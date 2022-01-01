Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jojo's Pizzeria

905 U Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella basil, EVOO

Diavola

$15.00

tomato sauce, spicy Italian pepperoni, mozzarella

The Pig

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon

Four Seasons

$16.00

tomato sauce, ham, olives, artichokes, mushrooms, mozzarella

Pugliese

$17.00

white pizza - mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, parmigiano, topped with ricotta salata

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

tomato sauce, eggplant parm, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

Tony Soprano

$16.00

tomato sauce, sausage and peppers, mozzarella

The Prosciutto

$15.00

white pizza - mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto

Wrustel & Fries

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot dog, fries, mozzarella, parmigiano

Burrata

$15.00

white pizza - mozzarella, parmigiano, mortadella, burrata, crumbled pistacchio

Meatballs

$15.00

tomato sauce, meatballs, mozzarella, parmigiano

Truffle

$16.00

white pizza - mozzarella, parmigiano, pecorino, shitake, truffle oil

Bolognese

$15.00

Bolognese beef sauce, shaved parmigiano

Fried Calzone

$14.00

stuffed with, ricotta, mozzarella, ham, tomato sauce

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

served with tomato sauce

Crispy Whole Artichokes

$14.00

whole artichokes, served with lemon aioli

Rice Balls

$12.00

risotto balls, stuffed with Bolognese, served with tomato sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.00

french fries, truffle oil, parmigiano

Potato Croquettes

$12.00

potato, mozzarella, served with tomato sauce

Wings

$10.00

chicken wings with your choice of BBQ or Jojo's Spicy Sauce

Desserts

Bomboloni

$9.00

doughnuts stuffed with pastry cream, served with Nutella

Tiramisu

$9.00

lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso, cacao

Cannolli

$9.00

stuffed with ricotta cheese, pistachio , chocolate chips

Nutella Pizza

$14.00

Nutella, banana, whip cream, sprinkled with sugar

Beverages

Coke (Bottle)

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

San Pell (Blood Orane)

$3.50

San Pell (Lemonade)

$3.50

Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pel (Sparkling Water)

$3.00

Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
