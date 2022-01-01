JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville 5 Jackson Ave

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville imageView gallery

Popular Items

Basic Milkshake
Smash Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Milkshake

Pumpkin Graham Cracker Shake Roasted Marshmallow Taffy Apple Pumpkin Pie Toffee Pretzel
Basic Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

$10.00

Make It Your Own

Nada Basic Milkshake

Nada Basic Milkshake

$11.00

Oat milk based soft serve with your flavor choice

Cookie Monster Special

Cookie Monster Special

$10.00

Basic vanilla shake with broken cookies pieces

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Vegan Cowboy Cookie

Vegan Cowboy Cookie

$2.75

Vegan Oatmeal Cookie with Coconut Flakes

Dozen Assorted Cookies

Dozen Assorted Cookies

$24.00

Twelve of our fresh baked cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$24.00
Dozen Sugar Cookies

Dozen Sugar Cookies

$24.00
Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

$24.00

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

$24.00

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$24.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

Dozen Vegan Cowboy Cookies

Dozen Vegan Cowboy Cookies

$24.00

Oatmeal Cookie with Coconut

Sweets

Sweet & Sour Candy Jar

Sweet & Sour Candy Jar

$8.00

Assorted gummy candy in a JoJo's souvenir mason jar

Pretzel Boxes

Pretzel Boxes

$12.00

M&Ms, Reese's, Oreo, and Chocolate Drizzle

Snacks

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Hot or mild Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

JoJo's Fries

JoJo's Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichoke, brie, and cream cheese Served hot with flour tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Eight mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Onion rings served with ketchup and our homemade chipotle ranch

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

$6.00

Served with cheddar, sour cream, and chives

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Slow roasted, thick, creamy, and garnished with a cheesy crouton

Salads

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$12.00

Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, croutons, creamy Italian dressing

The Brussell Crowe

The Brussell Crowe

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, shaved parmesan, dates, sliced almonds, avocado, carrots, honey mustard vinaigrette

JoJo's Chopped

JoJo's Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrots, radish, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing

The Health Nut

The Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, strawberry, avocado, sliced almonds, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$12.00

Our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, sesame bun

Nada Burger

Nada Burger

$18.00

Beyond burger, vegan cheese, vegan zip sauce, lettuce, pickle, vegan brioche bun

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast drizzled with our spicy honey, lettuce, pickles, and spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun

The Clevelander

The Clevelander

$14.00

Sliced turkey, provolone, avocado, banana peppers, and poppy seed dressing on challah bread

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye bread

Uncle Reuben

Uncle Reuben

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, marbled rye bread

Charleston Wrap

Charleston Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and honey mustard vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Made with five cheeses, bacon, and roasted tomato on challah bread

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.00

Barbecued brisket, pickles, coleslaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun

The Codfather

The Codfather

$14.00

Beer battered cod, pickles, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Triple Dog Dare You

Triple Dog Dare You

$14.00

Three Mini Chicago Style Hot Dogs with tomato, pickle, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt

Supper

Meat & Potatoes

Meat & Potatoes

$16.00

Braised brisket, mashed potatoes, pearl onions, roasted vegetables, homemade chimichurri sauce

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, parmesan, panko breadcrumbs

Pop's Pot Pie

Pop's Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, peas, puff pastry

Momma's Lasagna

Momma's Lasagna

$16.00

Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, and crispy waffle fries

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

KIDS Chicken Strips

$6.00

Crispy chicken strips served with ranch or bbq sauce

KIDS Smash Burger

KIDS Smash Burger

$6.00

One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, sesame seed bun

KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese on challah bread

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, challah bread

KIDS Mac N Cheese

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend

KIDS PB&J

KIDS PB&J

$6.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on challah bread

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of our crispy waffle fries

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or creamy Italian dressing

Potato Salad

$3.00

Our homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickle, celery, and hard-boiled egg

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade traditional coleslaw

Pickle Spear

$1.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$4.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$4.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00
Evian

Evian

$4.00

Natural Spring Bottled Water

Topo Chico

$4.00
Infused Milk

Infused Milk

$5.00

Your choice of double chocolate, blueberry lavender, or salted caramel

Milk

Milk

$4.00

Classic

Kid's Apple Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville image

