorn Fish (S)

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach (v)

$6.50

Salt + Pepper Shrimp (L)

$16.00

Salt + Pepper Shrimp (S)

$10.00

Soup Dumplings (Xiao Long Bao)

$12.00

Taiwanese Sausage

$9.00

SIDES

Pickled Mustard Green (S)

$0.50

Pickled Mustard Greens (L)

$2.50

Side Dan Dan Pork

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Stewed Egg

$2.00

Noodles

$3.00

CANS

Apple Sidra

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Taiwanese Root Beer

$2.50

TEAS

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Milk Tea

$3.00

SPECIALTY

Aiyu Jelly Delight

$3.50

Jojo's Refresher

$3.50

Jojo's Soda

$3.50

WATER

Cup of water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sauces / Utensils

Chili Oil

Soy Sauce

Sriracha

Sweet Chili

Chopsticks

Fork

Napkins

Spoon

No Utensils

Credit Card Minimum

Credit Card Min.

$0.25

PROMOS

Jojo's Bowl - Dan Dan + Pork Belly Bowl

$12.00

Jojo's Refresher Bundle - Refresher + 2 Fried Dumplings

$5.00

Braised Pork Belly Rice - Dan Dan Noodles - Popcorn Chicken - COUPON

$19.99

Secret Menu

Walnut Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8443 Haven Ave., #165, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Directions

Gallery
Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats image
Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats image
Jojo's Kitchen: Taiwan Eats image

