JoJo's Swamp Shack 8896 McClellan Blvd

No reviews yet

8896 McClellan Blvd

Anniston, AL 36206

Appetizer

Boudin

$5.00

Cajun Okra

$7.00

Crab Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Crawfish Tails

$13.00

Etouffee Shrimp

$6.00+

Gumbo Chicken, Sausage

$6.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00+

Gumbo Chicken Sausage Shrimp

$8.00+

Etouffee Crawfish

$6.00+

WIngs

$12.00+

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Build da Burger

Build a Burger

$9.00

Gator Burger

$16.00

Combo Plates

Frog Leg / Catfish

$16.00

Frog Leg / Gator

$15.00

Frog Leg / Crawfish Tail

$15.00

Frog Leg / Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Frog Leg / Shrimp

$15.00

Frog Leg / Oyster

$18.00

Frog Leg / Chicken

$15.00

Catfish / Chicken

$15.00

Catfish / Shrimp

$15.00

Catfish / Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Catfish / Gator

$15.00

Catfish / Oyster

$18.00

Catfish / Crawfish Tail

$16.00

Catfish / Frog Leg

$15.00

Shrimp / Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp / Catfish

$16.00

Shrimp / Gator

$16.00

Shrimp / Oyster

$18.00

Shrimp / Frog Leg

$15.00

Shrimp / Crawfish Tails

$16.00

Shrimp / Chicken

$15.00

Oyster / Shrimp

$16.00

Oyster / Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

Oyster / Gator

$16.00

Oyster / Chicken

$16.00

Oyster / Frog Leg

$16.00

Oyster / Crawfish Tail

$16.00

Oyster / Catfish

$16.00

Crawfish Tail / Gator

$15.00

Crawfish / Gator

$15.00

Crawfish / Chicken

$15.00

Crawfish

1lb Crawfish

$5.00

2lb Crawfish

$10.00

3lb Crawfish

$15.00

4lb Crawfish

$20.00

5lb Crawfish

$25.00

6lb Crawfish

$30.00

7lb Crawfish

$35.00

8lb Crawfish

$40.00

9lb Crawfish

$45.00

10lb Crawfish

$50.00

15lb Crawfish

$75.00

20lb Crawfish

$100.00

25lb Crawfish

30lb Crawfish

31lb Crawfish

32lb Crawfish

33lb Crawfish

34lb Crawfosh

35lb Crawfish

Crawfish Sides

$5.00

Choice of Sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Decadent Chocolate

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Rum Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00+

Plain Cheesecake

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$36.00

Whole Decadent Chocolate Cheesecake

$40.00

Whole Oreo Cheesecake

$36.00

Whole Rum Butter Pecan

$36.00

Whole Plain Cheesecake

$30.00

Whole Bourbon Peach

$40.00

Whole Turtle Cheesecake

$40.00

Whole Plain w/ Bourbon Blueberry

$40.00

Whole Plain w Rum Strawberry

$40.00

Whole Cookie Dough

$36.00

Whole Red Velvet

$36.00

Drinks

1/2 Tea

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Add Lemon

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Extra Items

Extra Cocktail

$0.75

Extra Aioli

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra 1000

$0.75

Extra Italian

$0.75

Extra Toast

$0.25

Extra Gator

$8.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Extra Oysters

$8.00

Extra Catfish

$8.00

Extra Chicken

$8.00

Extra Frog legs

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Catfish

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$5.00

Kids Gator

$8.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Market Fish Items

Red Snapper

$25.00+

Red Grouper

$25.00+

Black Grouper

$25.00+

Amberjack

$18.00+Out of stock

Blacktip Shark

$15.00+

Swordfish

$18.00+

Tuna Steaks

$22.00

Oysters

1/2 DZ Baked Build Oyster

$15.00

1/2 DZ Raw Oyster

$8.00

DZ Baked Build Oyster

$25.00

DZ Raw Oysters

$15.00

JoJo's Baked Dozen

$20.00

JoJo's Bake Half DZ

$15.00

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Pasta

$16.00

Voodoo Pasta

$15.00

Duck Ragu

$18.00

Plates

Catfish Plate

$15.00

Chicken Plate

$12.00

Crawfish Tail Plate

$15.00

Frog Leg Plate

$15.00

Gator Plate

$15.00

Oyster Plate

$18.00

Popcorn Plate

$12.00

Red Snapper Plate

$25.00

Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Soft Shell Plate

$19.00

Platters

Etouffee Platter

$14.00

Gumbo Platter CS

$14.00

Gumbo Platter CSS

$15.50

JoJos Platter

$18.00

JoJos Platter MP Fish

$25.00

Red Beans Platter

$10.00

Po'boy's

10" Catfish PoBoy

$17.00

10" Cheeseburger PoBoy

$14.00

10" Chicken PoBoy

$13.00

10" Crawfish PoBoy

$17.00

10" Gator PoBoy

$19.00

10" Oyster PoBoy

$19.00

10" Roast Beef PoBoy

$19.00

10" Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

5" Catfish PoBoy

$13.00

5" Cheeseburger PoBoy

$10.00

5" Chicken PoBoy

$9.00

5" Crawfish PoBoy

$13.00

5" Gator PoBoy

$14.00

5" Oyster PoBoy

$14.00

5" Roast Beef PoBoy

$14.00

5" Popcorn Shrimp PoBoy

$12.00

5" Soft Shell PoBoy

$15.00

Salads

Catfish Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crawfish Tails Salad

$15.00

Gator Salad

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$8.00

Sampler

Sampler for 1

$20.00

Sampler for 2

$40.00

Shrimp Boil

Shrimp Boil for 1

$20.00

Shrimp Boil for 2

$40.00

Sides

16 oz Etoufee CF

$9.00

16 oz Etoufee SH

$9.00

16 oz Gumbo CSS

$12.00

16 oz Gumbo SF

$13.00

16 oz Red Bean

$7.00

16oz Mac N Cheese

$8.50

1pc Corn Cob

$1.00

8 oz Cole Slaw

$2.50

8 oz Etoufee CF

$5.00

8 oz Etoufee SH

$5.00

8 oz Gumbo CS

$5.00

8 oz Gumbo CSS

$5.00

8 oz Gumbo SF

$6.00Out of stock

8 oz Red Bean

$3.00

8oz Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Snow Crab Boil

Crab Cluster

$14.00

Snow Crab Boil for 1

$30.00

Snow Crab Boil for 2

$60.00

Steaks

10oz Pork Chop

$18.00

14oz Ribeye

$24.00

16oz T-Bone

$28.00

18oz Cowboy

$32.00

8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$29.00

Surf n Turf

$32.00

Wings

6pc Wings

$12.00

12pc Wings

$24.00

Combo Plates 2

Shrimp Combos

Weekly Special

Boiled Shrimp Special w\o sides

$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp AYCE

$15.00

Boiled shrimp special with sides

$16.00

Prime Rib

$16.00+

AYCE Catfish

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Best swamp Eat'n Around

8896 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206

